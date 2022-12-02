Burgers
Bars & Lounges
THE FIX BURGER BAR FIX MARLBOROUGH
6 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
139 Lakeside Ave, Marlborough, MA 01752
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Marlborough
More near Marlborough