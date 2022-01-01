Restaurant header imageView gallery
Five Points

474 Reviews

$$

169 West Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95113

Happy Hour Food

HH Fries

$5.00

Gluten free

HH Curry Fries

$7.00

Allergies: Gluten free Vegetarian/vegan Nuts/seeds Dairy Onion Garlic

HH Nacho Fries

$7.00

HH Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Allergies: Nuts/seeds Onion Shellfish Garlic

HH Wings

$10.00

Allergies: Dairy Onion Garlic

Happy Cocktails

HH Dead Rabbit

$10.00

HH Day Breaker

$10.00

HH Bowery Boy

$10.00

HH Froze

$10.00

HH Cucumber Mule

$10.00

Happy Beer

HH Scrimshaw

$7.00

HH Calidad

$7.00

HH Stone Hazy IPA

$7.00

HH Allagash White

$7.00

HH Mai Tai

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markCatering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Five Points is one of downtown San Jose's most popular craft cocktail bars. All of the flavors, ingredients & ideas behind both our food & drink menus are firmly rooted & inspired by the legendary Five Points, New York.

169 West Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

