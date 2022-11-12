Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flanker - SLC

6 Rio Grande Street, Unit 35

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

Choice of Naked, Maple Buffalo, or BBQ Sauce. Served with a side of Ranch.

SMOKED WINGS

$17.00

House-Smoked Chicken Wings. Choice of Naked, Maple Buffalo or BBQ Sauce. Served with a side of Ranch.

CHIPS & SALSAS

$12.00

Roasted Tomato and Zesty Green Salsas, Corn Chips

SALADS

CLASSIC CAESAR

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Garlicky Breadcrumbs, Caesar Dressing on the side.

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Shoestring Fries Served with a side of Comeback Sauce

TOTS

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$4.00

Sd STEAK

$7.00

DESSERT

GOLDEN FRIED CHERRY PIE

$9.00

Ronald's Fave served Rippin' Hot with Cream Cheese Frosting

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Food, Sports, Fun + Nightlife Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club is a 17,500-square-foot, multi-concept complex that features a polished casual restaurant, three distinguished bars, 400-square-feet of LED screens, private karaoke and sport simulator rooms, a central sporting club/nightclub, and a cocktail lounge.

Website

Location

6 Rio Grande Street, Unit 35, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

