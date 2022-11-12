  • Home
Flames Mediterranean Restaurant 436 Ashley Ridge Blvd

Flames Mediterranean Restaurant 436 Ashley Ridge Blvd

No reviews yet

436 Ashley Ridge Blvd

Shreveport, LA 71106

Order Again

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.50

One of our signature dishes, ground chickpeas, garlic, olive oil

Kashke Bademajan

$6.50

(warm eggplant dip) roasted eggplant mixed with sauteed onions, garlic & crushed mint, topped with 'kashk'

Mast Khiar

$6.50

(yogurt with cucumber) our own homemade creamy yogurt with diced cucumber & crushed mint

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Roasted Jalapeno

$6.00

Excellent accompaniment to all dishes. An original for those who would like the extra heat

Gourmet Rice

Zereshk Polo

$6.00

Basmati rice with barberries

Albaloo Polo

$6.00

Basmati rice with tart cherries

Cranberry Rice

$6.00

Basmati rice with dried cranberries, sour cherry syrup, almonds & pistachios

Dill Rice

$6.00

Basmati rice with dill

White Basmati Rice

$6.00

Plain basmati rice

Persian Specialties

Lamb Shank

$18.00

Shank of lamb braised & served in a savory broth. Served with your choice of rice.

Khoreshte Ghaimeh Bademjan

$10.00

Slow cooked yellow split peas with fried tomato paste & dried lemon topped with fried eggplant seasoned with Persian seasoning. Served with your choice of rice.

Ghormeh Sabzi

$10.00

A 'stew' like dish made with kidney beans, chopped parsley, green onions, fenugreek, dried lemon & Persian spices. Served with your choice of rice.

Gheymeh

$10.00

A 'stew' like dish made with yellow split peas & dried lemon in a tomato based sauce. Served with your choice of rice.

Zershk Polo with Chicken

$16.00

Half a chicken braised with garlic, onion & saffron, served with Zereshk (barberry) Polo rice

Vegetarian Plate

$11.00

Select two vegetarian items from our list of appetizers, salads, specialties, rice dishes or grilled vegetables to create your own entree. Served with your choice of rice.

Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Iceberg & romaine lettuces, tomato & cucumber

Greek Salad

$9.00

Iceberg & romaine lettuces, tomato & cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, & feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, herb croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Persian Salad

$7.00

Diced cucumber, tomato & red onion, served with persian dressing

Beef

Kubideh

$15.00

Two skewers of charbroiled premium ground beef blended with grated onion & persian spices. Served with your choice of rice.

Chenjeh

$18.00

Tender chunks of marinated beef, skewered & grilled to your desired temperature, basted with our special seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.

Shishleek

$22.00

Our beef chenjeh kabob served with grilled vegetables on the side. Served with your choice of rice.

Chenjeh Sultani

$22.00

One skewer of beef kubideh & one skewer of beef chenjeh. Served with your choice of rice.

Poultry

Chicken Kubideh

$14.00

Two skewers of charbroiled ground chicken blended with grated onion and Persian spices. Served with your choice of rice.

Chicken Barg

$18.00

Marinated boneless chicken tenderloin, skewered & grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of rice.

Chicken Kabob

$15.00

Charbroiled, boneless chicken thighs marinated in our secret recipe. Served with your choice of rice.

Chicken Sultani

$22.00

One skewer of chicken kubideh & one skewer of chicken barg. Served with your choice of rice.

Jujeh

$19.00

One whole cornish hen cut & marinated in our secret recipe, skewered & grilled. Served with your choice of rice.

Seafood

Salmon Kabob

$21.00

Marinated chunks of salmon are grilled & seasoned, served with grilled vegetables & dill rice on the side. Served with your choice of rice.

Shrimp Kabob

$21.00

Marinated jumbo shrimp grilled & seasoned with garlic butter, with grilled vegetables & dill rice on the side. Served with your choice of rice.

Combos

Kubideh Combo

$15.00

One skewer of beef kubideh & one skewer of chicken kubideh. Served with your choice of rice.

Shishleek Combo

$19.00

Half a skewer of beef chenjeh & half a skewer of chicken barg, with grilled vegetables on the side. Served with your choice of rice.

Seafood Combo

$25.00

A combination of salmon kabob & shrimp kabob, with grilled vegetables & dill rice on the side. Served with your choice of rice.

Flames Combo

$28.00

Choice of salmon or shrimp with one skewer of Chenjeh & grilled vegetables on the side. Served with your choice of rice.

Family Platter

$110.00

Serves six. Choose a combination of four from the following skewers: Chicken Kubideh, beef kubideh, chicken barg, beef chenjeh, salmon. Served with two or three of the following rices: white, cranberry, dill

Lamb

Lamb Loin

$29.00

16 oz of lamb loin. Served with your choice of rice.

Lamb Chops

$36.00

16 oz of two-bone in lamb chops, marinated & grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of rice.

Dessert

Baklava

$3.00

A sweet & dry pastry

Cheesecake

$4.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

2 scoops of your choice of ice cream

Persian Dessert

$6.00

Seasonal surprise

Sides

Ghaimeh Bademjan

$7.50

Slow cooked yellow split peas with fried tomato paste & dried lemon.

Grilled Vegetables

$6.50

Skewer of vegetables including zucchini, squash, red onions, and red/ green/ yellow bellpeppers

Ghormeh Sabzi

$6.50

A 'stew' like dish made with kidney beans, chopped parsley, green onions, fenugreek, dried lemon & Persian spices

Gheymeh

$6.50

A 'stew' like dish made with yellow split peas & dried lemon in a tomato based sauce

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Coca-cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Fanta, Lemonade, Sprite

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet and Unsweet

Coffee

$2.50

Persian Hot Tea

$1.95

Vodka

Rolling Still Pecan

$8.00

Rolling Still Lavender

$8.00

Rolling Still Red Chile

$8.00

Rolling Still Green Chile

$8.00

Skky

$8.00

Skky Raspberry

$8.00

Skky Citrus

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Roberto Cavalli

$12.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Gin

Aviation

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Roku

$8.00

Rum

Diplomatico

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Baccardi

$8.00

Baccardi Gold

$8.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Cruzan Hurricane Proof

$10.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$8.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Black

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Sento

$10.00

MiCampo

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Sauza

$10.00

Tierra Caliente

$10.00

Cazadoores

$10.00

Teremana

$10.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Member's Mark

$10.00

Tres Generaciones

$10.00

Espolon

$10.00

Don Julio

$35.00

Whiskey

Ensign Red

$8.00

Seagram 7

$8.00

Seagram V.O.

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Black Label

$20.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$25.00

Ensign Red Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Fireball Cinnamon

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Red

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

Bullet 95

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Johnny Walker Black Label

$15.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$69.00

Chivas Regal 12yr

$12.00

Chivas Regal Brothers' Blend

$25.00

Chivas Regal 18yr

$50.00

McAllan 12yr

$25.00

McAllan 15yr

$49.00

McAllan 18yr

$69.00

Glen Grant 12yr

$10.00

Glen Morangie

$12.00

Auchentoshan

$14.00

Tomintoul 16yr

$15.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Black Extra-Aged

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Maker's Mark 46

$12.00

Bullet

$10.00

Penelope

$10.00

Penelope Barrel Strength

$12.00

Suntory Whiskey Toki

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Small Batch 1792

$10.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$10.00

Legent

$12.00

Blade and Bow

$12.00

High West

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

XO

$8.00

Napolean Cardonet

$8.00

E & J

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

ABK6 VS

$12.00

Fennelly Irish Cream

$8.00

Kavanagh Irish Cream

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Fulton's Harvest Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Pennsylvania Dutch Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

Campari Milano Bitter

$10.00

Mastroardino Grappa Nova

$10.00

Pama Pomegranate Liqueur

$10.00

Midori Melon Liqueur

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

D'Amore Amaretto

$10.00

Manzantia Green Apple Liqueur

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

16oz Draft

16oz Stella

$4.00

16oz 318

$4.00

16oz Karbach Love Street

$4.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

24oz Draft

24oz Stella

$6.00

24oz 318

$6.00

24oz Karbach Love Street

$6.00

24oz Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bottles & Cans

Stella

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob

$5.00

Ultra Yuenling

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Commotion

$5.00

Reasonably Corrupt

$5.00

Red Glass

GLS Hahn

$10.00

GLS Elk Cove

$15.00

GLS Thymiopoulos

$11.00

GLS Cannonball

$10.00

GLS Angels & Cowboys

$11.00

GLS J Lohr

$15.00

GLS Donati Family

$11.00

GLS Alexanddria Nicole

$15.00

GLS Mollydooker

$14.00

GLS Fleur du Cap

$12.00

House red

$8.00

Merlot, Sweet red, Pinot Noir

Red Bottle

BTL Hahn

$40.00

BTL Elk Cove

$58.00

BTL Thymiopoulos

$42.00

BTL Cannonball

$40.00

BTL Angels & Cowboys

$42.00

BTL J Lohr

$58.00

BTL Donati Family

$42.00

BTL Alexanddria Nicole

$58.00

BTL Mollydooker

$54.00

BTL Fleur du Cap

$45.00

BTL Roffino Aziano

$40.00

BTL Gary Farrell

$70.00

White Glass

GLS Semeli Feast

$8.00

GLS Alois Lageder

$9.00

GLS Morgan

$10.00

GLS J Lohr

$10.00

GLS Vietti

$11.00

House white

$8.00

Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay

White Bottle

BTL Semeli Feast

$35.00

BTL Alois Lageder

$38.00

BTL Morgan

$40.00

BTL J Lohr

$40.00

BTL Vietti

$42.00

BTL Pieropan

$45.00

BTL Henri Bourgeois

$55.00

BTL Grgich Hills

$65.00

Rose & Champagne Glass

GLS Simi Dry Rose

$10.00

GLS Juve y Camps

$8.00

GLS Monetto Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$8.00

Rose & Champagne Bottle

BTL Dry Simi Rose

$40.00

BTL Juve y Camps

$35.00

BTL Monetto Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$35.00

BTL La Cuvee Laurent-Perrier

$65.00

BTL Moet & Chandon

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

436 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

