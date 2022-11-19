Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Flakowitz of Boynton

review star

No reviews yet

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11

Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Matzo Ball Quart
Potato Salad
Hand-sliced Nova 1/4lb

FROM THE BAKERY

1/2lb Assorted Cookies

1/2lb Assorted Cookies

$8.97
Apricot Humentashen

Apricot Humentashen

$3.50
Bagels Dozen

Bagels Dozen

$15.95

We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!

Bagel Each

Bagel Each

$1.45

We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!

Bagels Half Dozen

Bagels Half Dozen

$8.70

We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.75
Cherry Nut Mandel Bread

Cherry Nut Mandel Bread

$10.25
Chinese Cookie

Chinese Cookie

$3.95
Chocolate Bobka

Chocolate Bobka

$10.70
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95
Chocolate Linzer Tart

Chocolate Linzer Tart

$3.95
Chocolate Mandel Bread

Chocolate Mandel Bread

$10.25
Chocolate Rugulach 6pc

Chocolate Rugulach 6pc

$8.50
Cinnamon Nut Rugulach 6pc

Cinnamon Nut Rugulach 6pc

$8.50
Custard Eclair

Custard Eclair

$4.00
Iced Layer Cake

Iced Layer Cake

$11.00
Meltaway Bobka Ring

Meltaway Bobka Ring

$11.00
Napoleon

Napoleon

$4.00
Pecan Ring

Pecan Ring

$11.00
Plain Rye 1lb

Plain Rye 1lb

$4.50
Poppy Humentachen

Poppy Humentachen

$3.50
Prune Humentachen

Prune Humentachen

$3.50
Raspberry Humentachen

Raspberry Humentachen

$3.50
Raspberry Rugulach 6pc

Raspberry Rugulach 6pc

$8.50
Seeded Rye 1lb

Seeded Rye 1lb

$4.50
Seven Layer Cake

Seven Layer Cake

$11.00
Wheat Bread 1lb

Wheat Bread 1lb

$4.50
White Bread 1lb

White Bread 1lb

$4.50
Wonder Cake

Wonder Cake

$11.00

Apricot Ruggies 6

$8.50

FROM THE DELI

American Cheese Sliced 1/2lb

$5.00

Baked Salmon Chunk 1/4lb

$12.50

Baked Salmon Salad 1/2lb

$11.47

Belly Lox Hand-Sliced 1/4lb

$12.50

Brisket Sliced 1/2lb

$12.49

Cheddar Cheese Sliced 1/2lb

$5.00

Chicken Salad 1/2lb

$7.75

Chicken Wings 1/2lb

$5.00

Chopped Herring 1/2lb

$6.62

Chopped Liver 1/2lb

$6.95

Coleslaw 1/2lb

$3.25

Carnegie Corned Beef Sliced 1/2lb

$13.50

Cream Cheese Nova 1/2lb

$6.00

Cream Cheese Plain 1/2lb

$3.97

Cream Cheese Scallion 1/2lb

$4.25

Cream Cheese Veggie 1/2lb

$4.25

Crunchy Wheatberry Salad 1/2lb

$4.25

Cucumber Salad 1/2lb

$4.25

Egg Salad 1/2lb

$5.00

Farmer's Cheese 1/2lb

$4.12

Greek Olives 1/2lb

$4.50

Half Roasted Chicken

$9.95

Half-sour Pickles 1/2lb

$3.50

Ham Sliced 1/2lb

$6.99

Hand-sliced Nova 1/4lb

$12.50

Health Salad 1/2lb

$3.25

Herring w/Cream Sauce 1/2lb

$5.50

2pc Carnegie All Beef Hotdogs

$5.00

Israeli Salad 1/2lb

$4.75

Kasha Knish

$4.95

Kasha Varniskes 1/2lb

$4.75

Krispy Fish Fillet

$10.25

Macaroni Salad 1/2lb

$3.25

Marinated Mushroom Salad

$4.75Out of stock

Muenster Cheese 1/2lb

$5.00

Noodle Kugel

$10.95

Pasta Salad 1/2lb

$4.75

Carnegie Pastrami Sliced 1/2lb

$13.50

Pesto Penne Salad 1/2lb

$4.25

Potato Knish

$4.95

Potato Pancake

$2.50

Potato Salad

$3.25

Roast Beef Sliced 1/2lb

$11.95

Sable Hand-Sliced 1/4lb

$14.00Out of stock

Salami Sliced All-Beef 1/2lb

$8.49

Shrimp Salad 1/2lb

$10.00

Smoked Whitefish Half- Head

$25.00

Smoked Whitefish Half- Tail

$25.00

Sour Pickles 1/2lb

$3.50

Spinach Knish

$4.95

Stuffed Cabbage w/Sauce

$6.25

Sweet & Sour Meatballs 1/2lb

$5.12

Swiss Cheese Sliced 1/2lb

$5.00

Tongue Sliced 1/2lb

$19.95

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$7.75

Turkey Breast Off-the-frame Sliced 1/2lb

$11.95

Turkey Leg (Braised)

$9.95

Turkey Pastrami Sliced 1/2lb

$11.95

Turkey Portobello Meatloaf 1/2lb

$4.50

Veggie Tuna 1/2lb

$7.75

Waldorf Chicken Salad 1/2lb

$7.97Out of stock

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

$10.47

Potato Salad 1/2lb

$3.25

SOUP TO GO

Chicken Matzo Ball Pint

$6.50
Chicken Matzo Ball Quart

Chicken Matzo Ball Quart

$10.50

Chicken Noodle Pint

$6.50

Chicken Noodle Soup Quart

$10.50

Soup of the Day Pint

$6.50

Monday- Beef Barley, Tuesday- Vegetable, Wednesday- Mushroom Barley, Thursday- Split Pea, Friday- Cabbage, Saturday- Mushroom Barley, Sunday- Split Pea,

Soup of the Day Quart

$10.50

Monday- Beef Barley Tuesday- Vegetable Wednesday- Mushroom Barley Thursday- Split Pea Friday- Cabbage Saturday- Mushroom Barley Sunday- Split Pea

Soup And Half Sandwich

$15.95

Burgers and More...

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.45

Blintzes And Fresh Fruit

$13.95

blueberry or strawberry compote $1.00

Cajun Burger

$14.50

Blackened 8oz burger with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese

Chicken Tenders

$14.95
Classic 8oz Burger

Classic 8oz Burger

$14.95

Grilled to your liking with side of Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on Challah Roll. Add cheese for $1.95

Hot Dog & Sauerkraut

$11.95

Quarter Pound All-Beef Special with Sauerkraut and Deli Mustard

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.25

Patty Melt

$16.25

Grilled to your liking with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions on Grilled Rye

Stuffed Cabbage Lunch

$16.95

The Triple D

$17.95

Guy Fieri's Faves! Matzo Ball Soup, Potato Knish and Stuffed Cabbage with Sweet Sauce

Brisket melt

$18.95

Deli Sandwiches

Any Two Meats

$18.95

add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50

Brisket

$17.95

add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50

Brisket Lean

$17.95

Ham & Swiss

$16.95

add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50

Roast Beef

$17.95

add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50

Salami

$15.95

add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50

Tongue Cold

$22.95

add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50

Tongue Hot

$22.95

Turkey OTF

$17.95

add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50

Turkey Pastrami

$16.50

Carnegie Corned Beef

$18.95

Carnegie pastrami

$18.95

From the Deli

Your choice of Sandwich or Platter served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cucumber

Baked Salmon Salad

$16.95

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Chicken Salad

$15.95

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Chopped Herring

$14.95

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Chopped Liver

$15.45

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Deli Salad Trio Platter

$17.25

Choose your 3 favorite deli salads

Egg Salad

$14.45

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Mini Lox

$15.25

Hand-sliced Belly Lox on your favorite bagel with all the fixin's

Mini Nova

$15.25

2oz Hand-sliced Nova Scotia Lox on your favorite bagel with all the fixin's

Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Tuna Salad

$15.95

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Veggie Tuna

$16.25

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$15.95

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Whitefish Salad

$16.95

Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.95

Your choice of 3 famous deli meats and cheese, hard boiled egg, cucumber, tomato and onion atop fresh greens

Plain Caeser Salad

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.95

Greens, parmesan cheese, house made croutons with classic Caesar dressing on the side

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.45

Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, egg, onion and tomato on fresh greens

Garden Salad

$13.95

Greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, onion and fresh mushrooms

Greek Salad

$14.95

Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Kalamata Olives and zesty Pepperoncini

Israeli Salad

$13.95

Marinated tomato, cucumber and red onion in a lemon vinaigrette atop mixed greens

Orange Walnut Gorgonzola

$16.25

Greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, mandarin oranges, walnuts and gorgonzola cheese

Sandi's Cobb

$14.50

Greens, grilled chicken breast, apple, feta cheese, cranberries and almonds

Side Salad

$4.95

Greens, cucumber, olives, tomato, onion, chick peas

Summer Salad

$13.95

Greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, red onion, almonds and gorgonzola cheese

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.95

Sides Lunch

Avocado Side

$3.95

Knish

$6.00

Lg Fries

$5.95

Sm Fries Well

$4.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Potato Pancake 1pc

$4.95

Potato Pancakes 3pc

$8.95

Sm Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries Lg

$6.75

Lg Fries Well

$5.95

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

3pc Stuffed Derma(Hot)

$9.00

Signature Sandwiches

Brisket Sliders With Onions

$17.95

Thinly Sliced Beef Brisket with Grilled Onions on a pair of Fresh Challah Rolls served with Beef Au Jus

Turkey&Cranberry Sliders

$17.95

Corned beef&Swiss Sliders

$17.95

Twin Sliders

$17.95

Chicken Bacon Cheese Grill

$15.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.95

Chicken Salad Club

$18.45

Triple Decker with Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Salad Melt

$17.95

Classic BLT

$14.95

Add avocado for $3.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Crispy Chicken, Gorgonzola and Lettuce. Add tomato $1.00 add Bacon $2.95

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

add tomato $1.00 add bacon $2.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on Egg Challah Roll

Open Face Sandwich

$18.95

Hot Fresh Turkey Off-the-frame or Roast Beef served open-face on Toasty Bread with Brown Gravy on the side

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.95

Shaved Steak with Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers on a Challah Hoagie Roll

Rachel

$19.25

Hot Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian on our Grilled Rye Bread

Reuben

Reuben

$19.25

Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey

Roast Beef & Cheddar Melt

$18.45

Sloppy Joe

$20.25

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing and Coleslaw on Rye. A New Jersey Classic!

Tuna Salad Melt

$17.95

Turkey Club

$18.45

Triple Decker with Turkey Breast Off-the-frame, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Turkey Meatloaf Melt

$16.95

Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.95

Turkey Pastrami Reuben

$17.95

Turkey Reuben

$17.95

Tuscan Chicken Wrap

$16.95

roasted pepper, spinach, mozz, pesto

Avocado BLT Wrap

$12.95

Smoked Fish Platters (Copy)

2oz Lox

$15.25

Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.

2oz Nova

$15.25

Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.

4oz Lox

$22.95

Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.

4oz Nova

$22.95

Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.

Chunk Whitefish

$20.95

Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.

Herring With Cream Sauce

$13.25

Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.

Kippered Salmon

$21.95

Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.

Sable

$21.95

Hand-sliced fish with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cold side, pickles and choice of bread or bagel.

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Hamburger

$8.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Served with BBQ Sauce

Kids

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Served with BBQ Sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Hamburger

$8.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.95

Dinner Sides To Go

Baked Potato

$2.95

Daily Vegetable

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Kasha Varnishkes

$3.50

Knish

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Potato Pancake 1pc

$4.95

3pc Stuffed Derma(Hot)

$9.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.95

Entrees To Go

Entree includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day

Apricot Salmon Dinner

$22.95

8oz filet broiled or poached. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Blintzes Dinner

$19.95

Served with fresh fruit and one side. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Brisket Dinner

$22.95

Served with au jus and potato pancake. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Chopped Steak Dinner

$18.95

Served with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Combo Sandwich Dinner

$21.95

grilled or combo add $1.00 / tongue add $1.00

Crispy coconut fish

Crispy coconut fish

$21.50

panko breaded flaky white fish served with tartar sauce. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Deli Meat Platter Dinner

$22.95

choose three meats (tongue add $1.00). Includes Rye Bread and Dessert of the Day.

Half Roasted Chicken Dinner

$19.95

Seasoned Roasted half chicken Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Hungarian Goulash Dinner

$19.95

Served over noodles with one side. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Lamb Chops

$26.95

Grilled to your liking with side of Mint Jelly. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Lamb Shanks

Lamb Shanks

$23.95Out of stock

Slow Braised and served in gravy. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

potato crusted cod

$22.95

Romanian Steak

$24.95

Served with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Salmon Dinner(PLAIN)

$19.99

8oz filet broiled or poached. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Sandwich Dinner

$19.95

grilled or combo add $1.00 / tongue add $1.00

Spanish Snapper

$22.95

Broiled to perfection, served with side of Salsa Picante. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Stuffed Cabbage

$19.95

Served in a sweet and sour sauce. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Tilapia Parm

$22.95

Turkey Dinner

$21.95

Served with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Includes Dinner Roll and Dessert of the Day.

Beverages To Go

Apple Juice

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Sourced from the Flakowitz Springs

Can Soda

$1.95

Coffee

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.50

Fountain Beverage

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Iced Tea (sweetened)

$2.95

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Carnegie

Carnegie Sour Tomatoes

$7.95

Carnegie Sour Kraut

$7.95

Carnegie Stuffed Cabbage

$16.95

Carnegie Blintz

$11.95

Carnegie Potato Knish

$11.95

Carnegie Kasha Knish

$12.95

Carnegie Cheesecake Slice

$7.95

Carnegie Sour Pickles

$7.95

Carnegie 1/2 Sour Pickles

$7.95

Carnegie Mustard

$7.95

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup Qt

$12.95

Carnegie Bobka

$11.95

Carnegie 2 Pack Hotdog

$5.00

Carnegie 4 Pack Hotdog

$10.00

Pastrami 12oz

$22.00

Corned Beef 12oz

$22.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
You're favorite NY style Deli, Bakery and Restaurant!

Location

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Flakowitz image
Flakowitz image
Flakowitz image
Flakowitz image

