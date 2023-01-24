Flamingo Deck imageView gallery
American
Italian

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd

SAN DIEGO, CA 92109

Drinks

Tiramisu Martini

Tiramisu Martini

$14.00

Absolut elyx, espresso, coffee liqueur, tiramisu foam

Tres Lonely Boy

$14.00

Our take on a classic margarita Blanco tequila, agave, lime.

Spicy Tres Lonely Boys

$14.00

Our Take on a spicy margarita, Blanco tequila, agave, lime

Summer of Lav

$14.00

Beefeater gin, lavender, lemon

Drunk In Love

$15.00

Watermelon-basil grey goose, watermelon redbull, lemon, cucumber

Lil' Shin Dig

$14.00

Absolut peach, tangerine, aperol, lemon

Naked and Famous

$15.00Out of stock

Mezcal , yellow chartreuse, aperol, lime juice

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, champagne, orange slice

PB Vice

$9.00

Miller high life with aperol

Filthy Flamingo

$15.00

Titos vodka, olive juice, gorgonzola stuffed olives

Can't Afford It

$33.00

Don julio 1942, grand marnier, agave, lime, orange

Hips Dont Lie

Hips Dont Lie

$14.00

Divino maguey mezcal, pomegranate, mango, lemon juice

Punch Bowl - Summer of Lav

$60.00

Punch Bowl - Tres Lonely Boy

$60.00

Punch Bowl - Spicy Tres

$60.00

Punch Bowl - Lil' Shin Dig

$60.00

Punch Bowl - Drunk in Love

$65.00

Punch Bowl - Can't Afford It

$140.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Negroni Bianco Martini

$13.00

Tiramisu SHOT

$9.00

Call Me Old Fashion

$14.00

Barone Fini Merlot

$10.00

Barone Fini Merlot [Bottle]

$35.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir [Bottle]

$80.00

Daou Cab [Bottle]

$56.00

Educated Guess

$12.00

Educated Guess [Bottle]

$44.00

Eruption [Bottle]

$52.00

Frescobaldi Remole

$8.00

Frescobaldi Remole [Bottle]

$32.00

Justin Cab

$15.00

Justin Cab [Bottle]

$62.00

Martin Ray Pinot 2018 [Bottle]

$44.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir 2018

$12.00

Michele Chiarlo

$9.00

Michele Chiarlo [Bottle]

$35.00

pessimist Red Blend

$14.00

The Pessimist [Bottle]

$60.00

Faust Cab (Bottle)

$110.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Bruno Giacosa

$88.00

Albarino 2019

$9.00Out of stock

Albarino 2019 [Bottle]

$32.00Out of stock

Daou Chardonnay [Bottle]

$60.00

Del Vento [Bottle]

$32.00

Del Vento Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Justin Sav Blanc

$10.00

Justin Sav Blanc [Bottle]

$37.00

Cortese Gavi

$13.00

Cortese [Bottle]

$47.00

Martin Ray Chard 2018

$10.00

Martin Ray Chard 2018 [Bottle]

$37.00

Peter Yealands Sauv Blanc [Bottle]

$40.00

Terra D'oro

$10.00

Terra D'oro [Bottle]

$37.00

Coda di volpe

$50.00

Sav Blanc NZ

$11.00

Garzon Alberino

$9.00

Garzon 2021 [ Bottle]

$32.00

Goldschmidt Chard

$9.00

Acinum

$10.00

Mimosa Glass

$8.00

Acinum [Bottle]

$37.00

Anna Cava

$8.00

Anna Cava [Bottle]

$32.00

Schramsberg [Bottle]

$100.00

Veuve Clicquot [Bottle]

$125.00

Luca Paretti Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Luca Paretti Sparkling Rose [Bottle]

$37.00

Veuve Rose [Bottle]

$125.00

Villa Di Corlo

$11.00

Villa Di Corlo [Bottle]

$42.00

Banfi Cuvee [Bottle]

