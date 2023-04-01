Restaurant header imageView gallery
Flames Seafood Grill

1,226 Reviews

$$

1917 Martin Dr

Weatherford, TX 76086

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish Platter
Chicken Fried Steak
Po Boys - SHRIMP

Drinks

Coke

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Rootbeer

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.35

Orange Fanta

$2.35

Ice Tea

$2.35

Ice Tea Sweet

$2.35

Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.35Out of stock

House Margarita 1 Gallon (must purchase with food)

$40.00Out of stock

IceTea Sweet ( 1 Gallon )

$5.95Out of stock

IceTea ( 1 Gallon )

$5.95Out of stock

Lemonade (1 Gallon)

$5.95Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade (1 Gallon)

$5.95Out of stock

Soda Water

Red Bull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Appetizers

Alligator

$13.95

Cajun Wings

$10.95

Calamari

$13.95

Seafood Cakes

$16.95

Cajun Fried Trio

$17.19

Fried Jalapenos

$9.95

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Fried Pickles/Jalapenos Mixed

$9.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Pan Seared Scallops

$15.95

Seafood Queso

$10.95

Seafood Sampler

$16.95

Shrimp Cocktail - Mexican

$15.95

Shrimp Cocktail Regular

$14.95

Soups

Seafood Gumbo CUP

$6.95

Seafood Gumbo BOWL

$8.95

Lobster Bisque - CUP

$6.95

Lobster Bisque BOWL

$8.95

Soup of the Day - CUP

$6.95

Soup of the Day - BOWL

$8.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Texican Layered Salad with Grilled Chicken

$14.89

Flames Cobb Salad

$14.95

Flames House Salad

$5.95

Flames Cajun Salad

$18.95

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Shrimp&Crab Stuffed Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Chicken Kabobs

$14.95

Pastas

Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

Pasta Mardi Gras

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Fettuccini

$11.95

Lobster Ravioli

$18.95

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$15.95Out of stock

Frutti Di Mare

$21.79

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.95

Cowboy Burger

$12.49

Sweet Fire Burger

$12.49

Flames Blue

$14.36

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Po Boys - OYSTER

$13.95

Po Boys - SHRIMP

$13.95

Po Boys - ALLIGATOR

$13.95

BLT

$10.99

Smoked Ruben

$13.45Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Tacos

Taco Trio (3)

$14.95

Mahi Mahi Tacos (2)

$15.95

Steaks

Filet Oscar W/King Crab and Broccolini

$56.95Out of stock

Filet Mignon (8 oz)

$31.95

Ribeye (16 oz)

$31.95Out of stock

Sirloin Steak (10 oz)

$22.95

Filet Mignon (6oz) Lump Crab & Béarnaise

$48.95Out of stock

Seafood Classics

Salmon - Grilled or Blackened

$19.95

Salmon - Cajun New Orleans

$22.95

Seafood Stuffed Salmon

$22.95

Tilapia Lafayette

$21.95

Jalapeno Catfish

$19.95

Coconut Crusted Cod

$22.95

Pecan Crusted Cod

$19.95Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (7)

$17.95

Seafood Stuffed Shrimp (6)

$18.95

Shrimp Trio (9 total)

$18.95

Two 4oz cold water lobster tails

$33.95

Shrimp & Grits

$18.95

Crawfish & Shrimp Etouffee

$19.95

Shrimp Kabobs

$16.95

Red Snapper Pontchartrain

$26.95Out of stock

Chilean Sea Bass

$28.95Out of stock

Catch of the day

$27.54Out of stock

Platters

Bayou Platter

$25.95

Catfish Platter

$17.95

Ultimate Seafood Platter

$28.95

Fried Shrimp Platter (10)

$17.95

Coconut Shrimp (9)

$18.95

Fried Oyster Platter

$19.95

Fish N Chips

$17.95

Captain's Table

$35.95

Bold Fried Shrimp Platter

$16.95Out of stock

Shellfish

Snow Crab Legs - 1/2 lb

$19.95

Snow Crab Legs - Full lb

$38.95

Live Maine Lobster

$31.95

King Crab Legs - Full Lb

$65.95Out of stock

Peel N Eat Shrimp - Full lb

$29.95

Stacks

Poke Tuna Stack

$16.95

Shrimp Stack

$16.95Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Ceviche Stack

$16.95

Smoked Salmon Stack

$16.95

Jumbles

Jumble - King Crab

$80.95Out of stock

Jumble - Snow Crab

$69.95

Jumble - Whole Maine Lobster

$70.95

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Flames Ghost Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Veggies - Mixed

$4.00

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.95

Esquites Street Corn

$6.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Hush Puppies (4)

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding w/ Hot butter rum sauce

$8.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.49

NY Cheesecake

$8.49

Banana Pudding

$6.29

Key Lime Tres Leches

$8.49

Dessert of the week

$8.49

Add Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno Cream Sauce (Side)

$0.50

Alexander Sauce (side)

$1.00

Cajun Sauce (side)

$0.50

Lafayette Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce (Side)

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1917 Martin Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086

Directions

Gallery
Flames Seafood Grill image
Flames Seafood Grill image
Flames Seafood Grill image

Map
