Flagstone Sports Bar

Appetizers
Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites
Broccoli & Cheddar
Cheese Curds
Cheese Quesadilla
Stuffed with fried green & red peppers , tomatoes & onions. Side of salsa & sour cream Choice of seasoned beef or chicken
Chicken Tenders
With fries & choice of dipping sauce
Chips and Cheese
Duck Strips
French Fries
Garlic Cheese Curds
Homemade Chips
Loaded Fries
Bacon Mac & Cheese, bacon ranch or cheesy bacon
Mixed Platter
Pick 3 of your favorite apps
Mozzarella Sticks
Mushrooms
Nachos Supreme
Nacho cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa. Choice of seasoned beef or chicken
Onion Rings
Pickle Chips
Poppers
Traditional Jalapeño Poppers
Pretzel Bites
Stuffed Pretzel
Choice of cream cheese or jalapeño cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Tator Kegs
On the Lighter Side
Greek Chicken Pita
Greek seasoned grilled chicken, cucumbers, onions, tomato & feta cheese
Turkey Cucumber
Turkey, sliced cucumbers, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar with a side of Tzatziki sauce. Served hot or cold
Sweet Thai Chicken
Grilled chicken on top of lettuce and tomato, topped with Sweet Thai Chili ranch sauce
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers with your choice of sauce
Greek Turkey Burger
1/3# greek seasoned turkey burger, Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions on a gourmet bun
Turkey Burger
1/3 turkey burger with lettuce and tomato on a gourmet bun
Wings & Chicken
Traditional Wings
Boneless Wings
2pc Dinner - All Dark
2pc Dinner - Mixed
2pc Dinner - All White
3pc Dinner - All Dark
3pc Dinner - Mixed
3pc Dinner - All White
4pc Dinner - All Dark
4pc Dinner - Mixed
4pc Dinner - All White
Build a Bucket
Salads / Soup
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Gyro Salad
Warm gyro meat served on a bed of lettuce with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, warm taco meat & shredded cheddar served with salsa and sour cream
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese & choice of dressing
Bowl Soup of the Day
Bowl Chili
Homemade Pizzas
12in Sausage Pizza
12in Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
12in Sausage & Mushroom Pizza
12in Pepperoni Pizza
12in Deluxe Pizza
12in Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza
Triple cheese (cheddar, mozzarella and white cheddar mac & cheese) topped with crispy bacon
12in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese & Ranch sauce
12in Dill Pickle Pizza
Creamy garlic-onion sauce, mozzarella, loaded with dill pickle chips, topped with dill weed
16in Sausage Pizza
16in Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
16in Sausage & Mushroom Pizza
16in Pepperoni Pizza
16in Deluxe Pizza
16in Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza
Triple cheese (cheddar, mozzarella and white cheddar mac & cheese) topped with crispy bacon
16in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese & Ranch sauce
16in Dill Pickle Pizza
Creamy garlic-onion sauce, mozzarella, loaded with dill pickle chips, topped with dill weed
Wraps
Steak Fajita Wrap
Steak with onions, green peppers & cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla
Ham & Turkey Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, hot sauce, ranch, lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a tortilla
Grilled Mexican Chicken Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, ranch and salsa wrapped in a tortilla
Chicken Sandwiches
Basic Chicken
Grilled or crispy on a toasted gourmet bun
Chicken Club
Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ & mayo on grilled white bread
Chicken And The Egg
Crisp or grilled chicken, bacon, egg, onion tanglers, cheddar cheese & pickles on a gourmet bun
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, on grilled sourdough
Maple Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, 2 slices of bacon, maple Chipotle sauce with lettuce and tomato served on a gourmet bun
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, onions, & Swiss cheese on a gourmet bun
Burgers
Big Flag Burger
1000 island sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions
Frisco Melt
Bacon, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough bread
Hamburger
Build your own the way you want
Hangover
Topped with all your breakfast favorites. Hash brown patty, jalapeños, bacon, egg & smothered in cheddar cheese
Jalapeno Smokehouse Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheeese, jalapeños, smokehouse BBQ served on gourmet hamburger bun
Mac & Cheese Bacon Burger
Cheddar cheese, Mac ‘n cheese and bacon on grilled white bread
Maple Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
Bacon, pepper jack cheese & maple peanut butter sauce
Miami Burger
Hand-pattied burger with ham and Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, and mayo, grilled pressed between Italian bread
Monster Bacon Cheeseburger
1 pounder with double the smoked bacon & cheese
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese & fried onion on rye bread
Snake Bite Burger
Smoked bacon, cheddar jalapeño poppers, pepper jack cheese, onion tanglers & chipotle BBQ
South-O-Border Burger
Topped with bacon, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese
Sriracha Pickle Burger
Deep-fried pickle chips with sriracha mayo
Upside/Down Burger
Bacon & cheese on 1 side - Mushroom & Swiss on the other, served on grilled white bread
Gourmet Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Grilled tenderloin served on a toasted hoagie
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Smoked bacon, turkey, lettuce, Swiss, tomato and honey mustard on a hoagie
Big Triple Melt
Roast beef, turkey, ham and Swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough
Philly
Italian beef or smoked turkey, topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun
Deluxe BLT
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, 6 strips of bacon, mayo & served on grilled white bread
French Dip
Au jus included, served on a toasted hoagie bun
BBQ Pulled Pork
Tender BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, and bacon on a steak bun
Gyro Sandwich
Tender gyro meat, diced tomatoes, onions, with Tzatziki sauce, served in a pita
Grilled Cheese
Served on grilled white bread
Sides
Side of Lettuce
Side of Onions
Side of Pickles
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Tzatziki Sauce
Side of Cucumbers
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Hot Sauce
Side of Marinara
Side of Sour Cream
Side of 1000 Island
Side of Ranch
Side of Mayo
Side of Habanero Mango BBQ
Side of Chipotle BBQ
Side of Pepperjack Cheese
Side of Swiss Cheese
Side of American Cheese
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Side of Au Jus
Side of Salsa
Game Day Special
KWIK TRIP PIZZA
Friday Fish Fry
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry
AUCE Re Order
AUCE Re Order
AUCE Reorder
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
Three soft shell tacos with pan-fried Cajun alligator with a remoulade coleslaw, red beans and rice
Double Beer Battered Shrimp
Choice of potato and cocktail sauce
Double Blue Gill
Half-pound of Beer-battered or pan fried
Double Haddock
Pan-fried, beer-battered or baked
Double Perch
Half-pound of Beer-battered or pan fried
Double Scallop Dinner
5 scallops, pan-fried, deep-fried or baked and served with choice of potato and sauce
Full Beer Battered Shrimp
Choice of potato and cocktail sauce
Full Blue Gill
Half-pound of Beer-battered or pan fried
Full Haddock
Pan-fried, beer-battered or baked
Full Perch
Half-pound of Beer-battered or pan fried
Full Scallop Dinner
5 scallops, pan-fried, deep-fried or baked and served with choice of potato and sauce
Half Haddock
Pan-fried, beer-battered or baked
Hand-Battered Fish Sandwich Basket
Classic whitefish fillet, lettuce & tartar with choice of potato
Seafood Platter
Includes Scallops, Shrimp, Haddock & Blue Gill
Shrimp PoBoy Sandwich
5 pieces deep-fried shrimp on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and remoulade sauce on a hoagie
Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
A La Carte
Specialty Omelettes
Breakfast Platters
Bar items
Apparel
12" Frozen Pizza
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
