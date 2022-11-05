Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood
Sandwiches

Flames Barbecue

555 Reviews

$$

151 Southeast Parkway

Azle, TX 76020

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Meat Plate
One Meat Plate
Chop Beef Sandwich Special W/Fries

To Go Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.95+

UnSweet Tea

$1.95+

1/2n1/2 Tea

$1.95+

Peach Tea

$1.95+Out of stock

Passionfruit Sweet Tea

$1.95+

Lemonade

$1.95+

Strawberry lemonade

$1.95+

Watermelon Lemonade

$1.95+

Cola

$1.95+

Diet Cola

$1.95+

DrPepper

$1.95+

Coconut-Lime

$1.95+

Sprite

$1.95+

Orange Manderina

$1.95+

Root Beer

$1.95+

Hickory Smoked Turkey

Hickory Smoked Turkey 15-16lb

$75.00Out of stock

Hickory Smoked Turkey 12-14lb

$65.00Out of stock

Shipping Flat Rate

$15.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Ultra

$3.50

Coor Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Light Circus IPA

$5.50Out of stock

Shiner Texhex IPA

$5.50

Shiner

$4.50

Rahr Original

$3.00Out of stock

Love Street Blonde

$5.50

Zeigenbach

$1.50

Rahr Oktoberfest

$5.50Out of stock

Pitcher Beer

Bottle Beer

BTL Budweiser

$3.75

BTL Bud light

$3.75

BTL Miller Lite

$3.75

BTL Coors Iight

$3.75

BTL Ultra

$3.75

BTL Miller High Life

$3.00Out of stock

BTL Dos Equis

$4.25

BTL Modelo

$4.25

BTL Corona

$4.50

Ranchwater Can

$3.95

Yuengling

$4.50

Bucket Beer

Truly

$4.95

Red Wine

Sutter Home Cabernet

$5.00

Sutter Home Merlot

$5.00

Murphey Goode Pinot Noir

$10.00Out of stock

Bottle Murphey Goode

$36.00Out of stock

Tribute Cab Bottle

$17.00

Tribute Cab Glass

$6.00

White Wine

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$5.00

Sutter Home Sauv Blanc

$5.00

Sutter Home White Zin

$5.00

Bottle Montevino

$16.00Out of stock

Bottle Kung Fu

$28.00

Wine Down Weds Chardonnay

Out of stock

Wine Down Weds Sauv Blanc

Out of stock

Decoy Sauv Blanc Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Sand Point Pino Grigio Bottle

$19.00

Sand Point Pino Grigio Glass

$7.00

Margarita/Frozen

Margarita Rocks

$6.00

Margarita Frozen

$5.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$6.00Out of stock

Frozen Hurricane

$5.00Out of stock

Frozen Swirl

$6.00Out of stock

Flames Jumbo Swirl

$12.95Out of stock

Frozen Adult Coolaide

$5.00Out of stock

Gallon Margarita

$45.00Out of stock

Gallon Frozen Marg

$45.00Out of stock

Gallon Adult Cherry-lime

$45.00Out of stock

Pina Coloda Special

$2.50Out of stock

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Mailbu

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Calypso Coconut Rum

$4.50

Rumchata

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00Out of stock

Fireball

$5.00

Well Scotch

$3.00Out of stock

Glenlivet

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Cordials

Jager

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Kamora Coffee Liquor

$5.00

Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Watermelon Float

$7.00

Royal F@#$

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana Drink

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$5.50

Washington Apple Shot

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Adios MF Drink

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Coconut Bay Breeze

$7.00

Titos Punch

$7.00

Goose Seabreeze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Spiked Lemonade

$7.00

Strawberry Float

$7.00

Excitabull

$7.50

Boozy Fishbowl

$14.95

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Jap Watermelon Marg

$6.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$6.00

Adult Coolaide

$5.00

Christmas Snickerdoodle

$6.50

White Tea Shot

$6.50

Royal Rebel

$8.00

Cream Soda

$7.00

Bliss On A Beach

$7.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Lost Boy Martini

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Fruit Tingle

$7.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50

Coconut Red Bull

$3.50

BBQ

One Meat Plate

$9.99

Two Meat Plate

$12.99

Three Meat Plate

$15.99

Barbecue Chicken Plate

$15.99

Grilled Chicken breast smothered in bbq sauce cheddar cheese bacon and chives. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and corn.

Brisket Nachos

$12.99

Flames Baker

$12.99

Brisket Tacos

$12.99

Azle Tots

$9.99

Baby Back Ribs

5 for 15

$15.00

Appetizers

Alligator

$12.99Out of stock

Hand breaded and fried to a golden crisp, served with house made Remoulade sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Hand breaded and fried to a golden crisp, then tossed in buffalo sauce for a kick. Topped with crumbled blue cheese.

Cajun Wings

$9.95

Fried Jalapenos

$8.99

Sliced fresh jalapenos are hand breaded and fried golden and crispy. Served with house made Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand breaded pickle slices fried to a crisp, served with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers (4)

$9.99

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with Slow Smoked Brisket, then wrapped in crispy delicious bacon. Served with house made Buttermilk Dressing. Four large poppers per serving.

Hornet Tots

$9.99

If you are from Azle you will know how good these are! Tator tots topped with pulled pork, queso, and pico de gallo.

Fried Brisket ends

$12.99

Brisket Chunks cut hand battered and fried golden...drizzled with our signature spicy barbecue sauce! Served up with crispy fried onion strings!

Chips And Salsa

$3.99

Chips And Queso

$5.99

Chips Brisket Queso

$10.99

Chip Refill

$2.00

Bacon Wrap Shrimp (5)

$9.99

Coconut Shrimp App (5)

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$8.95

Oysters Rockefeller (6)

$17.99Out of stock

Char-grilled Oysters 1/2 Dz

$16.99Out of stock

Char-grilled Oysters Full Dz

$25.99Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Cobb Salad - Shrimp

$18.99

House Salad

$4.99

Cobb Salad-Chicken

$16.99

Steak Cobb Salad

$18.99

Smokehouse Salad

$16.99

Seafood

Salmon

$17.99

Crab Legs - Half

$24.95

Jalapeno Catfish

$16.99

Stuffed Redfish & Shrimp Alexander

$19.99Out of stock

Live Maine Lobster

$21.95Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Shrimp Platter (9)

$15.99

Catfish Platter

$15.99

Pasta Mardi Gras

$16.99

Crab & Shrimp Mac-n-cheese

$13.99

Oyster Platter

$16.99

Bayou Platter

$19.99

Bacon Wrap Shrimp (10)

$16.99

Coconut Shrimp (10)

$16.99

Peel 'N Eat Shrimp

$24.99

Seafood Jumble

$68.95

Casual Plates

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

A tender cut of beef hand breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served with a creamy gravy, and two sides.

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Flames Classic

$9.99

Sweet Fire Burger

$11.49

Grilled 1/2lb 100% Angus beef burger topped with a slice of Gouda cheese candied jalapenos and blackberry jam on a toasted brioche bun and served with fries

Cowboy Burger

$11.49

Po' Boy - Shrimp

$14.99

Po' Boy - Alligator

$15.99

BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Chop Beef Sandwich Special W/Fries

$5.99

The Works Sandwich

$10.99

Po' Boy - Oyster

$15.99Out of stock

5 For 15

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crunchy-Spicy Barbecue Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked Rueben Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.95

Sauces

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Jalapeno Cream Sauce

$2.00

Side Alexander Sauce

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Extras

Extra BBQ Sauce (2oz)

$0.10

8oz. Cup BBQ Sauce

$2.00

32oz Cup BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Side Cup Cowboy Candy

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Remoulade

$0.25

Side Pickles

Side Onion

Extra Texas Toast (x2)

$1.00

Extra Tarter

$0.25

Extra Cocktail

$0.25

Extra Lemons

$0.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bacon

$0.50

Extra Chives

$0.50

CRAWFISH

Crawfish 1 lb

$9.95Out of stock

Crawfish 2lb

$18.95Out of stock

Crawfish 3lb

$27.95Out of stock

Crawfish 4lb

$35.95Out of stock

Crawfish 5 Lb

$44.95Out of stock

Desserts

Smoked Peach Cobbler

$7.95

Add 1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Cheesecake

$4.95

Banana Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.95

Reese's Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Caramel Fudge Brownie Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Almond Joy Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Smore's Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Mint Choc Chip Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Pina'colada Cream Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Lemonade Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Choc Hazelnut Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Just The Meat

Sliced Brisket

Chopped Brisket

Ribs Full Rack

$19.99

Ribs 1/2 Rack

$12.99

Pulled Pork

Sausage

Jalapeno Sausage

Whole Smoked Brisket 9-11lbs (pre-order only call for availability)

$155.00

Whole Smoked Turkey 12-14 lbs (pre-order only call for availability)

$70.00Out of stock

BBQ

Sliced Brisket

Chopped Brisket

Pulled Pork

Jalapeno Sausage

Full Rack Pork Ribs

$19.99

1/2 Rack Pork Ribs

$12.99

Sides

Mashed Potatos ( feeds 3-4 )

$6.00

Jalapeno Cheese Grits ( feeds 3-4 )

$6.00

Corn ( feeds 3-4 )

$6.00

Dirty Rice ( feeds 3-4 )

$5.00

Fries ( feeds 3-4 )

$6.00

Beans (Feeds 3-4)

$6.00

Coleslaw (Feeds 3-4)

$6.00

Esquites "street corn" (feeds 3-4)

$10.00

Mac N Cheese (feeds 3-4)

$6.00

Okra (feeds 3-4)

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables (feeds 3-4)

$6.00

Sweet Pot Fries (feeds 3-4)

$6.00

Broccoli ( feeds 3-4 )

$6.00

Onion Rings ( feeds 3-4 )

$12.00

Sides

Beans

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Dirty Rice

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Grits

$2.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Esquites "Street Corn"

$4.00

Mac And Cheese

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fried Okra

$2.00

Lays Potato Chips

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Bites

$4.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$4.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Powerade

Out of stock

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Milk

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Orange Fanta

Kids Peach Tea

Kids Unsweet Tea

Kids Root Beer

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

Kids Water

Weekly Special

Mahi Tacos (3)

$14.95

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$15.99

Tilapia Lafayette

$16.95

Ribeye & Lobster Tail

$48.95

Sirloin & Lobster Tail

$38.95

Salmon Piccata Pasta

$17.99

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$21.95

Crab Stuffed Chicken

$18.95

Barbecue Catfish Platter

$16.99

Two Lobster Tails

$22.95

One Dino Rib

$23.00Out of stock

Beef Dino Rib. With 2 sides.

Two Dino Ribs

$46.00Out of stock

Two Beef Dino Ribs. With 2 sides.

Chili-Lime Chicken

$11.95

Crab Stuffed Red Snapper

$19.99

Brisket Kabobs

$12.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

151 Southeast Parkway, Azle, TX 76020

Directions

