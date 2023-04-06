Flako Tacos 4302 Indianapolis Blvd

A map showing the location of Flako Tacos 4302 Indianapolis BlvdView gallery

LUNCH

TACOS

STEAK TACO

$2.99

CHICKEN TACO

$2.99

TACO ALPASTOR

$2.99

TACO CHORIZO

$2.99

TACO BIRRIA

$2.99

TACO TRIPA

$2.99

TACO LENGUA

$2.99

TACO CACHETE

$2.99

TACO PAPAS CON CHORIZO

$2.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO ASADA

$9.99

BURRITO CHICKEN

$9.99

BURRITO ALPASTOR

$9.99

BURRITO CHORIZO

$9.99

TORTAS

TORTA STEAK

$8.99

TORTA CHICKEN

$8.99

TORTA ALPASTOR

$8.99

TORTA CHORIZO

$8.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA STEAK

$5.99

QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$5.99

QUESADILLA ALPASTOR

$5.99

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$5.99

QUESADILLA FRITA

$5.99

QUESADILLA

$5.99

GORDITAS

STEAK GORDITA

$3.99

CHICKEN GORDITA

$3.99

ALPASTOR. GORDITA

$3.99

CHORIZO GORDITA

$3.99

PAPA/CHORIZO GORDITA

$3.99

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA ASADA

$2.99

TOSTADA CHICKEN

$2.99

TOSTADA ALPASGOR

$2.99

Beverages

CANNED SODAS

coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

pepsi

$1.99

sprite

$1.99

AGUAS FRECAS

CUCUMBER

$2.99+

HORCHATA

$2.99+

PINEAPPLE

$2.99+

WEEKLY FLAVOR

$2.99+

BOTTLE BEVERAGES

lime

$2.99

pineapple

$2.99

mandarina

$2.99

coke bottle

$2.99

COFFEE

Coffee de olla

$2.99

coffee regular

$2.49

ORANE JUICE

REGULAR ORAGNE JUICE

$2.99

BREAKFAST

CHILLAQUILLES

CHILLAQUILLES VERDES/GREEN

$8.99

CHILLAQUILLEZ ROJOS/RED

$8.99

HUVEOS RANCHEROS

huevos rancheros

$8.49

CHEESY TACOS

CHEESY TACO

CHEESY TACO ORDER

$11.99

CHEESY TACO DINNER

$13.99

CHEESYTACO

$3.99

BIRRIA RAMEN

ramen

$12.99

L.A STYLE

L.A TACOS

L.A STEAK TACO

$3.99

L.A CHICKEN TACO

$3.99

L.A ALPASTOR TACO

$3.99

L.A LENGUA TACO

$3.99

L.A BIRRIA TACO

$3.99

L.A TORTA

L.A STEAK TORTA

L.A. CHICKEN TORTA

L.A ALPASATOR TORTA

L.A QUESADILLA

L.A STEAK QUESADILLA

$9.99

L.A CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.99

L.A ALPASTOR QUESADILLA

$9.99

DINNERS

TACO DINNERS

STEAK TACO DINNER

$11.99

CHICKEN TACO DINNER

$11.99

ALPASTOR TACO DINNER

$11.99

BIRRIA TACO DINNER

$12.99

BURRITO DINNER

STEAK BURRITO DINNER

$11.99

CHICKEN BURRITO DINNER

$11.99

ALPASTOR BURRITO DINNER

$11.99

TORTA DINNERS

STEAK TORTA DINNER

$10.99

CHICKEN TORTA DINNER

$10.99

ALPASTOR TORTA DINNER

$10.99

GORDITA DINNER

STEAK GORDITA DINNER

$12.99

CHICKEN. GORDITA DINNER

$12.99

ALPASTOR GORDITA. DINNER

$12.99

CECINA DINNER

cecina dinner

$12.99

TOSTADA DINNER

TOSTADA ASADA DINNER

TOSTADA CHICKEN DINNER

TOSTADA ALPASTOR DINNER

CALDOS

POZOLE

pozole

$10.99

birria en su caldo chica

$12.99

birria en su caldo grande

$14.00

CONSUME

consume size

small 6oz

$1.99

medium 24oz

$5.99

EXTRAS

SIDES

CHILE TOREADO ORDER

$3.99

CEBOLLITA ORDER

$2.99

EXTRA LIMES

$1.00

JALAPENOS VINAGRE

$1.00

RICE

small rice 18 oz

$3.50

regular rice 36 0z

$5.99

media charola arroz

$25.00

charola grande arroz

$50.00

BEANS

small beans 18oz

$3.50

regular beans 36oz

$5.99

charola regular beans

$25.00

charcoal rice grande

$50.00

tortillas

4 extra tortillas

$1.00

4 extra a mano

$2.00

sour cream

side of sour cream

$0.50

KIDS MEALS

KIDS QUESADILLA

mini quesadilla

$7.99

CHAROLAS

CHEESY CHAROLA

CHEESY CHAROLA

$50.00

ELOTE

HOT CHEETO ELOTE

HOT CHEETO ELOTE

$4.99

REGULAR ELOTE

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4302 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312

Directions

