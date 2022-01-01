- Home
Fixins Soul Kitchen Sacramento
4,762 Reviews
$$
3428 3rd Ave
Sacramento, CA 95817
Popular Items
Appetizers
Entrees
FIXINS JUMBALAYA
Fried Catfish
Cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two Fixins.
Two Pcs Chicken
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit. Choose your chicken.
Three Pcs Chicken
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
Two Chx Waffle
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, over a delicious, golden waffle (choose your chicken). *Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.
3 chicken 2 waffles
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, over 2 delicious, golden waffles (choose your chicken). *Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.
2 Wings & a Waffle
2 wings, 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy with a delicious, golden waffle. *Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.
Smothered Chicken
Tender chicken smothered in roux brown gravy with your choice of two Fixins.
Smothered Oxtails
Sweet garlic brown gravy, rice and a Fixin.
Shrimp N Grits
Shrimp, onion, peppers and tomatoes simmered in PBR brown gravy and topped off with creamy southern grits.
Smothered Pork Chop
Two fried pork chops smothered in roux brown gravy and pickled onions with your choice of two Fixins.
Gumbo
Bourbon Glazed Ham
Tender chicken smothered in roux brown gravy with your choice of two Fixins.
Fixins/ Sides
Black Eye Peas
Candied Yams
Charred Okra
Cheese Grits
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Cooked with turkey necks.
Creamy Grits
French Fries
Large 16 Ounce Side
Mac N Cheese
Ms. Ruth's Plate (choose 3 Fixins)
Potato Salad
Red Beans N Rice
Waffle
*Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.
White Rice
XL 32 Ounce Side
Handhelds
Better Burger
1/2lb patty topped with melted pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles and burger sauce. Served with fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken served on a toasted bun with honey mustard, lettuce, onion with a Kool Aid pickle on the side. Served with fries.
HOT Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken coated with out hot chicken sauce, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and coleslaw. Served with fries.
Chicken Tenders Basket
Fried chicken tenders, honey mustard and house pickles. Served with fries.
Fried Catfish Sammy w/Fries
Cornmeal crusted catfish loaded with lettuce, onion, house pickles, cheese, lemon tartar and drizzled with ranch dressing. Served with fries.
Kids Menu
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Barq's Root Beer
Blue Kool-Aid
Cherry Coke
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Green Kool-Aid
Growler of Beverage
Your choice of red, blue or purple Kool-Aid in a 64oz glass Fixins growler. Bring the growler back for $9 refills!
Iced Tea
Kid's Drink
Lemonade
Pink Kool-Aid
Purple Kool-Aid
Red Kool-Aid
Sprite
Starburst
Sweet Tea
Unicorn
Virgin Sangria
Vitamin Water Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate
Sweets
Add Ons
Greenz
Soul Caesar
Chopped romaine, arugula, parmesan cheese, cornbread croutons and house Caesar dressing.
Uptown Salad
Our mixture of collards, romaine and arugula topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, red onions, green beans and Fritos.
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken thighs, salad mix, tomatoes, cheese, red onion and honey mustard.
Group Meals
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento, CA 95817