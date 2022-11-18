Bars & Lounges
American
Flanagan's Ale House
225 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! We are an Irish Pub located in the heart of the Highlands in Louisville, Ky. We have Irish Fare on the menu as well as Burgers and other delicious options. 18 rotating draft lines as well as over 100 bottle and can selections. Brunch every Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 3pm. Dog friendly beer garden is everyone's favorite hangout!
934 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204
