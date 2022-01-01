- Home
Coyote Flaco - Hartford Hartford
No reviews yet
635 New Britain Avenue
Hartford, CT 06106
Popular Items
Appetizers
Almejas Andeluz
Spanish-style seafood stew with clams, shrimp and pico de gallo sautéed in white wine and tomatillo sauce served with flour tortillas
Black Bean Soup
Black beans served with sides of cheese, pico de gallo and flour tortillas
Chicken Tortilla Soup
A spicy broth with chicken and avocado topped with cilantro and tortilla chips, sides of pico de gallo and cheese
Chorizo Norteno
Spanish sausage sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce served with flour tortillas
Crab Cakes
Empanadas
A fried Latin American turnover stuffed with ground beef and cheese, served with a mild dipping sauce
Gambas Al Ajillo
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce served with flour tortillas
Mini Tacos
Nacho
Corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños and pico de gallo
Quesadilla
Taco
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling or tilapia served with cotija cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo
Tamal
A cornmeal husk filled with chicken, peppers and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, enchilada sauce and cheese served with jalapeños and pico de gallo
Taquitos Dorados
Sopa Del Dia
Kids Menu
Sides
Avocado
Bag of Chips
Black beans
8oz of black beans
Cheese
French Fries
Corn Tortillas
4 Corn torillas
Flour Tortillas
4 flour tortillas
Guacamole
Hot Sauce
Mild Sauce
Rice
Sour Cream
Vegetables
Meats
Green Plantians
Ripe Plantains
Side Salad
Pico De Gallo
Pechuga de pollo
Desserts
Catering
Burritos Pan
Enchiladas Pan
Tamales Pan
Chile Relleno Pan
Nacho Pan
Coyote Salad Pan
Rice Pan
Beans Pan
Chicken Wings Pan
half pan fajita chicken
Half Pan Fajita steak
Half Pan Fajita Shrimp
Half Pan Fajita Chicken
Half Pan Fajita Steak
Combinations*
Combo Azteca
One enchilada suiza and one enchilada oaxaca stuffed with your choice of fillings, served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Combo Charro
One chimichanga and one enchilada suiza stuffed with your choice of filling served with rice, beans and guacamole
Combo Poblano
One chicken tamal and one chile relleño with your choice of filling served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Combo Mexicano
One enchilada and one burrito stuffed with your choice of fillings, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole
Taco Combo
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling served with cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo
Entrees*
California Burrito
One large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of filling, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, served with sour cream
Chile Fajita Wrap
A chile tortilla stuffed with black beans, red and green peppers, onions, pico de gallo, Monterey jack cheese and your choice of meats or vegetables, served with salad, guacamole and sour cream
Chile Relleno
A chile poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling topped with enchilada sauce, tomatillo sauce, and cheese, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole.
Chimichanga
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, served with rice, refried beans ,salad, and sour cream
Coyote Wrap
Spinach flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese and your choice of filling, served with guacamole and sour cream
Enchilada Oaxaca
Two blue corn tortillas with your choice of fillings and topped with Molé sauce and cheese, served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Enchilada Roja
Two red corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and guacamole. Gluten Free
Enchilada Suiza
Two white corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Enchiliada De Mole Verde
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meats or vegetables topped with Mole verde and cheese served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Fajitas
Marinated and grilled chicken, steak or shrimp sautéed with peppers and onions served with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Fiesta Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with mushroom and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole and salad
Quesadilla Linda
A flour tortilla filled with cheese served with guacamole,sour cream and a salad
Spinach Quesdilla
Flour tortilla filled with spinach and cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole and salad
Trio Enchilada
3 Enchiladas fillled chicken,steak and pork. Topped with roja, tomatillo, and mole salsa. Served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Salads*
Seafood*
Baja California
Scallops, shrimp and pico de gallo sautéed in tomatillo sauce served with rice, vegetables and guacamole
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp sautéed with peppers and onions in a spicy chipotle sauce served with rice, black beans and vegetables
Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce served with rice, black beans and vegetables
Camarones En Salsa Verde
Shrimp sautéed in tomatillo salsa served with rice, black beans and vegetables
Casuela
Spanish seafood with clams, mussels, salmon, scallops, shrimp and tilapia served with rice, vegetables and guacamole
Huasteca Al Ajo
Scallops, shrimp and green mussels, sautéed salsa de ajo served with rice, guacamole and vegetables
Salmon Poblano
Grilled salmon topped with molé verde on a bed of spinach and mushrooms, served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Salmon Ranchero
Grilled salmon topped with ranchero sauce and tomatillo sauce served with rice, vegetables and guacamole
Steaks & Chicken*
Bistec Ranchero
Coyote Steak
A charcoal Rib-Eye steak topped with peppers and onions sautéed in our spicy chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole
Chaulafan
Chicken, skirt steak, shrimp and mushrooms served on a bed of seasonal vegetables, served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Carne A La Tampiquena
Skirt steak topped with garlic sauce and a chicken enchilada suiza, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and chorizo
Pollo Veracruz
Grilled chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Pollo Mexicana
Grilled chicken marinated in lime and cilantro served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Pollo Mole
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106