Plank Seafood Provisions Plank Austin
No reviews yet
11410 Century Oaks Terrace
Suite 136
Austin, TX 78758
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
DRINKS [HAPPY HOUR]
Beer Anchor Steam Draft
Beer Bud Light Bottle
Cocktail Cucumber Collins
cucumber gin, lemon, cucumber, simple syrup, soda water
Cocktail Plank Mule
mi campo tequila, tito’s vodka, or bacardi light rum, lime, ginger beer
Cocktail Speed Boat
citrus vodka, aperol, blood orange, lime, honey syrup, soda water
Cocktail Strawberry Surfer
citrus vodka, lemon, strawberry, coconut
Cocktail Plank Margarita
Wine Golden Love Chardonnay Brut Glass
Brut, Chile, Golden Lore
Wine Mondavi Chardonnay Glass
Wine Mondavi Cabernet Glass
Wine Huber Rose Glass [Tap]
Rose, Huber, Austria
FOOD II [HAPPY HOUR]
RAW - CHILLED
Redfish Ceviche
Plank Tuna Poke Tower
Shrimp Cocktail
old bay, smoked cocktail & creole mustard sauces GF
Yellowtail Pressed Sushi
Plank Crispy Rice Cake
King Crab Legs [Warm]
Petite Tower
Wood Grilled Seafood Tower
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese
SHARE PLATES
Golden Beets
Smoked Fish Dip
Plank Calamari
pickled shallots, lime aioli, aji puree GF
PEI Mussels
salsa negra, chicharron, crema, mexican oregano, scallion salsa verde, avocado, grilled sourdough
Oysters Au Gratin
oysters au gratin, creme fraiche, panko, herbs, parmesan, horseradish.
Shrimp Toast
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese
SIMPLE SEAFOOD
Simple - Ahi Tuna
Simple - Atlantic Salmon
Simple - Redfish
Simple - Sea Scallops
Simple - Shrimp
Simple - Swordfish
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese
WOOD GRILLED & PLATES
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Plate
bacon wrapped Shrimp, jalapeno, aged cheddar, dirty grits, tomato, herb puree, crawfish beurre blanc GF
Fried Redfish Sandwich Plate
Filet-o-Soft Shell Crab sandwich, american cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole tartar sauce, herb fries
Niman Ranch aged - Center Cut Filet Mignon
Niman Ranch aged - New York Strip
Niman Ranch aged - Ribeye Steak
Plank Cheeseburger
Fried Flounder Plate
Rock Shrimp Tagliatelle Plate
Wood Grilled - Redfish Plate
wood grilled red snapper, hazelnut brown butter, meyer lemon, fingerling potato, broccolini
Wood Grilled - Sea Scallops Plate
wood grilled sea scallops, squid ink linguini, saffron-coconut broth, curry sourdough gremolata, golden caviar, carrot ginger puree
Wood Grilled - Ahi Tuna Plate
Ahi Tuna with ginger-scallion noodles, turnip, beech mushroom, konbu dashi, yuzu, bonito buutter. [raw]
Wood Grilled - Atlantic Salmon Plate
Wood Grilled - Swordfish Plate
Wood Grilled 1/2 Chicken Plate
Appetizer [Chef's Special]
King Crab Pasta [Chef's Special]
Entree Special #2 [Chef's special]
Dessert [Chef's Special]
Wood Grilled - Whole Bronzino [Chef's Special]
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese
SOUP + SALAD
Soup Thai Clam Chowder
bacon, potato, coconut milk, green curry, thai basil GF
Salad Wood Grilled Caesar
parmigiano, soft egg, breadcrumb
Salad Shrimp Louie
Salad Little Gem Lettuce
Salad Wood Grilled Caesar [1/2 Salad]
parmigiano, soft egg, breadcrumb
Salad Little Gem Lettuce [1/2 Salad]
piave, sunflower nuts, radish, crumbled croutons, fennel, confit shallot, cucumber, herbs, green goddess
DESSERTS [Food & Wine]
Buttersctoch Budino
butterscotch Budino, rosemary shortbread cookies, salted caramel, crème fraiche
Chocolate Terrine
Chocolate Terrine, peanut butter ice cream, cultured milk crumble, bing cherry, smoked maldon GF
Meyer Lemon Chess Tart
Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb
Wine Fine Tawney Port Glass
Wine Oloroso Sherry Glass
Wine Carmes de Rieussec Sauternes Glass
Wine 10-Year Verdelho Madeira
Wine Kopke 10 YR Tawny Port Glass
Ice Cream Chocolate [Side]
Ice Cream Chocolate [Scoop]
KIDS TACKLE BOXES
Kids Tackle Box - Cheeseburger
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Chicken Tenders
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Salmon
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Chicken
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Sourdough Grilled Cheese
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Catfish
Kids Tackle Box - Mac & Cheese
Kids Tackle Box - Buttered Noodles
GLUTEN SENSITIVE MENU
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Plate
bacon wrapped Shrimp, jalapeno, aged cheddar, dirty grits, tomato, herb puree, crawfish beurre blanc GF
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Niman Ranch aged - Center Cut Filet Mignon
Niman Ranch aged - New York Strip
Niman Ranch aged - Ribeye Steak
Plank Tuna Poke Tower
Salad Shrimp Louie
Shrimp Cocktail
old bay, smoked cocktail & creole mustard sauces GF
Simple - Ahi Tuna
Simple - Atlantic Salmon
Simple - Redfish
Simple - Sea Scallops
Simple - Shrimp
Simple - Swordfish
Soup Thai Clam Chowder
bacon, potato, coconut milk, green curry, thai basil GF
Wood Grilled - Redfish Plate
wood grilled red snapper, hazelnut brown butter, meyer lemon, fingerling potato, broccolini
Wood Grilled - Atlantic Salmon Plate
Wood Grilled 1/2 Chicken Plate
Yellowtail Pressed Sushi
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Chocolate Terrine
Chocolate Terrine, peanut butter ice cream, cultured milk crumble, bing cherry, smoked maldon GF
Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Chicken
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Salmon
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
SIDES
Grilled Shrimp [Side]
Herb Roasted Chicken Breast [Side]
Wood Grilled Salmon [Side]
Bacon Onion Jam [Side]
Bread Service [Side]
Crawfish Buerre Blanc [Side]
Broccolini [Side]
Caesar Dressing [Side]
Carrot Ginger Puree [Side]
Creole Tartar Sauce [Side]
Crouton Crumble [Side]
Dirty Grits [Side]
Duck Fat Saltine Crackers [Side]
Fingerling Potatoes [Side]
Ginger-Scallion Noodles [Side]
Herb Fries [Side]
Horseradish [Side]
Lemons [Side]
Lemon Aioli [Side]
Limes [Side]
Creole Mustard Aioli [Side]
Pickled Asparagus [Side]
Potato Chips [Side]
Remoulade [Side]
Romesco [Side]
Rosemary Cookies [Side]
Tumeric Aioli [Side]
Salsa Verde [Side]
Smoked Cocktail Sauce [Side]
Spice Fried Black Rice [Side]
Squid Ink Linguini [Side]
Warm Butter [Side]
Plank Sticky Rice [Side]
Shared Sides - Fingerling Potatoes
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Lobster Tail [Surf & Turf Side]
Sea Scallop [Surf & Turf Side]
Rock Shrimp [Surf & Turf Side]
King Crab [Surf & Turf Side]
PLANK [BEER]
Beer Anchor Steam Draft
Beer Pearl Snap Germal Style Pilsner - Austin Beer Works Bottle
Beer Live Oak Hefeweizen - Live Oak Brewing Bottle
Beer Smell The Van Cider - Fairweather Cider Bottle
Beer Twisted X Brewing McConauhaze IPA Bottle
Beer Lonestar Bottle
Beer Bud Light Bottle
Beer Coors Light Bottle
Beer Miller Lite Bottle
Beer Michelob Ultra Bottle
Beer Modelo Especiale Bottle
PLANK [COCKTAILS]
Cocktail Plank Bloody Mary
bloody mary vodka, smoked bloody mary juice, cocktail shrimp, veggies
Cocktail Cucumber Collins
cucumber gin, lemon, cucumber, simple syrup, soda water
Cocktail Killer Whale
Cocktail Overboard Oyster
bloody mary vodka, cocktail sauce, hot sauce, dirty mix, oyster
Cocktail Plank Margarita
Cocktail Plank Mojito
Cocktail Plank Mule
mi campo tequila, tito’s vodka, or bacardi light rum, lime, ginger beer
Cocktail Plank Paloma
patrón, lime, simple syrup, q spectacular grapefruit
Cocktail Port Old Fashioned
bulleit bourbon, aged port, angostura, demerara, sea salt
Cocktail Redbeard's Rita
Astral bianco tequila, house lemoncello, pomegranate, lime
Cocktail Sea Foam Margarita
sombra, campari, carpano antica
Cocktail Seasonal Spiked Lemonade
Spiked Lemonade made with flavors of the season
Cocktail Speed Boat
citrus vodka, aperol, blood orange, lime, honey syrup, soda water
Cocktail Strawberry Surfer
citrus vodka, lemon, strawberry, coconut
PLANK [NA REFRESHERS]
PLANK WINE [GLASS]
Wine Taster
Wine Inkarri White Blend Glass
Wine Golden Love Chardonnay Brut Glass
Brut, Chile, Golden Lore
WIne Belstar Prosecco Brut Glass
Prosecco, Brut, Belstar, Italy
Wine Crement d'Alsace, Domaine Reifel, France
Crement d'Alsace, Domaine Reifel, France
Wine Folktale Brut Rose Glass
Wine Domaine Carneros Brut Method Tradationale Glass
Domaine Carneros by Tattinger, Brut, California
Wine Huber Rose Glass [Tap]
Rose, Huber, Austria
Wine Tasca D'Almerita Regaleali 'Le Rose Rose Glass
Wine Inama Soave Classico Glass
Soave Classico, Inama, Italy
Wine EOS Pinot Grigio Glass
Pinot Gris, Sandpoint, California
Wine Tangent Sauvignon Blanc Glass [Tap]
Wine Pago Del Cielo Rueda 'Celeste' Verdejo Glass
Wine Annabella Chardonnay Glass
Wine D'Asti 'Francesca Collection' Moscato Glass
Wine Trefethen Dry Riesling [Tap] Glass
Wine Domaine de l'Ecu Muscadet Glass
Muscadet, Domaine de l'Ecu, Loire Valley, France
Wine Mason Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Wine Waterford Chardonnay Glass
Chardonnay, Waterford, South Africa
Wine Agriverde Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Glass
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Agriverde
Wine Famille Perrin Cotes Du Rhone Glass [Tap]
Cotes du Rhone, Famille Perrin, France
Wine Verbo Aglianico Glass
Wine SuperTuscan Querceto Glass [Tap]
Merlot, Querceto
WIne Ryder Estate Pinot Noir Glass[Tap]
Pinot Noir, Ryder Estate, California
Wine Le P'tit Payson Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon, Le P'tit Peyson Cabernet Sauvignon, California
Wine Stolpman La Cuadrilla Red Glass
Wine Solena Pinot Noir Glass
Pinot Noir, Solena, Oregon
Wine Deforville Langhe Nebbiolo Glass
Wine Oloroso Sherry Glass
Wine Taylor Tawny Port Glass
"Varietal / Region: Tawny Port / Oporto, Portugal Nose: Opulent and voluptuous nose of complex spicy, jammy and nutty aromas, hints of orange flower and a fine oakiness coming from the long period of aging in cask. Palate: The palate is full of very rich and concentrated flavour and has a long mellow finish. Special: Taylor's is now into its fourth century, making it one of the very oldest of the Port companies. Yeatman and Fladgate family descendants have run the winery since the 1830s. "
Wine Kopke 10 YR Tawny Port Glass
Wine Carmes de Rieussec Sauternes Glass
Wine 10-Year Verdelho Madeira
PLANK WINE [WHITE BOTTLES]
Wine Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Spy Valley, New Zealand
Wine Domaine de l'Ecu Muscadet Bottle
Muscadet, Domaine de l'Ecu, Loire Valley, France
WIne EOS Pinot Grigio Bottle
Pinot Gris, Sandpoint, California
Wine Failla Hudson Valley Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay, Faila
Wine Frog's Leap Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay, Frog's Leap, California
Wine Gunther Stienmetz Riesling Bottle [Tap]
Riesling, Gunther Stienmetz, Germany
Wine Heitz Cellars Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay, Heitz Cellars, California
Wine Inama Soave Classico Bottle
Soave Classico, Inama, Italy
Wine Inglenook Blancaneaux Bottle
White Blend, Inglenook
Wine Inglenook Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Inglenook, California
Wine Inkarri White Blend Bottle
Wine Jermann Pinot Grigio Bottle
Pinot Gris, Jermann, Italy
Wine Mauro Molino Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay, Mauro Molino, Italy
Wine Sensualis Moscato D'Asti Bottle
Moscato D'Asti, Senualis WInes, Piedmont, Italy
Wine Solena Pinot Gris Bottle
Solena, Pinot Gris, Oregon
Wine Tangent Sauvignon Blanc Bottle [Tap]
Sauvignon Blanc, Tangent, California
Wine Trefethen Dry Riesling [Tap] Bottle
Wine Waterford Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay, waterford, South Africa
Wine Pago Del Cielo Rueda 'Celeste' Verdejo Bottle
Wine Annabella Chardonnay Bottle
Wine Mason Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Wine Lunagia 'Agramante' Grillo Bottle
Wine Ceretto Arneis Bottle
Wine Poggio Del Moro 'Ivole' Trebbiano/Grechetto Bottle
Wine Ovum Big Salt White Bottle
Gewurtztraminer/Riesling, Big Salt, Oregon
Wine Prunus Encruzado/Cerceal Branco Bottle
Wine Domaine Louis Moreau Chardonnay Bottle
Wine Neyers Vineyards '304' Chardonnay Bottle
Wine Kosta Browne Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay, Kosta Browne
Wine D'Asti 'Francesca Collection' Moscato Bottle
PLANK WINE [RED BOTTLES]
Wine AA Badenhorst Red Blend Bottle
Red Blend, AA Badenhorst
Wine Agriverde Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Bottle
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Agriverde
Wine Deforville Langhe Nebbiolo Bottle
WIne Domaine Serine Pinot Noir Bottle
Pinot Noir, Domaine Serine
Wine Famille Perrin Cotes Du Rhone Bottle [Tap]
Cotes du Rhone, Famille Perrin, France
Wine Fess Parker Big Easy Red Blend Bottle
Red Blend, Fess Parker
WIne Fess Parker Syrah Bottle
Syrah, Fess Parker, California
Wine Frog's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Frog's Leap, California
Wine Frog's Leap Merlot Bottle
Merlot, Frog's Leap, California
Wine Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Heitz Cellars, California
Wine Inglenook 1882 Cabernet Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Inglenook
Wine Le P'tit Payson Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Le P'tit Peyson Cabernet Sauvignon, California
Wine Marchesi Biscardo Amarone della Valpolicella Bottle
Amarone Della Valpolicella, Marchesi Biscardo, Italy
Wine Marchesi Biscardo Vapolicella Ripasso Superiore Bottle
Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore, Marchesi Biscardo, Italy
Wine Mariantinto Tinto Bottle
Merlot, Nickel & Nickel
Wine Super Tuscan Querceto Bottle [Tap]
Merlot, Querceto
Wine Ryder Estate Pinot Noir Bottle [Tap]
Pinot Noir, Ryder Estate, California
Wine Silverado Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Silverado, California
Wine Solena Danielle Laurent Bottle
Pinot Noir, Solena
Wine Solena Pinot Noir Bottle
Pinot Noir, Solena, Oregon
Wine Truchard Cabernet Franc Bottle
Cabernet Franc, Truchard, California
Wine Verbo Aglianico Bottle
Wine Stolpman La Cuadrilla Red Bottle
Varietal / Region: 70% Syrah, 15% Sangiovese, 15% Grenache / Los Olivos, California Nose: The 2020 La Cuadrilla is scented of red and black berry fruits with undertones of forest floor, aniseed and flint. Palate: The 2020 La Cuadrilla opens from crunchy, tangy cranberry to pure driving ripeness. A cut of lemon from the banacing acidity combines with mint leaves, chocolate, and peppercorns. Tannin lies just under the lingering red fruit finish, creating a tautness to the firm young wine.
Wine Angove 'Family Crest' Shiraz Bottle
Wine Finca Neva Tempranillo Bottle
Wine D'Avola 'Lamuri' Nero Bottle
Wine Grosjean Freres 'Vigne Tzeriat' Pinot Noir Bottle
PLANK WINE [BUBBLES/ROSE BOTTLES]
WIne Belstar Prosecco Brut Bottle
Prosecco, Brut, Belstar, Italy
WIne Conquilla Cava Brut Rose Bottle
Rose, Cava, Brut, Conquilla, Spain
Wine Crement d'Alsace, Domaine Reifel, France
Crement d'Alsace, Domaine Reifel, France
Wine Domaine Carneros Brut Method Tradationale Bottle
domaine Carneros by Tattinger, Brut, California
Wine Folktale Brut Rose Bottle
Brut Rose, Folktale, California
WIne Golden Love Chardonnay Brut Bottle
Brut, Chile, Golden Lore
WIne Huber Rose Bottle [Tap]
Rose, Huber, Austria
WIne Jouy-Les-Reims "Aubry" Bottle
Champagne, Brut, Jouy-Les-Reims
Wine May George Cremant de Loire Brut
Wine Schlosskellerei Gobelsburg Rose Bottle
Rose, Schlosskellerei Gobelsburg, Austria
Wine Silverado Rose Bottle
Rose, Silverado, California
Wine Domaine La Bastide Blanche Bandol Rose Bottle
Wine Tasca D'Almerita Regaleali 'Le Rose Rose Bottle
PLANK [NA BEV]
NA Bev Mexican Coke Bottle
Diet Coke 8oz Bottle
Sprite 12oz Bottle
Dr. Pepper 8oz Bottle
Plank Lemonade
NA Bev Topo Chico Bottle 12oz
NA Bev Topo Chico Bottle 25oz
Richard's Sparkling Rain Water 12oz Bottle
Richard's Rain Water [Still] 12oz Bottle
Richard's Rain Water [Still] 750ml Bottle
NA Bev Pelligrino 750ml Bottle
Texas Select
Iced Tea
Plank Kids Drink
SIDES
Fried Softshell Crab [Side]
Grilled Shrimp [Side]
Herb Roasted Chicken Breast [Side]
Wood Grilled Salmon [Side]
Bacon Onion Jam [Side]
Blue Cheese Aioli [Side]
Bread Service [Side]
Crawfish Buerre Blanc [Side]
Buttermilk Dressing [Side]
Broccolini [Side]
Caesar Dressing [Side]
Carrot Ginger Puree [Side]
Creme Fraiche [Side]
Creole Tartar Sauce [Side]
Creole Tomato Sauce [Side]
Crouton Crumble [Side]
Dirty Grits [Side]
Fingerling Potatoes [Side]
French Green Beans [Side]
Ginger-Scallion Noodles [Side]
Herb Fries [Side]
Horseradish [Side]
Lemons [Side]
Lemon Aioli [Side]
Lime Yogurt [Side]
Limes [Side]
Malt Vinegar Aioli [Side]
Creole Mustard Aioli [Side]
Pickled Asparagus [Side]
Plank Red Wine Vinaigrette [Side]
Potato Chips [Side]
Remoulade [Side]
Romesco [Side]
Rosemary Cookies [Side]
Tumeric Aioli [Side]
Salsa Verde [Side]
Smoked Cocktail Sauce [Side]
Spice Fried Black Rice [Side]
Squid Ink Linguini [Side]
Warm Butter [Side]
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Plank Seafood Provisions is now officially open at The Domain in Austin, TX! Discover your sea legs in Austin, Texas. At Plank Seafood Provisions you'll find that dash of sea-life luster with coastal character you've been looking for. Enjoy fresh, high-quality and sustainably sourced seafood and oysters, craft cocktails and extensive wine list (including an eco-friendly tap wine system). Join us for the Seafood Tower of your dreams, a Sea Foam Margarita, and an unforgettable fish dish. We are located in The Domain off of Century Oaks Terrace, near Macy's and across from H&M. The closest parking deck to our location will be the Pink Parking Garage, with the side closest to Rogers Road being the closest to our restaurant. There is surface level parking near our restaurant as well.
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Suite 136, Austin, TX 78758