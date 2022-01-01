A map showing the location of Flagstone Sports BarView gallery

Flagstone Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2820 W Prospect St

Appleton, WI 54914

Order Again

Appetizers

Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00

Broccoli & Cheddar

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Stuffed with fried green & red peppers , tomatoes & onions. Side of salsa & sour cream Choice of seasoned beef or chicken

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

With fries & choice of dipping sauce

Chips and Cheese

$2.75

Duck Strips

$5.00

French Fries

$2.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$5.00

Homemade Chips

$2.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese, bacon ranch or cheesy bacon

Mixed Platter

$14.00

Pick 3 of your favorite apps

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Nachos Supreme

$14.00

Nacho cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa. Choice of seasoned beef or chicken

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pickle Chips

$5.00

Poppers

$5.00

Traditional Jalapeño Poppers

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Stuffed Pretzel

$6.00

Choice of cream cheese or jalapeño cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tator Kegs

$5.00

On the Lighter Side

Greek Chicken Pita

$8.00Out of stock

Greek seasoned grilled chicken, cucumbers, onions, tomato & feta cheese

Turkey Cucumber

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey, sliced cucumbers, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar with a side of Tzatziki sauce. Served hot or cold

Sweet Thai Chicken

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken on top of lettuce and tomato, topped with Sweet Thai Chili ranch sauce

Veggie Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers with your choice of sauce

Greek Turkey Burger

$9.00Out of stock

1/3# greek seasoned turkey burger, Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions on a gourmet bun

Turkey Burger

$8.00Out of stock

1/3 turkey burger with lettuce and tomato on a gourmet bun

Wings & Chicken

Traditional Wings

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

2pc Dinner - All Dark

$6.00

2pc Dinner - Mixed

$7.00

2pc Dinner - All White

$9.00

3pc Dinner - All Dark

$8.50

3pc Dinner - Mixed

$9.50

3pc Dinner - All White

$11.50Out of stock

4pc Dinner - All Dark

$10.00

4pc Dinner - Mixed

$10.00

4pc Dinner - All White

$12.00

Build a Bucket

Salads / Soup

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Gyro Salad

$12.00

Warm gyro meat served on a bed of lettuce with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$10.00Out of stock

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, warm taco meat & shredded cheddar served with salsa and sour cream

House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese & choice of dressing

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Homemade Pizzas

12in Sausage Pizza

$13.00

12in Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

12in Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$13.00

12in Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

12in Deluxe Pizza

$13.00

12in Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Triple cheese (cheddar, mozzarella and white cheddar mac & cheese) topped with crispy bacon

12in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese & Ranch sauce

12in Dill Pickle Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Creamy garlic-onion sauce, mozzarella, loaded with dill pickle chips, topped with dill weed

16in Sausage Pizza

$20.00

16in Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

16in Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

16in Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

16in Deluxe Pizza

$20.00

16in Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Triple cheese (cheddar, mozzarella and white cheddar mac & cheese) topped with crispy bacon

16in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese & Ranch sauce

16in Dill Pickle Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Creamy garlic-onion sauce, mozzarella, loaded with dill pickle chips, topped with dill weed

Wraps

Steak Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Steak with onions, green peppers & cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla

Ham & Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, hot sauce, ranch, lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a tortilla

Grilled Mexican Chicken Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, ranch and salsa wrapped in a tortilla

Chicken Sandwiches

Basic Chicken

$8.00

Grilled or crispy on a toasted gourmet bun

Chicken Club

$13.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ & mayo on grilled white bread

Chicken And The Egg

$14.00

Crisp or grilled chicken, bacon, egg, onion tanglers, cheddar cheese & pickles on a gourmet bun

Chicken Pesto

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, on grilled sourdough

Maple Chipotle Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, 2 slices of bacon, maple Chipotle sauce with lettuce and tomato served on a gourmet bun

Smothered Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, onions, & Swiss cheese on a gourmet bun

Burgers

Big Flag Burger

$10.00

1000 island sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions

Frisco Melt

$11.00

Bacon, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough bread

Hamburger

$8.00

Build your own the way you want

Hangover

$13.00Out of stock

Topped with all your breakfast favorites. Hash brown patty, jalapeños, bacon, egg & smothered in cheddar cheese

Jalapeno Smokehouse Burger

$12.00

Bacon, cheddar cheeese, jalapeños, smokehouse BBQ served on gourmet hamburger bun

Mac & Cheese Bacon Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Cheddar cheese, Mac ‘n cheese and bacon on grilled white bread

Maple Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$12.00

Bacon, pepper jack cheese & maple peanut butter sauce

Miami Burger

$12.00

Hand-pattied burger with ham and Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, and mayo, grilled pressed between Italian bread

Monster Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

1 pounder with double the smoked bacon & cheese

Patty Melt

$10.00

Swiss cheese & fried onion on rye bread

Snake Bite Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked bacon, cheddar jalapeño poppers, pepper jack cheese, onion tanglers & chipotle BBQ

