Food Trucks
American
Chicken

Flamin Hot Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

17840 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91316

Small Combos

Bruins Chick Sandwich & Side

Bruins Chick Sandwich & Side

$13.69

1 Flamin Hot Chicken Sandwich with Tender, Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce &Pickles Your Choice of Street Style corn or Fries

Bruins Chicken Tenders & Side

Bruins Chicken Tenders & Side

$13.69

1 Flamin Hot Chicken Tender with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce, pickles and Texas toast. Your Choice of Street Style corn or Fries

Vegetarian Chicken Sandwich & Side

Vegetarian Chicken Sandwich & Side

$0.01

1 Veggie Chicken Sandwich & Side

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Coca Cola Diet

Coca Cola Diet

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Water

Water

$2.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

17840 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316

