American

Five Bays Bistro 825 Main Street

267 Reviews

$$

825 Main Street

Osterville, MA 02655

Popular Items

5 Bays Burger
Fall Wedge
Hot Chicken Sliders

Specials

Shrimp A La Vodka App

$18.00

Cod Entree

$30.00

Apple Raisin Struesel Tart

$13.00

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00

Soup/Salad

French Onion Soup

$12.00

house crouton, swiss grantinee

Butternut Bisque (cup)

$11.00

lobster & herb salad, cider gastrique

Butternut Bisque (Bowl)

$13.00

lobster & herb salad, cider gastrique

Caesar Salad

$15.00

parmesan cheese, crouton, anchovy, caesar dressing, romaine

Fall Wedge

$15.00

bacon, crumbled blue cheese, apple, chive, romaine, honey & white wine vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$15.00

arugula, pistachio granola crumble, pecorino, and balsamic vinaigrette

Appetizers

Hot Chicken Sliders

$16.00

buttermilk fried chicken, brioche buns, pickle, house hot sauce

Short Rib Wonton

$15.00

ponzu demi, nappa cabbage slaw

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

barbecue baby back ribs, frites

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

crispy cauliflower, house buffalo sauce, whipped bleu cheese marscapone

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$19.50

Maine lobster, cheddar cheese sauce

Korean Style Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

gochujang, red pepper, ginger, sake, basil, cilantro, scallion, and grilled bread

Charbroiled Oysters

$17.00

bacon, artichoke, bread crumb, parmesan, and horseradish cream

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00

flash fried Judith Point calamari, garlic, banana peppers, spicy chili oil

 Thai Shrimp Appetizer

Thai Shrimp Appetizer

$18.00

bok choy, spicy peanut sauce

Two Oysters Raw

$7.00

horseradish, mignonette, cocktail sauce

Six Oysters Raw

$21.00

horseradish, mignonette, cocktail sauce

Burgers

signature house blend burger blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, bistro sauce, brioche bun, frites.
5 Bays Burger

5 Bays Burger

$20.00

signature house burger blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, bistro sauce, brioche bun, frites

Entrees

Sole Francaise

Sole Francaise

$33.00

parmesan risotto, asparagus, lemon beurre blanc

Swordfish

$35.00

butternut risotto, apple cider reduction, sage pesto, broccolini

Shrimp Linguine Entree

$32.00

roasted red pepper, capers, spinach, lemon, calabrian chili, over house made pasta

Salmon

Salmon

$30.00

brown fried rice, snow peas, sweet peppers, scrambled egg, soy glaze

Chicken Statler

$29.00

whipped potatoes, roasted mushrooms, broccolini, jus

Penne Bolognese, Half

Penne Bolognese, Half

$15.00

red wine meat sauce, melted mozzarella

Penne Bolognese, Full

Penne Bolognese, Full

$23.00

red wine meat sauce, melted mozzarella

Pork Milanese

$26.00

thin & breaded pork, arugula, shaved fennel, citrus, shaved parmesan

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon

$43.00

bacon-wrapped filet, celery root mased potatoes, garlicky spinach, pomegranate drizzle

Short Rib

$31.00

red wine braised beef, creamy polenta, spinach, root vegetables, jus

Five Bays Prime

whipped potatoes, black pepper honey compoud butter, mushroom demi or asparagus, balsami gastrique and choice of one side

Sirloin

$59.00

sauteed swiss chard, onion, raisins, red wine demi

Rib Eye

$58.00

garlicky spinach, raspberry caramel gastrique

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$19.00

Side Parm Risotto

$9.00

Truffle Frites

$9.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Garlicky Spinach

$8.00

Frites

$6.00

No Side

Broccolini

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

a la mode

Ice Cream

$7.00

Ala Mode

$2.50

Pear Streusel Cake

$12.00

cinnamon mascarpone, bourbon anglaise, caramel sauce

Ginger Creme Brulee

$12.00

ginger snap cookie

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

CHIAPPINI Bolgheri, July Wine

$225.00

1/2 Migration

$32.00

AVERAEN Pinot Noir

$50.00

BAVA Ruche

$60.00

BEPPE MARINO Barbera

$120.00

BTL BEDROCK Zinfandel

$56.00

BTL Biutiful Malbec

$52.00

BTL BLAU Red Blend

$40.00

Btl Cotes Du Rhone

$44.00

Btl HIGHWAY 12 Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

BTL Les Hexagonales

$52.00

CATINA ZACCAGNINI Montepulciano, Half Bottle

$31.00

DAMILANO Barolo, Half Bottle

$60.00

GREGOIRE HOPPENOT Gamay

$55.00

LUIGI GORDANO Nebbiolo

$145.00

TYLER Pinot Noir

$99.00

VIGNETI REPETTO Barbera

$50.00

VINCENT PARIS Syrah

$95.00

WEINGUT HEUNRICH Blaufrankisch

$60.00

Velvet Devil Merlot

$28.00

Btl Postmark

$68.00

BTL VINCENT GIRARDIN SANTENEY

$80.00

1/2 OVERLOOK Chardonnay

$30.00

BARINES BUECHER Pinot Blanc

$65.00

BTL LA SPINETTA Vermentino

$48.00

BTL SATELLITE Sauv Blanc

$35.00

BTL NOVELLUM Chardonnay

$44.00

Btl OVERLOOK LANDMARK CHARD

$52.00

BTL ROMBAUER Chardonnay

$76.00

BTL SI SI Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Tissier Sancerre

$68.00

Btl LA CREMA CHARD

$39.00

CASALINI Pinot Grigio

$45.00

CLAUDE RIFFAULT Sancerre

$84.00

DOMAINE DE PIAUGIER Grenache Blanc

$45.00Out of stock

RAFAEL PALACIOS Godello

$65.00

SIGALAS Assyrtiko

$95.00

BTL Groth S B

$70.00

BTL CAVES NAVERAN Brut Rose

$40.00

BTL CLOUD CHASER Rose

$44.00Out of stock

BTL BROADBENT Rose

$36.00

BTL L'ESCAROLE Rose

$52.00

ANTICA FRATTA Brut

$70.00

ANTICA FRATTA Brut Rose

$110.00

BTL CAVES NAVERAN Brut Rose

$40.00

BTL SCARPETTA Prosecco

$44.00

BTL SOMMARIVA Prosecco

$44.00

COCKTAILS TO GO (For2)

Spicy Cucumber Margarita TOGO

$30.00

888 Cosmo TOGO

$26.00

Water, Juice and Soda

Small Sparkling

$4.50

Large Sparkling

$7.50

Small Still

$4.50

Large Still

$7.50

Cranberry

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Five Bays Bistro image

