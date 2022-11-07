Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Plank Seafood Provisions Plank Austin

review star

No reviews yet

11410 Century Oaks Terrace

Suite 136

Austin, TX 78758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Soup Thai Clam Chowder
Redfish Ceviche
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini

DRINKS [HAPPY HOUR]

Beer Anchor Steam Draft

$4.00

Beer Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Cocktail Cucumber Collins

$8.00

cucumber gin, lemon, cucumber, simple syrup, soda water

Cocktail Plank Mule

$8.00

mi campo tequila, tito’s vodka, or bacardi light rum, lime, ginger beer

Cocktail Speed Boat

$8.00Out of stock

citrus vodka, aperol, blood orange, lime, honey syrup, soda water

Cocktail Strawberry Surfer

$8.00

citrus vodka, lemon, strawberry, coconut

Cocktail Plank Margarita

$8.00

Wine Golden Love Chardonnay Brut Glass

$7.00

Brut, Chile, Golden Lore

Wine Mondavi Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Wine Mondavi Cabernet Glass

$7.00

Wine Huber Rose Glass [Tap]

$8.00

Rose, Huber, Austria

FOOD II [HAPPY HOUR]

Blackened Rockfish Taco [Ala Carte]

$6.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

miso-chili agrodolce, pancetta, marcona almond GF

Golden Beets

$10.00

Plank Calamari

$10.00

pickled shallots, lime aioli, aji puree GF

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.00

Plank Crispy Rice Cake

$10.00

RAW - CHILLED

Redfish Ceviche

$16.00

Plank Tuna Poke Tower

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

old bay, smoked cocktail & creole mustard sauces GF

Yellowtail Pressed Sushi

$17.00

Plank Crispy Rice Cake

$15.00

King Crab Legs [Warm]

$85.00

Petite Tower

$70.00

Wood Grilled Seafood Tower

$130.00

Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini

$12.00

Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice

$18.00

Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine

$13.00

Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese

$14.00

SHARE PLATES

Golden Beets

$13.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Plank Calamari

$15.00

pickled shallots, lime aioli, aji puree GF

PEI Mussels

$20.00

salsa negra, chicharron, crema, mexican oregano, scallion salsa verde, avocado, grilled sourdough

Oysters Au Gratin

$25.00

oysters au gratin, creme fraiche, panko, herbs, parmesan, horseradish.

Shrimp Toast

$17.00

Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice

$18.00

Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini

$12.00

Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice

$18.00

Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine

$13.00

Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese

$14.00

SIMPLE SEAFOOD

Simple - Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Simple - Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Simple - Redfish

$37.00

Simple - Sea Scallops

$46.00

Simple - Shrimp

$28.00

Simple - Swordfish

$36.00

Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini

$12.00

Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice

$18.00

Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine

$13.00

Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese

$14.00

WOOD GRILLED & PLATES

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Plate

$29.00

bacon wrapped Shrimp, jalapeno, aged cheddar, dirty grits, tomato, herb puree, crawfish beurre blanc GF

Fried Redfish Sandwich Plate

$20.00

Filet-o-Soft Shell Crab sandwich, american cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole tartar sauce, herb fries

Niman Ranch aged - Center Cut Filet Mignon

$52.00

Niman Ranch aged - New York Strip

$53.00

Niman Ranch aged - Ribeye Steak

$56.00

Plank Cheeseburger

$18.00

Fried Flounder Plate

$24.00

Rock Shrimp Tagliatelle Plate

$28.00

Wood Grilled - Redfish Plate

$38.00

wood grilled red snapper, hazelnut brown butter, meyer lemon, fingerling potato, broccolini

Wood Grilled - Sea Scallops Plate

$47.00

wood grilled sea scallops, squid ink linguini, saffron-coconut broth, curry sourdough gremolata, golden caviar, carrot ginger puree

Wood Grilled - Ahi Tuna Plate

$33.00

Ahi Tuna with ginger-scallion noodles, turnip, beech mushroom, konbu dashi, yuzu, bonito buutter. [raw]

Wood Grilled - Atlantic Salmon Plate

$27.00

Wood Grilled - Swordfish Plate

$37.00

Wood Grilled 1/2 Chicken Plate

$28.00

Appetizer [Chef's Special]

$18.00Out of stock

King Crab Pasta [Chef's Special]

$40.00Out of stock

Entree Special #2 [Chef's special]

$70.00Out of stock

Dessert [Chef's Special]

$15.00Out of stock

Wood Grilled - Whole Bronzino [Chef's Special]

$45.00Out of stock

Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini

$12.00

Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice

$18.00

Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine

$13.00

Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese

$14.00

SOUP + SALAD

Soup Thai Clam Chowder

$10.00

bacon, potato, coconut milk, green curry, thai basil GF

Salad Wood Grilled Caesar

$13.00

parmigiano, soft egg, breadcrumb

Salad Shrimp Louie

$26.00

Salad Little Gem Lettuce

$12.00

Salad Wood Grilled Caesar [1/2 Salad]

$6.50

parmigiano, soft egg, breadcrumb

Salad Little Gem Lettuce [1/2 Salad]

$6.50

piave, sunflower nuts, radish, crumbled croutons, fennel, confit shallot, cucumber, herbs, green goddess

DESSERTS [Food & Wine]

Buttersctoch Budino

$11.00

butterscotch Budino, rosemary shortbread cookies, salted caramel, crème fraiche

Chocolate Terrine

$12.00

Chocolate Terrine, peanut butter ice cream, cultured milk crumble, bing cherry, smoked maldon GF

Meyer Lemon Chess Tart

$12.00

Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb

Wine Fine Tawney Port Glass

$8.00

Wine Oloroso Sherry Glass

$10.00

Wine Carmes de Rieussec Sauternes Glass

$15.00

Wine 10-Year Verdelho Madeira

$16.00

Wine Kopke 10 YR Tawny Port Glass

$8.00

Ice Cream Chocolate [Side]

$3.00

Ice Cream Chocolate [Scoop]

$1.00

KIDS TACKLE BOXES

Kids Tackle Box - Cheeseburger

$12.00

kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.

Kids Tackle Box - Chicken Tenders

$12.00

kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.

Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Salmon

$14.00

kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.

Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Chicken

$13.00

kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.

Kids Tackle Box - Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$10.00

kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.

Kids Tackle Box - Catfish

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Tackle Box - Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Tackle Box - Buttered Noodles

$10.00

GLUTEN SENSITIVE MENU

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Plate

$29.00

bacon wrapped Shrimp, jalapeno, aged cheddar, dirty grits, tomato, herb puree, crawfish beurre blanc GF

Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice

$18.00

Niman Ranch aged - Center Cut Filet Mignon

$52.00

Niman Ranch aged - New York Strip

$53.00

Niman Ranch aged - Ribeye Steak

$56.00

Plank Tuna Poke Tower

$20.00

Salad Shrimp Louie

$26.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

old bay, smoked cocktail & creole mustard sauces GF

Simple - Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Simple - Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Simple - Redfish

$37.00

Simple - Sea Scallops

$46.00

Simple - Shrimp

$28.00

Simple - Swordfish

$36.00

Soup Thai Clam Chowder

$10.00

bacon, potato, coconut milk, green curry, thai basil GF

Wood Grilled - Redfish Plate

$38.00

wood grilled red snapper, hazelnut brown butter, meyer lemon, fingerling potato, broccolini

Wood Grilled - Atlantic Salmon Plate

$27.00

Wood Grilled 1/2 Chicken Plate

$28.00

Yellowtail Pressed Sushi

$17.00

Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini

$12.00

Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine

$13.00

Chocolate Terrine

$12.00

Chocolate Terrine, peanut butter ice cream, cultured milk crumble, bing cherry, smoked maldon GF

Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Chicken

$13.00

kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.

Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Salmon

$14.00

kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.

SIDES

Grilled Shrimp [Side]

$10.00

Herb Roasted Chicken Breast [Side]

$8.00

Wood Grilled Salmon [Side]

$10.00

Bacon Onion Jam [Side]

$0.50

Bread Service [Side]

$2.00

Crawfish Buerre Blanc [Side]

$0.50

Broccolini [Side]

$5.00

Caesar Dressing [Side]

$0.50

Carrot Ginger Puree [Side]

$0.50

Creole Tartar Sauce [Side]

$0.50

Crouton Crumble [Side]

$0.50

Dirty Grits [Side]

$8.00

Duck Fat Saltine Crackers [Side]

$2.00

Fingerling Potatoes [Side]

