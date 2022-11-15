A map showing the location of FKS Kitchen MurfreesboroView gallery

FKS Kitchen Murfreesboro

No reviews yet

2804 South Rutherford Boulevard

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Order Again

Starters

BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Nacho Cheese, Jalapenos, sour cream, and house sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Loaded fries with (pulled chicken or pulled pork) nacho cheese, tomato, jalapeno, & sour cream

10 Smoked Wing Basket and fries

$15.99

8 jumbo wings tossed in one of your favorite sauces and served with fries (Honey Gold, Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, buffalo, sweet chili, straight smoked)

Onion Rings

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Tender Basket and Fries

$9.99

3 Jumbo Tenders served with fries and dipping sauce

Smoked Ribs and fries

$9.99

5 smoked wings and fries

$9.99

Sandwiches

Smoked Meat Sandwich

$7.99

Slow smoked (pulled pork or pulled chicken) served with pickles and house sauce

Soft Tacos

$8.99

3 Soft Tacos (Pulled Pork, Beef or Chicken) served lettuce, cheese, and salsa and a side of with chips and salsa

Big Boy Burger

$10.49

2 Quarter pound patties, with cheese, tomato, pickles, and onions. served with fries

Philly Cheesesteak and Fries

$11.99

steak or chicken cooked with mushrooms, a bell pepper blend, onions, jalapenos. Then loaded with lettuce, tomato, and topped with ranch dressing. Served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

(Fried or Smoked Chicken) with cheese, tomato, pickles, signature sauce, and onions. served with fries

Plates

Meat &1

$8.69

Meat & 1 side, served with bread

Meat & 2

$10.49

Choose a meat and 2 sides

Meat & 3 sides

$12.29

Choose a meat and 3 sides

Veggie Plate

$8.59

Veggie Plate

Lunch Special

$6.99

Family Chicken

$29.99

Family Fish

$29.99

Family Pork Chop

$29.99

Sides

$3.29+

Kids Meal

$6.99

Thanksgiving Meal Feeds 3-4 people

$59.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.49

Brownie A la Mode

$3.49

Drinks

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Fruit Punch

Dr. Pepper

Fanta Orange

Unsweet Tea

Sweet Tea

A la carte meat

Meatloaf

$6.49

Fried Fish Sandwich

$6.49

Fried Chicken

$6.49

Baked Chicken

$6.49

Ribs

$8.99

Fried Pork Chop

$6.49

1lb Pulled Pork

$13.99

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$16.99

4 Piece Fried chicken

$6.99

Slab of Ribs

$24.99

8 Piece Fried Chicken

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Murfreesboro, FKS Kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy a casual meal with family and friends. All of our food is made fresh daily, so you know you’re getting a high-quality meal. Our meats are cooked to perfection, and our sides are always flavorful. We have a variety of entrees to choose from, so you’re sure to find something you’ll love. And don’t forget to try our homemade desserts!

Website

Location

2804 South Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

