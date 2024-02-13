Flaming Pig BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
A vibrant and welcoming Texas-style BBQ restaurant. The menu is an homage to authentic Texas barbecue. It features a variety of meats, including succulent brisket, tender ribs, and juicy pulled pork, all smoked to perfection using a blend of local woods.
Location
111 Tumwater Blvd SE, B-102, Tumwater, WA 98501
Gallery
