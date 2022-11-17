Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

284 Reviews

$

615 David J Stern Walk

Sacramento, CA 95814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Iron Horse Special!

Iron Horse, Blanc de Blancs, 2016, Green Valley, California

$65.00

Mother's Day Special

Bottle of Paul Laurent & $25 Gift Card

$100.00

Bottle of Graham Beck Rose (to-go)

$40.00

Sparkling & Champagne Roses

Drappier Grande Sendree, 2010

$250.00

Laurent Perrier Reserve Rose

$150.00

Ruinart Rose

$130.00

Diebolt-Vallois Rose

$90.00

Jean Lallement Verzy Grand Cru Rose

$105.00

Graham Beck rose

$48.00

Cote Mas, Creamant de Limoux, France

$68.00

Paul Laurent Champagne Rose

$100.00

Palladin Sparkling Roboso (Red)

$60.00

Champagnes

GH Mumm Champagne (with two mumm glasses)

$80.00

Piper Heidsieck, 1785 Cuvee, Brut, France

$80.00

Dehours, Terre de Meunier, Brut

$95.00

Jean Lallement, Brut, Verzy, Grand Cru

$95.00

Laherte Freres, Ultradition, Extra-Brut., Chavot-Coucourt

$95.00

Val Frison, Goustan, Blanc de Noirs, Brut Nature, Ville-sur-Arce

$100.00

JM Seleque, Solenssence, 7 Village, Brut, Pierry

$125.00

Ar Lenoble, Les Aventure, Blanc de Blancs de Chouilly, Grand Cru, Brut, Damery

$195.00

Chartogne-Taillet, Les Bars, Extra-Brut, Merfy

$185.00

Doyard, Blanc de Blancs, 2008, Grand Cru, Brut

$190.00

Doyard, Blanc de Blancs, 2009, Grand Cru, Brut

$165.00

Duval-Leroy, Femmes de Champagnes, Vintage 1996, Brut, Vertus

$696.00

Gosset, Celebris, 2004

$300.00

JL Vergnon, Resonance, 2008, Blanc de Blancs, Brut

$155.00

Krug Grande Cuvee, Brut

$315.00

Krug, 1996, Brut

$1,425.00

Krug, 2004, Brut

$475.00

Larmandier-Bernier, Les Chemins d'Avize, 2009, Grand Cru

$255.00

Laurent Perrier, Grand Siecle, Brut

$240.00

Leclerc Briant, Blanc de Meunier, 1er Cru, Brut Zero, Epernay

$270.00

Louis Roederer, Cristal, 2009

$350.00

Marc Hebrart, Noces de Craie, 2015

$233.00

Piper Heidsieck, Rare, 2006

$300.00

Sparkling Wines

Wilson Vineyards, Almond Sparkling, Demi-sec, Clarksburg, CA 1 Bottle

$44.00

Grandial Blanc de Blancs, France

$36.00

Black Girl Magic, Brut

$72.00

Champagne Glassware

Riedel Champagne Tulip Glass w/Fizz Logo - 1

$25.00

Set of 2 Riedel Champagne Tulip Glasses w/Fizz Logo - 2

$40.00

Set of 4 Riedel Champagne Tulip Glasses w/Fizz Logo - 4

$80.00

Riedel New World Pinot Glass (Perfect for Vintage Champagne or Rose Champagne)

$25.00

Set of 2 Riedel New World Pinot Glasses

$40.00

Set of 4 Riedel New World Pinot Glasses

$80.00

Food

Duck Fat Fries (regular) served with side of champagne aoili

$9.00

Duck Fat Fries (Large) served with two sides of champagne aoili

$16.00

Side of champagne aoili

$1.00

Charcuterie Board (mix of meats and cheeses)

$21.00

3 Cheese Board

$15.00

5 cheese board

$19.00

7 cheese board

$24.00

wild mushroom and arugula salad

$12.00

Mushroom Tartine

$14.00

Croque Monsieur

$12.00

Croque Madame (Croque Monsieur with fried egg)

$14.00

Olives

$8.00

White Bean Crostini(vegan)

$14.00

Caviar 30 Gram Classic

$40.00

Caviar 50 Gram Classic

$65.00

Caviar 30 Gram Royal

$95.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sacramento's Only Champagne & Bubbles Bar - Champagne delivered RIGHT to your door!

Website

Location

615 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar image
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Solomon's
orange star4.4 • 620
730 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Tiger Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
722 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Pete's 7 - 828 J Street
orange star4.1 • 294
828 J Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
La Cosecha - 917 9th St
orange starNo Reviews
917 9th St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Tequila Museo Mayahuel - 1200 K St
orange starNo Reviews
1200 K St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Prelude Kitchen & Bar - 1117 11th St
orange starNo Reviews
1117 11th St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
orange star4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.3 • 1,961
814 15th st Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,522
1322 V St Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
ODD COOKIE - 1015 9th St
orange star4.5 • 995
1015 9th St SACRAMENTO, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Crest Cafe
orange star4.3 • 729
1017 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston