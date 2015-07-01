Restaurant header imageView gallery

fiVe: a new american restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

405 Poyntz Ave.

Manhattan, KS 66502

Order Again

Salad & Soup

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Cup Soup

$9.00

Bowl Soup

$13.00

Fall Salad

$13.00

Entree

Bistro Steak

$29.00

Salmon

$31.00

Chicken

$23.00

Duck Breast

$27.00

Pork

$35.00

Cakes

OG Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

German Chocolate

$13.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Mocktail

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Juices

Pineapple

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

White Cran

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Tom Juive

$4.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee

Pour Coffee

$4.00

French Press

$6.00

Decaf French Press

$6.00

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00

French Soda

French Soda

$4.00

Cocktails

20th Century

$8.00

Mint Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Mint Tulip

$8.00

Apples Sinn

$11.00

Barbberry

$10.00

Bob Ross

$8.00

Berry Bob

$11.00

Berry Bramble

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Booze Cruise

$7.00

Bronzed God

$13.00

Chocolatini

$11.00

Classic Gin

$11.00

Classic Vodka

$11.00

Corpse Reviver

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Dirty Gin

$11.00

Dirty Vodka

$11.00

Dizzy Russian

$9.00

Dont Krampus

$12.00

Dracarys

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Farmhouse Fresh

$11.00

Flight to Bombay

$9.00

Fragole Balsamico

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

French Martini

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Key Lime

$7.00

Kilauea

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

London Mule

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$8.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Perfect Manhattan

$10.00

Pink Lady

$7.00

Purple Drank

$8.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rosemary Gimme

$12.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Silver Goddess

$13.00

Smokin Brunette

$14.00

Something Savory

$8.00

Space Jam

$7.00

St. Juniper

$9.00

Summer Beer

$8.00

Sunrise At 5

$10.00

Sweata Weatha

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tequila Temptress

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Venetian Moonlight

$7.00

Vesper

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$11.00

Something Fruity

$9.00

Draft Beer

Rye On Rye

$10.00

Seaquench

$6.25

Octoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Enjoy By

$8.00

Milk Stout

$9.00

Little Giant

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Peroni

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00Out of stock

Blvd Wheat

$7.00

Incarnation

$8.00

Stone

$8.00

Collette

$7.00

Left Hand Nitro

$8.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet Glass

$12.00

Malbec Glass

$14.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00

Sangiovese Glass

$12.00

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$13.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Moscato Glass

$10.00

Riesling Glass

$11.00

Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

A-Z Bottle

$41.00Out of stock

Electra Bottle

$39.00Out of stock

Campus Oak Bottle

$29.00Out of stock

Hahn Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Josh Carr Bottle

$36.00

M. Chiarlo Bottle

$33.00

Misfit Bottle

$44.00Out of stock

Parcel 41 Bottle

$47.00Out of stock

Portada Bottle

$26.00Out of stock

Poggio Anima Bottle

$37.00

Prisoner Bottle

$92.00Out of stock

Remole Bottle

$33.00Out of stock

Rocca Giovanni Bottle

$92.00Out of stock

Ruffino Bottle

$70.00

Sean Minor Bottle

$49.00Out of stock

Snake Charmer Bottle

$47.00Out of stock

Sur De Los Andes Bottle

$42.00

Valckenberg Bottle

$32.00

Vina Alberdi Bottle

$41.00Out of stock

Wildflower Bottle

$39.00

Poema Bottle

$35.00

Massotino

$35.00

Bouvet Bottle

$46.00

Sori Gramella Bottle

$29.00

Von Buhl Jazz Bottle

$43.00

Seaglass Bottle

$29.00

Bigaro Bottle

$48.00

Hook&Ladder Bottle

$55.00

Clean Slate Bottle

$33.00

Ca di Alte Bottle

$24.00

Broadbent Bottle

$26.00

Vina Zorzal Bottle

$45.00

Whispering Angel Bottle

$61.00

Jules Taylor Bottle

$55.00

Limestone Hills Bottle

$33.00

Evolution Bottle

$41.00

Mulderbosch Bottle

$37.00

Conveniencia Bottle

$34.00

Fontevecchia Bottle

$37.00

Zaca Mesa Bottle

$43.00

Abadia de Tortoreos Bottle

$49.00

Conundrum Bottle

$58.00

Newton Bottle

$71.00

Rexach Baques Bottle

$38.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Global Flavors Local Ingredients!

Location

405 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

Gallery
fiVe: a new american restaurant image
fiVe: a new american restaurant image
fiVe: a new american restaurant image

