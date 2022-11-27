Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Flaco's Tacos Glenview Ghost Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1514 E. Lake Ave.

Glenview, IL 60025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House-Ground Marinated Steak Taco
Street Corn Chicken Taco
Al Pastor Taco

PLASTIC UTENSILS

YES! We Need Plastic Flatware

YES! We Need Plastic Flatware

Please indicate the amount of sets needed.

NO Plastic Flatware, Thanks

NO Plastic Flatware, Thanks

We will only include napkins in your carry-out order.

CHIPS & DIPS

Homemade Chips & Dips

Homemade Chips & Dips

$3.45

Pick-up a box of our award-winning Homemade Tortilla Chips and add any assortment of fresh dips and salsas!

Homemade Chips (No Dips)

Homemade Chips (No Dips)

$3.45

Pick-up a box of our award-winning Homemade Tortilla Chips!

TACO OF THE WEEK

Toro Bravo Taco

Toro Bravo Taco

$5.45

House-ground, marinated steak, caramelized onion, fried potato, and spicy salsa "frita" (fried) on corn tortillas.

TACOS (INDIVIDUALS)

All ingredients made from scratch! Flaco’s Tacos are served on warm, double corn tortillas, and are naturally gluten-free.
Ancho Chicken Taco

Ancho Chicken Taco

$2.95

Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.

Street Corn Chicken Taco

Street Corn Chicken Taco

$3.95

Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.

House-Ground Marinated Steak Taco

House-Ground Marinated Steak Taco

$4.95

House-ground steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.

Cowboy Taco

Cowboy Taco

$5.95

House-ground, marinated steak, caramelized onion, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, with a dollop of homemade guacamole on corn tortillas.

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$4.95Out of stock

Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.45

Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.

Pescado (Fish) Taco

$4.65

Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.45

Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.

Vegetarian Poblano Taco

Vegetarian Poblano Taco

$3.95

Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.

Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Taco

Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Taco

$2.95

Black beans cooked with fresh spinach, caramelized onion, fresh Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato) on corn tortillas. VEGAN FRIENDLY

Do-It-Yourself Taco 6-Pack

Do-It-Yourself Taco 6-Pack

Now you can get a box of a half-dozen of your favorite tacos individually wrapped! Comes neatly packed in a pizza box with red and green salsa. Choose two sets of three tacos each!

Taco Pronto Box

Taco Pronto Box

$10.95

An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.

TACO SIX-PACKS & GROUP MEALS

Surf & Turf 6-Pack

Surf & Turf 6-Pack

$29.95

Three House-Ground Marinated Steak tacos and three Shrimp tacos all packed neatly in a pizza-box! Comes with red & green salsas.

Pollo Loco 6-Pack

Pollo Loco 6-Pack

$19.45

Three Street Corn Chicken tacos and three Ancho Chicken tacos all packed neatly in a pizza-box! Comes with red & green salsas.

Meatless Mexican 6-Pack

Meatless Mexican 6-Pack

$19.45

Three Veggie Poblano tacos (with cheese!) and three Black Bean Vegan Tacos all packed neatly in a pizza-box! Comes with red & green salsas.

Do-It-Yourself Taco 6-Pack

Do-It-Yourself Taco 6-Pack

Now you can get a box of a half-dozen of your favorite tacos individually wrapped! Comes neatly packed in a pizza box with red and green salsa. Choose two sets of three tacos each!

Taco Pronto Box

Taco Pronto Box

$10.95

An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.

FLACO'S BURRITOS

Ancho Chicken Burrito

Ancho Chicken Burrito

$7.45
Street Corn Chicken Burrito

Street Corn Chicken Burrito

$7.95

Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa.

House-Ground Marinated Steak Burrito

$9.95

House-ground steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cowboy Burrito

Cowboy Burrito

$10.95

House-ground, marinated steak, caramelized onion, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, with a dollop of homemade guacamole.

Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$9.95Out of stock
Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$7.45
Poblano Burrito

Poblano Burrito

$7.75

Roasted poblano peppers

BOWLS

Whole Black Beans cooked with spinach Mexican rice, homemade pico de gallo, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
Ancho Chicken Bowl

Ancho Chicken Bowl

$9.45

Ancho-spiced chicken, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!

Street Corn Chicken Bowl

Street Corn Chicken Bowl

$9.95
House-Ground Marinated Steak Bowl

House-Ground Marinated Steak Bowl

$10.95

House-ground steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!

Cowboy Bowl

Cowboy Bowl

$12.95
Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$9.45

Sliced pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!

Poblano Bowl

Poblano Bowl

$9.95

Grilled poblano peppers, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!

HOMEMADE TAMALES

Made from scratch in our own kitchens, each tamale is like a present, specially wrapped for you.
Pulled Pork Tamal

Pulled Pork Tamal

$4.95

The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).

Braised Chicken Tamal

Braised Chicken Tamal

$4.95

A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico, wrapped in a banana leaf.

Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal

Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal

$4.45

Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices, masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Grilled Chihuahua cheese on two fresh 10" flour tortillas.

Quesadilla Con Pollo

Quesadilla Con Pollo

$8.95
Quesadilla Con Carne (Ground Steak)

Quesadilla Con Carne (Ground Steak)

$9.45

House-ground, marinated steak, with Chihuahua cheese.

