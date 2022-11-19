- Home
- /
- Boynton Beach
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Flakowitz of Boynton
Flakowitz of Boynton
No reviews yet
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
FROM THE BAKERY
1/2lb Assorted Cookies
Apricot Humentashen
Bagels Dozen
We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!
Bagel Each
We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!
Bagels Half Dozen
We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!
Cannoli
Cherry Nut Mandel Bread
Chinese Cookie
Chocolate Bobka
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Linzer Tart
Chocolate Mandel Bread
Chocolate Rugulach 6pc
Cinnamon Nut Rugulach 6pc
Custard Eclair
Iced Layer Cake
Meltaway Bobka Ring
Napoleon
Pecan Ring
Plain Rye 1lb
Poppy Humentachen
Prune Humentachen
Raspberry Humentachen
Raspberry Rugulach 6pc
Seeded Rye 1lb
Seven Layer Cake
Wheat Bread 1lb
White Bread 1lb
Wonder Cake
Apricot Ruggies 6
FROM THE DELI
American Cheese Sliced 1/2lb
Baked Salmon Chunk 1/4lb
Baked Salmon Salad 1/2lb
Belly Lox Hand-Sliced 1/4lb
Brisket Sliced 1/2lb
Cheddar Cheese Sliced 1/2lb
Chicken Salad 1/2lb
Chicken Wings 1/2lb
Chopped Herring 1/2lb
Chopped Liver 1/2lb
Coleslaw 1/2lb
Carnegie Corned Beef Sliced 1/2lb
Cream Cheese Nova 1/2lb
Cream Cheese Plain 1/2lb
Cream Cheese Scallion 1/2lb
Cream Cheese Veggie 1/2lb
Crunchy Wheatberry Salad 1/2lb
Cucumber Salad 1/2lb
Egg Salad 1/2lb
Farmer's Cheese 1/2lb
Greek Olives 1/2lb
Half Roasted Chicken
Half-sour Pickles 1/2lb
Ham Sliced 1/2lb
Hand-sliced Nova 1/4lb
Health Salad 1/2lb
Herring w/Cream Sauce 1/2lb
2pc Carnegie All Beef Hotdogs
Israeli Salad 1/2lb
Kasha Knish
Kasha Varniskes 1/2lb
Krispy Fish Fillet
Macaroni Salad 1/2lb
Marinated Mushroom Salad
Muenster Cheese 1/2lb
Noodle Kugel
Pasta Salad 1/2lb
Carnegie Pastrami Sliced 1/2lb
Pesto Penne Salad 1/2lb
Potato Knish
Potato Pancake
Potato Salad
Roast Beef Sliced 1/2lb
Sable Hand-Sliced 1/4lb
Salami Sliced All-Beef 1/2lb
Shrimp Salad 1/2lb
Smoked Whitefish Half- Head
Smoked Whitefish Half- Tail
Sour Pickles 1/2lb
Spinach Knish
Stuffed Cabbage w/Sauce
Sweet & Sour Meatballs 1/2lb
Swiss Cheese Sliced 1/2lb
Tongue Sliced 1/2lb
Tuna Salad 1/2lb
Turkey Breast Off-the-frame Sliced 1/2lb
Turkey Leg (Braised)
Turkey Pastrami Sliced 1/2lb
Turkey Portobello Meatloaf 1/2lb
Veggie Tuna 1/2lb
Waldorf Chicken Salad 1/2lb
Whitefish Salad 1/2lb
Potato Salad 1/2lb
SOUP TO GO
Chicken Matzo Ball Pint
Chicken Matzo Ball Quart
Chicken Noodle Pint
Chicken Noodle Soup Quart
Soup of the Day Pint
Monday- Beef Barley, Tuesday- Vegetable, Wednesday- Mushroom Barley, Thursday- Split Pea, Friday- Cabbage, Saturday- Mushroom Barley, Sunday- Split Pea,
Soup of the Day Quart
Monday- Beef Barley Tuesday- Vegetable Wednesday- Mushroom Barley Thursday- Split Pea Friday- Cabbage Saturday- Mushroom Barley Sunday- Split Pea
Soup And Half Sandwich
Burgers and More...
Bacon Cheeseburger
Blintzes And Fresh Fruit
blueberry or strawberry compote $1.00
Cajun Burger
Blackened 8oz burger with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese
Chicken Tenders
Classic 8oz Burger
Grilled to your liking with side of Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on Challah Roll. Add cheese for $1.95
Hot Dog & Sauerkraut
Quarter Pound All-Beef Special with Sauerkraut and Deli Mustard
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Patty Melt
Grilled to your liking with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions on Grilled Rye
Stuffed Cabbage Lunch
The Triple D
Guy Fieri's Faves! Matzo Ball Soup, Potato Knish and Stuffed Cabbage with Sweet Sauce
Brisket melt
Deli Sandwiches
Any Two Meats
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
Brisket
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
Brisket Lean
Ham & Swiss
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
Roast Beef
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
Salami
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
Tongue Cold
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
Tongue Hot
Turkey OTF
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
Turkey Pastrami
Carnegie Corned Beef
Carnegie pastrami
From the Deli
Baked Salmon Salad
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Chicken Salad
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Chopped Herring
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Chopped Liver
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Deli Salad Trio Platter
Choose your 3 favorite deli salads
Egg Salad
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Mini Lox
Hand-sliced Belly Lox on your favorite bagel with all the fixin's
Mini Nova
2oz Hand-sliced Nova Scotia Lox on your favorite bagel with all the fixin's
Shrimp Salad
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Tuna Salad
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Veggie Tuna
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Whitefish Salad
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Salads
Chef Salad
Your choice of 3 famous deli meats and cheese, hard boiled egg, cucumber, tomato and onion atop fresh greens
Plain Caeser Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Greens, parmesan cheese, house made croutons with classic Caesar dressing on the side
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, egg, onion and tomato on fresh greens
Garden Salad
Greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, onion and fresh mushrooms
Greek Salad
Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Kalamata Olives and zesty Pepperoncini
Israeli Salad
Marinated tomato, cucumber and red onion in a lemon vinaigrette atop mixed greens
Orange Walnut Gorgonzola
Greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, mandarin oranges, walnuts and gorgonzola cheese
Sandi's Cobb
Greens, grilled chicken breast, apple, feta cheese, cranberries and almonds
Side Salad
Greens, cucumber, olives, tomato, onion, chick peas
Summer Salad
Greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, red onion, almonds and gorgonzola cheese
Shrimp Ceviche
Sides Lunch
Signature Sandwiches
Brisket Sliders With Onions
Thinly Sliced Beef Brisket with Grilled Onions on a pair of Fresh Challah Rolls served with Beef Au Jus
Turkey&Cranberry Sliders
Corned beef&Swiss Sliders
Twin Sliders
Chicken Bacon Cheese Grill
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Salad Club
Triple Decker with Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Salad Melt
Classic BLT
Add avocado for $3.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Gorgonzola and Lettuce. Add tomato $1.00 add Bacon $2.95
Grilled Cheese
add tomato $1.00 add bacon $2.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on Egg Challah Roll
Open Face Sandwich
Hot Fresh Turkey Off-the-frame or Roast Beef served open-face on Toasty Bread with Brown Gravy on the side
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved Steak with Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers on a Challah Hoagie Roll
Rachel
Hot Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian on our Grilled Rye Bread
Reuben
Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey
Roast Beef & Cheddar Melt
Sloppy Joe
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing and Coleslaw on Rye. A New Jersey Classic!
Tuna Salad Melt
Turkey Club
Triple Decker with Turkey Breast Off-the-frame, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Turkey Meatloaf Melt
Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich
Turkey Pastrami Reuben
Turkey Reuben
Tuscan Chicken Wrap
roasted pepper, spinach, mozz, pesto
Avocado BLT Wrap
Smoked Fish Platters (Copy)
2oz Lox
Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.
2oz Nova
Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.
4oz Lox
Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.
4oz Nova
Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.
Chunk Whitefish
Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.
Herring With Cream Sauce
Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.
Kippered Salmon
Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.
Sable
Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.
Kids
Dinner Sides To Go
Entrees To Go
Apricot Salmon Dinner
8oz filet broiled or poached. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Blintzes Dinner
Served with fresh fruit and one side. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Brisket Dinner
Served with au jus and potato pancake. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Chopped Steak Dinner
Served with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Combo Sandwich Dinner
grilled or combo add $1.00 / tongue add $1.00
Crispy coconut fish
panko breaded flaky white fish served with tartar sauce. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Deli Meat Platter Dinner
choose three meats (tongue add $1.00). Includes Rye Bread and Dessert of the Day.
Half Roasted Chicken Dinner
Seasoned Roasted half chicken Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Hungarian Goulash Dinner
Served over noodles with one side. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Lamb Chops
Grilled to your liking with side of Mint Jelly. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Lamb Shanks
Slow Braised and served in gravy. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
potato crusted cod
Romanian Steak
Served with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Salmon Dinner(PLAIN)
8oz filet broiled or poached. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Sandwich Dinner
grilled or combo add $1.00 / tongue add $1.00
Spanish Snapper
Broiled to perfection, served with side of Salsa Picante. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Stuffed Cabbage
Served in a sweet and sour sauce. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Tilapia Parm
Turkey Dinner
Served with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.
Carnegie
Carnegie Sour Tomatoes
Carnegie Sour Kraut
Carnegie Stuffed Cabbage
Carnegie Blintz
Carnegie Potato Knish
Carnegie Kasha Knish
Carnegie Cheesecake Slice
Carnegie Sour Pickles
Carnegie 1/2 Sour Pickles
Carnegie Mustard
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup Qt
Carnegie Bobka
Carnegie 2 Pack Hotdog
Carnegie 4 Pack Hotdog
Pastrami 12oz
Corned Beef 12oz
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
You're favorite NY style Deli, Bakery and Restaurant!
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach, FL 33437