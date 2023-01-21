Plank Seafood Provisions Plank Omaha
2,574 Reviews
$$
1205 Howard Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
RAW - CHILLED
Snapper Ceviche
Plank Tuna Poke Tower
Shrimp Cocktail
old bay, smoked cocktail & creole mustard sauces GF
Yellowtail Pressed Sushi
Plank Crispy Rice Cake
King Crab Legs [Warm]
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese
Shared Sides - Beignet Style Hushpuppies
sweet corn fritter, chives, jalapeño jam
SHARE PLATES
Golden Beets
Smoked Fish Dip
Plank Calamari
pickled shallots, lime aioli, aji puree GF
PEI Mussels
salsa negra, chicharron, crema, mexican oregano, scallion salsa verde, avocado, grilled sourdough
Oysters Au Gratin
oysters au gratin, creme fraiche, panko, herbs, parmesan, horseradish.
Shrimp Toast
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese
Shared Sides - Beignet Style Hushpuppies
sweet corn fritter, chives, jalapeño jam
SIMPLE SEAFOOD
Simple - Ahi Tuna
Simple - Atlantic Salmon
Simple - Sea Scallops
Simple - Shrimp
Simple - Swordfish
Simple - Walleye
Simple - Snapper
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese
Shared Sides - Beignet Style Hushpuppies
sweet corn fritter, chives, jalapeño jam
GRILLED & PLATES
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Plate
bacon wrapped Shrimp, jalapeno, aged cheddar, dirty grits, tomato, herb puree, crawfish beurre blanc GF
Fried Snapper Sandwich Plate
Rock Shrimp Tagliatelle Plate
Grilled - Ahi Tuna
Grilled - Atlantic Salmon
Grilled - Swordfish
Grilled - Walleye Plate
Southern Fried Shrimp Plate
Sea Scallops Plate
wood grilled sea scallops, squid ink linguini, saffron-coconut broth, curry sourdough gremolata, golden caviar, carrot ginger puree
Blackened Fish Tacos Plate
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Shared Sides - Mac & Cheese
Shared Sides - Beignet Style Hushpuppies
sweet corn fritter, chives, jalapeño jam
Niman Ranch aged - Center Cut Filet Mignon
Niman Ranch aged - New York Strip
Niman Ranch aged - Ribeye Steak
Grilled 1/2 Chicken Plate
Plank Cheeseburger
SOUP + SALAD
Salad Shrimp Louie
Salad Little Gem Lettuce
Salad Little Gem Lettuce [1/2 Salad]
piave, sunflower nuts, radish, crumbled croutons, fennel, confit shallot, cucumber, herbs, green goddess
Salad Grilled Caesar
Salad Grilled Caesar [1/2 Salad]
Soup Thai Clam Chowder
bacon, potato, coconut milk, green curry, thai basil GF
DESSERTS [Food & Wine]
Buttersctoch Budino
butterscotch Budino, rosemary shortbread cookies, salted caramel, crème fraiche
Chocolate Terrine
Chocolate Terrine, peanut butter ice cream, cultured milk crumble, bing cherry, smoked maldon GF
Meyer Lemon Chess Tart
Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb
KIDS TACKLE BOXES
Kids Tackle Box - Cheeseburger
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Chicken Tenders
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Salmon
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Chicken
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Sourdough Grilled Cheese
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Mac & Cheese
Kids Tackle Box - Buttered Noodles
GLUTEN SENSITIVE MENU
Simple - Ahi Tuna
Simple - Atlantic Salmon
Simple - Sea Scallops
Simple - Shrimp
Simple - Snapper
Simple - Swordfish
Simple - Walleye
Plank Tuna Poke Tower
Shrimp Cocktail
old bay, smoked cocktail & creole mustard sauces GF
Yellowtail Pressed Sushi
King Crab Legs [Warm]
Soup Thai Clam Chowder
bacon, potato, coconut milk, green curry, thai basil GF
Salad Little Gem Lettuce [1/2 Salad]
piave, sunflower nuts, radish, crumbled croutons, fennel, confit shallot, cucumber, herbs, green goddess
Salad Little Gem Lettuce
Shared Sides - Crab & Curry Basmati Rice
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Grilled - Atlantic Salmon
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Plate
bacon wrapped Shrimp, jalapeno, aged cheddar, dirty grits, tomato, herb puree, crawfish beurre blanc GF
Grilled - Walleye Plate
Grilled 1/2 Chicken Plate
Niman Ranch aged - Center Cut Filet Mignon
Niman Ranch aged - Ribeye Steak
Niman Ranch aged - New York Strip
Simple - Ahi Tuna
Simple - Atlantic Salmon
Simple - Walleye
Simple - Swordfish
Simple - Sea Scallops
Simple - Snapper
Simple - Shrimp
Chocolate Terrine
Chocolate Terrine, peanut butter ice cream, cultured milk crumble, bing cherry, smoked maldon GF
Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Chicken
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Kids Tackle Box - Grilled Salmon
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
SIDES
Grilled Shrimp [Side]
Herb Roasted Chicken Breast [Side]
Grilled Salmon [Side]
Bacon Onion Jam [Side]
Bread Service [Side]
Crawfish Buerre Blanc [Side]
Broccolini [Side]
Caesar Dressing [Side]
Carrot Ginger Puree [Side]
Creole Tartar Sauce [Side]
Crouton Crumble [Side]
Dirty Grits [Side]
Duck Fat Saltine Crackers [Side]
Fingerling Potatoes [Side]
Ginger-Scallion Noodles [Side]
Herb Fries [Side]
Lemons [Side]
Lemon Aioli [Side]
Limes [Side]
Creole Mustard Aioli [Side]
Pickled Asparagus [Side]
Potato Chips [Side]
Romesco [Side]
Rosemary Cookies [Side]
Tumeric Aioli [Side]
Salsa Verde [Side]
Smoked Cocktail Sauce [Side]
Spice Fried Black Rice [Side]
Squid Ink Linguini [Side]
Warm Butter [Side]
Plank Sticky Rice [Side]
Shared Sides - Fingerling Potatoes
Shared Sides - Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Shared Sides - Charred Broccolini
Shared Sides - Green Bean Almondine
Lobster Tail [Surf & Turf Side]
Sea Scallop [Surf & Turf Side]
Rock Shrimp [Surf & Turf Side]
King Crab [Surf & Turf Side]
Plank Cocktails
Cocktail Strawberry Surfer
house infused citrus vodka, lemon, strawberry, coconut
Cocktail Speedboat
Citrus vodka, aperol, blood orange, lime, honey syrup, soda water
Cocktail Sea Foam Margarita
sombra, campari, carpano antica
Cocktail Redbeard's Rita
Astral bianco tequila, house lemoncello, pomegranate, lime
Cocktail Cucumber Collins
house infused cucumber gin, lemon, soda, cucumber
Cocktail Bloody Martini
house infused bloody mary vodka, dolin dry vermouth, dirty mix, cocktail shrimp, olive
Cocktail Bloody Mary Plank
house infused bloody mary vodka, house smoked bloody mary juice, cocktail shrimp, veggies
Cocktail Killer Whale
Cocktail Plank Mule
Cocktail Port Old Fashioned
bulleit bourbon, aged port, angostura, demerara, sea salt
Cocktail Seasonal Spiked Lemonade
Spiked Lemonade made with flavors of the season
Cocktail Overboard Oyster Shot
vodka, cocktail sauce, louisiana hot sauce, chef's choice oyster
Cocktail Citrus Drop
Cocktail Hemingway Daiquiri
bacardi, luxardo maraschino, demerara, q spectacular grapefruit, lime
Cocktail House Manhattan
elija craig small batch, carpano antica, angostura
Cocktail Old Cuban
Cocktail Rusty Nail
Cocktail Salty Dog
house infused citrus vodka, q spectacular grapefruit, lime, rosemary, sea salt
Cocktail Negroni Sour
Aviation Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica, lemon, pineapple
Cocktail Plank Mojito
Plank NA Mixology
N.A. Mixology Mint Refresher
lagunitas hop refresher, lime, ginger syrup, fresh mint
N.A. Mixology Passion Palmer
pea-flower tea, orange blossom, lemon, passion fruit
N.A. Mixology Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
N.A. Mixology Strawberry Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with Strawberry Puree
N.A. Mixology Passion Fruit Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with passion fruit puree
N.A. Mixology Pomegranate Lemonade
freshly Squeezed Lemonade with Pomegranate Juice
N.A. Mixology Pink Guava Lemonade
freshly Squeezed Lemonade with pink guava nectar
BEER
Beer Anchor Steam Draft
Beer Fairy Nectar Draft
Beer Negra Modelo Draft
Beer EOS Hefeweizen Bottle
Beer Ace Pineapple Cider Bottle
Beer Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA Bottle
Beer Duvel Bottle
Beer Blue Moon Belgian White Ale Bottle
Beer Peace Tree Blonde Fatale
Beer Infusion Vanilla Bean Bottle
Beer Brickway Pilsner Can
Beer Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA [N/A] Can
Beer Stone Delicious IPA Can
Beer Corona Bottle
Beer Bud Light Draft
Beer Coors Light Bottle
Beer Michelob Ultra Bottle
Beer Miller Lite Bottle
Beer Emerald City Cider [Draft]
Plank Wines [Glass]
Wine Val d'oca Prosecco Glass
Wine Conquilla Brut Glass
Wine Poggio Anima Raphael Rose Glass
"Varietal / Region: Rose (80% Zibbibo, 20% Syrah) Nose: Sicilian spices, flowers, and herbs Palate: Dense and juicy, with the light red fruit flavors and floral notes carrying through on the persistent finish Special: Raphael is known as the ""patron saint of travelers and 'happy meetings'."" It is a wine meant to be shared with good company and sharing in the great times that spring and summer so often bring."
Wine D'Asti 'Francesca Collection' Moscato Glass
Wine Bouchaine Pinot Noir Glass
"Varietal / Region: Pinot Noir / Napa Valley, Carneros, California Nose: Tangy fresh cherry, cocoa, cola, and notes of nutmeg. Palate: Lovely cherry, wild strawberry, gorgeous rose petal and baking spices in the background. Smooth tannin and vibrant acidity. Special: Bouchaine is the oldest continuously operating winery in Carneros, a region located on the southern tip of Napa Valley. In the late 1880s, a Missouri-born settler named Boon Fly planted grapes and fruit trees on the property, eventually selling to an Italian winemaker named Johnny Garetto. "
Wine Louis M. Martini Cabernet Glass
"Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon / Napa Valley, California Nose: Brims with soft and approachable notes of black plum and wisps of fennel on the nose Palate: Layers of dark cherry and cassis are unscored by hints of black licorice and a gravelly earthiness. The oak is well-integrated, imparting notes of sweet aromatics, resin and a bit of torn mint on the long finish. Special: Louis M. Martini first moved to the U.S. from Genoa, Italy at the age of 12 years old in 1899. In 1906, his father sent him back to Italy to study winemaking. Louis M. built his winery north of Napa in 1933 in anticipation of the repeal of Prohibition, and his family has continued a tradition of trailblazing in the wine industry ever since. "
Wine Mossback Cabernet Glass
"Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon / Sonoma County, California Nose: Enticing mix of dark chocolate, leather, and cigar box. Palate: Layers of raspberry, dried cranberry, and cedar; firm tannins with a hint of minerality on the finish. Special: The term ""mossback"" is an old-time expression for farmers, folks who are both connected to their roots and the land. Mossback wines are a nod to those folks that understand more than anyone the delicate relationship between vine, climate, and soil."
Wine Plank's Red Blend Glass
"Varietal / Region: Grenache, Syrah, Carignan / Estézargues, Rhone Valley, Southern France Nose: Elegant notes of smoky red fruit, violet, sweet herb and a note of baking chocolate. Palate: The palate is rich with ripe cherry and berry flavors, and a mineral note that is followed by supple acidity and velvety tannins. The wine finishes with floral notes & a dash of black pepper. Special: This blend is called ""From The Tank,"" which was born out of the old-school idea of going to the local winery with a big empty jug to fill up with easy-drinking juice, a tradition that stretches back for ages in France."
Wine Poggio Anima Sangiovese Glass
"Varietal / Region: Sangiovese / Tuscany, Italy Nose: Aromas of iris, rosemary & lavender, bright red cherries and mint explode from the glass Palate: Juicy cherry, white pepper and clove hints alongside pliant tannins. Special: Belial is one of the four crown princes of hell. Roughly translated to 'without yoke' in Hebrew, it is believed that Belial is the purest definition of 'lawlessness.' The correlation between the name and the wine is the blending of international varietals with indigenous varietals in Tuscany, not following the DOC laws, and producing ""renegade wine."""
Wine Stolpman La Cuadrilla Red Glass
Wine Tenuta La Meridiana 'Le Quattro Terre' Barbera Glass
Wine Verbo Aglianico Glass
Wine Zulal Areni Glass
Wine Mondavi Cabernet Glass
"Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah / St. Helena, California Nose: Notes of fresh red fruit that lead to the palate. Palate: Rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine. Special: CK Mondavi has a Fish Friendly Farming certification from the California Land Stewardship Institute, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to planning and implementing environmental stewardship, restoration and enhancement programs and projects including scientific studies, promotion of beneficial stewardship practices, and resource conservation activities on private and public lands and waterways."
Wine Mondavi Merlot Glass
"Varietal / Region: Merlot / St. Helena, California Nose: Aromas of plum, blackberry jam and dark chocolate. Palate: With flavors of cherries and pecan pie, the medium-bodied wine has a soft finish that never disappoints. Special: CK Mondavi has a Fish Friendly Farming certification from the California Land Stewardship Institute, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to planning and implementing environmental stewardship, restoration and enhancement programs and projects including scientific studies, promotion of beneficial stewardship practices, and resource conservation activities on private and public lands and waterways."
Wine Mondavi Chardonnay Glass
"Varietal / Region: Chardonnay / St. Helena, California Nose: Delightfully crisp wine with aromas of lemon and citrus Palate: Flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing. Special: CK Mondavi has a Fish Friendly Farming certification from the California Land Stewardship Institute, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to planning and implementing environmental stewardship, restoration and enhancement programs and projects including scientific studies, promotion of beneficial stewardship practices, and resource conservation activities on private and public lands and waterways."
Wine Alain de Trille Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Wine Bernier Chardonnay Glass
"Varietal / Region: Chardonnay / Loire Valley France Nose: Notes of citrus fruit; lemon, fresh squeezed lime, and orange rind. Palate: Stainless steel aged, unoaked, heavy apple and pear character, gently buttery with just a touch of saline to offset the grape's natural creaminess. Special: This wine is made with 100% Western Loire Valley Chardonnay grapes, and is stainless steel aged (unoaked). It goes through a process of 80% malolactic fermentation, in which a special bacteria consumes malic acid (which tends to provide a more tart mouthfeel) and secretes lactic acid (which tends to provide a creamier mouthfeel). "
Wine Brunn Gruner Veltliner Glass
"Varietal / Region: Grüner Veltliner / Niederösterreich, Austria Nose: Notes of melon, citrus and spice. Palate: High acid, asparagus, white pepper, citrus and grapefruit. Special:The winery owns the oldest traditional basket press in this part of Europe, dating back to 1564 A.D. This Renaissance era basket press has never left the village. Originally used by the Benedictine Abby of Gottweig near Krems, it eventually found its way to the makers of Brunn."
Wine Frico Bianco Glass
"Varietal / Region: Friulano and Chardonnay / Friuli, Italy Nose: Aromas of fresh cut white flowers and crisp apple. Palate: On the palate, this blend is crisp and clean with a zesty, white grapefruit flavor. Special: True to Italian traditions, part of everyday meals include drinking good wine, great conversation, and little moments of celebration. Scarpetta was created as an homage to this lifestyle. Scarpetta refers to a small piece of bread used to soak up the last bit of delicious sauce on your plate that you can't possibly leave behind."
Wine George Albrecht Riesling Glass
"Varietal / Region: 100% Riesling / Niersteiner, Germany Nose: Enticing and delicate floral notes. Palate: Semi-sweet in style, rich and creamy on the palate with luscious peach and grapefruit flavors. Special: The original base of the family's vienyeard holdings was purchased by ancestor Kaspar Schneider from Napoleon Bonaparte, who was selling told property to finance military expeditions."
Wine Guinigi Pinot Grigio Glass
"Varietal / Region: Delle Venezie, Italy Nose: Greets the nose with a fresh floral bouquet and notes of sweet peach. Palate: Light and smooth with delicate flavors of honeysuckle. Its bright acidity complements its softness, leaving a lingering finish with a touch of zesty lime. Special: The Torre Guinigi (depicted on the label of this wine) is a tower in Lucca, Tuscany, central Italy. It is a typical example of local Romanesque-Gothic architecture. The height of the tower is 45 meters with a total of 233 steps to reach the top. The tower dates from the 1300s, when a number of wealthy families were building bell towers within the walls of Lucca as status symbols. It is one of the few remaining towers within the walls. It is known for the tall trees (holm oaks) growing on top of the tower - The kitchen was originally on the floor below with the rooftop serving as a kitchen garden. The tower was donated to the local government by the descendants of the Guinigi family."
Wine King Estates Pinto Gris Glass
"Varietal / Region: Pinot Gris / Willamette Valley, Oregon Nose: Aromas of fresh Bartlett pear, ripe white peach, wildflowers, and crushed gravel. Palate: Immediate fruit flavors dance on the palate, like peach, key lime, nectarine, and ripe pear. Special: As much as half of the grapes used to make King Estate Williamette Valley wines come from estate-grown, certified Biodynamic fruit. "
Wine Long Meadow Ranch 'Farmstead' Chardonnay Glass
Wine Sandy Cove Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Wine Fonseca Bin 27 Port Glass
"Varietal / Region: Port / Oporto, Portugal Nose: Deep youthful ruby colour. Intense rich fruity nose crammed with pure blackberry, cassis, cherry and plum aromas interwoven with notes of spice. Palate: The palate full bodied and round, with a smooth velvety texture balanced by firm mouth filling tannins. The juicy black fruit flavours linger into the rich luscious finish. Special: One of Fonseca Bin 27's early promotional activities was the production of the world's largest wine bottle in 1984; containing 98 litres or the equivalent of 132 regular bottles. It had a circumference of 5 feet at the base, stood 3 feet 1 inch high, and was sealed with a 5-1/2 inch cork!"
Wine Taylor Tawny Port Glass
"Varietal / Region: Tawny Port / Oporto, Portugal Nose: Opulent and voluptuous nose of complex spicy, jammy and nutty aromas, hints of orange flower and a fine oakiness coming from the long period of aging in cask. Palate: The palate is full of very rich and concentrated flavour and has a long mellow finish. Special: Taylor's is now into its fourth century, making it one of the very oldest of the Port companies. Yeatman and Fladgate family descendants have run the winery since the 1830s. "
Wine Dumangin Rataffia Glass
"Varietal / Region: 55% Pinot Meunier (for fruit), 35% Pinot Noir (for structure), and 10% Chardonnay / Nose: Cinnamon and spices with ripe tropical fruits, figs, nuts, baking and brown sugar. Palate: Nice amount of fruit with great richness and nutty notes. Special: Ratafia is an ancestral method of preserving fruit juice comparable to the way meat is preserved using salt. Dumangin fortifies grape juice using half Champagne brandy. History of the wine dates back to the conquest of the Americas in which pariticpants needed vitamins to avoid disease on boat trips. After the turf wars, the drink was used to ""ratify"" peace. "
Wine Regis & Sylvain SB Glass [WoW]
Wine Regis & Sylvain SB Bottle [WoW]
Wine Peter Franus Sauvignon Blanc Glass [WoW]
Wine Peter Franus Sauvignon Blanc Bottle [WoW]
Wine Bruno Verdi Glass [WoW]
Wine Bruno Verdi Bottle [WoW]
Plank White Wines [Bottles]
Wine Mondavi Chardonnay Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Chardonnay / St. Helena, California Nose: Delightfully crisp wine with aromas of lemon and citrus Palate: Flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing. Special: CK Mondavi has a Fish Friendly Farming certification from the California Land Stewardship Institute, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to planning and implementing environmental stewardship, restoration and enhancement programs and projects including scientific studies, promotion of beneficial stewardship practices, and resource conservation activities on private and public lands and waterways."
Wine Frico Bianco Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Friulano and Chardonnay / Friuli, Italy Nose: Aromas of fresh cut white flowers and crisp apple. Palate: On the palate, this blend is crisp and clean with a zesty, white grapefruit flavor. Special: True to Italian traditions, part of everyday meals include drinking good wine, great conversation, and little moments of celebration. Scarpetta was created as an homage to this lifestyle. Scarpetta refers to a small piece of bread used to soak up the last bit of delicious sauce on your plate that you can't possibly leave behind."
Wine Guinigi Pinot Grigio Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Delle Venezie, Italy Nose: Greets the nose with a fresh floral bouquet and notes of sweet peach. Palate: Light and smooth with delicate flavors of honeysuckle. Its bright acidity complements its softness, leaving a lingering finish with a touch of zesty lime. Special: The Torre Guinigi (depicted on the label of this wine) is a tower in Lucca, Tuscany, central Italy. It is a typical example of local Romanesque-Gothic architecture. The height of the tower is 45 meters with a total of 233 steps to reach the top. The tower dates from the 1300s, when a number of wealthy families were building bell towers within the walls of Lucca as status symbols. It is one of the few remaining towers within the walls. It is known for the tall trees (holm oaks) growing on top of the tower - The kitchen was originally on the floor below with the rooftop serving as a kitchen garden. The tower was donated to the local government by the descendants of the Guinigi family."
Wine Brunn Gruner Veltliner Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Grüner Veltliner / Niederösterreich, Austria Nose: Notes of melon, citrus and spice. Palate: High acid, asparagus, white pepper, citrus and grapefruit. Special:The winery owns the oldest traditional basket press in this part of Europe, dating back to 1564 A.D. This Renaissance era basket press has never left the village. Originally used by the Benedictine Abby of Gottweig near Krems, it eventually found its way to the makers of Brunn."
Wine Bernier Chardonnay Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Chardonnay / Loire Valley France Nose: Notes of citrus fruit; lemon, fresh squeezed lime, and orange rind. Palate: Stainless steel aged, unoaked, heavy apple and pear character, gently buttery with just a touch of saline to offset the grape's natural creaminess. Special: This wine is made with 100% Western Loire Valley Chardonnay grapes, and is stainless steel aged (unoaked). It goes through a process of 80% malolactic fermentation, in which a special bacteria consumes malic acid (which tends to provide a more tart mouthfeel) and secretes lactic acid (which tends to provide a creamier mouthfeel). "
Wine George Albrect Riesling Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 100% Riesling / Niersteiner, Germany Nose: Enticing and delicate floral notes. Palate: Semi-sweet in style, rich and creamy on the palate with luscious peach and grapefruit flavors. Special: The original base of the family's vienyeard holdings was purchased by ancestor Kaspar Schneider from Napoleon Bonaparte, who was selling told property to finance military expeditions."
Wine Sandy Cove Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Wine Long Meadow Ranch 'Farmstead' Chardonnay Bottle
Wine King Estates Pinot Gris Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Pinot Gris / Willamette Valley, Oregon Nose: Aromas of fresh Bartlett pear, ripe white peach, wildflowers, and crushed gravel. Palate: Immediate fruit flavors dance on the palate, like peach, key lime, nectarine, and ripe pear. Special: As much as half of the grapes used to make King Estate Williamette Valley wines come from estate-grown, certified Biodynamic fruit. "
Wine Alain de Trille Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Wine Oysterman Muscadet Bottle
Varietal / Region: 100% Melon de Bourgogne / Loire Valley, France Nose: Persistent aromas of brine and lemon zest. Palate: A squeeze of lemon for oysters; tangy, crisp minerality and floral notes.
Wine Cuatra Rayas Verdeho Bottle
Wine Secateurs Chenin Blanc Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Chenin Blanc / Swartland, South Africa Nose: The nose has aromas of tropical fruit and subtle hints of citrus zest. Palate: Flavours of ripe apples and honey and a creamy texture give the wine richness and weight whilst retaining the thrillingly zippy tang of Chenin's acid backbone Special: Secateurs refers to a small pair of shears used for pruning, thus the image on the label. This wine is an excellent pairing for flaky white fish!"
Wine Vignaioli Vermentino Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 93% Vermentino, 7% Sauvignon Blanc / Tuscany, Italy Nose: The bouquet is characterised by floral and fruity notes enriched by charming mineral nuances. Palate: On the palate it is clearly fresh and mineral, very pleasant to drink and filled with character, with intense fruity notes among which the citruses stand out. Of good structure. Persistent finish, coherent with notes perceived on the nose. Special: Vermentino's best known examples today come from northern Italy (particularly in the region of Liguria) and the island of Sardinia, where the wines are crisp, citrusy and generally unoaked. It is also the most widely planted white grape on the French island of Corsica, where high altitude and hot climate vineyards produce more full-bodied wines with heady floral aromas."
Wine Ovum Big Salt White Bottle
Gewurtztraminer/Riesling, Big Salt, Oregon
Wine Poggio Del Moro 'Ivole' Trebbiano/Grechetto Bottle
Wine Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Varietal / Region: Sauvignon Blanc / Marlborough, New Zealand Nose: Intense, vibrant aromas of passionfruit, lime zest and lemongrass leap from the glass, supported by notes of freshly crushed herbs and a touch of wet-stone minerality. Palate: Passionfruit and lime zest flavours combine with mouthwatering intensity and juicy acidity, giving way to a long, zesty, lip-smackingly good finish.
Wine Chateau Graville-Lacoste Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 75% Sémillion, 20% Sauvignon Blanc, 5% Muscadelle / Bordeaux, France Nose: Aromas of grapefruit, melon, and floral notes. Palate: Château Graville-Lacoste delivers a crisp and dry, medium-bodied Graves full of rich, fruity, herbal character. Forward stone fruit and mineral notes, the classic white Bordeaux blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon has a fresh, lingering finish. Special: Graves is among the best sources for delicious and versatile white wines. Its clay-and-limestone soils are ideal for growing Sémillon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Muscadelle: grapes that are used for both sweet Sauternes and dry Graves. The Graville-Lacoste property produces a Graves Blanc, known primarily for its stony soil composition and fresh minerality. "
Wine Domaine Olivier Morin Chardonnay Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 100% Chardonnay / Burgundy, France Nose: Aromas of white flowers, citrus rind, and sea salt. Palate: Vibrant, energetic; great texture and persistence; a wonderful seafood and charcuterie pairing. Special: Morin’s 14 hectares of vines are farmed thoughtfully and sustainably. He uses natural grass cover, no herbicides, organic compost, and green harvests to ensure that the best quality fruit. Since 2020, all vineyards have been farmed organically and will be officially certified in 2022. The cellar is half-buried in the hillside above the village, which allows him to work by gravity, eliminating the need to use pumps to transfer the wine. All fermentations use native yeasts and wines are bottled with little or no filtration and minimal use of sulfur."
Wine Cantine Patria 'Femina' Carricante Bottle
Wine Failla Chardonnay Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 100% Chardonnay / Sonoma Coast, California Nose: Aromatically the Chardonnay has more citrus-driven notes, with a sprinkling of yellow apples and pineapples. Palate: On the palate, the wine has refreshing minerality, a touch of well-integrated oakiness, and crunchy pears. Special: The vineyards represented in this bottling are a stellar depiction of quality farming, mature vines and the distinct terroir of cool climates that are graced with the sunshine Chardonnay craves. Roughly 75% of the grapes used in this bottling are estate grown and farmed."
Wine Eladio Pineiro tete du cuvee Albarino Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Albariño / Galicia, Spain Nose: Complex nose of white and yellow fruits, white flowers, salty notes and herbaceous notes. Palate: On the palate it is broad, oily and glyceric. A wine with an elegant mid-palate, balanced acidity and a long and persistent aftertaste. Special: The bottle label imitates a comic strip made with thermochromic ink. In other words, the colour will tell you whether the wine is at its best. "
Wine Elena Walch Castel Ringberg Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 100% Sauvignon Blanc / Alto Adige, Italy Nose: The invitingly subtle bouquet is characterized by elegant floral notes of elderflower and mountain herbs, a hint of gooseberries and an alpine freshness. Palate: With fruity fullness, elegant structure, juicy minerality, distinctive harmony and complex potential, this single vineyard Sauvignon delights. Special: Elena Walch is actually an architect, but in the 1980s, when she married into the Walch winegrowing family in Termeno, wine became the main focus of her life. Since that time, it has been with commitment, self-confidence, and no compromise that she has implemented her ideas of sustainability in the vineyard and the winery and developed her terroir wines."
Wine Joseph Mellot La Chatellenie Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Wine Neyers Vineyards '304' Chardonnay Bottle
Wine Domaine Vigneau-Chevreau Vouvray Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 100% Chenin Blanc / Vouvray, France Nose: Aromas of apple, pear and citrus fruit. Palate: Ample and round on the palate, refreshing acidity in the finish. Slightly off-dry, sweetness balanced by the natural acidity. Outstanding with seafood such as scallops, langoustines and white fish in a delicate sauce. Special: Domaine Vigneau-Chevreau has been a family-run estate since 1875. The 33-hectare Domaine consists of classic, regional soils made up of tuffeau, clay, and silex. The latter of these soils bears an abundance of flinty stones on the surface and is most favorable to the cultivation of Chenin Blanc, giving the wine its aromatic diversity of ripe quince, baked apples and acacia honey."
Wine Inglenook Blancenaux Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Inglenook, California
Wine Kosta Browne Chardonnay Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Chardonnay / Russian River Valley, California Nose: Rose petal and crème brûlée with hints of cantaloupe skin and coconut nibs. Palate: An expansive and rich mouthfeel with flavors of pear and notes of peach crisp. Precise and tactile. Special: Dan Kosta and Michael Browne were friends that worked in a restaurant together in Santa Rosa, California. In 1997, they started putting away $10 to begin funding their intial dream of making Pinot Noir. By 2011, the duo's 2009 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir was named Wine Spectator's #1 Wine of the Year. "
Corking Fee
Plank Red Wines [Bottles]
Wine Plank's Red Blend Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Grenache, Syrah, Carignan / Estézargues, Rhone Valley, Southern France Nose: Elegant notes of smoky red fruit, violet, sweet herb and a note of baking chocolate. Palate: The palate is rich with ripe cherry and berry flavors, and a mineral note that is followed by supple acidity and velvety tannins. The wine finishes with floral notes & a dash of black pepper. Special: This blend is called ""From The Tank,"" which was born out of the old-school idea of going to the local winery with a big empty jug to fill up with easy-drinking juice, a tradition that stretches back for ages in France."
Wine Poggio Anima Sangiovese Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Sangiovese / Tuscany, Italy Nose: Aromas of iris, rosemary & lavender, bright red cherries and mint explode from the glass Palate: Juicy cherry, white pepper and clove hints alongside pliant tannins. Special: Belial is one of the four crown princes of hell. Roughly translated to 'without yoke' in Hebrew, it is believed that Belial is the purest definition of 'lawlessness.' The correlation between the name and the wine is the blending of international varietals with indigenous varietals in Tuscany, not following the DOC laws, and producing ""renegade wine."""
Wine Louis M. Martini Cabernet Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon / Napa Valley, California Nose: Brims with soft and approachable notes of black plum and wisps of fennel on the nose Palate: Layers of dark cherry and cassis are unscored by hints of black licorice and a gravelly earthiness. The oak is well-integrated, imparting notes of sweet aromatics, resin and a bit of torn mint on the long finish. Special: Louis M. Martini first moved to the U.S. from Genoa, Italy at the age of 12 years old in 1899. In 1906, his father sent him back to Italy to study winemaking. Louis M. built his winery north of Napa in 1933 in anticipation of the repeal of Prohibition, and his family has continued a tradition of trailblazing in the wine industry ever since. "
Wine Verbo Aglianico Bottle
Wine Tenuta La Meridiana 'Le Quattro Terre' Barbera Bottle
Wine Zulal Areni Bottle
Wine Mossback Cabernet Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon / Sonoma County, California Nose: Enticing mix of dark chocolate, leather, and cigar box. Palate: Layers of raspberry, dried cranberry, and cedar; firm tannins with a hint of minerality on the finish. Special: The term ""mossback"" is an old-time expression for farmers, folks who are both connected to their roots and the land. Mossback wines are a nod to those folks that understand more than anyone the delicate relationship between vine, climate, and soil."
Wine Stolpman La Cuadrilla Red Bottle
Varietal / Region: 70% Syrah, 15% Sangiovese, 15% Grenache / Los Olivos, California Nose: The 2020 La Cuadrilla is scented of red and black berry fruits with undertones of forest floor, aniseed and flint. Palate: The 2020 La Cuadrilla opens from crunchy, tangy cranberry to pure driving ripeness. A cut of lemon from the banacing acidity combines with mint leaves, chocolate, and peppercorns. Tannin lies just under the lingering red fruit finish, creating a tautness to the firm young wine.
Wine Bouchaine Pinot Noir Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Pinot Noir / Napa Valley, Carneros, California Nose: Tangy fresh cherry, cocoa, cola, and notes of nutmeg. Palate: Lovely cherry, wild strawberry, gorgeous rose petal and baking spices in the background. Smooth tannin and vibrant acidity. Special: Bouchaine is the oldest continuously operating winery in Carneros, a region located on the southern tip of Napa Valley. In the late 1880s, a Missouri-born settler named Boon Fly planted grapes and fruit trees on the property, eventually selling to an Italian winemaker named Johnny Garetto. "
Wine Loscano Malbec Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Malbec / Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina Nose: A rich and fragrant wine with a deep purple hue, Grand Reserve Malbec envelops the senses with an exquisite bouquet of sweet and spicy plum. Palate: Blossoms to reveal notes of tea leaves and cassis, lingers on the palate with a moderate tannin pull, and finishes with understated-yet-resonant oak. Special: Grown in Agrelo, the premier sub-region of Argentina’s first DOC, Luján de Cuyo, this wine represents the best of the best in Malbec. The grapes are grown on older vines up to 70 years old and managed throughout the growing season to 3.1 tons per acre. Vineyard workers tend the canopy and water to stress the grapes for a highly concentrated flavor. With its fruity bouquet and sophisticated structure, it is a multidimensional, full-bodied wine unparalleled in flavor and drinkability."
Wine Finca Neva Tempranillo Bottle
Wine Chacewater Cabernet Bottle
Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon / Sierra Foothills, California Nose: Deep concentrated aromas of cassis, raisins, stewed, fruit and leather. Palate: Brawny and rustic yet with a smooth mouth feel, there are notes of dark berries, olives and tea on the mid palate, leading to firm but subtle tannins and long earth finish. A perfect pairing with grilled meats and hearty dishes.
Wine Thymiopolous Xinomavro Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 100% Xinomavro / Naoussa, Greece Nose: Fragrant aromas of fresh raspberries, herbs and an elegant vegetal character. Palate: Crisp acidity balances the richness of the body. The aftertaste is complex and long. Special: Xinomavro is the signature red varietal of Greece, especially when grown in Náoussa, an appellation in the hills of Macedonia. It has the weight of Gamay or Pinot Noir and the tannic punch of Barolo with a distinctive aromatic complexity all its own. This bottling is from the Thymiopoulos family who have been growing Xinomavro for several generations."
Wine Francois Villard 'L'Appel Des Sereines' Syrah Bottle
Wine Raul Perez Ultreia Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Bierzo, Spain / Mencía with Bastardo (Trousseau), Garnacha Tintorera (Alicante Bouschet) Nose: Floral and spicy aromas with hints of garrigue. Palate: Juicy and vibrant in the mouth with well-structured red fruit. A long finish is marked by hints of herbs, coffee bean and a fresh herbaceous note. Special: Mencía (“Men-thee-ah”) is a medium-bodied red wine grape that produces high quality wines with floral and red fruit flavors. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s not surprising, Mencía only grows in Spain and Portugal on the Iberian peninsula. What makes Mencía special is it has shown the ability to age like other fine wines and it offers rich aromas in the glass. If you love Pinot Noir and other aromatic reds (like Gamay or Schiava), then Mencía is something worth investigating."
Wine Vignaioli Sangiovese Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 85% Sangiovese, 5% Alicante, Cilegiolo 5%, Merlot 5% Nose: Aromas of notes of plums, blueberries and blackberries on a spicy background. Palate: Juicy and medium structured, on the palate it is dry, rightly round, well balanced by the subtle fresh note and the round tannins. Long, clean and characterful finish. Special: Sangiovese is savory. Because of its ability to be a chameleon, Sangiovese wines offer a wide range of tastes from very earthy and rustic to round and fruit-forward. Regardless of where it’s grown, it always exhibits cherry flavors with more subtle notes of tomato."
Wine King Estate Pinot Noir Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Willamette Valley, Oregon Nose: Aromas are of strawberry, black tea, earth, cigar box, leather, plum and graphite. Palate: This wine is elegant yet firm up front, with a full and coating mid-palate featuring flavors of strawberry, raspberry, tobacco leaf, plum, toast, clove, leather, earth and hints of black pepper. On the finish tannins begin to round out, complemented by mellow acidity and resulting in a balanced wine and lingering finish. Special: As much as half of the grapes used to make King Estate Williamette Valley wines come from estate-grown, certified Biodynamic fruit. "
Wine L'Ecole #41 Merlot Bottle
"Varietal / Region: 81% Merlot, 14% Cabernet Franc, 3% Malbec, 2% Petit Verdot / Walla Walla Valley, Washington Nose: Layered with complex aromas of black cherry, rose petal, and plum. Palate: This full bodied, balanced Merlot shows layers of baking spices and cocoa with a seamless finish carried by fine-grained tannins. Special: L’Ecole N° 41 is a third-generation family-owned, artisan winery located in the historic Frenchtown School depicted on our label. Founded in 1983, we were the third winery established in the Walla Walla Valley. We have become one of the most prominent and visible Walla Walla Valley wineries with national and international distribution."
Wine Fess Parker Big Easy Red Blend Bottle
Red Blend, Fess Parker
Wine Gehricke Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Wine Oddero Convento Barolo Bottle
Varietal / Region: Nebbiolo / Barolo, Italy Nose: Begins distinctly minty, with raspberry and red plum. A little clove and milled coffee bean waft over a woodsy smell of stripped bark. Over time, sweet orange peel, pungent roses, and candied strawberry appear, adding richness and pleasant aromatic dimension. Palate: The palate has a bright, mineral core - but also real juiciness. Flavors of zingy red apple, cherry and cranberry begin a little pinched, but quickly fall on the tongue like a wave of healthy fruit. The wine finishes on a serious note, with a hint of menthol and a dash of black tea. Fantastic, semi-chewy Nebbiolo tannin and firm acidity are long lasting.
Wine DOMAINE SERENE ‘YAMHILL CUVÉE’ Pinot Noir Bottle
Varietal / Region: 100% Pinot Noir / Willamette Valley, Oregon Nose: Extremely expressive showcasing heavenly aromas of cocoa, pomegranate, clove, and star anise. Palate: A patchwork of cherry, cranberry cocktail, and blueberry flavors explode on the palate. Polished and plush, its seamlessly integrated and inviting tannins lead to a long, lingering finish. An extremely appealing wine, its complexity leaves you thirsty for more.
Wine Gusti & Zanza Dulcamara Blend Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot / Tuscany, Italy Nose: Presents scents of berries, blackberries, black currant and blueberries together with notes of liquorice and creme de cassis. Palate: Wide and powerful, marking the presence of ripe fruit balanced by a sound acid structure. The tannin has a smooth and velvety texture despite its strong presence. After swallowing, the finish is long in the mouth, with a lateral stimulation of the saliva due to the acid structure. Special: This wine is considered a ""Super Tuscan,""meaning that it is a wine made in Tuscany with non-native grapes usually mimicking bordeaux blends with cabernet sauvignon, etc. "
Wine Domaine Paul Autard Grenache + Bottle
Wine Frog's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Frog's Leap, California
Wine Mondavi Cabernet Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah / St. Helena, California Nose: Notes of fresh red fruit that lead to the palate. Palate: Rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine. Special: CK Mondavi has a Fish Friendly Farming certification from the California Land Stewardship Institute, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to planning and implementing environmental stewardship, restoration and enhancement programs and projects including scientific studies, promotion of beneficial stewardship practices, and resource conservation activities on private and public lands and waterways."
Wine Mondavi Merlot Bottle
"Varietal / Region: Merlot / St. Helena, California Nose: Aromas of plum, blackberry jam and dark chocolate. Palate: With flavors of cherries and pecan pie, the medium-bodied wine has a soft finish that never disappoints. Special: CK Mondavi has a Fish Friendly Farming certification from the California Land Stewardship Institute, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to planning and implementing environmental stewardship, restoration and enhancement programs and projects including scientific studies, promotion of beneficial stewardship practices, and resource conservation activities on private and public lands and waterways."
Plank Bubbles & Rose [Bottles]
Wine Val d'oca Prosecco Bottle
Wine Conquilla Brut Bottle
Wine D'Asti 'Francesca Collection' Moscato Bottle
Wine Faire la Fete Brut Cremant De Limoux Bottle
Wine Graham Beck Rose Bottle
Wine Brut Traditionelle Domaine Carneros 'Tattinger' Bottle
Domaine Carneros by Tattinger, Brut, California
Wine Brut Champagne Reserve Nicolas Feuillate Bottle
Champagne, Nicolas Feuilatte Brut Reserve, France
Wine Poggio Anima Raphael Rose [Carafe]
Wine Marpecho Vinho Verde Rose Bottle
Wine Chateau De Segries Rose Bottle
Wine Venica y Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio Bottle
NA Bev [Plank]
SIDES
Grilled Shrimp [Side]
Herb Roasted Chicken Breast [Side]
Grilled Salmon [Side]
Bacon Onion Jam [Side]
Bread Service [Side]
Crawfish Buerre Blanc [Side]
Broccolini [Side]
Caesar Dressing [Side]
Carrot Ginger Puree [Side]
Creole Tartar Sauce [Side]
Crouton Crumble [Side]
Dirty Grits [Side]
Fingerling Potatoes [Side]
Ginger-Scallion Noodles [Side]
Herb Fries [Side]
Lemons [Side]
Lemon Aioli [Side]
Limes [Side]
Creole Mustard Aioli [Side]
Pickled Asparagus [Side]
Potato Chips [Side]
Romesco [Side]
Rosemary Cookies [Side]
Tumeric Aioli [Side]
Salsa Verde [Side]
Smoked Cocktail Sauce [Side]
Spice Fried Black Rice [Side]
Squid Ink Linguini [Side]
Warm Butter [Side]
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Discover your sea legs in Omaha, Nebraska. At Plank Seafood Provisions you'll find that dash of sea-life luster with coastal character you been looking for in this landlocked state. Our refined seafood restaurant offers fresh, high-quality seafood and oysters and a full-service bar stocked with craft beer, cocktails and our eco-friendly tap wine system. Join us for a briny salt-water snack, a spiked lemonade and an unforgettable fish dish. Our seafood restaurant is docked just off of 12th and Howard streets in the Old Market of downtown Omaha, NE. We're just north of the Old Market Hyatt Place and down the street from other Flagship Restaurant Group favorites, Roja Mexican Grill and Blue Sushi Sake Grill. Plenty of metered street parking surrounds us. Or, find ample parking in the public parking garage off 12th and Harney streets.
1205 Howard Street, Omaha, NE 68102