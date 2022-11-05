Five Stones Coffee Co. Kirkland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our 3rd Five Stones location! Located on Central Way across from Peter Kirk Park in the new Parque Kirkland Luxury Apartments.
Location
312 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ristorante Paradiso - 120 Park Ln Ste A
No Reviews
120 Park Ln Ste A Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant