Two Roads Brewing Campus

Industry Schnitzel Bar

Entree

Plate

$12.95

Schnitzel or Sausage with POTATO SALAD, LIL’ HEAVEN IPA BRAISED RED CABBAGE, PICKLED VEGETABLES

Salad

$12.95

Schnitzel or Sausage with BUTTER LETTUCE, SPINACH, RADISH, CUCUMBER, VEGGIES, DILL DRESSING

Sandwich

$9.95

Schnitzel or Sausage with PRETZEL ROLL AND POTATO SALAD

Kid's Dog

$7.95

CLASSIC SPLIT HOT DOG, SOFT BUN, SERVED PLAIN WITH SMALL BAG OF CHIPS

Complements to Your Meal

Salty Garlic Pretzel Sticks with Two Roads Beer Cheese

$8.95

IPA Braised Red Cabbage Small

$2.75

IPA Braised Red Cabbage Large

$5.75

Vinegar Potato Salad Small

$2.75

Vinegar Potato Salad Large

$5.75

Just a Side Salad

$5.95

Hot Peppers

$1.95

Sauerkraut

$1.95

Dessert

Seasonal Fruit Strudels

$6.95

Skull City Taquitos

Entree

3 Taquitos

$8.99

3 Taquitos of your Choice with SHREDDED LETTUCE, CREMA FRESCA, SHREDDED CHEESE

5 Taquitos

$12.79

5 Taquitos of your Choice with SHREDDED LETTUCE, CREMA FRESCA, SHREDDED CHEESE

Zuma Bowl

$11.99

Romaine, Avocado, Beans, Rice, Cilantro, Corn, Onion, Radish, Cotija cheese, Surfer Girl dressing on the side (lime cilantro mellow chili)

Desserts

Mexican Ice Cream Cup

$4.25

Tropical Fruit Taquitos (2)

$5.25

Caramel Dipping Sauce

$0.95

Add Ons

Skull City Guacamole 4 oz

$3.95

Skull City Guacamole 8 oz

$7.95

Beans 4 oz

$2.50

Beans 8 oz

$5.00

Rice 4 oz

$2.50

Rice 8 oz

$5.00

Green Salsa 2 oz

$0.95

Green Salsa 4 oz

$1.90

Red Salsa 2 oz

$0.95

Red Salsa 4 oz

$1.90

Queso 4 oz

$3.95

Queso 8 oz

$7.75

Devil's Queso 4 oz

$4.25

Devil's Queso 8 oz

$8.25

Sour Cream

$1.50

Spicy Sour Cream

$1.95

Devil Dust

$1.95

Farm Fresh Roost House

The Sandwiches

Classic

$8.99

Fried chicken, pickles, mayo on potato bun with side of tater tots or slaw

Hot House

$9.99

Fried chicken, hot pepper dust, pickles, yogurt ranch dressing on potato bun with side of tater tots or slaw

Fried Chicken Parm

$10.99

Fried Chicken, provolone, marinara on potato bun with side of tater tots or slaw

Let's Shroom

$10.99

Portobello mushroom, garlic aioli on potato bun with side of tater tots or slaw

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Cold chicken salad, bun, pickle relish on potato bun with side of tater tots or slaw

Salads & Extras

Kale Caesar

$9.99

Softened kale, lemon, olive oil, Dijon, garlic, capers, parmesan

Chopped & Dirty Salad

$13.99

Iceberg, romaine, radish, carrot, fried chicken, black eyed peas, yogurt ranch

Tater Tots Small

$3.99

Tater Tots Large

$6.99

Cider Vinegar Slaw Small

$3.99

Cider Vinegar Slaw Large

$6.99

Seasonal Pickled Vegetables Small

$3.99

Seasonal Pickled Vegetables Large

$6.99

Black Eyed Pea Salad Small

$3.99

Black Eyed Pea Salad Large

$6.99

Cotton Candy

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1700 Stratford Avenue, Stratford, CT 06615

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

