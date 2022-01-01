Main picView gallery

Flames Restaurant 262A Main st





262A Main st

Monroe, CT 06468

Appetizers

Clams Marinara

$16.00

Mussels Marinara

$16.00

Baked Clams

$12.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Homemade Meatballs

$10.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.00

Flames Chourico

$13.00

Rice Balls

$14.00

Soups

Caldoverde

$7.00

Stracciatella

$7.00

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Salads

Flames Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Beets Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Burrata

$16.00

Caprese

$12.00

Mediterranean Antipasti Platter

$19.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Shrimp

$12.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Seafood on Ice

Oyster Cocktail

$14.00

Clams Cocktail

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Seafood Combo #1

$16.00

Seafood Combo #2

$25.00

Entrees

Land & Sea

$39.00

New York Strip Pizzaiola

$37.00

Cowboy Steak

$37.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Veal Chop

$36.00

Filet Mignon Au Poivre

$38.00

Veal Florentine

$25.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.00

Veal Caprese

$25.00

Kobe Beef Burger

$18.00

Angus Steak Burger

$16.00

Chicken Burrata

$25.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$25.00

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Chicken Del Mare

$26.00

Chicken Martini

$25.00

Salmon

$25.00

Branzino

$26.00

Atlantic Cod

$24.00

Flames Octopus

$29.00

Seafood Risotto

$31.00

Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$22.00

Ziti Sorrentino

$22.00

Rigatoni in Pink

$21.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Classic Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Linguini Vongole

$21.00

Sides

Sautéed Escarole & Beans

$6.00

Roasted Brussels Sprout

$6.00

Truffled French Fries

$6.00

Penne W/Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

Pasta w\butter

$10.00

Coffee & Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Crème Caramel (Flan)

$8.00

Tartufo Ice Cream

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00

Fresh Fruit(Seasonal)

$10.00

Xango Banana Caramel

$12.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Dbl.Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Tea

$2.50

Flames Coffee Special

$9.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Specials

Seafood Salad

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Veal Osso Bucco

$42.00

Short Ribs Special

$34.00

Chicken Bologna

$26.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$25.00

Beer

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

NIght Shift L

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Allagash

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Thomas Hooker IPA

$7.00

Blue Point

$7.00

Stella Midnight Lager

$6.00

Vienna Lager

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Michelob

$5.00

Amstel

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Moretti

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Clausthaler N/A

$5.00

Liquor

Tito's

$12.00

Crystal Palace

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Absolut

$11.00

Stoli

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Empress Gin

$13.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Myers

$11.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron XO Cafe

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Empress Gin

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Baker's

$13.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Booker's

$15.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Woodfield Reserve

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Gentleman's Jack

$13.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Seagram's VO

$10.00

Whistlepig

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Proper Twelve

$12.00

Redbreast 12

$14.00

JW Red

$11.00

JW Black

$13.00

JW Green

$16.00

JW Platinum

$25.00

JW Blue

$48.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

J&B

$11.00

Laphroiag 10

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 15

$16.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$18.00

Oban 14

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$15.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Averna

$10.00

B&B

$14.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Tia maria

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

Maria Brisande

$10.00

Michele Chiarlo

$12.00

Alexander

$10.00

Castello Banfi

$13.00

Sandeman

$11.00

Fonseca

$14.00

Warres

$14.00

Graham's

$13.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy XO

$20.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Remy Martin VS

$15.00

Remy Martin XO

$20.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII

$150.00

Seme Armagnac VSOP

$12.00

Wine

ALI TOSCANA

$10.00

ARUINI MONTEPULCIANO

$10.00

BLACK RIVER MALBEC

$10.00

Folonari Chianti

$10.00

Folonari Merlot

$8.00

Josh cabernet

$11.00

La Terre Cabernet

$9.00

Santa Marina Pinot Noir

$9.00

TRAPICHE MALBEC

$10.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$10.00

Villa Pozzi Cabernet

$11.00

CK MONDAVI MOSCATO

$9.00

Clos du Bois Chardonnay

$10.00

CROSSING SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00

Lancers Rose

$10.00

LES SARINS ROSÉ

$10.00

RICKSHAW CHARDONNAY

$10.00

RICKSHAW SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$9.00

SEAGLASS RIESLING

$10.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$10.00

ZONIN PROSECCO

$12.00

Cordials

Flames Sambuca

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Grappa

$10.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Marie Brizard Anisette

$10.00

B & B

$12.00

Tia Maria

$10.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Remy Martin VS

$12.00

Remy Martin XO

$19.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII

$150.00

Amaro Averna

$10.00

Flames Cocktails

Flaming Martini

$12.00

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Pīna Colada

$12.00

Mojitos

$11.00

Flames Sunset

$12.00

Ultimate Margarita

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Blackberry Gin Fizz

$11.00

New York Skyline

$11.00

Soda

Sodas

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

262A Main st, Monroe, CT 06468

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

