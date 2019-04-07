American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Five West
1,521 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tilda's Pizzeria - 300 1st Avenue Northwest
4.7 • 19
300 1st Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurant
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
4.1 • 436
1517 16th St SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurant