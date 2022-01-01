  • Home
  • Five Star Pizza and More - 793 Crescent Street
Five Star Pizza and More 793 Crescent Street

793 Crescent Street

Brockton, MA 02302

Order Again

Salad

Catering Garden

$69.99

Catering Greek

$74.99

Catering Caesar

$69.99

Pasta

Catering Pasta w/ Sauce & Cheese

$89.99

Baked with Cheese. Choice of spaghetti or ziti

Catering Pasta w/ Chicken Parm

$89.99

Baked with Cheese. Choice of spaghetti or ziti

Catering Pasta w/ Meatballs

$89.99

Baked with Cheese. Choice of spaghetti or ziti

Catering Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$99.99

Baked with Cheese. Choice of spaghetti or ziti

Catering Chicken Shrimp Alfredo

$99.99

Baked with Cheese. Choice of spaghetti or ziti

Sheet Pan Pizza (40pc)

Cheese Sheet Pan Pizza

$49.99

Other

Catering Chicken Wings (50)

$54.99

Catering Chicken Wings (100)

$99.99

Catering Chicken Fingers (20)

$35.99

Catering Chicken Fingers (40)

$69.99

Catering Wing Dings (28)

$37.00

Catering Wing Dings (56)

$69.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet Pepsi

$2.35

Ginger Ale

$2.35

Sunkist Orange

$2.35

Root Beer

$2.35

Mango Snapple

$2.35

Strawberry Snapple

$2.35

Snapple Tea

$2.35

2-liter Pepsi

$3.75

2-liter Diet Pepsi

$3.75

2-liter Sunkist Orange

$3.75

2-liter Ginger Ale

$3.75

2-liter Mountain Dew

$3.75

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Sunkist Orange Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Life Water

$3.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Monster

$3.99

Chips

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Specials

$7 Cheese Pizza (Mon-Tues)

$7.00

2 Lrg Cheese Pizzas & 2 LT Soda

$25.99

1 Lrg Cheese 1 Lrg Pepperoni & 2 Lt Soda

$29.49

1 Lrg Cheese 10Pc Super Buffalo Wings & 2 LT Soda

$29.49

Sm 1 Topping 6pc Chx Fingers 2 Cans & Cookies

$29.99

3 Sm Cheese Greek Salad 2 LT Soda

$39.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
