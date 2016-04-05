Restaurant header imageView gallery

Five Star Restaurant

68 Reviews

$$

301 N West 101

Raleigh, NC 27603

Order Again

Popular Items

Five Star General's Chicken
Crispy Spring Rolls
Crispy Green Bean

XIAO

Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.50

Mushrooms, Tofu, Bamboo Shoots, Pickled Cucumbers and Scallions *Vegan **does contain gluten

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$3.50

Two chicken and shiitake mushroom wontons in our ginger and scallion broth. *Cannot be Gluten Free

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$6.95

Crab, cream cheese, and scallion stuffed fried wontons. Served with duck sauce. *Cannot be made Gluten Free

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$8.95

Sautéed chicken and vegetables in a sweet chili sauce, topped with cilantro and peanuts. Served with butter lettuce. *is ALWAYS made Gluten Free

Crab Fat Caramel Chicken Wings

Crab Fat Caramel Chicken Wings

$8.95

Twice fried wings in a savory caramelized crab fat sauce (garlic + chili oil crab paste) topped with cilantro and crushed peanuts.

Crispy Green Bean

Crispy Green Bean

$6.00

Our signature green beans are flash fried and sautéed in our specialty sauce mix, topped with bean sprouts. *can be made Gluten Free

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$3.50

Two per order, served with duck sauce. Shrimp Rolls: shrimp, cabbage, mushrooms, salt + pepper Vegetable Rolls: cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, salt + pepper *Cannot be made Gluten Free

Heat Seeker Shrimp

Heat Seeker Shrimp

$10.95

Our fried shrimp tossed with carrots, and celery in a spicy chili garlic sauce, topped with sesame seeds and green onions. *Can be made Gluten Free

Ribs

$9.95
Salt & Pepper Calamari

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$9.95

Lightly battered and fried tentacles and rings tossed with salt + pepper. Served with a sweet chili sauce. *is ALWAYS made gluten free

Pork + Cabbage Dumplings

Pork + Cabbage Dumplings

$7.95

Pork, cabbage, ginger,. scallion, sesame oil served with a ginger, red wine and soy dipping sauce. Steamed or pan-fried. *Not available Gluten Free *Cannot be Gluten Free

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$4.75

Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping. *cannot be made Gluten Free

Spicy Cucumber

Spicy Cucumber

$3.50

Sliced cucumbers in our spicy garlic marinade. *is Gluten Free **contains Sesame Oil

Szechuan Chili Garlic Noodles

$7.95

Shanxi Hand-Pulled Noodles, Chili Oil, Chili Flakes, Black Vinegar, Dark Soy, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Sugar, Cilantro *Not available gluten-free. This dish does not allow for modifications.

Taiwanese Pork Belly Buns

Taiwanese Pork Belly Buns

$8.95

Braised pork belly topped with crushed peanuts, pickled mustard greens and fresh cilantro, served in steamed buns. *Cannot be made Gluten Free **Contains Dairy

Butternut Squash Wontons

$7.95Out of stock

Vegetable Dumplings

$7.95Out of stock

Shrimp + Scallops Dumplings

$10.95Out of stock

Lamb Wontons

$8.95

DA

Five Star General's Chicken

Five Star General's Chicken

$14.95

All white meat fried chicken, in a slightly spicy sauce mixed with broccoli and dried chilis topped sesame seeds. Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *can be made Gluten Free upon request

Crispy Sesame Beef

Crispy Sesame Beef

$14.95

Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds. Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *can be made Gluten Free upon request

Crispy Sesame Chicken

Crispy Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds. Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *can be made Gluten Free upon request

Side Fried Rice

$4.50
Fried Rice Entree

Fried Rice Entree

Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein. Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions Can be made Gluten Free. Can be done Vegan upon request.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

Side: wheat noodles, onions, carrots, snow peas, hoisin + soy Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: wheat noodles, hoisin, soy, scallions + protein. Vegetable: wheat noodles, hoisin, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, + scallions. *Can be done Vegan upon request.

Slow BBQ Pork w/ Fried Rice

$14.95

Pork shoulder braised overnight in soy, vinegar, sugar, red pepper, ginger and garlic served with fried rice and baby bok choy (not gluten free)

Beef & Broccoli

Beef & Broccoli

$14.95

Sauteed top sirloin and broccoli in a house teriyaki brown sauce. Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *Can be made gluten-free.

Chicken & Broccoli

$14.95

Sauteed chicken and broccoli in a house teriyaki brown sauce. Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *Can be made gluten-free.

Heat Seeker Entree

Heat Seeker Entree

$17.95

Entree sized portion of our signature, Heat Seeker Shrimp appetizer. Our shrimp is fried, tossed with carrots and celery in spicy chili garlic glaze, topped with sesame seeds and green onions. Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *can be made Gluten Free

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

Sautéed chicken with peanuts, spicy red peppers, and green onions in our spicy Kung Pao sauce. Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *can be made Gluten Free upon request

Drunken Noodles w/ Chicken

Drunken Noodles w/ Chicken

$14.95

Traditional Chinese dish of chicken served over our wide rice noodles with fish sauce, thai basil, soy/oyster sauce, thai chilis, and scallions. *cannot be gluten free **can substitute tofu/tempeh - cannot be vegan bc of oyster sauce

Shrimp + Scallops with Black Bean Garlic Sauce

$20.95
Spicy Beef w/ Noodles

Spicy Beef w/ Noodles

$14.95

Sautéed beef with onions, carrots, peppers, Thai chilis, over our wheat noodles in a spicy black bean chili garlic sauce. *cannot be made Gluten Free.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95

All white meat chicken fried to perfection in our house Sweet + Sour sauce with pineapples, peppers, onions, and carrots. Served with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *is ALWAYS a gluten free dish.