$70.00

Stanford Champagne

$31.00

Luca Paretti Prosecco

$11.00

Luca Botte

$37.00

Padre Mimosa

$5.00

Bel Air

$30.00

Pale Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Pale Rose Bottle

$37.00Out of stock

Pink Flamingo

$11.00

Pink Flamingo Bottle

$40.00

Purato Rose

$10.00

Purato Rose Bottle

$37.00

Taster

Bud Light

$8.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Kona Big Wave

$9.00

DosXX

$8.00Out of stock

DosXX Amber

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Sculpin

$11.00

Space Dust

$11.00

Michelada

$11.00

Juneshine

$11.00

Alesmith .394

$9.00

Guiness

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$10.00

Seaborn Cocktail

$11.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Dos XX Btl

$8.00

Miller High Life

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Hecho Tequila \ Soda Can

$8.00

Hecho

$8.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

OJ Carafe

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

San Benedetto

$5.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Red Bull Mocktail

$6.00

Brunch

Vegan Avocado Toast

Vegan Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough bread, topped with smashed avocado, shaved radish, togarashi, tomatoes

Prosciutto Avocado Toast

$14.00

Sourdough bread topped with smashed avocados shaved radish, togarashi, tomatoes, and prosciutto

Truffle Spinach Benedict

$16.00

English muffins topped with Cream spinach, truffle butter, poached eggs, and housemade hollandaise sauce served with a side salad

Bacon & Avocado Benedict

Bacon & Avocado Benedict

$16.00

English muffin topped with crispy bacon, avocado, poached eggs, and finished with our housemade hollandaise sauce served with a side salad

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken served on a brioche bun, with chili aioli, and housemade pickles accompanied by breakfast potatoes or mixed greens

Créme Brulee French Toast

Créme Brulee French Toast

$15.00

Housemade brioche french toast served with vanilla cream, fresh berries, maple syrup

Proscuitto & Parmesan Scramble

$16.00

Housemade scramble with asparagus, red bell peppers topped with crispy prosciutto and finished with Parmesan Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes and a slice of sourdough bread.

Sausage Scramble

$16.00

Housemade scramble with sausage, spinach, mushrooms, and salsa fresca topped with Crispy Onions. Served with breakfast potatoes and a slice of sourdough bread.

Chefs Scramble

$16.00Out of stock

Changes weekly, Ask for this week's scramble special

Side of Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Weekend Lunch

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic

Tempura Calamari

$16.00

Freshly fried calamari finished with togarashi seasoning. Served with lemon aioli

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Steamed mussels with spicy pork sausage, parsley, tomato, and grilled sourdough on the side

Caeser Salad

$13.00

Little gem lettuce, served with housemade caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, and finished with parmesan

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$19.00

Grilled prime sirloin steak, hand-cut fries, served with chimichurri sauce

Flamingo Burger

$16.00

housemade burger on a brioche bun topped with caramelized onions, fontina cheese, house spread, and arugula. Served with your choice of fries or salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Crisp Lettuce served with crispy chickpeas, tahini lemon dressing, fine herbs, olives, feta cheese, cucumber, avocado

Roasted Pear Salad

$15.00

Roasted Peaches and burrata cheese, finished with a drizzle of honey

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Seasoned fries topped with truffle oil and parmesan cheese

Dinner

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Citrus, Calabrian Chili, Rosemary

Pesto Burrata Crostini

$15.00

burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, pesto, crushed pistachios

Tempura Calamari

$16.00

Freshly fried calamari dusted with togarashi seasoning and served with a side of Yuzu Aioli and Lemon

Cheese and Charcuterie Board

Cheese and Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Daily selection of Cheeses and meats inquire with server to find out what chef has chosen for today

Pear Salad

$15.00

Burrata cheese, Proscuitto, finished with honey

Meatballs with Polenta Fries

$16.00

Pork and beef meatballs, spicy tomato sauce served with polenta fries

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Seasoned fries truffle oil, parmesan cheese

Tuna Stack

$19.00

Ahi Tuna, kalamata olives, capers, cherry tomatoes, red onions served with wontons

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Fried with a pomegranate glaze, pomegranate seeds topped with parmesan cheese

Whipped Ricotta

$11.00

Whipped ricotta topped with warm honey, cracked pepper served with a side of sourdough bread

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Mussels cooked with nduja sausage, Parsley, Tomato, Grilled Sour Dough

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Little gem lettuce housemade caesar dressing served with sour dough croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Bolognese

$22.00

Tagliatelle pasta topped with bolognese sauce, aged parmesan, gremolata

Truffle Pasta

Truffle Pasta

$22.00

Rigatoni pasta topped porcini mushrooms, truffle Butter, soft herbs, creme fraiche

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

Half chicken cooked in a brown butter sauce with lemon, capers, parsley, and creamed potatoes

NY Strip

$44.00

14 Oz NY Strip steak served with mashed potatoes, and baby carrots. Finished with a tamarind sauce

Pork Chop

$28.00

Candied pork chop, baby carrots, goat cheese polenta

Pesto Salmon

$28.00

Pesto-crusted salmon served with a vegetable medley and mashed potatoes

Kids Butter Noodles

$11.00

Kumiai Oysters (6)

$6.00

Pizza

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Taleggio Cheese, Porcini, Caramelize Onions, Parsley

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$19.00

Italian Ham, Arugula, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Onion

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Spicy Salami Pizza

Spicy Salami Pizza

$18.00

Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey

Margarita Pizza

$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

House-made pizza topped with pepperoni, mozzarella, and finished with parmesan cheese

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

House-made pizza topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Blanco

$17.00

Pizza

Margarita

Margarita

$16.00

House-made pizza topped with Buffalo mozzarella, basil, and san marzano tomato

Spicy Salami

Spicy Salami

$18.00

House-made pizza topped with calabrian chili, fontina cheese, thyme, and finished with a drizzle of honey

Truffle Mushroom Pie

Truffle Mushroom Pie

$17.00

House-made pizza topped with truffle mushroom sauce, taleggio cheese, caramelized onions, and finished with parsley

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

House-made pizza topped with pepperoni, mozzarella, and finished with parmesan cheese

Prosciutto & Arugula

Prosciutto & Arugula

$19.00

House-made pizza topped with prosciutto, arugula, smoked mozzarella, and red onion

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

House-made pizza topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Blanco Pizza

$17.00

House-made pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, chorizo, chili, parmesan cheese, romesco sauce

Lunch

Tempura Calamari

$16.00

Freshly fried calamari finished with togarashi seasoning. Served with lemon aioli

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Steamed mussels with spicy pork sausage, parsley, tomato, and grilled sourdough on the side

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Caeser Salad

$13.00

Little gem lettuce, served with housemade caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, and finished with parmesan

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$19.00

Grilled prime sirloin steak, hand-cut fries, served with chimichurri sauce

Flamingo Burger

$16.00

housemade burger on a brioche bun topped with caramelized onions, fontina cheese, house spread, and arugula. Served with your choice of fries or salad

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tuna Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Seasoned fries topped with truffle oil and parmesan cheese

Pear Salad

$15.00

Burrata cheese, Proscuitto, finished with honey

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic

Pizza

Blanco Pizza

$17.00

House-made pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, chorizo, chili, parmesan cheese, romesco sauce

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$19.00

Italian Ham, Arugula, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Onion

Spicy Salami Pizza

Spicy Salami Pizza

$18.00

Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Taleggio Cheese, Porcini, Caramelize Onions, Parsley

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

House-made pizza topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade tiramisu with Lady finger cookies, mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

House-made key lime pie served with lime zest, fresh whipped cream, graham cracker crust

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Housemade creme brulee topped with fresh fruit

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the PB Promenade at 4110 Mission Blvd, Flamingo Deck is a New American Restaurant & Bar with an Italian twist. A beach resort with a lounge atmosphere on Mission Blvd, Flamingo Deck’s exquisite decor and ambience will play host to great brunch weekends and fun nightlife in Pacific Beach.

Website

Location

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Flamingo Deck image

