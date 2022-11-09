Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flaco's 200 W University Ave

282 Reviews

$

200 W University Ave

Gainesville, FL 32601

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban
Cuban Gator
Ground Beef Taco

Sandwiches

Cuban

Cuban

$11.99

Bolo Ham, Pulled Pork, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese pressed on Cuban Bread

MediaNoche

MediaNoche

$11.99

Bolo Ham, Pulled Pork, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese pressed on MediaNoche Bread

Cuban Gator

Cuban Gator

$11.99

Homemade Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread

Scarface

Scarface

$11.99

Sausage, Salami, Bolo Ham, Mayo, Mustard Tomato, Mojo and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread.

Pollo Picante

Pollo Picante

$11.99

Shredded Chicken Breast, Vine Ripe Tomatos, Jalapeños, Spicy Mayo and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread then dressed with Spring Mix

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$11.49

Shredded Beef in Tomato Sauce and mild spices pressed on Cuban Bread

Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon

$10.49

Homemade Pork, Mojo and Onions pressed on Cuban Bread. None of that sliced pork, we make it fresh every day!

Pan Con Pollo

Pan Con Pollo

$11.75

Shredded Chicken Breast, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Mojo pressed on Cuban Bread, dressed with Spring Mix and Potato Sticks

Pan Con Ropa

Pan Con Ropa

$11.99

Shredded Beef, Tomatoes, Mojo pressed on Cuban Bread and dressed with Spring Mix and Potato Sticks

Ham n Swiss

Ham n Swiss

$8.50

Bolo Ham, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread

Sunshine

Sunshine

$11.99

Arto Moro's Tempeh with Veggie Mix, Mayo, Mustard, Swiss, Mojo and Pickles pressed on Cuban Bread

Donna's

Donna's

$9.99

Lentils or Black beans, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Media Noche bread

Plantain and Cheese

Plantain and Cheese

$9.99

Sweet Plantains, Cream Cheese and Pickles pressed on Media Noche bread

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.25

Shredded Chicken Breast, Black Beans or Lentils, Rice and Plantains

Ropa Bowl

Ropa Bowl

$9.49

Shredded Beef, Black Beans or Lentils, Rice and Plantains

Sunshine Bowl

Sunshine Bowl

$9.99

Arto Moro's Tempeh with Mixed Veggies, Black Beans or Lentils, Rice and Plantains

Pulled Pork Bowl

Pulled Pork Bowl

$9.25

Pulled Pork, Black Beans or Lentils, Mojo, Rice and Plantains

Combo Bowl

$9.99

Your Choice of Protein, Black Beans or Lentils, Rice and Plantains

Tempeh Bowl

$9.99

Arepas

Pulled Pork Arepa

$8.25

Pulled Pork, Queso Blanco, Mojo on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty

Ropa Vieja Arepa

Ropa Vieja Arepa

$8.25

Shredded Beef and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty

Chicken and Plantain Arepa

$7.75

Shredded Chicken and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty

Sunshine Arepa

$8.75

Tempeh with Mixed Veggies, Queso Blanco and Mojo on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty

Ham and Swiss Arepa

Ham and Swiss Arepa

$7.25

Bolo Ham and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty

Cheese Arepa

$6.99

Egg Arepa

$6.99

Plantain Arepa

$7.25

Tacos

Pork Taco

$3.49

Chicken Taco

$3.49

Ropa Taco

$3.99

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49

Black Bean Taco

$3.25

Sunshine Taco

$3.99

Plantain Taco

$3.29

Tempeh Taco

$3.99

Burritos

Black Bean Burrito

$7.50

Chicken Burrito

$8.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.50

Plantain Burrito

$7.99

Pulled Pork Burrito

$8.50

Ropa Vieja Burrito

$9.25

Sunshine Burrito

$9.25

Tempeh Burrito

$9.25

Burrito Bowls

Shredded Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.25

Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl

$9.25

Ropa Vieja Burrito Bowl

$9.85

Ground Beef Burrito Bowl

$9.25

Sunshine Burrito Bowl

$9.85

Tempeh Burrito Bowl

$9.50

No protein Burrito Bowl

$8.00

Plantain Burrito Bowl

$8.00

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.75

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.75

Ropa Vieja Nachos

$10.25

Sunshine Nachos

$10.25

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.75

Tempeh Nachos

$10.25

Black Bean Nachos

$8.50

Pastries/Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

$2.99

Beef Empanada

$2.99

Spin Emp

$2.99

Veggie Samosa

$2.99

G/C Pastry

$2.99

Guava Pastry

$2.50

Quesito

$2.99

Flan

$2.50

Tres Leches

$2.50

Sides

Rice

$1.00

Beans

$2.00+

Rice and Beans

$2.00+

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Tostada

$1.50

Side Protein

Plantains

$2.25

Salad

$3.00

Pico

$2.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Pineapple Chipotle

$1.00

Pink Sriracha

$1.00

Avocado Garlic

$2.00

Cheddar Cheese

$2.25

Jalapenos

$1.50

Queso

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Welcome to Flaco's and Vecinos! We have expanded Flaco's to include a bar next door called Vecinos. They are now physically connected, so you can freely walk between the two. Order drinks and food from anywhere inside!

Location

200 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

Gallery
Flaco's image
Flaco's image
Flaco's image
Flaco's image

