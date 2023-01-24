American
Italian
Flamingo Deck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located in the PB Promenade at 4110 Mission Blvd, Flamingo Deck is a New American Restaurant & Bar with an Italian twist. A beach resort with a lounge atmosphere on Mission Blvd, Flamingo Deck’s exquisite decor and ambience will play host to great brunch weekends and fun nightlife in Pacific Beach.
Location
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO, CA 92109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JRDN Restaurant | Tower23 Hotel - 723 Felspar St.
No Reviews
723 Felspar St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurant