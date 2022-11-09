Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

9 Reviews

$$

10000 California Street

FC01

Omaha, NE 68114

Order Again

Popular Items

Root Burger
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich
Kid Chicken Strips

SNACKS, SALAD & SOUP

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$7.00

German rosemary mustard, Gruyere fondue [Vegetarian]

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.50

Crispy breaded Blatt Mac, sriracha ranch, paprika, chives [Vegetarian]

Natural Cut Fries [Snacks]

Natural Cut Fries [Snacks]

$7.00

Choose 3 Sauces: smoked ketchup, ranch, parmesan-peppercorn aioli, bacon ranch, sriracha ranch, honey mustard, sriracha buffalo

Dixie Fried Chicken Strips & Dips

Dixie Fried Chicken Strips & Dips

$13.00

Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.

Soup - Beer Cheese

Soup - Beer Cheese

Havarti, lager, smoked paprika, chives, grilled pretzel bread

Salad - Simple

Salad - Simple

$6.00

Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, English cucumber, brioche-herb croutons, choice of dressing [Vegetarian][Gluten-free upon request]

Salad - Chopped

Salad - Chopped

$13.00

Boston lettuce, spinach, applewood-smoked bacon, boiled egg, tomato, red onion, English cucumber, carrot, peas, blue cheese crumbles, brioche-herb croutons, choice of dressing [Gluten-free upon request]

ON A BUN + MAC

Blatt Mac

Blatt Mac

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar béchamel, crispy panko & havarti crust, smoked paprika, chives [Vegetarian]

Buffalo Blue Mac

Buffalo Blue Mac

$18.00

Blatt Mac with Dixie-fried chicken, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce & crumbles

Manhandler Mac

Manhandler Mac

$19.00

Blatt Mac with smoked pulled pork, smoked kielbasa sausage, Blatt BBQ sauce, red onion, garlic dill pickles

Truffle Mac

Truffle Mac

$17.00

Blatt Mac with applewood-smoked bacon, peas, truffle oil

Blatt Burger

Blatt Burger

$15.50

Angus beef cooked medium, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, Guinness-braised onions, garlic dill pickles, parmesan-peppercorn aioli [Gluten-free upon request]

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$15.00

Angus beef cooked medium, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, smoked ketchup, yellow mustard [Gluten-free upon request]

Blattwurst

Blattwurst

$12.00

Jalapeño Polish sausage or beer-braised bratwurst, pretzel bun, caraway kraut, German rosemary mustard

Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro [Gluten-Free upon request]

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$15.00

Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce

Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich

Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise

Dixie-Fried Chicken Strips & Side [Classic]

Dixie-Fried Chicken Strips & Side [Classic]

$16.00

Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard. Choice of natural cut fries or celery & carrot crudité (Gluten Free)

Happy Hog

Happy Hog

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork, Blatt BBQ sauce, brioche bun, creamy coleslaw, garlic dill pickles, french-fried onions, chipotle aioli

Root Burger

Root Burger

$13.00

Red quinoa & roasted beet, oat-topped wheat bun, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, veganaise, sprouts[Vegan]

YOUNGSTERS

Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.00

Served with fries or veggie sticks

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with fries or veggie sticks

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries or veggie sticks

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kid Buttered Noodles

Kid Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Served with fries or veggie sticks

AFTER

Beer Float

Beer Float

$8.50

Vanilla ice cream, Samuel Smith's Organic Chocolate Stout. [Contains Alcohol Must be 21]

Sprecher Root Beer Float

Sprecher Root Beer Float

$5.00

Sprecher Root beer and Vanilla Ice Cream

Irish Brownie

Irish Brownie

$8.00

Guinness batter brownie, Irish ice cream, toasted pecans, Jameson caramel sauce, smoked sea salt (Please allow 15 minutes)

SIDES

Applewood Smoked Bacon [Side]

$1.00

Bacon Ranch Dressing [Side]

$0.25

Blatt BBQ Sauce [Side]

$0.25

Blue Cheese Crumbles [Side]

$0.50

Celery & Carrot Crudite [Side]

$3.00

Citrus Caesar Dressing [Side]

$0.25

Creamy Coleslaw [Side]

$3.00

Dill Potato Salad [Side]

$3.00

Dill Ranch Dressing [Side]

$0.25

Dixie Chicken Breast [Side]

$5.00

Dixie Chicken Strips [Side]

$5.00

Fried Egg [Side]

$1.00

Fries - Classic [Side]

$3.00

Fries - Garlic Parmesan [Side]

$4.50

Fries - Truffle [Side]

$4.50

Garlic-Dill Pickles [Side]

$0.25

German Rosemary Mustard [Side]

$0.25

Grilled Chicken [Side]

$5.00

Gruyere Fondue [Side]

$0.25

Honey-Mustard Sauce [Side]

$0.25

Grilled Indian-Spiced Chicken [Side]

$5.00

Mango Chutney [Side]

$0.25

Mayonnaise [Side]

$0.25

Parmesan-Peppercorn Aioli [Side]

$0.25

Ranch Dressing [Side]

$0.25

Sherry-Dijon Dressing [Side]

$0.25

Smoked Ketchup [Side]

$0.25

Sriracha Buffalo [Side]

$0.25

Sriracha Ranch [Side]

$0.25

Tortilla Chips [Side]

$1.50

Veganaise [Side]

$0.25

NA Bev

FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]

FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]

$3.00
FC - Kids Fountain Drink [To-Go]

FC - Kids Fountain Drink [To-Go]

$2.00
Evian Water Bottle

Evian Water Bottle

$3.50
Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.89
Ginger Beer Bottle

Ginger Beer Bottle

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.89
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$3.00

Beer Root Beer Draft Pint

$4.00

BLATT COCKTAILS & WINE

Blatt Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blatt Daiquiri

$11.00

Blatt Mai Tai

$10.00

Blatt Margarita

$11.00

Blatt Mitchelada

$8.00

Blatt Mojito

$9.00

Blatt Mule

$9.00

Blatt Old Fashioned

$11.00

Blatt Paloma

$11.00

Blatt Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Forbidden Fruli

$10.00

Wine Mondavi Cabernet Glass

$6.50

Wine Mondavi Chardonnay Glass

$6.50

Wine Mondavi Merlot Glass

$8.00

Wine Movendo Moscato Glass

$9.00

Blatt Spritz

$9.00

BEER BTL & CANS

Beer Abita Purple Haze Bottle

$5.00

Beer Amstel Light Bottle

$5.00

Beer Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Beer Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Beer Busch Light Can

$5.00

Beer Coors Light Can

$5.00

Beer Corona Bottle

$4.50

Beer Cucumber Crush Can

$5.00

Beer Glacial Till Cider Can

$6.00

Beer Kinkaider Devils Gap Bottle

$5.25

Beer Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Beer Miller Lite Can

$5.00

Beer Odell IPA Can

$5.00

Beer Omission Lager [GF]

$5.00

Beer Omission Pale Ale Bottle [GF]

$6.00

Beer Shiner Bock Bottle

$5.00

Beer Truly Can

$5.50

Beer Schilling Cider Can

$7.00

Beer Buckler N/A Bottle

$4.00

Beer Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

Beer PBR Can

$4.00

Beer Founders All Day IPA Can

$6.00

Beer White Claw Black Cherry Can

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Flagship Commons, the first food hall concept to hit the Nebraska Plains, by innovative, Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group, is located within Westroads Mall at 10000 California Street in Omaha.

Website

Location

10000 California Street, FC01, Omaha, NE 68114

Directions