South-O-Border Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Topped with bacon, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese

Sriracha Pickle Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Deep-fried pickle chips with sriracha mayo

Upside/Down Burger

$13.00

Bacon & cheese on 1 side - Mushroom & Swiss on the other, served on grilled white bread

Gourmet Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled tenderloin served on a toasted hoagie

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked bacon, turkey, lettuce, Swiss, tomato and honey mustard on a hoagie

Big Triple Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Roast beef, turkey, ham and Swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough

Philly

$12.00

Italian beef or smoked turkey, topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun

Deluxe BLT

$10.00

Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, 6 strips of bacon, mayo & served on grilled white bread

French Dip

$9.00

Au jus included, served on a toasted hoagie bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.00Out of stock

Tender BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, and bacon on a steak bun

Gyro Sandwich

$8.00

Tender gyro meat, diced tomatoes, onions, with Tzatziki sauce, served in a pita

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Served on grilled white bread

Sides

Side of Lettuce

$0.25

Side of Onions

$0.25

Side of Pickles

$0.25

Side of Tomatoes

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Side of Cucumbers

$0.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of 1000 Island

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Habanero Mango BBQ

$0.50

Side of Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Side of Pepperjack Cheese

$0.50

Side of Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Side of American Cheese

$0.50

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Side of Au Jus

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Smokehouse BBQ

$0.50

Mango Habanero BBQ

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Siracha Mayo

$0.50

Pesto Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili Ranch

$0.50

1,000 Island

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

A1 Steak Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

SAMMICH OF DAY::

$12.00

Mini Chicken Tacos

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

Mixed Platter

$12.00

Tatchos

$10.00

KWIK TRIP PIZZA

Sausage

$15.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Sausage and Pepperoni

$15.00

Breakfast

$15.00

Meaty Italian

$15.00

Friday Fish Fry

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry

$12.00

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Three soft shell tacos with pan-fried Cajun alligator with a remoulade coleslaw, red beans and rice

Double Beer Battered Shrimp

$22.00

Choice of potato and cocktail sauce

Double Blue Gill

$23.00

Half-pound of Beer-battered or pan fried

Double Haddock

$21.00

Pan-fried, beer-battered or baked

Double Perch

$24.00

Half-pound of Beer-battered or pan fried

Double Scallop Dinner

$23.00

5 scallops, pan-fried, deep-fried or baked and served with choice of potato and sauce

Full Beer Battered Shrimp

$14.00

Choice of potato and cocktail sauce

Full Blue Gill

$15.00

Half-pound of Beer-battered or pan fried

Full Haddock

$14.00

Pan-fried, beer-battered or baked

Full Perch

$16.00

Half-pound of Beer-battered or pan fried

Full Scallop Dinner

$15.00

5 scallops, pan-fried, deep-fried or baked and served with choice of potato and sauce

Half Haddock

$7.00

Pan-fried, beer-battered or baked

Hand-Battered Fish Sandwich Basket

$8.00

Classic whitefish fillet, lettuce & tartar with choice of potato

Seafood Platter

$23.00

Includes Scallops, Shrimp, Haddock & Blue Gill

Shrimp PoBoy Sandwich

$12.00

5 pieces deep-fried shrimp on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and remoulade sauce on a hoagie

Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Super Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

BLT Breakfast Wrap

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Frisco Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Hash

Denver Hash

$11.00

Greek Hash

$12.00

Veggie Hash

$12.00

A La Carte

Slab of Ham

$3.00

2 Sausage Patties

$3.00

2 Pieces of Bacon

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

2 Pieces of Toast

$2.00

Slice of French Toast

$3.00

1 Pancake

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Specialty Omelettes

Farmers Omelette

$14.00

Hang-Over Omelette

$13.00

Philly Omelette

$12.00

Country Club Omelette

$11.00

Meat Lover Omelette

$12.00

Greek Chicken Omelette

$9.00

Gyro Omelette

$8.00

Veggie Omelette

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Breakfast Platters

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Chopped Steak

$14.00

Big Flag

$10.00

Breakfast Fries

$8.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.00

Cake-N-Eggs

$9.00

All American Favorite

$9.00

Short Stack

$7.00

Breakfast Combo

$7.00

Sausage Scramble

$13.00

Cigarettes

$9.00

Popcorn Bag

$2.00

Apparel

Hat Leather Patch

$25.00

Hat Stitched

$15.00

Hat Raised Stitched

$20.00

Black Hoodie

$45.00

T-Shirt

$17.00

Ladies Hoodie

$40.00

Can Koozie

$2.00

Stainless Mug/Koozie

$25.00

Stainless Slim Koozie

$25.00

Tank Top

$13.00

Mens Sleeveless

$15.00

Winter Beenie

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Stuffed Pretzel

Jalepeno

$6.00

Cream Cheese

$6.00

12" Frozen Pizza

Pepperoni

$13.00

Sausage

$13.00

Sausage and Pepperoni

$13.00

Deluxe

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