$5.00

Ginger-Scallion Noodles [Side]

$8.00

Herb Fries [Side]

$3.00

Horseradish [Side]

$0.25

Lemons [Side]

$0.25

Lemon Aioli [Side]

$0.50

Limes [Side]

$0.25

Creole Mustard Aioli [Side]

$0.50

Pickled Asparagus [Side]

$3.00

Potato Chips [Side]

$0.50

Remoulade [Side]

$0.50Out of stock

Romesco [Side]

$0.50

Rosemary Cookies [Side]

$1.00

Tumeric Aioli [Side]

$0.50

Salsa Verde [Side]

$0.50

Smoked Cocktail Sauce [Side]

$0.50

Spice Fried Black Rice [Side]

$8.00

Squid Ink Linguini [Side]

$9.00

Warm Butter [Side]

$0.50

Plank Sticky Rice [Side]

$4.00

Shared Sides - Fingerling Potatoes

$12.00

Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini

$12.00

Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine

$13.00

Lobster Tail [Surf & Turf Side]

$45.00

Sea Scallop [Surf & Turf Side]

$30.00

Rock Shrimp [Surf & Turf Side]

$20.00

King Crab [Surf & Turf Side]

$85.00

PLANK [BEER]

Beer Anchor Steam Draft

$6.00

Beer Pearl Snap Germal Style Pilsner - Austin Beer Works Bottle

$6.00

Beer Live Oak Hefeweizen - Live Oak Brewing Bottle

$6.00

Beer Smell The Van Cider - Fairweather Cider Bottle

$8.00

Beer Twisted X Brewing McConauhaze IPA Bottle

$8.00

Beer Lonestar Bottle

$5.00

Beer Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Beer Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Beer Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Beer Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Beer Modelo Especiale Bottle

$6.00

PLANK [COCKTAILS]

Cocktail Plank Bloody Mary

$11.00

bloody mary vodka, smoked bloody mary juice, cocktail shrimp, veggies

Cocktail Cucumber Collins

$11.00

cucumber gin, lemon, cucumber, simple syrup, soda water

Cocktail Killer Whale

$13.00

Cocktail Overboard Oyster

$9.00

bloody mary vodka, cocktail sauce, hot sauce, dirty mix, oyster

Cocktail Plank Margarita

$11.00

Cocktail Plank Mojito

$10.00

Cocktail Plank Mule

$10.00

mi campo tequila, tito’s vodka, or bacardi light rum, lime, ginger beer

Cocktail Plank Paloma

$12.00

patrón, lime, simple syrup, q spectacular grapefruit

Cocktail Port Old Fashioned

$15.00

bulleit bourbon, aged port, angostura, demerara, sea salt

Cocktail Redbeard's Rita

$11.00

Astral bianco tequila, house lemoncello, pomegranate, lime

Cocktail Sea Foam Margarita

$13.00

sombra, campari, carpano antica

Cocktail Seasonal Spiked Lemonade

$12.00

Spiked Lemonade made with flavors of the season

Cocktail Speed Boat

$11.00Out of stock

citrus vodka, aperol, blood orange, lime, honey syrup, soda water

Cocktail Strawberry Surfer

$12.00

citrus vodka, lemon, strawberry, coconut

PLANK [NA REFRESHERS]

Refresher [NA] Mint

$5.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with passion fruit puree

Refresher [NA] Passion Palmer

$5.00

pea-flower tea, orange blossom, lemon, passion fruit

PLANK WINE [GLASS]

Wine Taster

Wine Inkarri White Blend Glass

$12.00

Wine Golden Love Chardonnay Brut Glass

$10.00

Brut, Chile, Golden Lore

WIne Belstar Prosecco Brut Glass

$10.00

Prosecco, Brut, Belstar, Italy

Wine Crement d'Alsace, Domaine Reifel, France

$11.00

Crement d'Alsace, Domaine Reifel, France

Wine Folktale Brut Rose Glass

$13.00

Wine Domaine Carneros Brut Method Tradationale Glass

$16.00

Domaine Carneros by Tattinger, Brut, California

Wine Huber Rose Glass [Tap]

$10.00

Rose, Huber, Austria

Wine Tasca D'Almerita Regaleali 'Le Rose Rose Glass

$12.00

Wine Inama Soave Classico Glass

$10.00

Soave Classico, Inama, Italy

Wine EOS Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Pinot Gris, Sandpoint, California

Wine Tangent Sauvignon Blanc Glass [Tap]

$11.00

Wine Pago Del Cielo Rueda 'Celeste' Verdejo Glass

$11.00

Wine Annabella Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Wine D'Asti 'Francesca Collection' Moscato Glass

$12.00

Wine Trefethen Dry Riesling [Tap] Glass

$12.00

Wine Domaine de l'Ecu Muscadet Glass

$13.00

Muscadet, Domaine de l'Ecu, Loire Valley, France

Wine Mason Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$14.00

Wine Waterford Chardonnay Glass

$17.00

Chardonnay, Waterford, South Africa

Wine Agriverde Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Glass

$10.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Agriverde

Wine Famille Perrin Cotes Du Rhone Glass [Tap]

$10.00

Cotes du Rhone, Famille Perrin, France

Wine Verbo Aglianico Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Wine SuperTuscan Querceto Glass [Tap]

$11.00

Merlot, Querceto

WIne Ryder Estate Pinot Noir Glass[Tap]

$11.00

Pinot Noir, Ryder Estate, California

Wine Le P'tit Payson Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Le P'tit Peyson Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Wine Stolpman La Cuadrilla Red Glass

$14.00

Wine Solena Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

Pinot Noir, Solena, Oregon

Wine Deforville Langhe Nebbiolo Glass

$16.00

Wine Oloroso Sherry Glass

$10.00

Wine Taylor Tawny Port Glass

$11.00

"Varietal / Region: Tawny Port / Oporto, Portugal Nose: Opulent and voluptuous nose of complex spicy, jammy and nutty aromas, hints of orange flower and a fine oakiness coming from the long period of aging in cask. Palate: The palate is full of very rich and concentrated flavour and has a long mellow finish. Special: Taylor's is now into its fourth century, making it one of the very oldest of the Port companies. Yeatman and Fladgate family descendants have run the winery since the 1830s. "

Wine Kopke 10 YR Tawny Port Glass

$8.00

Wine Carmes de Rieussec Sauternes Glass

$15.00

Wine 10-Year Verdelho Madeira

$16.00

PLANK WINE [WHITE BOTTLES]

Wine Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$64.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Spy Valley, New Zealand

Wine Domaine de l'Ecu Muscadet Bottle

$52.00

Muscadet, Domaine de l'Ecu, Loire Valley, France

WIne EOS Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Gris, Sandpoint, California

Wine Failla Hudson Valley Chardonnay Bottle

$120.00

Chardonnay, Faila

Wine Frog's Leap Chardonnay Bottle

$70.00Out of stock

Chardonnay, Frog's Leap, California

Wine Gunther Stienmetz Riesling Bottle [Tap]

$36.00Out of stock

Riesling, Gunther Stienmetz, Germany

Wine Heitz Cellars Chardonnay Bottle

$82.00Out of stock

Chardonnay, Heitz Cellars, California

Wine Inama Soave Classico Bottle

$40.00

Soave Classico, Inama, Italy

Wine Inglenook Blancaneaux Bottle

$85.00

White Blend, Inglenook

Wine Inglenook Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$85.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Inglenook, California

Wine Inkarri White Blend Bottle

$48.00

Wine Jermann Pinot Grigio Bottle

$55.00

Pinot Gris, Jermann, Italy

Wine Mauro Molino Chardonnay Bottle

$52.00Out of stock

Chardonnay, Mauro Molino, Italy

Wine Sensualis Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$53.00Out of stock

Moscato D'Asti, Senualis WInes, Piedmont, Italy

Wine Solena Pinot Gris Bottle

$38.00

Solena, Pinot Gris, Oregon

Wine Tangent Sauvignon Blanc Bottle [Tap]

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Tangent, California

Wine Trefethen Dry Riesling [Tap] Bottle

$48.00

Wine Waterford Chardonnay Bottle

$68.00

Chardonnay, waterford, South Africa

Wine Pago Del Cielo Rueda 'Celeste' Verdejo Bottle

$44.00

Wine Annabella Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Wine Mason Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$56.00

Wine Lunagia 'Agramante' Grillo Bottle

$51.00

Wine Ceretto Arneis Bottle

$50.00

Wine Poggio Del Moro 'Ivole' Trebbiano/Grechetto Bottle

$54.00

Wine Ovum Big Salt White Bottle

$54.00

Gewurtztraminer/Riesling, Big Salt, Oregon

Wine Prunus Encruzado/Cerceal Branco Bottle

$60.00

Wine Domaine Louis Moreau Chardonnay Bottle

$67.00

Wine Neyers Vineyards '304' Chardonnay Bottle

$67.00

Wine Kosta Browne Chardonnay Bottle

$148.00

Chardonnay, Kosta Browne

Wine D'Asti 'Francesca Collection' Moscato Bottle

$48.00

PLANK WINE [RED BOTTLES]

Wine AA Badenhorst Red Blend Bottle

$42.00

Red Blend, AA Badenhorst

Wine Agriverde Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Agriverde

Wine Deforville Langhe Nebbiolo Bottle

$64.00

WIne Domaine Serine Pinot Noir Bottle

$109.00

Pinot Noir, Domaine Serine

Wine Famille Perrin Cotes Du Rhone Bottle [Tap]

$40.00

Cotes du Rhone, Famille Perrin, France

Wine Fess Parker Big Easy Red Blend Bottle

$58.00

Red Blend, Fess Parker

WIne Fess Parker Syrah Bottle

$52.00

Syrah, Fess Parker, California

Wine Frog's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$113.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Frog's Leap, California

Wine Frog's Leap Merlot Bottle

$87.00Out of stock

Merlot, Frog's Leap, California

Wine Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$106.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon, Heitz Cellars, California

Wine Inglenook 1882 Cabernet Bottle

$97.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Inglenook

Wine Le P'tit Payson Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Le P'tit Peyson Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Wine Marchesi Biscardo Amarone della Valpolicella Bottle

$133.00

Amarone Della Valpolicella, Marchesi Biscardo, Italy

Wine Marchesi Biscardo Vapolicella Ripasso Superiore Bottle

$72.00

Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore, Marchesi Biscardo, Italy

Wine Mariantinto Tinto Bottle

$95.00Out of stock

Merlot, Nickel & Nickel

Wine Super Tuscan Querceto Bottle [Tap]

$40.00Out of stock

Merlot, Querceto

Wine Ryder Estate Pinot Noir Bottle [Tap]

$44.00

Pinot Noir, Ryder Estate, California

Wine Silverado Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$90.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon, Silverado, California

Wine Solena Danielle Laurent Bottle

$99.00

Pinot Noir, Solena

Wine Solena Pinot Noir Bottle

$56.00

Pinot Noir, Solena, Oregon

Wine Truchard Cabernet Franc Bottle

$75.00

Cabernet Franc, Truchard, California

Wine Verbo Aglianico Bottle

$44.00Out of stock

Wine Stolpman La Cuadrilla Red Bottle

$56.00

Varietal / Region: 70% Syrah, 15% Sangiovese, 15% Grenache / Los Olivos, California Nose: The 2020 La Cuadrilla is scented of red and black berry fruits with undertones of forest floor, aniseed and flint. Palate: The 2020 La Cuadrilla opens from crunchy, tangy cranberry to pure driving ripeness. A cut of lemon from the banacing acidity combines with mint leaves, chocolate, and peppercorns. Tannin lies just under the lingering red fruit finish, creating a tautness to the firm young wine.

Wine Angove 'Family Crest' Shiraz Bottle

$45.00

Wine Finca Neva Tempranillo Bottle

$48.00

Wine D'Avola 'Lamuri' Nero Bottle

$67.00

Wine Grosjean Freres 'Vigne Tzeriat' Pinot Noir Bottle

$90.00

PLANK WINE [BUBBLES/ROSE BOTTLES]

WIne Belstar Prosecco Brut Bottle

$45.00

Prosecco, Brut, Belstar, Italy

WIne Conquilla Cava Brut Rose Bottle

$40.00

Rose, Cava, Brut, Conquilla, Spain

Wine Crement d'Alsace, Domaine Reifel, France

$55.00

Crement d'Alsace, Domaine Reifel, France

Wine Domaine Carneros Brut Method Tradationale Bottle

$80.00

domaine Carneros by Tattinger, Brut, California

Wine Folktale Brut Rose Bottle

$65.00

Brut Rose, Folktale, California

WIne Golden Love Chardonnay Brut Bottle

$45.00

Brut, Chile, Golden Lore

WIne Huber Rose Bottle [Tap]

$40.00

Rose, Huber, Austria

WIne Jouy-Les-Reims "Aubry" Bottle

$102.00

Champagne, Brut, Jouy-Les-Reims

Wine May George Cremant de Loire Brut

$65.00Out of stock

Wine Schlosskellerei Gobelsburg Rose Bottle

$47.00

Rose, Schlosskellerei Gobelsburg, Austria

Wine Silverado Rose Bottle

$64.00Out of stock

Rose, Silverado, California

Wine Domaine La Bastide Blanche Bandol Rose Bottle

$66.00

Wine Tasca D'Almerita Regaleali 'Le Rose Rose Bottle

$44.00

PLANK [NA BEV]

NA Bev Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke 8oz Bottle

$3.00

Sprite 12oz Bottle

$3.50

Dr. Pepper 8oz Bottle

$3.00

Plank Lemonade

$2.89

NA Bev Topo Chico Bottle 12oz

$3.75

NA Bev Topo Chico Bottle 25oz

$7.50Out of stock

Richard's Sparkling Rain Water 12oz Bottle

$3.50

Richard's Rain Water [Still] 12oz Bottle

$3.50

Richard's Rain Water [Still] 750ml Bottle

$7.00

NA Bev Pelligrino 750ml Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Texas Select

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.89

Plank Kids Drink

SIDES

Fried Softshell Crab [Side]

$11.50Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp [Side]

$11.50

Herb Roasted Chicken Breast [Side]

$9.20

Wood Grilled Salmon [Side]

$11.50

Bacon Onion Jam [Side]

$0.60

Blue Cheese Aioli [Side]

$0.60Out of stock

Bread Service [Side]

$2.30

Crawfish Buerre Blanc [Side]

$0.60

Buttermilk Dressing [Side]

$0.60Out of stock

Broccolini [Side]

$5.45

Caesar Dressing [Side]

$0.60

Carrot Ginger Puree [Side]

$0.60

Creme Fraiche [Side]

$0.60Out of stock

Creole Tartar Sauce [Side]

$0.60

Creole Tomato Sauce [Side]

$0.60Out of stock

Crouton Crumble [Side]

$0.60

Dirty Grits [Side]

$9.20

Fingerling Potatoes [Side]

$5.75

French Green Beans [Side]

$4.60Out of stock

Ginger-Scallion Noodles [Side]

$9.20

Herb Fries [Side]

$3.45

Horseradish [Side]

$0.30

Lemons [Side]

$0.30

Lemon Aioli [Side]

$0.60

Lime Yogurt [Side]

$0.60Out of stock

Limes [Side]

$0.30

Malt Vinegar Aioli [Side]

$0.30Out of stock

Creole Mustard Aioli [Side]

$0.60

Pickled Asparagus [Side]

$3.45

Plank Red Wine Vinaigrette [Side]

$0.60Out of stock

Potato Chips [Side]

$0.60

Remoulade [Side]

$0.60Out of stock

Romesco [Side]

$0.60

Rosemary Cookies [Side]

$1.15

Tumeric Aioli [Side]

$0.60

Salsa Verde [Side]

$0.60

Smoked Cocktail Sauce [Side]

$0.60

Spice Fried Black Rice [Side]

$9.20

Squid Ink Linguini [Side]

$10.35

Warm Butter [Side]

$0.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plank Seafood Provisions is now officially open at The Domain in Austin, TX! Discover your sea legs in Austin, Texas. At Plank Seafood Provisions you'll find that dash of sea-life luster with coastal character you've been looking for. Enjoy fresh, high-quality and sustainably sourced seafood and oysters, craft cocktails and extensive wine list (including an eco-friendly tap wine system). Join us for the Seafood Tower of your dreams, a Sea Foam Margarita, and an unforgettable fish dish. We are located in The Domain off of Century Oaks Terrace, near Macy's and across from H&M. The closest parking deck to our location will be the Pink Parking Garage, with the side closest to Rogers Road being the closest to our restaurant. There is surface level parking near our restaurant as well.

Location

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Suite 136, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Gallery
Plank Seafoood Provisions image
Plank Seafoood Provisions image
Plank Seafoood Provisions image

