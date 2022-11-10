Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flaco's Tacos Catering

review star

No reviews yet

725 South Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Pronto Box
Mini-Burrito Pronto Box
Homemade Guacamole & Chips for 10

Plastic Utensils

YES! We Need Plastic Flatware & Plates

YES! We Need Plastic Flatware & Plates

We will include plastic flatware, plates with your order, if required. An additional fee may be applied. We always include napkins and plastic servingware unless otherwise specified.

NO Plastic Flatware & Plates, Thanks

NO Plastic Flatware & Plates, Thanks

We will only include napkins and plastic serving utensils with your order. Thanks for helping us reduce waste!

Party Packs

Flaco’s Party Packs are easy complete meal deals for your fiesta! They include ready to eat, individually wrapped and labeled soft corn tacos topped with cheese, onion and cilantro. Each meal package includes family style servings of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde scaled for your group size. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger group packages available upon request.
Party Pack 1

Party Pack 1

$124.95

(Serves 8 - 10 people) Includes your choice of 2 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.

Party Pack 2

Party Pack 2

$180.95

(Serves 12 -15 people) Includes your choice of 3 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.

Party Pack 3

Party Pack 3

$299.95

(Serves 20 -25 people)Includes your choice of 5 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.

Party Pack 4

Party Pack 4

$429.95

(Serves 30 -36 people) Includes your choice of 7.5 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.

Party Pack 5

Party Pack 5

$569.95

(Serves 40 -48 people) Includes your choice of 10 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.

Party Pack 6

Party Pack 6

$699.95

(Serves 50 -60 people) Includes your choice of 12.5 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.

Build Your Own Taco Bar

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.
BYO Taco Bar Serves 10

BYO Taco Bar Serves 10

$109.50

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 15

BYO Taco Bar Serves 15

$164.25

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 20

BYO Taco Bar Serves 20

$219.00

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 25

BYO Taco Bar Serves 25

$273.75

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 30

BYO Taco Bar Serves 30

$328.50

TLet your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 35

BYO Taco Bar Serves 35

$383.25

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 40

BYO Taco Bar Serves 40

$438.00

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 45

BYO Taco Bar Serves 45

$492.75

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 50

BYO Taco Bar Serves 50

$547.50

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 55

BYO Taco Bar Serves 55

$602.25

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

BYO Taco Bar Serves 60

BYO Taco Bar Serves 60

$657.00

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.

Happy Hour Nacho Bar

Great for an afternoon office party! Let your guests build their own nacho snack. All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan - friendly too!
BYO Nacho Bar Serves 10

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 10

$89.50

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 15

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 15

$134.25

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 20

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 20

$179.00

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 25

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 25

$223.75

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 30

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 30

$268.50

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 35

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 35

$313.25

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 40

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 40

$358.00

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 45

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 45

$402.75

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 50

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 50

$447.50

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 55

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 55

$492.25

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 60

BYO Nacho Bar Serves 60

$537.00

All ingredients are set out separately. Fixings include homemade tortilla chips, warm queso dip, your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan

A la Carte

Order any of our tacos, mini-burritos, tamales, chips, fresh salsas, and other Flaco’s specialties a al carte.

Ancho Chicken Tacos by the Dozen

$34.95

Ancho-spiced chicken served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!

Lime-Grilled Steak Tacos by the Dozen

$44.95

Lime-grilled steak served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!

Al Pastor Tacos by the Dozen

$39.95

Pork cooked in a guajillo salsa with onion and pineapple, served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!

Barbacoa Tacos by the Dozen

$39.95

Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!

Vegetarian Poblano Tacos by the Dozen

$34.95

Grilled poblano peppers, Mexican rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly!

Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tacos by the Dozen

$34.95

Black beans cooked wth spinach and topped with caramelized onion and pico de gallo on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly!

Pescado (Fish) Tacos by the Dozen

$44.95

Grilled tilapia fillet with cabbage slaw and a homemade chipotle creama on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!

Vegan Fajitas (Half Pan)

$99.95

A half pan serving of our fajita veggies, grilled poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes, with vegan-friendly Refried Beans. Each order feeds 10 and includes Corn & Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Red Salsa & Green Salsa.

Chicken Or Steak Fajitas (Half Pan)

$99.95

A half pan serving of our fajitas. Choose Chicken or Steak, grilled with onions, poblanos and tomatoes. Each half pan size feeds 10 and includes Corn & Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Red Salsa & Green Salsa. Extra veggies available to add on, great for vegans & vegetarians!

Ancho Chicken Mini-Burritos by the Dozen

$34.95

Ancho-spiced chicken, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.

Lime-Grilled Steak Mini-Burritos by the Dozen

$44.95

Lime-grilled steak, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.

Al Pastor Mini-Burritos by the Dozen

$39.95

Pork cooked in a guajillo salsa with onion and pineapple, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.

Barbacoa Mini-Burritos by the Dozen

$39.95

Slow-cooked beef simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.

Vegetarian Poblano Mini-Burritos by the Dozen

$34.95

Grilled poblano peppers, Mexican rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” flour tortillas. Vegetarian-friendly!

Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Mini-Burritos by the Dozen

$34.95

Black beans cooked wth spinach and topped with caramelized onion and pico de gallo on 6” flour tortillas. Vegetarian and vegan-friendly!

Homemade Tamales by the Dozen

$39.95

Made by hand in the traditional Mexican style

Mexican Rice (Half Pan)

$25.95

Rice made in the traditional Mexican manner. Vegetarian and vegan-friendly. Pan serves up to 25 pp.

Mexican Rice (Third Pan)

$17.95

Refried Beans (Half Pan)

$21.95

Classic Mexican pinto beans made in a vegetarian and vegan friendly manner. Pan serves up to 25 pp.

Refried Beans (Third Pan)

$14.95

Classic Mexican pinto beans made in a vegetarian and vegan friendly manner. Pan serves up to 15 pp.

Handmade Tortilla Chips (Full Pan)

$8.95

A Flaco’s Tacos favorite. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly. Pan serves 15-20 pp.

Handmade Tortilla Chips (Half Pan)

$4.50

A Flaco’s Tacos favorite. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly. Pan serves 15-20 pp.

Homemade Guacamole (Quart)

$21.95

Made fresh from scratch, multiple times per day.

Homemade Guacamole (Pint)

$11.95

Made fresh from scratch, multiple times per day.

Salsa Roja (Quart)

$6.95

Homemade red guajillo salsa.

Salsa Roja (Pint)

$3.95

Homemade red guajillo salsa.

Salsa Verde (Quart)

$6.95

Homemade green tomatillo salsa.

Salsa Verde (Pint)

$3.95

Homemade green tomatillo salsa.

Salsa Habanero (Quart)

$6.95

Our hot salsa, made with fresh habaneros.

Salsa Habanero (Pint)

$3.95

Our hot salsa, made with fresh habaneros.

Pico de Gallo (Quart)

$6.95

Homemade pico, chopped fresh jalapenos, onion, and tomatoes.

Pico de Gallo (Pint)

$3.95

Homemade pico, chopped fresh jalapenos, onion, and tomatoes.

Sour Cream (Quart)

$10.95

Fresh sour cream

Sour Cream (Pint)

$5.95

Fresh sour cream

Chafing Dish With Sterno (Each)

$5.00

Salad & Soup

Southwest Chopped Salad (Quarter Bowl)

Southwest Chopped Salad (Quarter Bowl)

$19.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Quarter Bowl serves 10.

Southwest Chopped Salad (Half Bowl)

Southwest Chopped Salad (Half Bowl)

$29.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Half Bowl serves 20.

Southwest Chopped Salad (Full Bowl)

Southwest Chopped Salad (Full Bowl)

$49.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Full Bowl serves 40.

Platters & Trays

Fiesta Platter

Fiesta Platter

$49.95

An assortment of Flaco's appetizers: cheese quesadillas (12 mini-wedges), chicken flautas (6), and mini-burritos (6) served with a garnish of fresh, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Serves 6-10 pp as appetizers.

Quesadilla Tray

Quesadilla Tray

$34.95

Chihuahua cheese grilled between flour tortillas. Includes 32 mini-wedges of quesadillas served with a garnish of fresh, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Serves 8-10pp as appetizers. Your choices can make this vegetarian-friendly!

Tex Mex Quesadilla Tray

Tex Mex Quesadilla Tray

$39.95

Quesadillas filled with Chihuahua cheese, black beans, corn, and pico de gallo. Includes 32 mini-wedges served with a garnish of fresh, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Serves 8-10pp as appetizers. Vegetarian-Friendly!

Homemade Guacamole & Chips for 10

Homemade Guacamole & Chips for 10

$19.95

Our delicious homemade tortilla chips and guacamole scaled for your group of 10. Pairs well with our quesadilla and fiesta platters!

Individual Lunches

Individually-packaged meals—great for a quick lunch meeting. All box lunches will be labeled for easy identification.
Taco Pronto Box

Taco Pronto Box

$10.95

An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.

Mini-Burrito Pronto Box

Mini-Burrito Pronto Box

$10.95

An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 mini-burritos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.

Tamal Pronto Box

Tamal Pronto Box

$10.95

An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 tamales with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.

Quesadilla Pronto Box

Quesadilla Pronto Box

$10.95

An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 1 quesadilla (6”) with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.

Salad Pronto Box

Salad Pronto Box

$10.95

An individual box lunch serving of our Southwest Salad. Prepared with romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, corn, avocado, black beans & tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips and served with Spicy Ranch on the side. Topped with chicken & chopped bacon or vegetarian grilled poblano peppers.

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos by the Dozen

Breakfast Tacos by the Dozen

$34.95

Individually wrapped, labeled and ready to eat, served on corn tortillas.

Churro Bombs (Serves 12)

Churro Bombs (Serves 12)

$24.95

Beignet-style donut pillows, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and served with dipping milk chocolate. Includes 36 mini-pillows.

Build Your Own Breakfast Taco Bar

Let your guests create their own breakfast tacos. All ingredients set out separately. Breakfast bar includes Pork Chorizo, Huevos (eggs with roasted poblano pepper, onion & tomato), Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de gallo, Chihuahua Cheese, Corn tortillas, and Red & Green salsas. Bacon and guacamole available to add on!
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 10

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 10

$89.50
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 15

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 15

$134.25
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 20

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 20

$179.00
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 25

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 25

$223.75
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 30

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 30

$268.50
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 35

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 35

$313.25
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 40

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 40

$358.00
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 45

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 45

$402.75
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 50

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 50

$447.50
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 55

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 55

$492.25
BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 60

BYO Breakfast Bar Serves 60

$537.00

Dessert

Churros Y Chocolate (Dozen)

Churros Y Chocolate (Dozen)

$29.95

A classic Mexican pastry, dusted with cinnamon and sugar served with warm dipping chocolate.

Churro Bombs (Serves 12)

Churro Bombs (Serves 12)

$24.95

Beignet-style donut pillows, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and served with dipping milk chocolate. Includes 36 mini-pillows.

Drinks

Margaritas (Gallon) *Contains Alcohol

Margaritas (Gallon) *Contains Alcohol

$49.95

Bring Flaco’s award - winning Margaritas to your next party! Our “Top Ten in Chicago” traditional lime margaritas are served with fresh - squeezed lime, kosher salt, ice & cups. CONTAINS ALCOHOL. Gallon jug serves 10 -12pp.

Sangria (Gallon) *Contains Alcohol

Sangria (Gallon) *Contains Alcohol

$54.95

Flaco’s Homemade Sangria is served with fresh fruit garnish, ice, and cups. CONTAINS ALCOHOL. Gallon jug serves 10-12.

Mexican Drinks (Gallon)

Mexican Drinks (Gallon)

$24.95

Horchata is a traditional Mexican drink made with rice and cinnamon. Jamaica is sweetened iced tea made from the Hibiscus flower. Served with ice, and cups. Gallon jug serves 10-12.

Soda (Can)

Soda (Can)

$1.75
Jarrito (Bottle)

Jarrito (Bottle)

$2.50
Mexican Coke (Bottle)

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$2.50
Sangria Senorial (Non-Alcoholic / Bottle)

Sangria Senorial (Non-Alcoholic / Bottle)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cater with Flaco's Tacos! We offer catering delivery & set up on orders over $100. Pick up is also available at all of our locations (please memo your location preference).

Location

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shang Noodle - Wabash - 1101 S Wabash Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1101 S Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Flaco's Tacos Printers' Row
orange star4.1 • 2,233
725 S Dearborn St Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Devil Dawgs - State
orange starNo Reviews
767 South State Street Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Cafe Press Chicago
orange star4.2 • 343
800 S. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Sociale Chicago
orange star4.2 • 1,256
800 S. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Flo & Santos
orange star4.2 • 1,384
1310 S Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Flaco's Tacos Printers' Row
orange star4.1 • 2,233
725 S Dearborn St Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston