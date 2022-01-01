Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fixins Soul Kitchen Sacramento

4,762 Reviews

$$

3428 3rd Ave

Sacramento, CA 95817

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Pcs Chicken
Fried Catfish
Smothered Oxtails

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Deep Fried Bacon Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Catfish Nuggets

$11.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$13.00

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Entrees

FIXINS JUMBALAYA

$20.00Out of stock
Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$21.00

Cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two Fixins.

Two Pcs Chicken

Two Pcs Chicken

$17.00

2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit. Choose your chicken.

Three Pcs Chicken

Three Pcs Chicken

$21.00

3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.

Two Chx Waffle

Two Chx Waffle

$16.00

2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, over a delicious, golden waffle (choose your chicken). *Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.

3 chicken 2 waffles

3 chicken 2 waffles

$20.00

3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, over 2 delicious, golden waffles (choose your chicken). *Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.

2 Wings & a Waffle

2 Wings & a Waffle

$9.00

2 wings, 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy with a delicious, golden waffle. *Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$18.00

Tender chicken smothered in roux brown gravy with your choice of two Fixins.

Smothered Oxtails

$26.00

Sweet garlic brown gravy, rice and a Fixin.

Shrimp N Grits

$21.00

Shrimp, onion, peppers and tomatoes simmered in PBR brown gravy and topped off with creamy southern grits.

Smothered Pork Chop

Smothered Pork Chop

$19.00

Two fried pork chops smothered in roux brown gravy and pickled onions with your choice of two Fixins.

Gumbo

$19.00
Bourbon Glazed Ham

Bourbon Glazed Ham

$17.00Out of stock

Tender chicken smothered in roux brown gravy with your choice of two Fixins.

Fixins/ Sides

Black Eye Peas

$6.00

Candied Yams

$6.00

Charred Okra

$6.00

Cheese Grits

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Cooked with turkey necks.

Creamy Grits

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Large 16 Ounce Side

$14.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Ms. Ruth's Plate (choose 3 Fixins)

$13.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Red Beans N Rice

$6.00

Waffle

$6.00

*Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.

White Rice

$6.00

XL 32 Ounce Side

$24.00

Handhelds

Better Burger

Better Burger

$17.00

1/2lb patty topped with melted pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles and burger sauce. Served with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken served on a toasted bun with honey mustard, lettuce, onion with a Kool Aid pickle on the side. Served with fries.

HOT Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken coated with out hot chicken sauce, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and coleslaw. Served with fries.

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders, honey mustard and house pickles. Served with fries.

Fried Catfish Sammy w/Fries

$17.00

Cornmeal crusted catfish loaded with lettuce, onion, house pickles, cheese, lemon tartar and drizzled with ranch dressing. Served with fries.

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Drum w/ Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kids Waffle and a Wing

$9.00

Burger

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Barq's Root Beer

$4.00

Blue Kool-Aid

$5.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Green Kool-Aid

$5.00

Growler of Beverage

$13.00

Your choice of red, blue or purple Kool-Aid in a 64oz glass Fixins growler. Bring the growler back for $9 refills!

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kid's Drink

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pink Kool-Aid

$5.00Out of stock

Purple Kool-Aid

$5.00

Red Kool-Aid

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Starburst

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unicorn

$4.00

Virgin Sangria

$7.00

Vitamin Water Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

$4.00

Sweets

Cobbler

Cobbler

$10.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Cookie

$2.00

Cookies and Cream

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$15.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Leg

$5.00

Thigh

$6.00

Breast

$7.00

Wing

$5.00

Chicken Tender

$5.00

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Catfish Fillet

$11.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Pair of Biscuits

$6.00

5 Corn Fritters

$3.00

One Biscuit

$3.00

Shrimp Add ON (3)

$7.00

Oxtail Add On

$11.00

Porkchop Add On

$8.00

Gumbo (Cup)

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Greenz

Soul Caesar

$13.00

Chopped romaine, arugula, parmesan cheese, cornbread croutons and house Caesar dressing.

Uptown Salad

$15.00

Our mixture of collards, romaine and arugula topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, red onions, green beans and Fritos.

Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Fried chicken thighs, salad mix, tomatoes, cheese, red onion and honey mustard.

Group Meals

8 pcs Chicken Bucket Meal

$38.00

8 pieces of fried chicken and 4 biscuits.

Family Meal

$58.00

8 pieces of fried chicken, 4 biscuits and 2 large sides.

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Fixins Soul Kitchen

Website

Location

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento, CA 95817

Directions

