Flanders Fish Market & Restaurant 22 Chesterfield Rd
22 Chesterfield Rd
East Lyme, CT 06333
Food
Anchors
- Fish + Chips$12.00
Fried house white fish + fries. As seen on the food network!
- Gorgonzola Shrimp$26.00
Bacon, spinach, rosemary, gorgonzola cream sauce over garlic toast, side salad
- Lime Cilantro Tilapia$21.00
Blackened tilapia, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, cajun seafood rice
- Linguini + Clams$23.00
White or red clam sauce. Shaved Parmesan, side salad
- Parmesan Swordfish$27.00
Grilled swordfish with Parmesan bread crumb crust, side
- Bouillabaisse$55.00
Tomato + leek stew with fish, mussels, clams, Alaskan king crab, lobster, shrimp, scallops, garlic crostini, side salad
- Pasta Formica$26.00
Lump crab meat, shrimp, spicy Italian sausage, marinara over linguini, side salad
- Shrimp Scampi*$24.00
Classic garlic butter sauce over house seafood rice
- Lemon Pepper Wild Salmon$25.00
Seasoned + grilled wild salmon, vegetable, thyme, wild rice
- Stuffed Trout$25.00
Whole trout stuffed with crab, red pepper + spinach, breadcrumbs, Monterey jack cheese, choice of side
- Cedar Plank Salmon$24.00
Blackened salmon, local maple syrup glaze, side
- Cajun Chicken + Shrimp$20.00
Chicken breast + shrimp blackened mild/medium/hot, side
- Cappy's Combo$35.00
Crab cake, shrimp, stuffed clam + flounder + shrimp, fish filet, bay scallops, served blackened or broiled, side
- Lobster Pot Pie$35.00
Fresh lobster, vegetables, potatoes + lobster cream sauce in a biscuit crust, side salad. Voted 'best lobster pot pie in america' by every day with Rachael Ray
Appetizers
- Shuck yeah platter$22.00
- Oysters on the half$3.50
- Shrimp cocktail$2.00
- Littlenecks$2.50
- Steamers (1LB)$18.00
- Stuffed Portobello$11.00
- Blk Fried Catfish$12.00
- Baked Avocado$14.00Out of stock
- Cappy's Shrimp$16.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Spicy Sprouts$8.00
- Sword Bites$13.00
- Lobster SLIDER$12.00
- Crab Cake SLIDER$6.00
- Tuna SLIDER$8.00
- Boneless Wings$8.00+
- Chicken Wings$8.00+
- Shrimp Wings$11.00+
- Traditional Calamari$13.00
- Sicilian Calamari$15.00
- Parmesan Calamari$14.00
- Stuffies$8.00
- Crab Cakes$13.00
- Crab Dip Rangoon$9.00
- Clam Fritters$9.00+
- Mussels Formica$15.00
- Liv's Littlenecks$18.00
- Mussels Fra Diavolo$15.00
Burgers
- Cappy's Burger$15.00
Caramelized onion, cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato
- Lobster Burger$30.00
8 oz. angus beef burger, 5 oz. lobster tail, pepper jack cheese, truffle fries
- Prosciutto Burger$20.00
Crispy prosciutto, mixed greens, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
- Rodeo Burger$17.00
Bacon, cheddar, onion rings, BBQ
- Salmon Burger$18.00
Scallion, red onion, cabbage, lemon aioli
- Tuna Burger$20.00
Seaweed salad, wasabi aioli, sesame
- Burger$12.00
Fish
Fried Platters
Greens
- Apple + Walnut Salad$12.00
Mesclun greens, sliced apples, walnuts, carrots, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, gorgonzola, balsamic glaze
- Asian Salad$9.00
Dressing contains nuts. Mesclun greens, cabbage, bell pepper, red onion, sesame vinaigrette
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, house ciabatta croutons add anchovies
- Cappy's Salad$18.00
Grilled + crusted haddock, romaine, gorgonzola, olive oil
- House Salad$8.00
Romaine, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, croutons
- Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze, blue cheese dressing
Maine Lobsters
Pasta
- Alfredo$16.00
Broccoli, Parmesan cream sauce
- Madeira$16.00
Mushroom cream sauce
- Mediterranean$16.00
Artichoke hearts, spinach, kalamata olives, tomatoes, green onions, garlic, white wine sauce
- Rigatoni Alla Vodka$16.00
Vodka sauce, spinach, tomatoes
- Scampi$16.00
Garlic, white wine, butter, parsley
- Butter$14.00
