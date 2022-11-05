American
Bars & Lounges
Anthem 91 Rainey St.
767 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.
91 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
