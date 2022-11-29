  • Home
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Flagship City Food Hall - Taste of Love - Taste of Love
A map showing the location of Flagship City Food Hall - Taste of Love Taste of LoveView gallery

Flagship City Food Hall - Taste of Love Taste of Love

review star

No reviews yet

508 State St

Erie, PA 16501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Main Meal

2 PC Catfish Meal

2 PC Catfish Meal

$22.00
2 PC Whiting Meal

2 PC Whiting Meal

$20.00

Catfish and Chicken Combo

$20.00

3pc Tender & 1 Side Lunch Special

$12.00

2pc Tender Meal

$8.00

Includes 1 side

3pc Tender Meal

$15.50

3pc Honey Hot Meal

$16.00
3pc Whole Wing Meal

3pc Whole Wing Meal

$17.00
5pc Wings/Fries

5pc Wings/Fries

$14.00
10pc Wings/Fries

10pc Wings/Fries

$20.00
Honey Hot Soul Bowl

Honey Hot Soul Bowl

$14.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$7.00

7up Cake

$6.00

Pie

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Seafood

Shrimp Boil Platter

$35.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Potatoes, Eggs, Sausage and Corn

Seafood Boil

$45.00Out of stock

Includes 2 Crab Clusters, Shrimp, Potatoes, Sausage and Eggs

Add Shrimp

Add Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock
Add Sausage

Add Sausage

$5.00Out of stock
Add Crab Cluster

Add Crab Cluster

$14.00Out of stock
Add Corn

Add Corn

$5.00Out of stock
Add Eggs

Add Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

Shrimp Boil

$25.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Hot Honey Tender Sandwich

Hot Honey Tender Sandwich

$15.00
Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

2 PC Tender

Southern Style Chk Wrap Combo

Southern Style Chk Wrap Combo

$12.50
Honey Hot Chicken Wrap Combo

Honey Hot Chicken Wrap Combo

$13.50
Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

$13.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50
Italian Chicken Parm Sandwich

Italian Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.50
Memphis Sweet Chicken Sandwich

Memphis Sweet Chicken Sandwich

$13.50
Tasty Love H2

Tasty Love H2

$13.50

Beverages

Soda/Powerade/Gatorade/Teas

$3.00

Kid Juice

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Energy Drinks

$3.50

Soda Can

$1.50

Chicken Meals

3 PC Tender Meal

3 PC Tender Meal

$14.00
3 PC Hot Honey Tender Meal

3 PC Hot Honey Tender Meal

$15.00
10 PC Wings + Fries

10 PC Wings + Fries

$20.00
3 PC Whole Wing Meal

3 PC Whole Wing Meal

$17.00
5 PC Wings + Fries

5 PC Wings + Fries

$14.00
Kid's Meal- Tenders \ 1 Side

Kid's Meal- Tenders \ 1 Side

$8.50

Soul Bowl

$12.00

2 PC Tenders , Mac Cheese and Honey Hot Sauce

6 piece wing meal

$17.00

Honey Hot Soul Bowl

$14.00

5 pc Whole Wing

$13.50

5 pc Wing

$8.00

Sides and Add-Ons

Add On Tender

$2.00

Add on Fish

$6.00

Add on Whole Wing

$3.00

Sides and Add-ons

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00Out of stock
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00Out of stock
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.50
Add Lobster

Add Lobster

$15.00
Cornbread muffin

Cornbread muffin

$1.40

Hot sauce

$0.75

Condiment

Ranch cup

Ranch cup

$0.50
Half Pan Baked Mac

Half Pan Baked Mac

$45.00

Full Pan Mac n Cheese

$65.00
Yams

Yams

$4.00Out of stock
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Honey Hot Chicken Cheese Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon, Egg n Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken Sausage, Egg nCheese Biscuit

$5.00

Breakfast Platterk

$8.00

Mocha Cofee

$3.00

Vanilla Latte

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange juice

$1.50

Yogurt

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Brunch

Sunday Brunch16

$16.00

Seafood Brunch

$22.00

Mother's Day Brunch

$45.00

Mother's Day Kid

$15.00

Mother's Day Free

Nicole Brunch

$215.00

Grill

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Butter Garlic Corn Cob

$3.00

Pineapple Bowl

$18.00

Main

3pc Tender Meal

$15.50

3pc Honey Hot Meal

$16.00

3pc Whole Wing Meal

$17.00

5pc Wings/Fries

$14.00

10pc Wings/Fries

$20.00

Honey Hot Soul Bowl

$14.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Southern Style Chicken

$13.50

Honey Hot Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Tasty Love H2

$13.50

Southern Style Sandwich

$13.50

Nashville Hot

$13.50

Italian Chicken Parm

$13.50

Memphis Sweet

$13.50

Add-Ons

Add Tender

$2.00

Add Wh. Wing

$3.00

Add Fish Filet

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for choosing “A Taste of Love “Where we take pride in putting the best ingredients in your meals...but most importantly Love!

Location

508 State St, Erie, PA 16501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 672
506 State Street Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
U Pick 6 Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110 ERIE, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Perry's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
22 North Park Row Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Dina’s Authentic Dominican Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
22 North Park Row Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Bay House - [oyster bar & restaurant]
orange starNo Reviews
6 Sassafrass Pier Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston