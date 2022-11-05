Flames Barbecue
555 Reviews
$$
151 Southeast Parkway
Azle, TX 76020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Sutter Home Chardonnay
Sutter Home Sauv Blanc
Sutter Home White Zin
Bottle Montevino
Bottle Kung Fu
Wine Down Weds Chardonnay
Wine Down Weds Sauv Blanc
Decoy Sauv Blanc Bottle
Sand Point Pino Grigio Bottle
Sand Point Pino Grigio Glass
Margarita/Frozen
Margarita Rocks
Margarita Frozen
Frozen Pina Colada
Frozen Hurricane
Frozen Swirl
Flames Jumbo Swirl
Frozen Adult Coolaide
Gallon Margarita
Gallon Frozen Marg
Gallon Adult Cherry-lime
Pina Coloda Special
Whiskey/Scotch
Cocktails
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Bahama Mama
Watermelon Float
Royal F@#$
Liquid Marijuana Drink
Liquid Marijuana Shot
Washington Apple Shot
Vegas Bomb
Adios MF Drink
Mimosa
Coconut Bay Breeze
Titos Punch
Goose Seabreeze
Tequila Sunrise
Spiked Lemonade
Strawberry Float
Excitabull
Boozy Fishbowl
Jagerbomb
Jap Watermelon Marg
Jalapeno Margarita
Adult Coolaide
Christmas Snickerdoodle
White Tea Shot
Royal Rebel
Cream Soda
Bliss On A Beach
Salty Dog
Lost Boy Martini
Blue Hawaiian
Fruit Tingle
BBQ
One Meat Plate
Two Meat Plate
Three Meat Plate
Barbecue Chicken Plate
Grilled Chicken breast smothered in bbq sauce cheddar cheese bacon and chives. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and corn.
Brisket Nachos
Flames Baker
Brisket Tacos
Azle Tots
Baby Back Ribs
5 for 15
Appetizers
Alligator
Hand breaded and fried to a golden crisp, served with house made Remoulade sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried to a golden crisp, then tossed in buffalo sauce for a kick. Topped with crumbled blue cheese.
Cajun Wings
Fried Jalapenos
Sliced fresh jalapenos are hand breaded and fried golden and crispy. Served with house made Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded pickle slices fried to a crisp, served with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Poppers (4)
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with Slow Smoked Brisket, then wrapped in crispy delicious bacon. Served with house made Buttermilk Dressing. Four large poppers per serving.
Hornet Tots
If you are from Azle you will know how good these are! Tator tots topped with pulled pork, queso, and pico de gallo.
Fried Brisket ends
Brisket Chunks cut hand battered and fried golden...drizzled with our signature spicy barbecue sauce! Served up with crispy fried onion strings!
Chips And Salsa
Chips And Queso
Chips Brisket Queso
Chip Refill
Bacon Wrap Shrimp (5)
Coconut Shrimp App (5)
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Oysters Rockefeller (6)
Char-grilled Oysters 1/2 Dz
Char-grilled Oysters Full Dz
Salads
Seafood
Salmon
Crab Legs - Half
Jalapeno Catfish
Stuffed Redfish & Shrimp Alexander
Live Maine Lobster
Lobster Ravioli
Fish and Chips
Shrimp Platter (9)
Catfish Platter
Pasta Mardi Gras
Crab & Shrimp Mac-n-cheese
Oyster Platter
Bayou Platter
Bacon Wrap Shrimp (10)
Coconut Shrimp (10)
Peel 'N Eat Shrimp
Seafood Jumble
Casual Plates
Burgers & Sandwiches
Flames Classic
Sweet Fire Burger
Grilled 1/2lb 100% Angus beef burger topped with a slice of Gouda cheese candied jalapenos and blackberry jam on a toasted brioche bun and served with fries
Cowboy Burger
Po' Boy - Shrimp
Po' Boy - Alligator
BBQ Sandwich
Chop Beef Sandwich Special W/Fries
The Works Sandwich
Po' Boy - Oyster
5 For 15
Smoked Brisket Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Barbecue Chicken Sandwich
Crunchy-Spicy Barbecue Sandwich
Smoked Rueben Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Sauces
Extras
Extra BBQ Sauce (2oz)
8oz. Cup BBQ Sauce
32oz Cup BBQ Sauce
Side Cup Cowboy Candy
Side Ranch
Side Remoulade
Side Pickles
Side Onion
Extra Texas Toast (x2)
Extra Tarter
Extra Cocktail
Extra Lemons
Extra Butter
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Shredded Cheese
Extra Bacon
Extra Chives
Desserts
Smoked Peach Cobbler
Add 1 Scoop Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Banana Pudding
Oreo Cheesecake
Reese's Pie
Caramel Fudge Brownie Pie
Almond Joy Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Smore's Pie
Mint Choc Chip Pie
Pina'colada Cream Pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
Lemonade Pie
Choc Hazelnut Cake
Chocolate Chunk Pie
BBQ
Sides
Mashed Potatos ( feeds 3-4 )
Jalapeno Cheese Grits ( feeds 3-4 )
Corn ( feeds 3-4 )
Dirty Rice ( feeds 3-4 )
Fries ( feeds 3-4 )
Beans (Feeds 3-4)
Coleslaw (Feeds 3-4)
Esquites "street corn" (feeds 3-4)
Mac N Cheese (feeds 3-4)
Okra (feeds 3-4)
Seasonal Vegetables (feeds 3-4)
Sweet Pot Fries (feeds 3-4)
Broccoli ( feeds 3-4 )
Onion Rings ( feeds 3-4 )
Weekly Special
Mahi Tacos (3)
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Tilapia Lafayette
Ribeye & Lobster Tail
Sirloin & Lobster Tail
Salmon Piccata Pasta
Crab Stuffed Salmon
Crab Stuffed Chicken
Barbecue Catfish Platter
Two Lobster Tails
One Dino Rib
Beef Dino Rib. With 2 sides.
Two Dino Ribs
Two Beef Dino Ribs. With 2 sides.
Chili-Lime Chicken
Crab Stuffed Red Snapper
Brisket Kabobs
To Go Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
151 Southeast Parkway, Azle, TX 76020