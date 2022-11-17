Bars & Lounges
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
284 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Sacramento's Only Champagne & Bubbles Bar - Champagne delivered RIGHT to your door!
Location
615 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurant
More near Sacramento