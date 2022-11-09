Restaurant header imageView gallery

Five Spice Seafood + Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

315 1st Street. Suite 201

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Mahi Mahi
Stir Fry Vegetables
Side of Grilled Asparagus

Small Plates

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Made Fresh Daily with Seasonal Ingredients

Crunchy Coconut Shrimp

Crunchy Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Coconut, Panko, Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$13.00

Cascade Farms Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Bok Choy, Carrot, Mandarin Sauce

Crispy Braised Pork Belly

$15.00

Served with a Black Garlic Apple Relish

Fried Five Spice Squid

Fried Five Spice Squid

$12.00

Spicy Aioli, Ponzu Sauce

Artisan Cheese Plate

Artisan Cheese Plate

$21.00

Apple Slices, Red Seedless Grapes, Marcona Almonds, Dried Fig

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Large Wild Caught Prawns Poached in Court Bouillon, House Cocktail Sauce, Sliced Lemon

Vegetable Sides

Spicy Kung Pao Cauliflower

$10.00

Tien Tsin Peppers, Peanuts, Scallions

Korean Brussels Sprouts

Korean Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, Korean BBQ Glaze

Garlic Chili Green Beans

Garlic Chili Green Beans

$10.00

Local green beans tossed with Chili Oil and Garlic

Stir Fry Vegetables

$9.00

Garlic, Ginger, Stir Fry Sauce

Kinpira Carrot

Kinpira Carrot

$8.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Carrots with Sesame Soy and Marrin Sauce

Salads

Butter Lettuce

Butter Lettuce

$11.00

Hydroponically Grown Lettuce, Poblano Blue Cheese Dressing, Crispy Fried Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Romaine Caesar

Romaine Caesar

$11.00

Preserved Lemon, Grana Padano, Capers, Boquerones, Pine Nuts, Torn Crouton

Baby Mixed Lettuces

Baby Mixed Lettuces

$10.00

Organic Local Lettuces, Watermelon Radish, Shaved Carrots, Golden Beets, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$13.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Ciliegine Mozzarella, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Basil

From the Water

Steamed Washington Mussels

Steamed Washington Mussels

$21.00Out of stock

Served in a Red Curry Broth, with Coconut Milk, Carrots and Green Onions

Ahi Tuna

$40.00

Lightly Grilled, Baby Bok Choy, Carrots, Red Peppers, White Rice, Sunamono, Wasabi Sauce

King Salmon

$39.00

Grilled and Served with a Local Corn and English Pea Succotash Topped with Gremolata, Chili Oil Drizzle

Jumbo Diver Scallops

Jumbo Diver Scallops

$40.00

Seared, Sautéed Garlic Spinach, Bunashimeji Mushrooms, With a Citrus Soy Drizzle

Maine Lobster Tails

$55.00

Six-ounce Twin Maine Lobster Tails, Potato and Bacon Scallion Hash, Grilled Broccolini, Chives, Beurre Blanc

Spicy Seafood Stew

Spicy Seafood Stew

$34.00

Fin Fish, Prawns, Mussels, Bay Scallops, Squid, Red Peppers, Spanish Yellow Onions, Spicy Fumet,

Stuffed Salmon

Stuffed Salmon

$38.00

Baked, Stuffed with Brie Cheese, Red Crab, Bay Shrimp, with Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus

Roasted Sturgeon

Roasted Sturgeon

$38.00

Black Rice Risotto, Sautéed Wild Mushrooms, Shallots, Chives, Ver Jus Emulsion, Tobiko

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$34.00

Thai Pesto Crusted, Ginger, Mint, Lemongrass Crust, Coconut Milk, Brown Rice, Green Papaya Salad

From the Land

Mongolian BBQ Cascade Natural Ribs

Mongolian BBQ Cascade Natural Ribs

$28.00

St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs, Mongolian Glaze, Sesame Seeds, French Fries, Coleslaw

Draper Valley Brick Chicken

Draper Valley Brick Chicken

$33.00

Herb Brined, Braised Scallions, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Baby Spinach

Petit Filet and Maine Lobster Tail

Petit Filet and Maine Lobster Tail

$60.00

Seared C.H.B. Filet & Maine Lobster Tail, Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Jacobsen Cherrywood Smoked Salt, Grilled Asparagus, Veal Demi-Glace, Beurre Blanc

8oz. C.H.B. Tenderloin Filet

8oz. C.H.B. Tenderloin Filet

$50.00

Grilled, with Veal Demi-Glace, Jacobsen Cherrywood Smoked Salt and served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Confetti of Lentils

Confetti of Lentils

$19.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, Golden Beets, Carrots, Kale, with Truffle Essence with a drizzle of Beurre Blanc

5oz C.H.B. Tenderloin Filet

5oz C.H.B. Tenderloin Filet

$38.50

Dinner Burger

$18.00

Dessert Selection

Chocolate Silk Pie

Chocolate Silk Pie

$10.00

Rich Creamy Chocolate Filling in Oreo Crust with Raspberry Sauce

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00
Hawaiian Bread Pudding

Hawaiian Bread Pudding

$11.00

Sweet Panna Cotta served Chilled with a Passion Fruit Puree

Sides

Side of Black Rice

$5.00

Side Brown Rice

$5.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Side White Rice

$5.00

Side Risotto

$5.00

Side of Broccolini

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Fingerling Potato

$5.00

Side Lobster Tail

$25.00

Side Scallop

$9.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$11.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$11.00

Add Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Side Kimchi Rice

$5.00

Side Sauté Mushroom

$8.00

Side Bok Choy

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy restaurant & wine bar with lake views serving Asian-inspired seafood plus creative cocktails.

Website

Location

315 1st Street. Suite 201, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Directions

