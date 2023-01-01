Two Roads Brewing Campus
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1700 Stratford Avenue, Stratford, CT 06615
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK - BROWNS MARINA, STRATFORD
No Reviews
638 Selby's Pond Road Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stratford
More near Stratford