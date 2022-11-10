- Home
- Chicago
- Printer's Row
- Flaco's Tacos Catering
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60605
Plastic Utensils
YES! We Need Plastic Flatware & Plates
We will include plastic flatware, plates with your order, if required. An additional fee may be applied. We always include napkins and plastic servingware unless otherwise specified.
NO Plastic Flatware & Plates, Thanks
We will only include napkins and plastic serving utensils with your order. Thanks for helping us reduce waste!
Party Packs
Party Pack 1
(Serves 8 - 10 people) Includes your choice of 2 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Party Pack 2
(Serves 12 -15 people) Includes your choice of 3 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Party Pack 3
(Serves 20 -25 people)Includes your choice of 5 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Party Pack 4
(Serves 30 -36 people) Includes your choice of 7.5 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Party Pack 5
(Serves 40 -48 people) Includes your choice of 10 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Party Pack 6
(Serves 50 -60 people) Includes your choice of 12.5 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Build Your Own Taco Bar
BYO Taco Bar Serves 10
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 15
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 20
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 25
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 30
TLet your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 35
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 40
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 45
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 50
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 55
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 60
Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
Happy Hour Nacho Bar
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 10
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 15
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 20
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 25
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 30
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 35
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 40
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 45
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 50
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 55
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 60
All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan
A la Carte
Ancho Chicken Tacos by the Dozen
Ancho-spiced chicken served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
Lime-Grilled Steak Tacos by the Dozen
Lime-grilled steak served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
Al Pastor Tacos by the Dozen
Pork cooked in a guajillo salsa with onion and pineapple, served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
Barbacoa Tacos by the Dozen
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
Vegetarian Poblano Tacos by the Dozen
Grilled poblano peppers, Mexican rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly!
Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tacos by the Dozen
Black beans cooked wth spinach and topped with caramelized onion and pico de gallo on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly!
Pescado (Fish) Tacos by the Dozen
Grilled tilapia fillet with cabbage slaw and a homemade chipotle creama on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
Vegan Fajitas (Half Pan)
A half pan serving of our fajita veggies, grilled poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes, with vegan-friendly Refried Beans. Each order feeds 10 and includes Corn & Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Red Salsa & Green Salsa.
Chicken Or Steak Fajitas (Half Pan)
A half pan serving of our fajitas. Choose Chicken or Steak, grilled with onions, poblanos and tomatoes. Each half pan size feeds 10 and includes Corn & Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Red Salsa & Green Salsa. Extra veggies available to add on, great for vegans & vegetarians!
Ancho Chicken Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
Ancho-spiced chicken, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
Lime-Grilled Steak Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
Lime-grilled steak, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
Al Pastor Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
Pork cooked in a guajillo salsa with onion and pineapple, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
Barbacoa Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
Slow-cooked beef simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
Vegetarian Poblano Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
Grilled poblano peppers, Mexican rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” flour tortillas. Vegetarian-friendly!
Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
Black beans cooked wth spinach and topped with caramelized onion and pico de gallo on 6” flour tortillas. Vegetarian and vegan-friendly!
Homemade Tamales by the Dozen
Made by hand in the traditional Mexican style
Mexican Rice (Half Pan)
Rice made in the traditional Mexican manner. Vegetarian and vegan-friendly. Pan serves up to 25 pp.
Mexican Rice (Third Pan)
Refried Beans (Half Pan)
Classic Mexican pinto beans made in a vegetarian and vegan friendly manner. Pan serves up to 25 pp.
Refried Beans (Third Pan)
Classic Mexican pinto beans made in a vegetarian and vegan friendly manner. Pan serves up to 15 pp.
Handmade Tortilla Chips (Full Pan)
A Flaco’s Tacos favorite. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly. Pan serves 15-20 pp.
Handmade Tortilla Chips (Half Pan)
A Flaco’s Tacos favorite. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly. Pan serves 15-20 pp.
