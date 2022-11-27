Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flanker Kitchen 9591 W SPORTSMAN PARK NORTH

1 Cardinals Drive

Glendale, AZ 85305

Appetizers

Chips & Salsas

$8.00

Fried Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Trio of Fries

$12.00

Lollipop Wings

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Bites

$15.00

Deluxe Nachos

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Pork Belly

$14.00

Salads & Bowls

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Southwest Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Multigrain Bowl

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Taco Time

Carnitas

$14.00

Grilled Steak Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Taco Trio

$16.00

Entrees

Short Rib

$26.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

Shrimp And Grits

$21.00

Handhelds

Backyard Sliders

$15.00

Farmhouse Burger

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Sonoran Hot Dog

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Warm Skillet Brownie

$8.00

Cinnamon Churros

$7.00

Choco Taco

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream Social

$8.00

Shares

Trio of Fries

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Bites

$15.00

Fried Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Lollipop Wings

$15.00

Overshares

Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes

$21.00

Sporting Club Platter

$26.00

Egg Stuff

American Breakfast

$14.00

Pancake Breakfast

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Brunch Crunch Wrap

$14.00

Hash Bennies

Classic Hash Bennies

$14.00

Salmon Hash Bennies

$15.00

The Millenial Hash Bennies

$15.00

Hat Trick Hash Bennies

$17.00

Good Stuff

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Multi Grain Bowl

$15.00

Handhelds

Backyard Burger

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brunch Crunch Wrap

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$5.00

Toast & Jam

$5.00

Berry Cup

$5.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Two Pancakes

$5.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Shares

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Lollipop Chicken Wings

$18.00

Dip Dip Dip

$17.00

Deluxe Nachos

$22.00

Overshares

Mega Chips & Salsas

$19.00

Sporting Club Platter

$26.00

Handhelds

Backyard Burger

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Classic Caesar

$15.00

Cobb

$18.00

Dessert

Warm Skillet Brownie

$10.00

Game Day Beverages

Bud Light - P

$36.00

Stella - P

$36.00

Joy Ride Wheat - P

$36.00

Tower Station - P

$36.00

Big Wave - P

$36.00

Coffee Brown - P

$36.00

Hazey Angel - P

$36.00

Firestone Walker 805 - P

$36.00

Michelob Ultra - Bucket

$48.00

Estrella Jalisco - Bucket

$48.00

Sierra Nevada Pale - Bucket

$48.00

Belgium Wheat - Bucket

$48.00

Ranch Water Seltzer - Bucket

$48.00

Ace Hard Cider - Bucket

$48.00

Highnoon - Bucket

$48.00

Margarita - P

$75.00

Barbary Fig - P

$75.00

Lemon Basil Collins - P

$75.00

White Sangria - P

$75.00

Guava Fresca

$75.00

Tito's - Bottle

$225.00

Grey Goose - Bottle

$250.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco - Bottle

$225.00

Don Julio Blanco - Bottle

$275.00

Don Julio 1942 - Bottle

$500.00

Crown Royal - Bottle

$250.00

Makers Mark - Bottle

$275.00

Liquor

American Harvest (Well)

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ciroc Peach

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Titos

$14.00

New Amsterdam (Well)

$9.00

Beefeaters

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bacardi (Well)

$12.00

Bacardi 8

$11.00

Bacardi Tropical

$11.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling'S

$11.00

Diplomatico Reserve

$13.00

Exotico (Well)

$12.00

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Dahlia Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Tres Gen Blanco

$11.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$11.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Evan Williams (Well)

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantons

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Dewars (Well)

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Laphroig 10yr

$16.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Cinzano Sweet Vermuth

$10.00

Cinzano Extra Dry

$10.00

Botanika Elderflower

$10.00

Dykyper Peach

$10.00

Dykyper Triple Sec

$10.00

Dykyper Blue Curacoa

$10.00

Giffard Grapefruit

$10.00

Giffard Vanilla

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Coffee V&T

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00Out of stock

Old Fashion

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

She Loves Me

$12.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

The Jolt

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Beer

Budlight

$9.00

Tower Station

$9.00

Joy Ride Wheat

$9.00

Kona Big Wave

$9.00

Kiltlifter

$9.00

Hazy IPA

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Firestone Walker 805

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Hoegaarden Wheat

$8.00Out of stock

Ranch Water Seltzer

$7.00

Ace Hard Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Highnoon

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Hoegaarden Wheat

$8.00Out of stock

Ranch Water Seltzer

$7.00

Ace Hard Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

GLS Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Cabernet

$12.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Cabernet

$48.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Chardonnay

$48.00

GLS Rose

$12.00

BTL Rose

$48.00

GLS Bubbles

$12.00

Veuve Yellow

$35.00

BTL Bubbles

$40.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Redbull

$6.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Bottled Water

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coffee

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Protect the Nest

$15.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Grapefruit Spritz

$15.00

Guava Fresca

$15.00

Barbary Fig

$15.00

Lemon Basil Collins

$12.00

Paloma

$15.00

Brunch Cocktails

Coffee V&T

$12.00

She Loves Me

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

The Jolt

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Shares

Truffle Fries Upstairs

$10.00

Chicken Tenders Upstairs

$14.00

Lollipop Chicken Wings Upstairs

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is a 17,000-square-foot sports, dining and entertainment venue located at the north end of State Farm Stadium’s Great Lawn. It combines a menu of American favorites, the elements of a world-class sports bar and a BetMGM Sportsbook, the first located on the grounds of an NFL Stadium. It is a high-energy destination for sports and elevated casual dining, craft beer and cocktails.

1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305

