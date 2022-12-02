Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

THE FIX BURGER BAR FIX MARLBOROUGH

6 Reviews

$

139 Lakeside Ave

Marlborough, MA 01752

Appetizers

Poutine

Poutine

$12.50

crispy fries, rosemary & black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds (VT), scallion

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

parmesan, cheddar, truffle bread crumb

Boss Wings

$13.00

Fix bbq dry rub, ranch dressing

Golden Wings

Golden Wings

$13.00

Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, house pickled veggies

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$7.50

sour cream & onion dip

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

crispy crinkles, horseradish dipping sauce

Potato Chip Nachos

Potato Chip Nachos

$15.50

short rib, cheddar, fresh jalapeño, whiskey BBQ, corn, onion, chili sour cream

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$8.50

grilled pita, calabrian chili pesto

Spicy & Sweet Snaps

Spicy & Sweet Snaps

$10.50

roasted sugar snap peas, spicy sweet soy glaze, crushed cashews, red pepper flakes

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.50+

the classic

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50+

hand cut vegetables, cheddar, lemon-spring onion dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$8.50+

cucumber, tomato, crisp pita, red onion, olives, feta, mixed greens, lemon-spring onion dressing

Burger Bowls

American Bowl

$18.50

house burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, mixed greens, everything avocado, cukes, roasted cauliflower, red onion, grape tomato, spicy pickle spear, house peppercorn ranch

Greco Bowl

$18.50

grass-fed burger, greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, mixed olives, feta, garlic hummus, grilled pita, lemon spring onion dressing

Sesame Bowl

Sesame Bowl

$19.50

sesame-crusted tuna or salmon, chili cucumber, field greens, carrot, red onion, cabbage, edamame, toasted pumpkin seeds, chili basil vinaigrette

Mezcal Bowl

Mezcal Bowl

$18.50

boss-rubbed chicken, pepperjack, corn, black beans, crunchy tortilla, tomato, red onion, mixed greens, jalapeños, guacamole, cilantro lime mojo

Cobb Salad Bowl

Cobb Salad Bowl

$18.50

grilled chicken, mixed greens, olives, bleu cheese, tomato, onion, hard cooked egg, bacon, avocado poblano dressing

Custom Burgers

Custom House Grind

$13.00

prepared with no pink, sesame bun

Double House Grind

$18.50

prepared with no pink, sesame bun

Custom Grass Fed

$14.00

prepared with no pink, sesame bun

Double Grass Fed

$19.50

prepared with no pink, sesame bun

Custom Wagyu Burger

$18.50

prepared with no pink, sesame bun

Custom Veggie

$10.50

house veggie patty, sesame bun

Custom Beyond

$17.00

beyond patty, sesame bun

Custom Chicken

$11.50

grilled chicken, sesame bun

Custom Tuna

$16.50

seared tuna steak, sesame bun

Custom Salmon

$15.50

salmon filet, sesame bun

Custom Turkey

$10.50

roasted garlic turkey patty, sesame bun

Custom Lamb

$15.50

lamb patty, sesame bun

Fixed Up Burgers

The Crunchy

The Crunchy

$17.00

lettuce, fried prosciutto, parmesan crisp, potato chips, garlic mayo, mustard pickle, sesame bun. prepared with no pink

The Rodeo

The Rodeo

$16.00

jalapeño potato hash brown, fiery BBQ sauce, grilled onion, Bacio cheese, sesame bun

The Bigger Mac

The Bigger Mac

$16.00

(2) 1/4 lb. house patties, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles, onions, sesame bun. prepared with no pink

The Mushroom

The Mushroom

$15.50

sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, arugula, swiss cheese, truffle mayo, brioche roll. prepared with no pink

The Phenomenal

The Phenomenal

$16.50

bacon, smoked gouda, fried egg, frizzled onion, sweet chili ranch, brioche roll. prepared with no pink

The Gatsby

$22.50

1/2 lb. American Wagyu patty, clothbound cheddar, slab bacon, grilled onion, ancho ketchup, brioche roll. prepared with no pink

The Bacon Blue

The Bacon Blue

$15.50

Great Hill blue cheese, bacon, red leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, creamy Frank’s Red Hot, brioche roll. prepared with no pink

The Green Acre

$14.50Out of stock

house veggie patty, sundried tomato basil spread, crispy capers, arugula, tomato, onion, cheddar, sesame bun

The Enzo

The Enzo

$16.00

grilled chicken, roasted garlic pesto, smoked mozzarella, red leaf, tomato, red onion, fried prosciutto, lemon herb drizzle, garlic mayo, herb ciabatta

The Spicy Tuna

The Spicy Tuna

$17.50

seared tuna steak, spicy kimchi, sesame chips, Sriracha aioli, sweet soy, sesame bun. prepared with no pink

The Ghostface

The Ghostface

$15.00

roasted garlic turkey patty, pepper jack, spicy chili slaw, ginger mayo, sesame bun. prepared with no pink

The Stark

The Stark

$16.50

(2) 1/4 lb. patties, double pepper jack, red onion, thinly sliced jalapeño, bacon, chipotle mayo, brioche roll. prepared with no pink

Sides

Regular Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Desserts

B5 Chocolate Spring Rolls

B5 Chocolate Spring Rolls

$10.50

white chocolate mousse, ginger strawberry sauce and whipped cream

Pistachio Cheesecake

Pistachio Cheesecake

$10.50

orange honey, crème chantilly, candied pistachio

Shakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.50

Slow-Churned Ice Cream, Fresh Ice Cold Milk

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.50

Slow-Churned Ice Cream, Fresh Ice Cold Milk

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50

Slow-Churned Ice Cream, Fresh Ice Cold Milk

Oreo Milkshake

$6.50

Slow-Churned Ice Cream, Fresh Ice Cold Milk, Crushed Oreos

Kid's Menu

Burger and Fries

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Beer & Wine

Wente Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

Livermore Valley, California

Astica Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Cuyo, Argentina

Downeast Original Cider (5.1%) MA

$6.50

Narragansett Lager (5%) RI (12oz)

$3.50

Miller High Life (4.6%) WI (12oz)

$3.50

Wormtown Be Hoppy, IPA (6.5%)

$8.00

Jack's Abby House Lager (5.2%)

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

