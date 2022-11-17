Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perry's Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

22 North Park Row

Erie, PA 16501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
9” Cheese Pizza
Perry's Caesar Salad

9" Pizza

9” Cheese Pizza

9” Cheese Pizza

$9.00

9” Personal Cheese Pizza

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

A Lovely Cheese Pizza, Just for You

14" Buffalo Chicken Hottie

14" Buffalo Chicken Hottie

$18.00

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ranch-Roasted Chicken, Green Peppers, Buffalo-Garlic Butter

14" CBR

14" CBR

$18.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ranch-Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Lots of Ranch

14" Cider Mill

$15.00

Local Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Apple, Smoked Prosciutto, Furhman's Apple Cider Gastrique

14" Hazard

14" Hazard

$16.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Papa Frank’s Sausage, Roasted Mushrooms, Green Olives, Shaved Red Onion, Cherry Pepper Relish

14" Honey Bear

14" Honey Bear

$15.00

Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Romano

14" Mushroom King

14" Mushroom King

$15.00

Garlic Creme, Cheddar, Roasted Mushrooms, Shaved Green Peppers, Shaved Red Onion, Crispy Jalapenos

14" Papa Joe (Vegan)

$16.00

Curried Harvest Puree, Marinated Chickpeas, Roasted Mushrooms, Green Olives, Shaved Green Peppers, Shaved Red Onion

14" Perry's King of Steak

14" Perry's King of Steak

$16.00

Garlic Creme Sauce, Cheddar, Shaved Roast Beef, Shaved Green Peppers, Shaved Red Onion

14" Pierogi Day

14" Pierogi Day

$15.00

Sour Cream, Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Sauerkraut, Roasted Potatoes, Red Onion, Black Pepper

14" Spicy Hawaiian Vacay

14" Spicy Hawaiian Vacay

$15.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Pineapple, Pepperoni, Cherry Pepper Relish

14" Vegan Elizabeth

14" Vegan Elizabeth

$15.00

No Cheese Vegan Supreme! Red Sauce, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Cherry Pepper Relish

Smalls

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$9.00

Our oven-baked, cinnamon roll-inspired take on a deep-fried pepperoni ball. Add a side of marinara for $1.

Braciole Supreme

$10.00

8 Baked-to-Order Bomboloni

$6.00

Cinnamon + Sugar + Cocoa Blend

Roasted Nuts

Roasted Nuts

$6.00

Almonds, Cashews, Pecans, Walnuts, Pistachios *Inquire for a vegan alternative

Olive Plate

Olive Plate

$7.00

Greek Olive Mix, Sweety Drop Peppers, Citrus, Garlic, Chili Flake

Salads

Perry's Caesar Salad

$8.00

Deli Salad

$8.00

Sides

House-made and Delicious: Bar Ranch, Roasted-Garlic Butter, Shaved Parmesan, Chopped Anchovies, Cherry Pepper Relish, Marinara (not pictured)
Side of Bar Ranch

Side of Bar Ranch

$1.00

Scratch-made Bar-Style Ranch We have been to the Hidden Valley, and it sucked.

Side Garlic Butter

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

House-Made Roasted Garlic Butter Who needs Papa Johns?

Side Parm

Side Parm

$1.00

Parmigiano Reggiano, Shaved Right Off the Block

Side Anchovies

Side Anchovies

$1.00

Chopped Anchovies, Seasoned with a Bit of Lemon Juice

Side Cherry Pepper Relish

Side Cherry Pepper Relish

$1.00

Pepper Relish, Sweet + Just a Little Bit Hot Think banana peppers, but better.

Side Marinara

$1.00

From Scratch, No Sugar Added

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Sweet Like Honey, Hot Like Cardi B

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Dough, Fresh Sauce, Imported Cheeses, Premium Toppings, Whole Lotta Love, Whole Lotta Attitude

Website

Location

22 North Park Row, Erie, PA 16501

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Flagship City Food Hall - Perry's Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 672
506 State Street Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
U Pick 6 Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110 ERIE, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
22 North Park Row Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Bay House - [oyster bar & restaurant]
orange starNo Reviews
6 Sassafrass Pier Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Pier 6 - [roof top bar]
orange starNo Reviews
6 Sassfrass Pier Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston