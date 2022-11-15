A map showing the location of Flamingo Seafood - Atlantic Blvd 2798 East Atlantic BlvdView gallery

Flamingo Seafood - Atlantic Blvd 2798 East Atlantic Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2798 East Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

RAW BAR

RAW OYSTERS (3)

$11.00

mignonette, horseradish, cocktail sauce

RAW OYSTERS (6)

$21.00

mignonette, horseradish, cocktail sauce

RAW OYSTERS (12)

$42.00

mignonette, horseradish, cocktail sauce

RAW CLAMS (3)

$3.00

mignonette, horseradish, cocktail sauce

RAW CLAMS (6)

$6.00

mignonette, horseradish, cocktail sauce

RAW CLAMS (12)

$12.00

mignonette, horseradish, cocktail sauce

CRUDO

$17.00

daily special with our freshest ingredients

POKÉ

$18.00

cubed raw sashimi grade tuna, sesame, soy

GRAVLAX

$15.00

house-cured salmon, pickled onions, capers, sweet mustard sauce, pumpernickel breads

CEVICHE

$16.00

SALMON TARTARE

$17.00

chipotle spiced, capers, scallion, cilantro, plantain chips

BEEF TARTARE

$18.00

grass-fed tenderloin of beef, shallot, caper, chive, rye, black garlic aioli, kettle chips

SMALL PLATES

SMOKED FISH DIP

$15.00

old florida style, pickled crudité, jalapenos, water crackers

CAVIAR TERRINE

$16.00

layered chopped egg, scallion, crème fraiche & caviar, water crackers

GORGONZOLA CHEESECAKE

$12.00

gorgonzola, cream, tomatoes & scallions, crisp cheddar crust, toasted walnuts, crackers

RILLETTES

$13.00

french country-style pork confit spread, cornichons, seeded mustard, pickled onions, crostini

BROILED OYSTERS (6)

$19.00

broiled with cajun butter, breadcrumb, parmesan

CHERRY PEPPERS

$16.00

stuffed with smoked trout, parmigiano reggiano, basil

BROILED CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

wine-poached & broiled cauliflower, whipped sundried tomato goat-feta dip

FISH STEW_bowl

$9.00

fennel, white wine, yukon potatoes, fresh dill, touch of cream

FISH STEW_cup

$6.00

SOUP DU JOUR_bowl

$8.00

SOUP DU JOUR_cup

$5.00

SANDWICHES

FISH SALAD SANDWICH

$16.00

lemony mayo, chopped celery & chives, sliced tomato, lettuce, brioche bun

SALMON BOLT

$16.00

maple bacon, red onion, arugula, tomato, lemon aioli, brioche bun

RILLETTES MELT

$12.00

pork confit, pickled red onions, melted gruyere, open-faced on baguette

GANGNAM BEEF

$15.00

slow-cooked korean-style beef, gochujang, kimchee slaw, baguette

JERK CHICKEN

$14.00

jerk sauce with slow-cooked shredded chicken, tropical slaw, brioche bun

BELLA

$12.00

balsamic-glazed portobella mushroom, arugula, pickled red onions, sundried tomato goat-feta spread, baguette

SANDWICH SPECIAL

SALADS

SALADE NICOISE

$18.00

seared ahi tuna, egg, mixed olives, potatoes, herb salad, dijon shallot vinaigrette

CAESAR

$10.00

romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, anchovies, crostini croutons

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

bourbon caramel sauce

KEY LIME PIE

$11.00

old Florida style

STUFFED COOKIES

$10.00

chocolate chip cookies stuffed with hazelnut ganache

BEVERAGES

Fiji

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Bottle

Miller Lite

$3.25

Wine by the GLS

GLS Kim Crawford Charddonay

White by the BTL

Kim Crawford Chardonnay

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

BEVERAGES (Copy)

Fiji

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2798 East Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Foundry
orange starNo Reviews
2781 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
26th Degree Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2600 E. Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Deccan Spice - Pompano
orange star4.7 • 357
1149 S Federal Hwy pompano beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Living Green - Pompano
orange star4.6 • 691
413 N federal Hwy pompano beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Cannoli Kitchen - 255 N Pompano Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
255 n pompano beach blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pompano Beach

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pompano Beach
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston