Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American
Bars & Lounges

Fixe Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

500 W 5th St Ste 110

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Biscuits/Breakfast

(1 Dozen) Biscuit

$36.00

(1 Dozen) Cinna Roll

$36.00

(1 pc) Biscuit

$4.00

(1 pc) Cinna Roll

$4.00

(2 pc) Biscuit

$8.00

(2 pc) Cinna Roll

$8.00

(3 pc) Biscuit

$12.00

(3 pc) Cinna Roll

$12.00

(4 pc) Biscuit

$16.00

(5 pc) Biscuit

$20.00

2 scrambled Egg

$8.00

Bacon Biscuit

$10.00

Boudin Gravy

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$8.00

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$9.00

French Toast

$14.00

Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Ham Biscuit

$10.00

Herbivore

$16.00

Honey

$1.00

Pepper Gravy

$6.00

Pollo Biscuit

$10.00

Preserves

$1.00

Sausage Biscuit

$10.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Collards

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Steen's Butter

$1.00

Vanilla Glaze

$1.00

Lunch

Pimento

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Trout Dip

$12.00

Pescavore

$18.00

Little Gem

$11.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Burger

$11.00

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Vegetarian

$22.00

Fish Fry

$18.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$32.00

Fries

$6.00

Add Fries

$6.00

Rice Grits

$9.00

BBQ Beans

$9.00

Brussells

$9.00

Add Egg

$4.50

Side Sauteed Shrimp

$9.00

Side Poached Shrimp

$9.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Fried Chicken Thigh

$8.00

Side Redfish Filet

$20.00

Side Salmon Filet

$20.00

Extra Focaccia

$2.00

Rice Crackers

Add Steak

$11.00

Dinner

Pimento

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Trout Dip

$12.00

Hushpuppies

$12.00

Pescavore

$18.00

Shrimp Salad

$20.00

Little Gem

$11.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Vegetarian

$22.00

Redfish

$30.00

Salmon

$32.00

Pot Pie

$32.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Filet Special

$65.00Out of stock

NY Strip

$75.00

Ribeye

$85.00

Collards

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

BBQ Beans

$9.00

Grits

$9.00

Brussels

$9.00

Fries

$6.00

Rice Grits

$9.00

Cauliflower

$10.00

Add Egg

$4.50

Burger

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Rice

$15.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Doughnut

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Pretzel Ice Cream

$6.00

Honey Ice Cream

$6.00

Buttermilk Sorbet

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

N/A Bev

Coffee

$6.00

Decaf

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Tea

$6.00

Topo

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Private Dining

BBQ Beans

Broccolini

Brussels

Cauliflower

Deviled Eggs

Add Egg

Fried Chicken

Fries

Grits

Hushpuppies

NY Strip

Party Little Gem

Party Shrimp Salad

Pescavore

Pimento

Pork Chop

Pot Pie

Ribeye

Salmon

Trout Dip

Vegetarian

Redfish

Menu

$55 Pre Fixe Menu

$55.00

$79 Pre Fixe Menu

$79.00

$89 Pre Fixe Menu

$89.00

$95 Pre Fixe Menu

$95.00

$99 Pre Fixe Menu

$99.00

$105 Pre Fixe Menu

$105.00

$109 Pre Fixe Menu

$109.00

$119 Pre Fixe Menu

$119.00

$123 Pre Fixe Menu

$123.00

(1 pc) Biscuit

(2 pc) Biscuit

(3 pc) Biscuit

(4 pc) Biscuit

(5 pc) Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

French Toast

Pecan Pie

Blackberry Cobbler

Brioche Doughnut

Chocolate Truffle Cake

Pretzel Ice Cream

Honey Ice Cream

Buttermilk Sorbet

Vanilla Ice Cream

Sauces

Hot Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

Onion Jus

Spicy Honey

Cheddar Vinaigrette

Green Godess

Red Godess

Plain Butter

Corn Remoulade

Romesco

Chow Chow

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Old Fashioned Sauce

$2.00

Gouda Fondue

$2.00

Blue Cheese Foam

$2.00

Kale Slaw

$5.00

Gribiche

Bacon Glaze

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Burger Sauce

Chicken Mayo

Mustard Aioli

Pickle Relish

Hot Sauce BTL

$10.00

Simple Syrup

Collards

$7.00

Gifts

Hat

$30.00

Hot Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Food Tour

1 pc Biscuit

$4.00

2 pc Biscuit

$8.00

3 pc Biscuit

$12.00

4 pc Biscuit

$16.00

5 pc Biscuit

$20.00

Fried Chicken

$9.00

HH Cocktail

$7.00

HH Wine

$9.00

HH Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Simply Southern

Website

Location

500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Fixe Restaurant image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
800 W. 6th St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Rosen's Bagel Co. - DOWNTOWN
orange star4.1 • 5
422 Gaudalupe St #C Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
TenTen
orange star4.7 • 91
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Irene's - 506 West Ave
orange star4.0 • 617
506 West Ave Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
The Well
orange star4.6 • 399
440 W 2nd st Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 128
807 West 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 5,204
401 W 2nd St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Pelons Tex Mex
orange star4.2 • 2,470
802 Red River St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
6th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,302
214 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Arlo’s at Crow Bar - 3116 S Congress
orange star4.7 • 1,168
900 Red River Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Austin - 6th & Congress
orange star4.6 • 945
522 Congress Ave #100 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston