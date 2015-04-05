Restaurant header imageView gallery

5 Points Drive In and Market

review star

No reviews yet

27 Cleveland St

Butler, OH 44822

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Curly Fries
Cheese Ball

Sundae

Small Sundae

$3.75

Medium Sundae

$4.25

Large Sundae

$5.00

Special Sundae

Banana Split Sundae

Banana Split Sundae

$5.00+

Brownie Delight Sundae

$5.00

Hot fudge chopped brownies whipped cream

Buckeye Sundae

$5.00

Peanut butter chocolate sauce whipped cream

Cherry Cordial Sundae

$5.00

Cherry sauce chocolate dip with cream

Colt Sundae

$5.00

Hot fudge mint whipped cream

Oreo Delight Sundae

$5.00

Hot fudge Oreos whipped cream

Reese's Cup Sundae

$5.00

Hot fudge peanut butter Reese's cups whipped cream

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$5.00

Strawberry topping shortcake whipped cream

Tin Roof Sundae

$5.00

Chocolate sauce Spanish nuts whipped cream

Turtle Sundae

$5.00

Caramel hot fudge pecans whipped cream

Burgers

Hamburger

$3.25
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$3.75

DBL Hamburger

$4.50
DBL Cheeseburger

DBL Cheeseburger

$5.00
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$4.50

Reuben Burger

$4.00

Sauerkraut Provolone 5-point sauce

Nacho Burger

$4.00

Jalapenos Nacho Cheese Sauce

5-Point Double Burger

5-Point Double Burger

$5.25

Two All Beef Patties Special Sauce Lettuce Cheese Pickles Onions on a Sesame Seed Bun

1/3 lb. Burger

1/3 lb. Burger

$5.50

Chicken

Shredded Chicken

Shredded Chicken

$4.00
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$4.50

Don't forget to add your sauce

Chicken Strips Sandwich

Chicken Strips Sandwich

$4.50
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$4.00

Pizza Sauce Provolone

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.25
Footlong Hot Dog

Footlong Hot Dog

$3.25
Coney

Coney

$3.00

Musrard Onion Coney Sauce

Footlong Coney

$4.00

Mustard Onion Coney Sauce

Sloppy Dog

Sloppy Dog

$4.25

Mustard Onion Sloppy Joe Cheese

Footlong Sloppy Dog

$5.25

Mustard Onion Sloppy Joe Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Dog

$4.50

Mustard Onion Pulled Pork BBQ Cheese

Footlong BBQ Pulled Pork Dog

Footlong BBQ Pulled Pork Dog

$5.75

Mustard Onion Pulled Pork BBQ Cheese

Fish

1/2 lb. Shrimp

$5.25

Fried Clams

$3.50
Whale Tail Sandwich

Whale Tail Sandwich

$5.00

Sandwich

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$4.25
BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.00

House Smoked Pork Shoulder BBQ

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.00
Super Grilled Cheese

Super Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Provolone American Tomato Grilled Onion 3 Motz Stix

Butler-T Pork Tenderloin

Butler-T Pork Tenderloin

$6.00
Reuben

Reuben

$7.00

House made corned beef brisket 5 Point Sauce Kraut Swiss on marble ride

Philly Beef & Cheese

Philly Beef & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

House Roast Beef Top Round Mushrooms Grilled Onion Nacho Cheese

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.00Out of stock

Salami Pepperoni Provolone Onion Banana Peppers Lettuce Tomato Italian Dressing

BLT

BLT

$6.00

Toasted Bread Mayo Bacon Lettuce Tomato

Club

Club

$8.00Out of stock

Toasted Sour Dough Bread Turkey Ham American Provolone Lettuce Tomato Mayo

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$9.00Out of stock

Multi Grain Bread Turkey Bacon Avocado Ranch Paninni

Cuban

Cuban

$5.75

Mustard Pickle Ham Provolone Pulled Pork Paninni

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.00

Cold Ham Provolone Mayo Lettuce Tomato

Sauce

Ketchup

Nacho cheese

Nacho cheese

$0.75
Marinara

Marinara

$0.75

Honey mustard

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

Bbq

$0.75

Mayo

Tartar

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

5Point

$0.75

Side Orders

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.25
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.25
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Fries Coney Sauce Nacho Cheese

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mushroom

$4.75

Cauliflowers

$4.00
Tacos

Tacos

$3.50Out of stock

Crunchy corn tortillas house made taco meat pico de gallo lettuce cheese

Cheese Ball

$4.25+
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.25

Corn Nuggets

$4.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50Out of stock

Floats

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$3.75+

Pepsi Float

$3.75+

Mountain Dew Float

$3.75+

Soda Float

$3.75+

Stirred in Shake flavors, name your favorite

Shakes

Small Shake

$3.75

Medium Shake

$5.00

Large Shake

$6.25

Slush

Small Slush

Small Slush

$2.50

Medium Slush

$3.25

Large Slush

$3.75

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Sierra Mist

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Non-Carbonated Orange Drink

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Milk

$3.00

Cup Water

$0.75+

Tornadoes

Butterfinger Tornadoes

Butterfinger Tornadoes

$5.00

Reese's Cup Tornadoes

$5.00

M&M Tornadoes

$5.00

Oreo Tornadoes

$5.00

Cookie Dough Tornadoes

$5.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Tornadoes

$5.00

Peanut Crunch Tornadoes

$5.00

Thin Mint Tornadoes

$5.00

Butter Pecan Tornadoes

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake Tornadoes

$5.50

Brownie Tornadoes

$5.00

Mudslide Tornadoes

$5.00

Dole Frozen Lemonade

$4.00+

Snickers Tornado

$5.00

Heath Tornado

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

All soft serve and hand dipped ice cream must be added to your order at time of pickup.

Location

27 Cleveland St, Butler, OH 44822

Directions

Gallery
Five Points Drive In- Ice Cream & Dairy Bar image
Five Points Drive In- Ice Cream & Dairy Bar image
Five Points Drive In- Ice Cream & Dairy Bar image
Five Points Drive In- Ice Cream & Dairy Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

V & M Restaurant- Bellville
orange starNo Reviews
104 Main St Bellville, OH 44813
View restaurantnext
Fast Eddie's Pizza - Bellville
orange star4.6 • 784
59 Main St Bellville, OH 44813
View restaurantnext
Panchos Tacos Bellville - 844 State Route 97
orange starNo Reviews
844 Ohio 97 Bellville, OH 44813
View restaurantnext
Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe - 211 W. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
211 W. Main St. Loudonville, OH 44842
View restaurantnext
Black Fork Bistro
orange star4.5 • 15
153 W Main St Loudonville, OH 44842
View restaurantnext
Mansfield Family Restaurant - Southside
orange star4.1 • 175
948 S Main St Mansfield, OH 44907
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Butler
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston