Asian, Japanese, Sushi
Five Sushi Brothers
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Late night sushi dine-in, delivery, and pickup to satisfy your late night munchies!
Location
445 N Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84601