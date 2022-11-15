Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flame Cantina

No reviews yet

1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101

Ankeny, IA 50023

Quesa Birria Tacos
Homemade Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Street Tacos

Street Eats

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.00

3 corn tortilla with choice of meat, served with cilantro, onions lime, and your choice of salsa (GF)

Al Pastor Tacos

$11.00

Marinated pork tenderloin with Yucatan native spices and topped with pineapple pico, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa (GF)

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

(3) flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp with lettuce, guajillo crema, cilantro, and mango pico served in a flour tortilla

Quesa Birria Tacos

$12.00

(3) corn tortillas filled with slowly braised Angus beef in an adobo aus jus melted cheese, onions, cilantro and seared until it is slightly crispy and served with an onion and cilantro aus jus for dipping. (GF)

Fish Tacos

$14.00

3 flour tortillas with beer battered fish, shredded lettuce and topped escabeche vegetables, and drizzled with chipotle aioli and your choice of salsa

Quesadilla

$12.00

Triple cheese blend, grilled onions, peppers and your choice of meat, and choice of Flame salsa.

Starters

Homemade Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Homemade tortilla chips & choice of salsa.

Loaded Asada Fries

$10.00

Flame fries loaded with homemade queso, triple cheese and topped with crema and pico de gallo

Nachos

$8.00

Homemade tortilla chips topped with triple cheese and queso, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, and black beans

Trio Homemade Tortilla Chips

$11.00

Homemade tortilla chips, guacamole, queso, and, choice of Flame salsa

The Bowls

Chipotle Honey-Lime Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Seasoned bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, cilantro rice and topped with Chipotle Honey-Lime Shrimp and choice of Flame salsa (GF)

Tequila Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Seasoned Bell peppers, onions, cilantro rice and topped with grilled Lime Chicken and choice of salsa (GF)

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Cilantro rice, black beans, arugula, lettuce, triple cheese, picp de gallo, crema, your choice of meat, and choice of Flame salsa

Bistec en su jugo Bowl

$16.00

Tri tip steak sauteed with tomatillo sauce, cerveza, 5 chile spice blend and placed om top of pinto beans and topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with corn tortillas.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Flame Burger

$14.00

7oz beef patty with lettuce, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, and drizzled with our signature Flame sauce, melted cheese, and served with Flame fries

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

7oz beef patty with grilled onions, topped with triple cheese, beer battered onion rings, and drizzled with chipotle BBQ sauce, served with Flame fries

Mexican French Dip

$15.00

Slowly braised angus beef, triple blend cheese, marinated red onions, queso fresco, aus jus for dipping, and choice of Flame salsa, and one side.

Torta

$12.00

Choice of meat with lettuce, jalapenos, melted cheese, may, tomatoes, crema, onions, avocados, and choice of Flame salsa

Pambazo Torta

$13.00

Lightly breaded chicken with roasted jalapenos, smashed guacamole, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Flame sauce in a bread that has been dipped in our homemade enchilada sauce and flattened on the frill, topped with queso fresco and cilantro

Salads

Mix of greens, cabbage, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cucumbers, cilantr0, black beans, marinated onions, avocado, and tossed with a creamy chipotle dressing (GF)

Mexican Chopped Avocado Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens and cabbage, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cucumbers, cilantro, black beans, marinated onions, avocado, and tossed with a creamy chipotle dressing (GF)

Speciality Items

Enchiladas-Rojas

$14.00

(3) Triple cheese and corn tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or birria, topped with queso fresco, marinated red onions, and served with black beans and Spanish rice

Enchiladas-Verdes

$14.00

(3) corn tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or birria, topped with queso fresco, triple cheese, marinated red onions, and served with black beans and Spanish rice

Not your Mama's Mac & Cheese-Dinner

$14.00

Macaroni pasta, jalapenos, onions, queso sauce, topped with triple cheese, and lightly baked

Fried Taquitos

$10.00

(5) corn tortillas rolled up with adobo chicken, poblano potatoes, triple cheese and topped with guajillo crema, avocado sauce, and pico de gallo

Machete

$13.00Out of stock

Asada Ribeye

$17.00

Ribeye steak marinated with a five chili blend and grilled on an open flame and served with Spanish rice, choice of beans and tortillas.

Birria Plate

$17.00

Slowly roasted birria served with Spanish rice, choice of beans and tortillas.

Enchilada Suizas

$16.00

(3) corn tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with tomatillo cream sauce, triple cheese, and served with cilantro rice and pinto beans

Kids

Kid-Hamburger

$6.00

Hamburger with Flame fries

Kid-Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla with Flame fries or Spanish rice

Kid-Flour Taco

$6.00

Flour taco with choice of asada or chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce and your choice of Flame fires or Spanish rice

Kid-Not your Mama's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Macaroni pasta, jalapenos, onions, queso sauce, topped with triple cheese, and lightly baked.

Sides

Spanish Rice 8 oz

$4.00

(GF)

Black Beans 8 oz

$4.00

(GF)

Flame Fries

$4.00

(GF)

Gaucamole-2 oz

$2.00

Queso-2 oz

$2.00

Side-Not your Mama's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Queso 8 oz

$4.00

Cilantro Rice 8 oz

$4.00

Mexican Corn

$4.00

Gaucamole-8 oz

$4.00

Avocado

$1.50

Salsa 8 oz

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Black Beans 16 oz

$6.00

Cilantro Rice 16 oz

$6.00

Spanish Rice 16 oz

$6.00

Queso 16 oz

$7.00

Gauc 16 oz

$8.00

Pinto beans

$4.00

Desserts

Churros

$4.00

Traditional churro served with caramel sauce

Julia's Sweet Tooth

$4.00Out of stock

Burritos

Cilantro rice, black beans, arugula, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, your choice of meat, and choice of Flame salsa

Burrito

$11.00

Costeno Burrito

$14.00

Adobo pork tenderloin fill with roasted green peppers, onions jalapenos, cilantro rice, and triple cheese. Topped with guajillo sauce and pico de gallo.

Lola's Burrito

Lola's Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo and adobo steak, pineapple, black beans, grilled peppers, onions, lettuce, and triple cheese. Served with a side queso.

Family-grab & go's

Family-Street Tacos

$38.00

16 street tacos, with choice of meat served with cilantro, onions, lime. Served with 1 16oz black beans and 1 16 oz spanish or cilantro rice and 8 oz fire or verdes salsa.

Family-Street Quesadilla

$40.00

(4) quesadillas in a flour tortilla with triple cheese blend, grilled onions, peppers and your choice of meat. Served with 1 16oz black beans and 1 16 oz spanish or cilantro rice and 8 oz fire or verdes salsa.

Family-Birria Tacos

$42.00

(16) corn tortillas with slowly braised angus beef in adobo aus jus, melted cheese, onions, cilantro and seared until it is slightly crispy.

Family-Enchiladas Rojas

$40.00

(16) corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or birria, topped with queso fresco, triple cheese, marinated red onions. Served with 1 16oz black beans and 1 16 oz spanish or cilantro rice and 8 oz fire or verdes salsa.

Family-Enchilada Verdes

$40.00

(16) corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or birria, topped with queso fresco, triple cheese, marinated red onions. Served with 1 16oz black beans and 1 16 oz spanish or cilantro rice and 8 oz fire or verdes salsa.

Family-Chips, queso, & salsa

$20.00

1/2 deep pan chips, 8 oz fire roasted salsa, and 16 oz queso.

Family-Chips, gauc, & salsa

$20.00

1/2 deep pan chips, 8 oz fire salsa, and 16 oz guacamole.

Family-Chips & salsa

$16.00

1/2 deep pan chips and 8 oz fire salsa.

Family-Trio

$24.00

1/2 deep pan, 8m oz fire roasted salsa, 16 oz guacamole, and 16 oz queso.

Family-Salsa 16 oz

$7.00

Margaritas

Citrus Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Jalapeno infused tequila blanco, fresh squeezed citrus juice, and agave. Served with a salt or tajin rim.

Mango Citrus Margarita

$10.00

Tequila reposado, triple sec, fresh mango citrus juice, and agave. Served with a tajin rim.

Tamarind Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

Tequila reposado, triple sec, fresh squeezed citrus juice, and topped with house made tamarind hibiscus juice. Served with a tajin rim.

Traditional Lime Margarita

$8.00

Tequila blanco, triple sec, fresh squeezed citrus juice, and agave. Served with a salt rim.

Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

Pama liquor, Milagro Silver Tequila, Flame Margarita mix, topped with a splash of Fresca soda. Served with sugar rim.

La Nina Fresa Margarita

$9.00

Milagro Silver Tequila, Triple sec, Flame margarita mix, and fresh strawberry puree. Served with sugar rim.

Mules

Berry Mule

$9.00

Tito's vodka, fresh berry juice, fresh squeezed citrus juice, and ginger beer

The Mule

$8.00

Tito's vodka, fresh squeezed citrus juice, and ginger beer

Signature Cocktails

Oaxaco Old Fashioned

$14.00

Smokey Tequila Old fashioned made with Casamigos Resposado and Casamigos Mezcal.

Rosemary Paloma

$10.00

A twist on a Traditional Paloma with Camarena Reposado Tequila, House infused Rosemary Simple Syrup, Fresh lime juice, and Fresca soda

El Diablo

$10.00

Teremana Reposado Tequila with Creme de Cassis. Fresh lime juice and ginger beer.

La Tormenta

$10.00

Watch as the Goslings Black Seal Rum runs through the ginger beer in this refreshingly stormy drink. Stir with the added fresh lime wedges to get those added citrus notes.

Michelada

$8.00

House Michelada mix and your choice of any of our Cervezas. Served with a Tajin rim.

Burros

Burro Original

$8.00

Titos Vodka, fresh lime juice and ginger beer.

Burro de Mango

$9.00

Titos vodka, Flame mango citrus mix, and ginger beer

Burro de Bayas

$9.00

Titos vodka, Flame berry puree, and ginger beer.

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Dos Equis Green Btl

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Jarritos

Flavor will vary

Lime

$2.50Out of stock

Mandarin

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Bottle pop

Cocoa Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mocktails

Hibiscus Refresco

$4.00

Flame tamarind hibiscus juice, splash of lime juice, and sprite soda.

Mango Refresco

$4.00

Flame mango citrus mix and choice of pineapple or mandarin jarritos soda.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny, IA 50023

Directions

