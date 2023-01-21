Plank Seafood Provisions Plank Omaha

Wine Guinigi Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

"Varietal / Region: Delle Venezie, Italy Nose: Greets the nose with a fresh floral bouquet and notes of sweet peach. Palate: Light and smooth with delicate flavors of honeysuckle. Its bright acidity complements its softness, leaving a lingering finish with a touch of zesty lime. Special: The Torre Guinigi (depicted on the label of this wine) is a tower in Lucca, Tuscany, central Italy. It is a typical example of local Romanesque-Gothic architecture. The height of the tower is 45 meters with a total of 233 steps to reach the top. The tower dates from the 1300s, when a number of wealthy families were building bell towers within the walls of Lucca as status symbols. It is one of the few remaining towers within the walls. It is known for the tall trees (holm oaks) growing on top of the tower - The kitchen was originally on the floor below with the rooftop serving as a kitchen garden. The tower was donated to the local government by the descendants of the Guinigi family."