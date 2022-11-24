Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob - Flagship Commons

18 Reviews

$

10000 California Street

Omaha, NE 68114

Sandwich Beef Kabob
Plate Falafel
Plate Beef Kabob

Amsterdam Food

Sandwich Beef Kabob

Sandwich Beef Kabob

$10.50

doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad

Sandwich Falafel

Sandwich Falafel

$9.00

falafel sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad

Salad Beef Kabob

Salad Beef Kabob

$10.50

your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad

Salad Falafel

Salad Falafel

$9.00

your choice of falafel + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad

Plate Beef Kabob

Plate Beef Kabob

$10.50

your choice of kabob protein + tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad served over hummus

Plate Falafel

Plate Falafel

$9.00

your choice of falafel + tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad served over hummus

Little Falafel & Hummus Plate [Kids]

Little Falafel & Hummus Plate [Kids]

$7.00

crispy, handmade chickpea patties carrots & toasted pita

Little Hummus Plate [Kids]

Little Hummus Plate [Kids]

$5.75

carrots & toasted pita

Little Sandwich [Kids]

Little Sandwich [Kids]

$6.75

choice of falafel, beef & lamb or chicken doner kabob with lettuce garlic sauce, curry fries

Amsterdam Sides

Curry Fries [Small]

Curry Fries [Small]

$3.00

Curry Fries with ketchup & mayo

Curry Fries [Large]

Curry Fries [Large]

$4.00

Curry Fries with ketchup & mayo

Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$6.25

curry dusted with garlic, herb, spicy green & red sauces

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.00

carrots & tabouli with toasted pita [vegan]

Garlic Sauce [Side]

yogurt & tahini

Herb Sauce [Side]

yogurt, dill, cilantro & parsley

Spicy Red Sauce [Side]

ground chiles, spices, garlic & vinegar [spicier]

Spicy Green Sauce [Side]

ground chiles, spices, cilantro & olive oil [spicy]

Ketchup [Side]

side of ketchup

Mayo [Side]

side of mayo

Beef/Lamb Kabob [Side]

$2.00

an extra 2oz portion of beef/lamb kabob

Chicken Kabob [Side]

$2.00Out of stock

an extra 2oz portion of chicken kabob

Pita Bread [Side]

$1.25

Feta [Side]

$1.25

Hummus [Side]

$1.25

Amsterdam Drinks

Evian Water Bottle

Evian Water Bottle

$3.50
Kids - Milk

Kids - Milk

$2.50
Kids - Chocolate Milk

Kids - Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Kids - Apple Juice

Kids - Apple Juice

$2.50
Beer Coors Light Can [FC]

Beer Coors Light Can [FC]

$4.50
Beer Odell IPA Can [FC]

Beer Odell IPA Can [FC]

$5.00
Beer PBR Can [FC]

Beer PBR Can [FC]

$4.50
FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]

FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]

$3.00
FC - Kids Fountain Drink [To-Go]

FC - Kids Fountain Drink [To-Go]

$2.00

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$3.50

Blood Orange Tea

$3.50
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
IT'S EUROPEAN STREET FOOD IN ALL ITS GLORY. We've packed exotic spices and sauces from around the world into a straightforward menu that includes vegetarian, gluten-free and kid-friendly options. PLUS, CURRY FRIES.

10000 California Street, Omaha, NE 68114

Directions

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob image
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob image
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob image
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob image

