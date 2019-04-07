A map showing the location of Five WestView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Five West

1,521 Reviews

$$

1991 Commerce Drive NW

Rochester, MN 55901

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Five West Sunrise
Eggs Benedict

BREAKFAST MAIN (Brunch)

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Choice of eggs served with hash browns

Raspberry Pancakes

Raspberry Pancakes

$12.00

Three pancakes, raspberry sauce, white chocolate, whipped cream, toasted coconut & choice of meat

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, bacon, sausage, onion, jalapeno, tomato, potato, smoked gouda, & sweet chili aioli served with hash browns

Breakfast Egg Rolls

Breakfast Egg Rolls

$12.00

Veggie scramble egg rolls served over hash browns & side of sausage gravy

Breakfast Muffin

$7.00

Sausage, egg, and American cheese on an english muffin. Served with hash browns.

Breakfast Flatbread

Breakfast Flatbread

$14.00

Sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, red peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar jack cheese

Cinnamon French Toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon swirl brioche, strawberry whipped butter, fresh fruit, creme anglaise and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Fiesta Omelet

Fiesta Omelet

$14.00

Sausage, red pepper, jalapeño, cheddar jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla strips & salsa verde hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns or breakfast potatoes & choice of toast

Early Riser

Early Riser

$7.00

Two eggs, hash browns, and choice of toast

Boursin Sandwich

Boursin Sandwich

$11.00

Boursin cheese, fried egg, tomato, ham on sourdough served with hash browns or breakfast potatoes

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

English muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce served with hash browns (Sub Salmon or Steak $2)

5West Omelet

5West Omelet

$14.00

Smoked pork belly, onion, red pepper, mushroom & pepper jack cheese sauce served with hash browns & choice of toast

Five West Sunrise

Five West Sunrise

$10.00

Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns & choice of toast

Ham + Cheese Omelet

Ham + Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Ham, cheddar, hash browns & choice of toast

Meat Lovers Skillet

Meat Lovers Skillet

$14.00

Bacon, sausage, corned beef, pork belly, ham, potato, onion, bleu cheese, smoked gouda & pepper jack cheese sauce with choice of eggs& choice of toast

Philly Skillet

Philly Skillet

$14.00

Roast beef, red peppers, onion, mushroom, potato, smoked gouda & pepper jack cheese sauce with choice of eggs & choice of toast

S'more Waffle

S'more Waffle

$10.00

Belgian waffle with toasted marshmallow, chocolate syrup & graham cracker sprinkle

Veggie + Avocado Omelet

Veggie + Avocado Omelet

$13.00

Broccoli, tomato, mushroom, onions, red peppers, spinach, cheddar, topped with avocado served with hash browns & choice of toast

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$12.00

Broccoli, red pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, spinach, scrambled eggs & cheddar served with hash browns & choice of toast

West Circle Pancakes

West Circle Pancakes

$8.00

Two pancakes and choice of meat

Oatmeal

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll Butter Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Pecan

$5.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST SIDES MAIN (Brunch)

Bacon

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

French Toast 1 SLICE

$2.00

Fruit

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Pancake

$2.50

Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Cheesy Breakfast Poatoes

$4.00

Cheddar Cheesy Hash Browns

$4.00

B & G Side

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

Hash Browns

$3.50

add cheese for $0.50

Avocado

$1.00

1 Blueberry Pancake

$3.00

APPETIZERS (Copy)

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$16.00

Cream cheese, shredded chicken, celery, green onion. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese

Herb Roasted Chicken Nachos

Herb Roasted Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Herb roasted chicken, house-made ranch tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce,pico de gallo, roasted corn, sour cream & salsa roja

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Hand-cut garlic + herb fries with choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch dressing *Available Nashville style or buffalo style

Chili Edamame

Chili Edamame

$10.00

Chili flakes, garlic, lime, sesame oil, pickled chillies, red onion, sesame seeds & sweet chili aioli GF

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Crispy chicken, spicy soy peanut sauce, sesame citrus slaw & bibb lettuce cups

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef & chorizo, queso fresco, cilantro sour cream & guacamole served with ranch tortilla chips

Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$15.00

Served with warm pita bread

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Shrimp tossed in sweet chili aioli, served with pickled chilies, bibb lettuce, cabbage salad & fresh limes

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Curry infused calamari, cilantro, pickled chillies, lemon aioli & sweet chili sauce

Nachos To Go

$16.00

SALADS + SOUPS (Brunch)

Almond Cherry Salad

Almond Cherry Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cherries, granny smith apple, parmesan cheese and maple dressing

Ancho Grilled Chicken Salad

Ancho Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Ancho grilled chicken, romaine, black bean puree, guacamole, pico de gallo, quest fresco, tortilla strips & citrus cilantro vinaigrette

Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad

Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro, chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing

House Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, cornichons, croutons, pickled red onion, parmesan cheese and creamy parmesan dressing

Chef's Choice Soup

$4.00+

Cup $4 / Bowl $7

Five West House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, red onion, diced tomato, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing

Grilled Flank Steak Salad

Grilled Flank Steak Salad

$18.00

Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Poppy Salad

Poppy Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts & poppy seed dresssing

Smoked Gouda Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$4.00+

Cup $4 / Bowl $7

Poke Tuna

$18.00

Poke tuna, cilantro napa slaw, pickled chillies, scallions, avocado, sesame seeds, wonton crisps, sriracha aioli & soy ginger dressing

SANDWICHES(Brunch)

Beer Battered Walleye

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion & dill pickle aioli

Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt

Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt

$16.00

Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cayenne glazed buttermilk fried chicken breast, creamy coleslaw & pickles

BURGERS (Copy)

Basic Burger

$15.00
Five West Burger

Five West Burger

$16.00

Two beef patties, bacon, cheddar + american, lettuce, tomato & dill pickle aioli

Maple Bourbon Burger

$16.00

Beef patty, smoke gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onion jam, sweet & spicy maple bourbon glaze

Quinoa Veggie Burger

Quinoa Veggie Burger

$14.00

Quinoa, zucchini, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan patty with choice of cheese

Loop Burger

$16.00

White cheddar cheese, pesto and garlic aioli

ENTREES (Brunch)

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter, maple bourbon glazed chicken tenders and topped with green onions.

Potato Crusted Walleye

Potato Crusted Walleye

$24.00

Honey srircha fried potatoes, sweet crunchy slaw & roasted red pepper tartar.

Salmon Rice Bowl

Salmon Rice Bowl

$24.00

Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg

FLATBREADS (Brunch)

Spicy Supreme

$14.00

Pepperoni, meatball, jalapeno, roasted red onion, red peppers & red sauce

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Basil pesto, marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction & parmesan cheese

Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

Sausage Flatbread

$14.00

Sausage Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ, grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese, pineapple topped with cilantro.

Taco Flatbread

$14.00

Black bean puree, chorizo, pico, guacamole, tortilla strips, sour cream, Cholula hot sauce & cheddar Jack cheese

PLANT BASED (Brunch)

Vegan Wings

$15.00

tossed in your choice of sauces that are vegan-buffalo, sriracha mango or szechaun

Vegan Sandwich

$15.00

Fried vegan "chicken", vegan cheddar, lettuce, tomato, balsamic caramelized onions & lemon aioli

Pineapple Rice

$17.00

Szechaun fried vegan nuggets, pineapple fried rice, vegan sriracha aioli, pickled chilies & green onion

Portobello Tacos

$15.00

Flour tortillas, refried beans, chipotle portobello mushrooms, cilantro crema, pickled red onions, fresh jalapeños & cilantro.

SIDES (Brunch)

Szechuan Cauliflower

Szechuan Cauliflower

$8.00

Served with Peanut gremolata

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Garlic, parsley and zesty aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with Seasoned sour cream

Asparagus

$8.00

Wood grilled

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Served with Honey & pancetta

Tater Tots

$8.00

Served with Pepper jack cheese sauce

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Served with Thick cut bacon

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Bread with Meal

$2.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

KIDS (Brunch)

KIDS Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Served with Fries

KIDS Chzburger

KIDS Chzburger

$6.00

Served with Fries

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

KIDS Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.00

KIDS Sausage Flatbread

$7.00
KIDS Chicken Strips

KIDS Chicken Strips

$7.00

Served with Fries & Ranch

KIDS Alfredo

$7.00

KIDS Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

KIDS Eggs

$7.00

Available Monday-Friday 7am-11am Saturday and Sunday 7am-1:30

KIDS Pancakes

$6.00
KIDS Choco Chip Pancakes

KIDS Choco Chip Pancakes

$6.00

DESSERTS (Brunch)

Chocolate Chippers

$8.00

Warm chocolate chip cookies, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream & powdered sugar

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

We couldn't decide on one flavor so we are doing them all! Ask your server what delicious flavor is available today Today's_ oatmeal cream pie cheesecake

Drunken Blondie

$8.00

White chocolate chips, salted whiskey caramel, baileys creme anglaise & candied walnuts

Rocky Road

$9.00

Caramelicious ice cream, toasted marshmallow fluff, toasted almonds, chocolate sauce & whipped cream

Mini Donuts

$6.00

State fair style warm mini donuts, with cinnamon and sugar

SIDE SAUCES (Copy)

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar dressing

$0.50

Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.50

Dill Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Habanero Aioli

$0.50Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey SC

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Mango Yogurt

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

PJ Sauce

$0.50

Poppy Dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Seasoned SC

$0.50

Shoyaioli

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Sriracha Mango

$0.50

Sweet Chili Aioli

$0.50

Zesty Mayo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Creamy Maple

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
