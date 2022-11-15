Flame Cantina
1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101
Ankeny, IA 50023
Street Eats
Street Tacos
3 corn tortilla with choice of meat, served with cilantro, onions lime, and your choice of salsa (GF)
Al Pastor Tacos
Marinated pork tenderloin with Yucatan native spices and topped with pineapple pico, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa (GF)
Mango Shrimp Tacos
(3) flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp with lettuce, guajillo crema, cilantro, and mango pico served in a flour tortilla
Quesa Birria Tacos
(3) corn tortillas filled with slowly braised Angus beef in an adobo aus jus melted cheese, onions, cilantro and seared until it is slightly crispy and served with an onion and cilantro aus jus for dipping. (GF)
Fish Tacos
3 flour tortillas with beer battered fish, shredded lettuce and topped escabeche vegetables, and drizzled with chipotle aioli and your choice of salsa
Quesadilla
Triple cheese blend, grilled onions, peppers and your choice of meat, and choice of Flame salsa.
Starters
Homemade Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Homemade tortilla chips & choice of salsa.
Loaded Asada Fries
Flame fries loaded with homemade queso, triple cheese and topped with crema and pico de gallo
Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with triple cheese and queso, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, and black beans
Trio Homemade Tortilla Chips
Homemade tortilla chips, guacamole, queso, and, choice of Flame salsa
The Bowls
Chipotle Honey-Lime Shrimp Bowl
Seasoned bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, cilantro rice and topped with Chipotle Honey-Lime Shrimp and choice of Flame salsa (GF)
Tequila Chicken Bowl
Seasoned Bell peppers, onions, cilantro rice and topped with grilled Lime Chicken and choice of salsa (GF)
Burrito Bowl
Cilantro rice, black beans, arugula, lettuce, triple cheese, picp de gallo, crema, your choice of meat, and choice of Flame salsa
Bistec en su jugo Bowl
Tri tip steak sauteed with tomatillo sauce, cerveza, 5 chile spice blend and placed om top of pinto beans and topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with corn tortillas.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Flame Burger
7oz beef patty with lettuce, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, and drizzled with our signature Flame sauce, melted cheese, and served with Flame fries
Cowboy Burger
7oz beef patty with grilled onions, topped with triple cheese, beer battered onion rings, and drizzled with chipotle BBQ sauce, served with Flame fries
Mexican French Dip
Slowly braised angus beef, triple blend cheese, marinated red onions, queso fresco, aus jus for dipping, and choice of Flame salsa, and one side.
Torta
Choice of meat with lettuce, jalapenos, melted cheese, may, tomatoes, crema, onions, avocados, and choice of Flame salsa
Pambazo Torta
Lightly breaded chicken with roasted jalapenos, smashed guacamole, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Flame sauce in a bread that has been dipped in our homemade enchilada sauce and flattened on the frill, topped with queso fresco and cilantro
Salads
Speciality Items
Enchiladas-Rojas
(3) Triple cheese and corn tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or birria, topped with queso fresco, marinated red onions, and served with black beans and Spanish rice
Enchiladas-Verdes
(3) corn tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or birria, topped with queso fresco, triple cheese, marinated red onions, and served with black beans and Spanish rice
Not your Mama's Mac & Cheese-Dinner
Macaroni pasta, jalapenos, onions, queso sauce, topped with triple cheese, and lightly baked
Fried Taquitos
(5) corn tortillas rolled up with adobo chicken, poblano potatoes, triple cheese and topped with guajillo crema, avocado sauce, and pico de gallo
Machete
Asada Ribeye
Ribeye steak marinated with a five chili blend and grilled on an open flame and served with Spanish rice, choice of beans and tortillas.
Birria Plate
Slowly roasted birria served with Spanish rice, choice of beans and tortillas.
Enchilada Suizas
(3) corn tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with tomatillo cream sauce, triple cheese, and served with cilantro rice and pinto beans
Kids
Kid-Hamburger
Hamburger with Flame fries
Kid-Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with Flame fries or Spanish rice
Kid-Flour Taco
Flour taco with choice of asada or chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce and your choice of Flame fires or Spanish rice
Kid-Not your Mama's Mac & Cheese
Macaroni pasta, jalapenos, onions, queso sauce, topped with triple cheese, and lightly baked.
Sides
Spanish Rice 8 oz
(GF)
Black Beans 8 oz
(GF)
Flame Fries
(GF)
Gaucamole-2 oz
Queso-2 oz
Side-Not your Mama's Mac & Cheese
Queso 8 oz
Cilantro Rice 8 oz
Mexican Corn
Gaucamole-8 oz
Avocado
Salsa 8 oz
Sour Cream
Black Beans 16 oz
Cilantro Rice 16 oz
Spanish Rice 16 oz
Queso 16 oz
Gauc 16 oz
Pinto beans
Desserts
Burritos
Burrito
Costeno Burrito
Adobo pork tenderloin fill with roasted green peppers, onions jalapenos, cilantro rice, and triple cheese. Topped with guajillo sauce and pico de gallo.
Lola's Burrito
Chorizo and adobo steak, pineapple, black beans, grilled peppers, onions, lettuce, and triple cheese. Served with a side queso.
Family-grab & go's
Family-Street Tacos
16 street tacos, with choice of meat served with cilantro, onions, lime. Served with 1 16oz black beans and 1 16 oz spanish or cilantro rice and 8 oz fire or verdes salsa.
Family-Street Quesadilla
(4) quesadillas in a flour tortilla with triple cheese blend, grilled onions, peppers and your choice of meat. Served with 1 16oz black beans and 1 16 oz spanish or cilantro rice and 8 oz fire or verdes salsa.
Family-Birria Tacos
(16) corn tortillas with slowly braised angus beef in adobo aus jus, melted cheese, onions, cilantro and seared until it is slightly crispy.
Family-Enchiladas Rojas
(16) corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or birria, topped with queso fresco, triple cheese, marinated red onions. Served with 1 16oz black beans and 1 16 oz spanish or cilantro rice and 8 oz fire or verdes salsa.
Family-Enchilada Verdes
(16) corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or birria, topped with queso fresco, triple cheese, marinated red onions. Served with 1 16oz black beans and 1 16 oz spanish or cilantro rice and 8 oz fire or verdes salsa.
Family-Chips, queso, & salsa
1/2 deep pan chips, 8 oz fire roasted salsa, and 16 oz queso.
Family-Chips, gauc, & salsa
1/2 deep pan chips, 8 oz fire salsa, and 16 oz guacamole.
Family-Chips & salsa
1/2 deep pan chips and 8 oz fire salsa.
Family-Trio
1/2 deep pan, 8m oz fire roasted salsa, 16 oz guacamole, and 16 oz queso.
Family-Salsa 16 oz
Margaritas
Citrus Jalapeno Margarita
Jalapeno infused tequila blanco, fresh squeezed citrus juice, and agave. Served with a salt or tajin rim.
Mango Citrus Margarita
Tequila reposado, triple sec, fresh mango citrus juice, and agave. Served with a tajin rim.
Tamarind Hibiscus Margarita
Tequila reposado, triple sec, fresh squeezed citrus juice, and topped with house made tamarind hibiscus juice. Served with a tajin rim.
Traditional Lime Margarita
Tequila blanco, triple sec, fresh squeezed citrus juice, and agave. Served with a salt rim.
Pomegranate Margarita
Pama liquor, Milagro Silver Tequila, Flame Margarita mix, topped with a splash of Fresca soda. Served with sugar rim.
La Nina Fresa Margarita
Milagro Silver Tequila, Triple sec, Flame margarita mix, and fresh strawberry puree. Served with sugar rim.
Mules
Signature Cocktails
Oaxaco Old Fashioned
Smokey Tequila Old fashioned made with Casamigos Resposado and Casamigos Mezcal.
Rosemary Paloma
A twist on a Traditional Paloma with Camarena Reposado Tequila, House infused Rosemary Simple Syrup, Fresh lime juice, and Fresca soda
El Diablo
Teremana Reposado Tequila with Creme de Cassis. Fresh lime juice and ginger beer.
La Tormenta
Watch as the Goslings Black Seal Rum runs through the ginger beer in this refreshingly stormy drink. Stir with the added fresh lime wedges to get those added citrus notes.
Michelada
House Michelada mix and your choice of any of our Cervezas. Served with a Tajin rim.
Burros
Jarritos
Bottle pop
Mocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny, IA 50023