Mexican & Tex-Mex
Flaming Margaritas 3015 W 76 country blvd
No reviews yet
3015 W 76 country blvd
Branson, MO 65616
Starters
QuesaBirria(Consome)
$16.00
Birria Tacos(Consome)
$16.00
Trio Dip Sampler
$16.00
Fresh Guacamole
$10.00
Crab Guacamole
$18.00
Cheese Dip Cup
$6.00
Cheese Dip Bowl
$10.00
Flaming Cheese / Queso Fundido
$13.00
Fried Pickles
$10.00
Fried Cheese Balls (Spicy)
$10.00
Fried Jalapenos
$12.00
Chicken Flautas
$12.00
Chicken Wings With Fries
$16.00
Nachos
$14.00
Quesadilla
$14.00
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita For One
$18.00
Chicken Fajita For 2
$32.00
Steak Fajita For One
$22.00
Steak Fajita For Two
$42.00
Trio Fajita For One
$23.00
Trio Fajita For 2
$44.00
Shrimp Fajita For One
$24.00
Shrimp Fajita For 2
$46.00
Veggie Fajitas For One
$18.00
Veggie Fajitas For 2
$32.00
Ribeye Fajitas(16 oz)
$48.00
Filet Mignon Fajita
$40.00
Snapper Fajita
$28.00
Molcajate for one
$30.00
Molcajate for two
$58.00
Combo Fajita for One
Combo Fajita for two
Sea Food Molcajate for one
$32.00
Sea Food Molcajate for two
$60.00
Chef's Featured
Seafood Starters
Fresh Catch Seafood
Mexican Seafood
Lobster Tail Enchiladas(2)
$26.00
Lobster Tail Enchiladas(3)
$38.00
Crab-Shrimp-Lobster Enchiladas
$34.00
Crab Enchiladas (2)
$26.00
Shrimp Enchiladas(3)
$21.00
Crab-Shrimp Enchiladas(2)
$21.00
Crab-Shrimp Chimichanga
$30.00
Lobster-Shrimp Chimicanga
$30.00
Lobster-Shrimp Chile Relleno
$30.00
Crab and Shrimp Stuffed Chile Releno
$30.00
Mujarra Fritta
$20.00
Seafood Burrito
$30.00
Crab Enchiladas (3)
$38.00
Tacos
Salmon Tacos
$26.00
Lobster Tail Taco Plate(2)
$26.00
Lobster Tail Taco(3) Plate
$38.00
Chilean Seabass Taco Plate
$40.00
Shrimp Taco Plate
$21.00
Mahi Mahi Taco Plate
$24.00
Chorizo Taco Plate
$16.00
Barbacoa Taco Plate
$18.00
Carnitas Taco Plate
$16.00
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate
$16.00
Steak Taco Plate
$18.00
Ground Beef Taco Plate
$14.00
Shredded Chicken Taco Plate
$14.00
Veggie Taco Plate
$15.00
Mexican Classics
Tex-Mex
Kids
Desserts
Sides
Red rice
$3.99
White rice
$3.99
Refried beans
$3.99
Dirty Rice
$6.99
Charro beans
$6.99
Steamed brocoli
$3.99
Tomato
$1.00
Lettuce
$1.00
Onion
$1.00
Cilantro
$1.00
Grated Chesee
$2.00
Sour cream
$2.00
Avocado
$3.00
Side Guacamole
$3.00
Cebollines Mexican onion
$3.00
Toreados jalapenos
$3.00
Tortillas
$1.50
Fresh Jalapenos
$2.00
Single taco
$3.99
Single enchilada
$3.50
Single tamale
$4.00
Single chimichanga
$9.00
Single chile releno
$9.00
French fries
$3.99
Add chese sauce
$4.00
Add shrimp skewer
$7.99
Bean Burrito La Carte
$9.00
Pico
$2.00
Grilled Asparagus
$6.99
Add Lobster Tail
$19.99
Add Seafood Topping
$10.00
Cactus (Nopal)
$6.99
Loaded Baked Potato
$6.99
Soft Drinks
Water
Pepsi
$2.99
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Mountain Dew
$2.99
Dr,. Pepper
$2.99
Root Beer
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Strawberry Melon Tea
$2.99
Rasberry Tea
$2.99
Siera Mist
$2.99
Fruit Punch
$2.99
Horchata
$5.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Unsweet Tea
$2.99
Flaming Melon
$5.99
Virgin Margarita
$6.99
Virgin Pina colada
$6.99
Virgin Strawberry Daiquri
$6.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Milk
$2.99
Jamaica
$5.99
Tamarindo
$5.99
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Margaritas
Classics
Michelada
$8.75
Michelada Grande (60 oz.)
$24.99
Pina Colada
$10.99
Pina Colada Medium
$21.99
Pina Colada Large
$29.99
Strawberry Daiquri
$10.99
Strawberry Daiquri Medium
$21.99
Strawberry Daiquri Large
$29.99
Tequia Sunrise
$8.99
Tequia Sunrise Medium
$19.99
Tequia Sunrise Large
$29.99
Bloody Mary
$10.99
Bloody Mary Medium
$17.99
Bloody Mary Large
$25.99
Bourbon and Coke
$8.99
Bloody Maria
$8.99
Mimosa
$8.99
Watermelon Mojito
$12.00
Mojito
$11.00
Champagne
$8.99
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.99
Titos and Soda
$8.99
Rum And Coke
$8.99
Old Fashioned
$10.99
Martini
$9.99Out of stock
Shots
1800
$8.00
Avion
$9.00
Clase Azul
$30.00
Blue Label
$40.00
Casadrogones
$45.00
Cazadores
$8.00
Chocolate Tequila
$8.00
Cincoro
$25.00
Corralejo
$8.00
Dobel 50
$30.00Out of stock
Dobel Maestro
$10.00
Don Julio
$11.00
El Tesarro Extra Anejo
$25.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Herradura
$9.00
Herradura Selection
$45.00
1800 Cristalino
$25.00
Illegal Mezcal
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Lunazul
$8.00Out of stock
Mezcal Codigo
$14.00
Mezcal Santo
$14.00
Milagro
$8.00
Patron
$11.00
Rum Chata
$8.00
Tears of LLorona Extra Anejo
$40.00
Wild Turkey
$11.00
Don Julio 1942
$30.00
Avion 44 Extra Anejo
$30.00
Casaamigos
$12.00
T-Shirt
$20.00
Fireball
$7.00
Hennessy
$8.99
Dessert Drinks (Copy)
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3015 W 76 country blvd, Branson, MO 65616
Gallery
