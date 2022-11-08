Restaurant header imageView gallery
Five Horses Tavern Somerville

400 Highland Avenue

Somerville, MA 02144

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Fried Chicken Sammy
One Taco

Shares

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.00

house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard

Cornbread

Cornbread

$13.00

fresh baked corn bread with honey butter

White Bean Hummus

White Bean Hummus

$14.00

cannellini beans, herbs, chili, garlicchoice of pita | fresh veggies | half & half

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$18.00

spicy– moroccan lamb ragout, harissa, poached egg, crispy haloumi, z’hug, chili sauce, fresh baked pita

Panko Crusted Onion Rings

$13.00

thick cut, deep fried onion rings, spicy aioli

Tavern Chili

Tavern Chili

$11.00+

short rib, brisket, kielbasa, beans, chili peppers, manchego cheese, tortilla chips

Wings & Tacos

One Taco

One Taco

$8.00

Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema

Seven Wings

Seven Wings

$16.00
Fifteen Wings

Fifteen Wings

$30.00

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

mesclun greens, avocado, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, buttermilk scallion sauce

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$17.00

crispy tofu, avocado, spinach, black beans, corn, edamame, sweet potato, herb vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas

Sandwiches

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$21.00

grassfed beef burger, crispy onion strings, dirty cheese sauce, lettuce, pickled cucumber, tomato preserves, kewpie mayo

Fried Chicken Sammy

Fried Chicken Sammy

$19.00

kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce

Shrimp Fried Rice Burrito

$18.00

Fried rice, baby shrimp, pork belly, sesame soy, egg, kimchi, peas, bean sprouts, flour tortilla ALLERGENS: gluten (wrap), soybean, fish

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Roasted Veggie Press

$18.00

olive tapenade, hummus, roasted eggplant, roasted tomatoes, marinated tofu, ciabatta

Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.00

mozzarella, red sauce

Foghorn Leghorn Pizza

Foghorn Leghorn Pizza

$18.00

fried chicken, banana peppers, manchego, pickled cucumber, buttermilk scallion dressing

Street Corn Pizza

Street Corn Pizza

$18.00

roasted garlic, corn, manchego, spicy mayo, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions

Veggie Bomb Pizza

Veggie Bomb Pizza

$18.00

Roasted Eggplant, tomato, mushrooms, spinach, tomato sauce, vegan cashew parmesan

French Kiss Pizza

$18.00

apple, brie, balsamic with arugula puree, mozzarella, candied walnuts ALLERGENS: tree nut, gluten, dairy

Entrees

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Macaroni noodles topped with our blended cheese sauce. Add ons: grilled chicken ($5), pork belly ($6), bacon ($4), confit duck ($9), peas ($2), mushrooms ($3)

Grilled Flank Steak

Grilled Flank Steak

$28.00

grilled flank steak, house steak sauce, roasted brussel sprouts, mushrooms, cheddar jalapeno mashed potatoes

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

pan seared chicken breast topped with pan jus, honey-thyme glazed carrots, mashed potatoes

Curry Salmon

$26.00

sweet glazed salmon, served over curry rice, with roasted cauliflower and spinach

Dessert

Skillet Cookie

$11.00

baked to order, chocolate chips, pecans, nutella drizzle, whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$11.00

homemade cake with raisins and cream cheese frosting

Sides

Cheddar Jalapeno Mashed Potato

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Mesclun Greens

$4.00

Regular Mashed Potato

$5.00

Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Tater Tots

Tortilla Chips

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located in Davis Square Somerville. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch.

Website

Location

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

