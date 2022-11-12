Main picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Flaming Margaritas 3015 W 76 country blvd

3015 W 76 country blvd

Branson, MO 65616

Starters

QuesaBirria(Consome)

$16.00

Birria Tacos(Consome)

$16.00

Trio Dip Sampler

$16.00

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Crab Guacamole

$18.00

Cheese Dip Cup

$6.00

Cheese Dip Bowl

$10.00

Flaming Cheese / Queso Fundido

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Cheese Balls (Spicy)

$10.00

Fried Jalapenos

$12.00

Chicken Flautas

$12.00

Chicken Wings With Fries

$16.00

Nachos

$14.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Mexican Steak

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Carne Asada

$30.00

Carne Asada with Shrimp

$36.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita For One

$18.00

Chicken Fajita For 2

$32.00

Steak Fajita For One

$22.00

Steak Fajita For Two

$42.00

Trio Fajita For One

$23.00

Trio Fajita For 2

$44.00

Shrimp Fajita For One

$24.00

Shrimp Fajita For 2

$46.00

Veggie Fajitas For One

$18.00

Veggie Fajitas For 2

$32.00

Ribeye Fajitas(16 oz)

$48.00

Filet Mignon Fajita

$40.00

Snapper Fajita

$28.00

Molcajate for one

$30.00

Molcajate for two

$58.00

Combo Fajita for One

Combo Fajita for two

Sea Food Molcajate for one

$32.00

Sea Food Molcajate for two

$60.00

Chef's Featured

Tomahawk

$90.00Out of stock

Alaskan Seafood Feast

$90.00

Maine Seafood Feast

$50.00

King's Plate(Ribeye&Shrimp)

$54.00

Queen's Plate(Filet Mignon&Lobster Tail)

$59.00

Seafood Starters

SeaFood Nachos

$35.00

SeaFood Quesadilla

$35.00

Lobster Taco Appetizer (1)

$18.00

Oyster Half Dozen

$15.00

Oyster Dozen

$28.00

White Wine Mussels

$16.00

Ceviche Shrimp

$20.00

Aguachile Shrimp

$24.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Fresh Catch Seafood

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.00

Snapper

$28.00

Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

Mahi-Mahi

$28.00

Lobster Tails(2)

$45.00

Mexican Seafood

Lobster Tail Enchiladas(2)

$26.00

Lobster Tail Enchiladas(3)

$38.00

Crab-Shrimp-Lobster Enchiladas

$34.00

Crab Enchiladas (2)

$26.00

Shrimp Enchiladas(3)

$21.00

Crab-Shrimp Enchiladas(2)

$21.00

Crab-Shrimp Chimichanga

$30.00

Lobster-Shrimp Chimicanga

$30.00

Lobster-Shrimp Chile Relleno

$30.00

Crab and Shrimp Stuffed Chile Releno

$30.00

Mujarra Fritta

$20.00

Seafood Burrito

$30.00

Crab Enchiladas (3)

$38.00

Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$26.00

Lobster Tail Taco Plate(2)

$26.00

Lobster Tail Taco(3) Plate

$38.00

Chilean Seabass Taco Plate

$40.00

Shrimp Taco Plate

$21.00

Mahi Mahi Taco Plate

$24.00

Chorizo Taco Plate

$16.00

Barbacoa Taco Plate

$18.00

Carnitas Taco Plate

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate

$16.00

Steak Taco Plate

$18.00

Ground Beef Taco Plate

$14.00

Shredded Chicken Taco Plate

$14.00

Veggie Taco Plate

$15.00

Mexican Classics

Barbacoa Plate

$21.00

Carnitas Plate

$20.00

Chili Verde

$21.00

Chile Releno

$15.00

Trio Tamales

$18.00

Tex-Mex

Burrito Americano

$14.00

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Steven's Special

$15.00

Enchiladas

$14.00

Chimichanga

$15.00

Kids

Kid Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kid Chicken tenders

$8.00

Kid Cheese Quesedilla

$8.00

Kid Chicken Quesedilla

$8.00

Kid Enchilada

$8.00

Kid Pork Tamale

$8.00

Kid Taco

$8.00

Kid Bean Burrito

$8.00

Desserts

Churros with ice cream

$9.00

Sopapilla with ice cream

$8.00

Chocolate Colossal

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Add Ice Cream

$3.99

Birthday Churros (Half Order)

Triple Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Sides

Red rice

$3.99

White rice

$3.99

Refried beans

$3.99

Dirty Rice

$6.99

Charro beans

$6.99

Steamed brocoli

$3.99

Tomato

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Grated Chesee

$2.00

Sour cream

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Cebollines Mexican onion

$3.00

Toreados jalapenos

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.50

Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00

Single taco

$3.99

Single enchilada

$3.50

Single tamale

$4.00

Single chimichanga

$9.00

Single chile releno

$9.00

French fries

$3.99

Add chese sauce

$4.00

Add shrimp skewer

$7.99

Bean Burrito La Carte

$9.00

Pico

$2.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.99

Add Lobster Tail

$19.99

Add Seafood Topping

$10.00

Cactus (Nopal)

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr,. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Melon Tea

$2.99

Rasberry Tea

$2.99

Siera Mist

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Horchata

$5.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Flaming Melon

$5.99

Virgin Margarita

$6.99

Virgin Pina colada

$6.99

Virgin Strawberry Daiquri

$6.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Jamaica

$5.99

Tamarindo

$5.99

Draft Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$8.75

Bud Light Draft

$7.75

Budweiser Draft

$7.75

Dos Equis amber Draft

$8.75

Michelob Ultra Draft

$8.75

Miller Lite Draft

$7.75

Modelo Especial Draft

$8.75

Modelo Negro Draft

$8.75

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Margaritas

Virgin(16oz)

$6.99

Flaming Small(20oz)

$13.99

Flaming Medium (40oz)

$25.99

Flaming Large (60oz)

$38.99

Flamihg Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Classics

Michelada

$8.75

Michelada Grande (60 oz.)

$24.99

Pina Colada

$10.99

Pina Colada Medium

$21.99

Pina Colada Large

$29.99

Strawberry Daiquri

$10.99

Strawberry Daiquri Medium

$21.99

Strawberry Daiquri Large

$29.99

Tequia Sunrise

$8.99

Tequia Sunrise Medium

$19.99

Tequia Sunrise Large

$29.99

Bloody Mary

$10.99

Bloody Mary Medium

$17.99

Bloody Mary Large

$25.99

Bourbon and Coke

$8.99

Bloody Maria

$8.99

Mimosa

$8.99

Watermelon Mojito

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Champagne

$8.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.99

Titos and Soda

$8.99

Rum And Coke

$8.99

Old Fashioned

$10.99

Martini

$9.99Out of stock

Shots

1800

$8.00

Avion

$9.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Blue Label

$40.00

Casadrogones

$45.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Chocolate Tequila

$8.00

Cincoro

$25.00

Corralejo

$8.00

Dobel 50

$30.00Out of stock

Dobel Maestro

$10.00

Don Julio

$11.00

El Tesarro Extra Anejo

$25.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Herradura

$9.00

Herradura Selection

$45.00

1800 Cristalino

$25.00

Illegal Mezcal

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Lunazul

$8.00Out of stock

Mezcal Codigo

$14.00

Mezcal Santo

$14.00

Milagro

$8.00

Patron

$11.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Tears of LLorona Extra Anejo

$40.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Avion 44 Extra Anejo

$30.00

Casaamigos

$12.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Fireball

$7.00

Hennessy

$8.99

Wines (Copy)

Moscato

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Dessert Drinks (Copy)

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Tequila Shot

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00