- Marinara$14.00
Pizza
Sandwiches + Wraps
- Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
Buffalo sauce, bacon, creamy garlic dressing, lettuce + tomato
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Clam Strips sandwich$18.00
Fried clam strips with lettuce + tartar
- Codfish B.L.T$20.00
Blackened cod, avocado, bacon, creole mayo, lettuce + tomato
- Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
House crab cakes, lettuce, tomato + tartar
- Fish Tacos$20.00
Blackened tilapia, salsa, citrus aioli, cabbage, served with house seafood rice
- Fried Fish sandwich$14.00
House fried or beer battered, lettuce, tomato + tartar
- Lobster Roll$29.00
Hot butter, scallion + sherry. Cold lemon, mayo, celery, hint of pepper
- Seafood Salad$12.00
Surimi crab, celery, mayo, black pepper
- Whole Bellies$23.00
Fried whole belly clams with lettuce + tartar
- Special Sandwich$17.00
Shells
Sides
- Onion Rings$7.00
Creole aioli
- French Fries$5.00
- Sweet Fries$5.00
- Flanders Handcut Fries$5.00
- Truffle Flanders Fries$7.00
- Flanders Fries + Sweet Fry Combo$7.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Baked Sweet Potato$5.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Seafood Rice$5.00
- Wild Rice$5.00
- House Slaw$5.00
- House Slaw Small Cup$0.75
- Side Salad Tossed$5.00
- Salad Caesar$5.00
- Asparagus$7.00
- Grilled Mixed Veg$5.00
- Roasted Broccoli$5.00
- Crispy Brussels + Prosciutto$8.00
- ADD Fried Shrimp$10.00
- ADD Stuffed Shrimp$8.00
- ADD Stuffed Flounder$8.00
- ADD Clam Strips 1/2 PT$10.00
- Sml House Slaw$0.75
Soup
Steak
Steamed
Stuffed
Sweets
Dinner Specials
$8 Fish + Chip
MARKET
Merch
Pantry
- Chips - Sea Salt SM$1.99
- Chips - Sea Salt LG$3.99
- Olive Oil - New$16.99
- Chocolate Bar - mint$6.99
- Chocolate Bar - Raspberry$6.99
- Chocolate Bar - Sea Salt$6.99
- Chocolate Bar - Milk$6.99
- Vinegar - New$12.99
- Tinned Fish - Mussels$16.00
- Tinned Fish - Octopus$16.00
- Tinned Fish - Geoduck$16.00
- Tinned Fish - Sardine$10.99
- Tinned Fish - Trout$12.99
- Maple Syrup - 2 oz.$4.00
- Maple Syrup - small$16.00
- Maple Syrup - large$22.00
- Ciabatta Bread$4.49
- Ashlawn Farm Coffee$15.00
- Blackening Seasoning$8.00
- Cappy's Rub$8.00
- Lobster Lollipop$3.00
- Arc Cookies$5.99
- Chips - Maui Onion Lg$3.99
- Chips - Salt + Vinegar LG$3.99
- Chips - Sour Cream + Onion SM$1.99
- Chips - Rosemary Olive Oil SM$1.99
- Chips - Salt + Pepper SM$1.99
- Chips - Maui Onion SM$1.99
- Chips - Salt + Vinegar SM$1.99
- Cookies$3.50
- Brownies$3.50
Beverage
- Coke 20 oz.$2.99
- Diet Coke 20 oz.$2.99
- Sprite - Can$1.50
- Ginger Ale - Can$1.50
- Coke Can$1.50
- Fanta Orange Soda 20 oz.$2.99
- Coke Zero 20 oz.$2.99
- Diet Coke Can$1.50
- Smart Water$3.99
- Hosmer Lemon-Lime$2.99
- Nantucket Nectar$2.99
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.99
- Poland Springs Water$1.50
- Schooners Raspberry Soda$3.25
- Polar Seltzer - Grapefruit$2.49
- Polar Seltzer - Black Cherry$2.49
- Schooners Elderberry Lemonade$3.25
- Schooners Apple Cider$3.25
- Schooners Up The Middle$3.25
- Polar Seltzer - Blood Orange Cran$2.49
- Polar Seltzer - Black Cherry Vanilla$2.49
- Polar Seltzer - Raspberry Lime$2.49
- Polar Seltzer - Cranberry Lime$2.49
- Polar Seltzer - Lime$2.49
- Schooners Sasparilla$3.25
- Hosmer Cream Soda$2.99
- Hosmer Tangerine Seltzer$2.99
- Hosmer Birch Beer$2.99
- Hosmer Root Beer$2.99
- Hosmer Diet Root Beer$2.99
- Gold Peak Lemon Tea$2.99
- Pepsi Can$1.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Voted “Best Seafood” in CT Magazine, "Best Lobster Roll" in Southeastern Connecticut + Southern Rhode Island by The Day's readers, featured on the Food Network, in Coastal Living Magazine + Rachael Ray Magazine among others
22 Chesterfield Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333