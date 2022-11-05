Main picView gallery

Five Stones Coffee Co. Kirkland

312 Central Way

Kirkland, WA 98033

Order Again

Popular Items

Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon
Cappuccino Freddo
Artisan Toast: Herb Roasted Turkey, Pesto Cream Cheese, Tomatoes

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso con Panna (3oz)

$3.85

Macchiato (3oz)

$3.85

Cortado (4oz)

$4.00

Cappuccino (6oz)

$4.00

8oz Americano

$3.65

8oz Latte

$4.15

8oz Mocha

$4.50

8oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

12oz Americano

$3.65

12oz Latte

$4.65

12oz Mocha

$5.00

12oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

16oz Americano

$4.25

16oz Latte

$5.15

16oz Mocha

$5.50

16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Iced 16oz Americano

$4.25

Iced 12oz Americano

$3.65

Iced 16oz Latte

$5.15

Iced 12oz Latte

$4.65

Iced 16oz Mocha

$5.50

Iced 12oz Mocha

$5.00

Iced 16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Iced 12oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Coffee

8oz Brewed Coffee

$2.65

12oz Brewed Coffee

$3.15

16oz Brewed Coffee

$3.65

12oz BT Cold Brew

$4.75

16oz BT Cold Brew

$5.25

12oz Nitro

$5.25

16oz Nitro

$6.00

OLYM Ethiopia Koba Natural(12oz)

$5.00

ONYX Colonbia Hurtuado(12oz)

$6.00

ONYX Costa Rica Las Lajas (12oz)

$6.00

El Salv Anaerobic

$6.50

Signatures

8oz Cafe Stefano

$5.15

Our most popular signature beverage, perfected with vanilla + hazelnut syrup, ceylon cinnamon steamed into the milk & a zest of orange

8oz Mocha Bacio

$5.15

Signature Nutella Mocha

8oz Milk Honey Cinnamon

$4.65

8oz Minted Mocha

$5.15

8oz Cardamom Honey Latte

$5.00

8oz Samoa Mocha

$5.15

8oz Brown Sugar Lemon

$5.15

8oz Harvest Latte

$5.15

12oz Cafe Stefano

$5.65

Our most popular signature beverage, perfected with vanilla + hazelnut syrup, ceylon cinnamon steamed into the milk & a zest of orange

12oz Mocha Bacio

$5.65

Signature Nutella Mocha

12oz Minted Mocha

$5.65

12oz Milk Honey Cinnamon

$5.15

12oz Cardamom Honey Latte

$5.50

12oz Samoa Mocha

$5.65

120z Brown Sugar Lemon

$5.65

12oz Harvest Latte

$5.65

16oz Cafe Stefano

$6.15

Our most popular signature beverage, perfected with vanilla + hazelnut syrup, ceylon cinnamon steamed into the milk & a zest of orange

16oz Mocha Bacio

$6.15

Signature Nutella Mocha

16oz Minted Mocha

$6.15

16oz Milk Honey Cinnamon

$5.65

16oz Cardamom Honey Latte

$6.00

16oz Samoa Mocha

$6.15

16oz Brown Sugar Lemon

$6.15

16oz Harvest Latte

$6.15

Iced Cafe Stefano 16oz

$6.15

Our most popular signature beverage, perfected with vanilla + hazelnut syrup, ceylon cinnamon & a zest of orange

Iced Cafe Stefano 12oz

$5.65

Our most popular signature beverage, perfected with vanilla + hazelnut syrup, ceylon cinnamon & a zest of orange

Iced Mocha Bacio 16oz

$6.15

Signature Nutella Mocha

Iced Mocha Bacio 12oz

$5.65

Signature Nutella Mocha

The Missile (16oz)

$6.00

Cold brew + maple syrup + cream, shaken to perfection

Iced Coco Van Mint (16oz)

$6.15

Cappuccino Freddo

$5.25

Two shots of espresso over ice, with simple syrup as a sweetener (if desired), topped off with cold frothed milk.

Iced Maple (16oz)

$6.00

Iced 16oz Milk Honey Cinnamon

$5.50

Iced 12oz Milk Honey Cinnamon

$5.00

Iced 12oz Minted Mocha

$5.65

Iced 16oz Cardamom Honey Latte

$6.00

Iced 12oz Cardamom Honey Latte

$5.50

Iced Samoa Mocha 16oz

$6.15

Iced Samoa Mocha 12oz

$5.65

Iced Brown Sugar Lemon 16oz

$6.15

Iced Brown Sugar Lemon 12oz

$5.75

Iced Pistachio Honey Cream (10oz Iced Only)

$5.75

Iced 12oz Harvest

$5.65

Iced 16oz Harvest

$6.15

Iced Lavender White Mocha 12oz (Copy)

$5.75

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Chai Latte

Spicy Chai

Peppermint Chai

Arnies

London Fog

Steamer

Cold Milk

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Cider 🍎

$3.00+

Chai-der

$3.75+

Tea

Cup Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Daily Bites

Greek Bowl

$8.00

Artisan Toast: Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar

$5.00

Artisan Toast: Peanut Butter

$5.50

Peanut Butter Banana

$6.00

Artisan Toast: Nutella

$5.50

Nutella Banana

$6.00

Artisan Toast: Ricotta & Fruit Spread

$5.75

Artisan Toast: Cream Cheese, Honey & Walnuts

$6.25

Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon

$8.75

Artisan Toast: Just Avocado

$7.75+

Artisan Toast: Herb Roasted Turkey, Pesto Cream Cheese, Tomatoes

$9.25

SIDE OF TOPPING

Turkey Pesto No Tomato

$8.25

Turkey Pesto NO TURKEY

$6.50

Just Butter

$3.50

Single Scoop Granola

$4.00

Double Scoop Granola

$7.00

Jar Of Granola

$14.00Out of stock

Refill Jar of Granola

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our 3rd Five Stones location! Located on Central Way across from Peter Kirk Park in the new Parque Kirkland Luxury Apartments.

Location

312 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

