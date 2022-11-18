Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Flanagan's Ale House

225 Reviews

$$

934 Baxter Ave.

Louisville, KY 40204

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Basket O' Fries

$6.00

Basket O' Rings

$7.00

Basket O' Sweets & Honey

$7.00

Basket O' Tots

$7.00

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$10.00

Breadsticks

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Balls

$9.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

1 Large Pretzel w 4 Beer Chz

$13.00Out of stock

Loaded Basket O' Fries

$9.00

Loaded Basket O' Tots

$9.00

Nachos

$11.00

Rueben Quesadilla

$15.00

Spicy Cheese Balls

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

Classic Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

Chef D's Special

$14.00

Burger Mignon

$13.00

Murphy Melt

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Vegan Burger

$13.00

Fish

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Irish Fare

Bangers & Mash

$12.00

Shepherd's Pie

$12.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.00Out of stock

Salads and Soups

Add Chicken Breast

$3.00

$0.25 Bean Soup Cup

$0.25

House Salad & Breadstick

$10.00

Chicken Salad & Breadstick

$13.00

Ceasar Salad & Breadstick

$10.00

Chef Salad & Breadstick

$14.00

Pick Two

$8.00

Side Salad (a la carte)

$5.00

Side Ceasar (a la carte)

$5.00

Bean Soup Cup

$3.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Chili Bowl

$10.00

Add One Breadstick

$1.00

6 Oz Marinara

$3.00

Bean Soup Bowl

$5.00

Guinness Stew

$14.00

Half Chef Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Beer Cheese Philly Steak

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.00

French Dip

$12.00

Lotsa BLT

$11.00

Rueben Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy Philly Steak

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

$0.25 Bean Soup Cup

$0.25

Beer Cheese Cup

$2.00

Broccoli and Cheese

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.00

One Egg

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Ceasar Salad (sub)

$3.00

Side Cheese Fries

$4.00

Side Cheese Tots

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Loaded Fries

$5.00

Side Loaded Tots

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Salad (sub)

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries & Honey

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Baked Beans

$3.00

Dessert

Brownies and Ice cream

$6.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoop Icecream

$4.00

Brownie Ala Carte

$5.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Rice Krispies

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Tenders

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Fish

$5.00

Kids Pizza Bites

$5.00

Rudy Greens Chicken and Veggies

$5.00

Rudy Greens Turkey Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Rudy Greens Beefy Rice

$5.00

Wine BTB

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$20.00

Merlot BTL

$20.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$20.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Rose BTL

$20.00

White Zinfandel BTL

$20.00

Roscato BTL

$20.00

Wycliff Champagne BTL

$20.00

BOTTLE/CAN BEER

1911 Raspberry Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Abita Lemonade

$5.00

Abita Strawberry

$5.00

Ace Pumpkin Cider

$2.00

All Day IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Avery Ellies Brown Can

$5.00

ATG Citra Ass Down Can

$7.00

ATG Cellarless Keller

$7.00Out of stock

Bells Tropical Oberon

$5.00Out of stock

Bass

$6.00

Bells Oberon

$7.00Out of stock

Bells Two Hearted Can

$6.00

Blue Moon Can

$5.00

Boddington Can

$6.00Out of stock

Boulevard Radler

$5.00Out of stock

Brew Dog Choco

$3.00Out of stock

Brew Dog Elvis Can

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzer Cranberry

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer Pineapple

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry

$5.00

Cat Spit Stout

$4.00

Chimay Red

$12.00Out of stock

Cigar City Fancy Papers

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Crooked Stave Gucci Mango

$7.00

Dechutes DaShootz

$3.00

Delirium Tremens Bottle

$9.00

Falls City Pale Can

$4.00

Falls City Pils Can

$4.00

Founder's Octoberfest

$5.00

Fusion Fogorea

$2.00Out of stock

Fullers London Porter

$6.00Out of stock

Funkwerks Raspberry

$6.00

Goodwood Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Goodwood Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Goose SOLO

$2.00

Gravely Power Chord

$6.00Out of stock

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Bottle

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Hi Wire Gose

$6.00

High Life

$4.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Hoegaarden Bottle

$6.00

Kasteel Rouge

$9.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale Bottle

$6.00

Kostritzer

$6.00Out of stock

La Fin Du Monde

$7.00

Lagunitas Daytime Can

$2.00

Lagunitas Lucky 13

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Mile Wide Zugbock

$6.00

Modelo Can

$4.00

Monnik IPA

$3.00Out of stock

Monnik King George

$3.00Out of stock

Moody Tongue IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Murphys Stout

$6.00

Narragansett Can

$4.00

New Holland Dragon's Milk Reserve Bottle

$8.00

O'Douls NA

$3.00

Odd 13 Intergalactic Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Odd 13 Jam Lord

$5.00Out of stock

Old Engine Oil

$6.00

Ommegang Hennepin Bottle

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00Out of stock

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$6.00Out of stock

Pilsner Urquell

$5.00Out of stock

Rhinegeist Bubbles Can

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah Can

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest

$5.00Out of stock

Rogue Hazelnut

$5.00Out of stock

Schlafly Pumpkin

$7.00Out of stock

Sierra Wild Lil Thing

$6.00

Steigl Radler

$4.00Out of stock

Stella Bottle

$6.00

Stone POG

$6.00Out of stock

Strainge Beast Blueberry

$7.00

Strainge Beast Passionfruit

$7.00Out of stock

Upland Tart

$6.00

Upland Wheat Can

$5.00

White Claw Cherry

$5.00

Rheingeist Franz

$3.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Woodchuck Amber Bottle

$5.00

Woodchuck Mimosa

$5.00

Yuengling Can

$4.00

DOMESTIC PACKAGE

MIX & MATCH 6 PACK

$12.00

FOOD

Tomato Basil Soup BOWL

$10.00

Tomato Basil CUP

$5.00

White Chx Chili BOWL

$12.00

White Chx Chili CUP

$5.00

Broccoli Cheddar BOWL

$12.00

Broccoli Cheddar CUP

$5.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Chili BOWL

$10.00

Chili CUP

$6.00

Chili Nachos

$15.00

Chicken Dumplings BOWL

$12.00

Chicken Dumplings CUP

$6.00

Guiness Stew w| Toast

$13.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Half Loaded Nacho

$6.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Nacho Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Hot Ham And Cheese

$12.00

Rueben Burger

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Bratwurst

$12.00

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

Sloppy Joe

$11.00

Spicy Philly Quesadilla

$13.00

Ribeye Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Club

$14.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

DRINK

Jello Shot 3/$4

$4.00Out of stock

Titos Pride Punch 16oz Pouch

$8.00Out of stock

Titos Pride Punch 32oz Pouch

$15.00Out of stock

Jamo Lantern

$5.00Out of stock

Witches Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Party Drinks

Upland Wheat

$5.00

Madtree Psychopathy

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

Domestic

$4.00

Well Liquor

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are an Irish Pub located in the heart of the Highlands in Louisville, Ky. We have Irish Fare on the menu as well as Burgers and other delicious options. 18 rotating draft lines as well as over 100 bottle and can selections. Brunch every Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 3pm. Dog friendly beer garden is everyone's favorite hangout!

Location

934 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204

Directions

Map
