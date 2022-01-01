Flamingo Deck imageView gallery
American
Italian

Flamingo Deck

No reviews yet

4110 Mission Blvd

SAN DIEGO, CA 92109

Bottles

1942 Bottle

$600.00

Absolut Elyx Bottle

$300.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$350.00

Casamigos Repo Bottle

$350.00

Deleon Bottle

$300.00

Epsolon Blanco Bottle

$275.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$350.00

Jameson Bottle

$325.00

Skyy Bottle

$275.00

Titos Bottle

$300.00

PB Vice Bucket

$40.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$350.00

Real Del Valle Bottle

$275.00

Aperol Spritz Service

Spritz Service

$120.00

Flamingos

Punch Bowl - Tres Lonely Boy

$60.00

Punch Bowl - Lil' Shin Dig

$60.00

Punch Bowl - Summer of Lav

$60.00

Punch Bowl - Drunk in Love

$65.00

Employee

Employee Black FD Shirt

$15.00

Employee Pink Zip Up

$10.00

Ear Piece

$10.00

Employee Dad Hat

$15.00

Employee Flat Bill

$15.00

Guest Merch

Black Unisex Flamingo Shirt

$25.00

Copper Chalice

$40.00

Ladies Pink Zip

$17.00

Mango Lolli

$1.00

Flamingo Dad Hat

$24.00

Flamingo Flat Bill

$24.00

Flat Rate Food Charge

Flat Rate Charge $1250

$1,250.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the PB Promenade at 4110 Mission Blvd, Flamingo Deck is a New American Restaurant & Bar with an Italian twist. A beach resort with a lounge atmosphere on Mission Blvd, Flamingo Deck’s exquisite decor and ambience will play host to great brunch weekends and fun nightlife in Pacific Beach.

Location

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO, CA 92109

Directions

Flamingo Deck image

