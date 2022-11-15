FKS Kitchen Murfreesboro

Restaurant info

Located in Murfreesboro, FKS Kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy a casual meal with family and friends. All of our food is made fresh daily, so you know you’re getting a high-quality meal. Our meats are cooked to perfection, and our sides are always flavorful. We have a variety of entrees to choose from, so you’re sure to find something you’ll love. And don’t forget to try our homemade desserts!