Sweet & Sour Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$14.95

Our pork is fried to perfection in our house Sweet + Sour sauce with pineapples, peppers, onions, and carrots. Served with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge. *is ALWAYS a gluten free dish.

Thai Peanut Noodles

Thai Peanut Noodles

Sautéed chicken with Thai chilis, fresh lime juice, cilantro, and peanuts, over our wheat noodles in in a spicy sauce. *cannot be made Gluten Free

Kids Chicken

$8.00

All white meat chicken nuggets. Fried only.

Side Mix Veg

$4.00

Mix of house vegetables, steamed.

Side Steam Broccoli

$4.00

Black Bean Chicken Wraps

$15.95

Green Curry Chicken

$16.95

Chicken + BOK CHOY

$14.95

Duck Fried Rice

$13.95

Taiwanese Pork Chop with Fried Rice

$16.95Out of stock

Kimchi Fried Rice

$5.50Out of stock

Beer

Asahi

$7.00

Austin Eastcider

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Crankarm Porter

$7.00

Crankarm Skid Lid

$7.00

Crankarm Wit

$5.50

Foothills Peoples Porter

$5.50

Fullsteam Paycheck

$5.00

Highland Gaelic

$5.00

Hitachino White Nest

$10.00

Kirin

$4.50

Lonerider Sweet Josie

$6.00

Pernicious IPA

$5.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Taiwan Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Tecate

$3.00

Trophy Wife IPA

$5.00

White St Kolsch

$5.00

Sake

Gekkeikan Black and Gold

$32.00

Hakutsuru Draft 300ml

$10.00

Hana Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$10.00

Hakkaisan Dai Ginjo 300 ml

$25.00Out of stock

Nigori Unfiltered 375ml

$12.00

Rei Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$16.00

Sugidama Murai

$16.00

Ty Ku Coconut Sake 300ml

$15.00Out of stock

Ty Ku Cucumber Sake 300ml

$15.00Out of stock

Zipang Sparkling 250ml

$15.00

Soto Daigingo 300ml

$32.00

Soto Junmai 750ml

$35.00

Chocolat Nigori

$13.00

Non-Alc Bev

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger-Ale

$1.50

Ginger Beer (NA)

$3.00

Seltzer

$1.00

Perrier

$3.00

RedBull

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$1.00

Coconut Water

$4.00Out of stock

Wine by the Bottle

BT Alois Lageder Pinot Bianco BT

$36.00

BT Novelty Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BT Brown Family Chardonnay

$40.00

BT Barnard Griffin Rose

$32.00

BT Loimer Gruner Veltliner

$30.00

BT Enrico Serafino Gavi

$36.00

BT Spy Valley Sauv Blanc

$36.00Out of stock

BT Macrostie Chardonnay

$44.00Out of stock

BT Domaine Larue St Aubin

$65.00

BT La Closerie Pinot Noir

$36.00

BT Catena Malbec

$36.00

BT Glenelly Cab Sauv

$36.00

BT Paul Hobbs PN

$42.00

BT Regnie Grain & Granit Gamay

$50.00

BT Vietti Nebbiolo (Barolo)

$95.00

BT La Gresy Moscato (1/2)

$18.00

BT AA Badenhorst Chenin Blanc

$36.00

BT Ferreri Grillo

$34.00

BT Jaquesson

$125.00

BT Vajra "Langhe" Nebbiolo

$40.00

BT Forge Cellars Riesling

$30.00

BT Verus Furmint

$36.00

BT Blanchard Perez Cava

$32.00

BT Birichin Frizzante

$34.00

BT Domaine du Pavillon Gamay

$45.00Out of stock

BT Jansz Sparkling Rose

$36.00Out of stock

BT Roger Goulart Cava

$40.00

BT Ciu Ciu Gotico Superiore Montepulciano

$36.00

BT Pride Mountain Chardonnay

$75.00

BT Bel Di

$34.00

BT Montelliana Prosecco

$28.00

BT Sandhi Pinot Noir

$65.00

BT Lapstolle Carmenere

$50.00

BT Saje C d Pape Grenache

$75.00

BT Ch Laplagnotte St Emilion Merlot

$65.00

BT Ridge Red Zinfandel

$45.00

BT Vina Arana Rioja Tempranillo

$80.00

BT Isola Augusta Pinot Nero

$36.00

BT La Gresy Moscato

$36.00

BT Cade Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

BT Cree Cote de Beaune

$70.00

BT Lacrima (di Morro D’Alba)

$36.00

Shirts

Hide Your Cats

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

Dessert

Chinese Donuts (3)

$4.00

Chocolate Pot du Creme

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pot du Creme with Toasted Coconut and Whipped Cream

Warm Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Almond Olive Oil Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Sorry for the inconsistent but online order is not working Friday, May 20.

Location

301 N West 101, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
Five Star Restaurant image
Five Star Restaurant image

