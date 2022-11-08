Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Five Horses Tavern Somerville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located in Davis Square Somerville. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch.
Location
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boston Burger Company - Somerville - 37 Davis Square
No Reviews
37 davis square somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,
No Reviews
858 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant