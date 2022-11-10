Flaco's Tacos Catering

Build Your Own Taco Bar

Let your guests build their own Flaco's Tacos! All ingredients set out separately, making it a flexible option for your group. Fixings include corn tortillas, your choice of protein, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime slices, and homemade salsa verde and salsa roja. Also includes Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Everything is gluten-free, and your choices can make it vegetarian and vegan-friendly too! Larger taco bars available on request.