Main picView gallery

Flaming Wok

review star

No reviews yet

96 Paine Circle Southeast Suite #6

Bondurant, IA 50035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Egg Rolls (2)

$3.95

Cabbage, carrot, celery, ground beef, and vermicelli

Crab Rangoon (4)

$5.95

Crab meat blended with cream cheese and deep-fried

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95

Breaded and lightly seasoned

Shrimp Toast (4)

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp minced with chestnuts and spices spread on toast and then deep-fried

Pot Stickers (6)

$8.00

Pan-fried dumplings filled with ground meat and vegetables

Popcorn Chicken

$10.95Out of stock

Crispy chicken thigh bites with our special seasoning

Bowl of Steamed Rice

$2.50

Bowl of Steamed Rice

Bowl of Fried Rice

$3.50

Stir-fried rice with eggs, peas, and carrots

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$2.95

Celery, carrots, corn, and egg

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.95

Carrot, tofu, bamboo, and egg

Hot & Sour Seafood (For 2)

$9.95

Carrot, tofu, bamboo, egg, shrimp, imitation crab meat, and scallops

Chicken

Broccoli Chicken

$10.95

Sliced chicken breast sauteed with broccoli and carrots in a rich white sauce

Cashew Chicken

$10.95

Diced chicken and cashews, broccoli, carrots, and celery, in garlic sauce

Chicken with Vegetables

$10.95

Sliced chicken sauteed with mushrooms, pea pods, broccoli, carrots, and bamboo shoots ina rich brown sauce

Empress Chicken🌶️

$10.95

Mildly spicy, batter-dipped and fried chicken with broccoli, carrots, and onions, sauteed in a sweet sauce and glazed with hot oil

Garlic Chicken

$10.95

Garlic chicken, sliced mushrooms, and onions sauteed in garlic sauce

Hunan Chicken🌶️

$10.95

Sliced chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, and mushrooms in a brown sauce

Kung Pao Chicken🌶️

$10.95

Diced chicken sauteed in a brown spicy sauce with peanuts, and diced: carrots, and broccoli

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$10.95

Batter-dipped and fried chicken with bell peppers, pineapple chunks and onions in a sweet and sour sauce

Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Batter-dipped and fried chunks of chicken sauteed in sugar, vinegar, and wine in a brown sauce

Mongolian Chicken

$10.95

Sliced chicken sauteed with green onions and shredded onions

Chicken with Snow Pea Pods

$10.95

Sliced chicken breast sauteed with pea pods in a rich white sauce

Pork

Hot Braised Pork🌶️

$10.95

Batter-dipped and fried pork with peas, carrots, and onions sauteed in a rich, brown chili sauce

Kung Pao Pork🌶️

$10.95

Sliced pork sauteed in a brown chili sauce with peanuts, and diced: carrots and broccoli

Pork with Vegetables

$10.95

Slices of pork sauteed with celery, broccoli, mushrooms, cabbage, snow pea pods, bamboo, and carrots in a brown sauce

Sweet and Sour Pork

$10.95

Batter-dipped and fried pork with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, and onions in a sweet and sour sauce

Twice Cooked Pork🌶️

$10.95

Sliced pork sauteed in a brown chili sauce with carrots, cabbage, green pepper, and mushrooms

Beef

Beef with Vegetables

$10.95

Sliced beef sauteed with celery, broccoli, mushrooms, cabbage, snow pea pods, bamboo, and carrots in a brown sauce

Broccoli Beef

$10.95

Sliced beef sauteed with broccoli and carrots in a brown sauce

Hunan Beef🌶️

$10.95

Sliced beef with bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, and onions in a spicy brown sauce

Kung Pao Beef🌶️

$10.95

Sliced beef sauteed in a spicy sauce with peanuts, and diced: carrots and broccoli

Mongolian Beef

$10.95

Sliced beef sauteed with green onions and shredded onions

Pepper Beef

$10.95

Sliced beef sauteed with bell peppers and onions and brown sauce

Shrimp

Cashew Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp sauteed with cashews and diced: broccoli, carrots, and celery in a garlic sauce

Hunan Shrimp🌶️

$12.95

Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, and mushrooms, in a spicy garlic sauce

Kung Pao Shrimp🌶️

$12.95

Shrimp sauteed in a spicy sauce with peanuts and diced: carrots and broccoli

Shrimp with Vegetables

$12.95

Shrimp sauteed with celery, broccoli, mushrooms, cabbage, snow pea pods, bamboo, and carrots in a rich white sauce

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$12.95

Batter-dipped and fried shrimp with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, and onions in a sweet and sour sauce

Mongolian Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp sauteed with green onions and shredded onions

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Steam stir-fried with egg, carrots, and peas

Beef Fried Rice

$10.95

Steam stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, and beef

Pork Fried Rice

$10.95

Steam stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, and pork

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Steam stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, and chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Steam stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, and shrimp

Combination Fried Rice

$13.95

Steam stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, beef, pork, chicken, and shrimp

Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.95

Soft thick noodles stir-fried with carrots, celery, chopped onions, cabbage, broccoli, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms

Beef Lo Mein

$10.95

Soft thick noodles stir-fried with carrots, celery, chopped onions, cabbage, broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and beef

Pork Lo Mein

$10.95

Soft thick noodles stir-fried with carrots, celery, chopped onions, cabbage, broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and pork

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

Soft thick noodles stir-fried with carrots, celery, chopped onions, cabbage, broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and chicken

Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.95

Soft thick noodles stir-fried with carrots, celery, chopped onions, cabbage, broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and shrimp

Combination Lo Mein

$13.95

Soft thick noodles stir-fried with carrots, celery, chopped onions, cabbage, broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, chicken, beef, pork, and shrimp

Chef's Specialties

Governor's Chicken🌶️

$12.95

Chunks of chicken sauteed with bell peppers, onion, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, garlic, and ginger in a sweet sauce

Orange Chicken🌶️

$12.95

Deep-fried slices of tender, dark chicken meat, sauteed with orange peel and peppers in a sweet, hot sauce

Orange Beef🌶️

$12.95Out of stock

Deep-fried slices of beef tenderloin sauteed with orange peel and peppers in a sweet, hot sauce

Royal Beef

$12.95Out of stock

Tender beef deep-fried and then blended into a savory sauce with a touch of garlic flavoring

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

96 Paine Circle Southeast Suite #6, Bondurant, IA 50035

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Reclaimed Rails Brewing
orange star5.0 • 182
101 Main St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
The Flame Bondurant - 103 Main Street SE
orange starNo Reviews
103 Main Street SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Los Altos - Bondurant
orange star4.6 • 5
87 Paine St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Bumblebee Pizza - 2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Scornovaccas Altoona - 2437 Adventureland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Brick and Ivy
orange starNo Reviews
400 34th Ave Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bondurant

Reclaimed Rails Brewing
orange star5.0 • 182
101 Main St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Los Altos - Bondurant
orange star4.6 • 5
87 Paine St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bondurant
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston