Flanker Kitchen 9591 W SPORTSMAN PARK NORTH

Restaurant info

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is a 17,000-square-foot sports, dining and entertainment venue located at the north end of State Farm Stadium’s Great Lawn. It combines a menu of American favorites, the elements of a world-class sports bar and a BetMGM Sportsbook, the first located on the grounds of an NFL Stadium. It is a high-energy destination for sports and elevated casual dining, craft beer and cocktails.