Restaurant info

Flames cafe is a fun christan structered portable food business with many options to choose from. we will mainly be set up at faith academy in marble falls to serve the student body and staff durring the day and serve students parents and fans in the evening at most of our games when we are not there we will be attending near by festivals and sporting events to serve the general public. beacuse of our strong beleif in the faith we will be giving back to the school,missions and local churches. our goal is to serve quality food that is great tasting at a reasonable price. flames cafe will be serving many types of food and deserts and quite a verity of drinks. we will be set up to take a verity of payments to best serve you.