Tex Mex Quesadilla

Tex Mex Quesadilla

$7.45

Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), corn, and frijoles negros (black beans).

Poblano Quesadilla

Poblano Quesadilla

$8.95

DULCE

Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie

Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!

Churro Bombs

Churro Bombs

$3.95Out of stock

A box of four "churro bombs" tossed with cinnamon and cane sugar. Served with a side of chocolate sauce.

MÁS

Chicken Pozole Soup

Chicken Pozole Soup

$6.95

Homemade hominy stew with chicken breast, green tomatillo chiles, fresh cilantro, onion, and topped with sliced avocado.

Nachos, Nachos, Nachos

Nachos, Nachos, Nachos

$11.95

Housemade tortilla chips smothered in Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, refried beans, diced tomato and onion, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream.

Elote

Elote

$3.95
Mexican Fries

Mexican Fries

$4.95Out of stock

Crispy French fries tossed in our Mexican spices and served with side of ketchup.

SIDES & EXTRAS

Homemade Chips (No Dips)

Homemade Chips (No Dips)

$3.45

Pick-up a box of our award-winning Homemade Tortilla Chips!

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

Our guacamole is prepared multiple times throught the day to ensure freshness!

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$2.95

Our homemade Mexican rice & refried pinto beans in a 12 oz cup (*vegetarian).

Black Beans

Black Beans

$1.95
Whole Pinto Beans

Whole Pinto Beans

$1.95
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$1.95
Extra Cheese

Extra Cheese

$0.95
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$0.45+
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.75+
Side of Limes

Side of Limes

Habanero Salsa 1.5oz

Habanero Salsa 1.5oz

Red Salsas

Red Salsas

Green Salsas

Green Salsas

Flour Tortillas (2)

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.00
Corn Tortillas (3)

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00
Refried Pinto Beans

Refried Pinto Beans

$1.95

KID'S MEALS

Cheesy Quesadilla (Kids)

Cheesy Quesadilla (Kids)

$4.95

6" flour tortillas loaded with Chihuahua cheese, cut into quarters, served with sour cream on side.

Chicken Taco (Kids)

Chicken Taco (Kids)

$2.95

Moist chicken and Chihuahua cheese wrapped in a double warm corn tortilla.

Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$2.95

Mexican rice and homemade refried beans prepared in a vegetarian-friendly manner.

Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.95

Box of Apple juice.

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$5.95

Your choice of cheesy quesadilla or chicken taco. Included juice box and a small rice & beans.

DRINKS

Jamaica Hibiscus Tea

Jamaica Hibiscus Tea

$2.95

Traditional Mexican “agua fresca” tea made from hibiscus flowers.

7 UP (de México)

7 UP (de México)

$3.45Out of stock

Hecho en México with real cane sugar.

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.95

Made with pure cane sugar, not high-fructose corn syrup. 12 oz bottle.

Mexican Squirt Bottle

Mexican Squirt Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

It's here from Mexico! Mexican Squirt the famous grapefruit drink is made with real pure cane sugar! 12 oz. bottle. ¡Quítased!

Lime Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$2.95

Mexico’s favorite soft drink, made with real fruit flavors. 12 oz bottle.

Mandarin Orange Jarritos

Mandarin Orange Jarritos

$2.95

Mexico’s favorite soft drink, made with real fruit flavors. 12 oz bottle.

Fresa Strawberry Jarritos

Fresa Strawberry Jarritos

$2.95Out of stock

Mexico’s favorite soft drink, made with real fruit flavors. 12 oz bottle.

Pina Pineapple Jarritos

Pina Pineapple Jarritos

$2.95

Mexico’s favorite soft drink, made with real fruit flavors. 12 oz bottle.

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.95
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.95Out of stock

Sourced from a dormant volcano near Monterrey, Mexico.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.95

12 oz bottle.

Coca-Cola Can

Coca-Cola Can

$1.95

The Real Thing

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.95

Zero calorie cola.

Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.95

Lemon-lime soda

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview, IL 60025

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Culinary Gangster - 1216 Waukegan Road
orange star4.6 • 114
1216 Waukegan Road Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
EATACO - 1350 Shermer Rd
orange star4.5 • 100
1350 Shermer Rd Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 635
1139 WILMETTE AVE Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Taco Burrito King - Niles
orange star3.8 • 680
6701 W Touhy Ave Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext
TBK Grill - Skokie
orange starNo Reviews
7565 N Lincoln Ave Skokie, IL 60077
View restaurantnext
Taco Melly - 16 S Fairview Ave
orange starNo Reviews
114 Main St Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Glenview

Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd
orange star4.8 • 6,095
2709 Pfingsten Rd Glenview, IL 60026
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - The Glen
orange star4.6 • 3,902
2350 Lehigh Avenue Glenview, IL 60026
View restaurantnext
North Branch Pizza & Burger
orange star4.2 • 1,450
4520 W Lake Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Glenview Grind
orange star4.5 • 556
1837 Glenview Road Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Joe Donut - Glenview
orange star4.2 • 368
1025 Harlem Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Hackney's on Harms
orange star5.0 • 327
1241 Harms Rd Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glenview
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston