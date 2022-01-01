Coyote Flaco - Hartford imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Coyote Flaco - Hartford Hartford

review star

No reviews yet

635 New Britain Avenue

Hartford, CT 06106

Popular Items

Taco
Flan
Combo Mexicano

Appetizers

Almejas Andeluz

Almejas Andeluz

$12.00

Spanish-style seafood stew with clams, shrimp and pico de gallo sautéed in white wine and tomatillo sauce served with flour tortillas

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Black beans served with sides of cheese, pico de gallo and flour tortillas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

A spicy broth with chicken and avocado topped with cilantro and tortilla chips, sides of pico de gallo and cheese

Chorizo Norteno

Chorizo Norteno

$10.00

Spanish sausage sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce served with flour tortillas

Crab Cakes

$16.00
Empanadas

Empanadas

$6.00

A fried Latin American turnover stuffed with ground beef and cheese, served with a mild dipping sauce

Gambas Al Ajillo

Gambas Al Ajillo

$10.00

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce served with flour tortillas

Mini Tacos

$5.00
Nacho

Nacho

$13.00

Corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños and pico de gallo

Quesadilla

$8.00
Taco

Taco

$4.00

One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling or tilapia served with cotija cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo

Tamal

Tamal

$7.00

A cornmeal husk filled with chicken, peppers and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, enchilada sauce and cheese served with jalapeños and pico de gallo

Taquitos Dorados

Taquitos Dorados

$13.00

Sopa Del Dia

$6.00+

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets/Tender

$9.00

Kids Enchilada

$10.00

Kids Burrito

$10.00

Kids Chimichanga

$10.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Linda

$10.00

Sides

Avocado

Avocado

$3.00
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.25
Black beans

Black beans

$3.00

8oz of black beans

Cheese

Cheese

$3.50
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Corn Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

4 Corn torillas

Flour Tortillas

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

4 flour tortillas

Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.00+
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$2.00+
Mild Sauce

Mild Sauce

$2.00+
Rice

Rice

$3.00
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.75+
Vegetables

Vegetables

$5.00

Meats

$6.00+

Green Plantians

$4.00

Ripe Plantains

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$1.00+

Pechuga de pollo

$7.00

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$6.00
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00
Churros

Churros

$8.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00

A dense moist cake topped with a cloud of vanilla whipped cream, chocolate syrup, strawberry and whip cream

Sopapillas

$7.00

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Catering

Burritos Pan

$37.00+

Enchiladas Pan

$37.00+

Tamales Pan

$33.00+

Chile Relleno Pan

$37.00+

Nacho Pan

$30.00+

Coyote Salad Pan

Rice Pan

$40.00

Beans Pan

$40.00

Chicken Wings Pan

half pan fajita chicken

$162.00

Half Pan Fajita steak

$172.00

Half Pan Fajita Shrimp

$110.00

Half Pan Fajita Chicken

$90.00

Half Pan Fajita Steak

$100.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106

Directions

Coyote Flaco - Hartford image