Homemade Guacamole (Quart)
Made fresh from scratch, multiple times per day.
Homemade Guacamole (Pint)
Made fresh from scratch, multiple times per day.
Salsa Roja (Quart)
Homemade red guajillo salsa.
Salsa Roja (Pint)
Homemade red guajillo salsa.
Salsa Verde (Quart)
Homemade green tomatillo salsa.
Salsa Verde (Pint)
Homemade green tomatillo salsa.
Salsa Habanero (Quart)
Our hot salsa, made with fresh habaneros.
Salsa Habanero (Pint)
Our hot salsa, made with fresh habaneros.
Pico de Gallo (Quart)
Homemade pico, chopped fresh jalapenos, onion, and tomatoes.
Pico de Gallo (Pint)
Homemade pico, chopped fresh jalapenos, onion, and tomatoes.
Sour Cream (Quart)
Fresh sour cream
Sour Cream (Pint)
Fresh sour cream
Chafing Dish With Sterno (Each)
Salad & Soup
Southwest Chopped Salad (Quarter Bowl)
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Quarter Bowl serves 10.
Southwest Chopped Salad (Half Bowl)
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Half Bowl serves 20.
Southwest Chopped Salad (Full Bowl)
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Full Bowl serves 40.
Platters & Trays
Fiesta Platter
An assortment of Flaco's appetizers: cheese quesadillas (12 mini-wedges), chicken flautas (6), and mini-burritos (6) served with a garnish of fresh, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Serves 6-10 pp as appetizers.
Quesadilla Tray
Chihuahua cheese grilled between flour tortillas. Includes 32 mini-wedges of quesadillas served with a garnish of fresh, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Serves 8-10pp as appetizers. Your choices can make this vegetarian-friendly!
Tex Mex Quesadilla Tray
Quesadillas filled with Chihuahua cheese, black beans, corn, and pico de gallo. Includes 32 mini-wedges served with a garnish of fresh, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Serves 8-10pp as appetizers. Vegetarian-Friendly!
Homemade Guacamole & Chips for 10
Our delicious homemade tortilla chips and guacamole scaled for your group of 10. Pairs well with our quesadilla and fiesta platters!
Individual Lunches
Taco Pronto Box
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Mini-Burrito Pronto Box
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 mini-burritos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Tamal Pronto Box
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 tamales with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Quesadilla Pronto Box
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 1 quesadilla (6”) with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Salad Pronto Box
An individual box lunch serving of our Southwest Salad. Prepared with romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, corn, avocado, black beans & tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips and served with Spicy Ranch on the side. Topped with chicken & chopped bacon or vegetarian grilled poblano peppers.
Breakfast
Build Your Own Breakfast Taco Bar
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 10
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 15
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 20
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 25
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 30
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 35
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 40
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 45
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 50
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 55
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 60
Dessert
Drinks
Margaritas (Gallon) *Contains Alcohol
Bring Flaco’s award - winning Margaritas to your next party! Our “Top Ten in Chicago” traditional lime margaritas are served with fresh - squeezed lime, kosher salt, ice & cups. CONTAINS ALCOHOL. Gallon jug serves 10 -12pp.
Sangria (Gallon) *Contains Alcohol
Flaco’s Homemade Sangria is served with fresh fruit garnish, ice, and cups. CONTAINS ALCOHOL. Gallon jug serves 10-12.
Mexican Drinks (Gallon)
Horchata is a traditional Mexican drink made with rice and cinnamon. Jamaica is sweetened iced tea made from the Hibiscus flower. Served with ice, and cups. Gallon jug serves 10-12.
Soda (Can)
Jarrito (Bottle)
Mexican Coke (Bottle)
Sangria Senorial (Non-Alcoholic / Bottle)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Cater with Flaco's Tacos! We offer catering delivery & set up on orders over $100. Pick up is also available at all of our locations (please memo your location preference).
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605