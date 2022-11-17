Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Flannel

239 Reviews

$$

1819 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

HOT CHX SAND
BYO SANDWICH
MAC DADDY

EGGS

BYO SANDWICH

$4.00

build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)

BACT

$8.00

bacon, avocado mash, cream cheese, & tomato on a philly bread muffin (like a bagel without the hole - either plain or everything)

3 EGGS ANY STYLE

$8.50

with hash browns or side salad

OT's Eggs

$12.00

onions, tomatoes, & spinach scrambled with farm fresh eggs, with hash browns or side salad

FLANNEL BENNY

$15.00

pork roll, pimento cheese, 2 poached eggs & hollandaise on cornbread

PLAIN BENNY

$14.00

TRUFFLE EGG TOAST

$11.00

country white bread toast, mushrooms sautéed with garlic, truffle oil & chives, melted cheddar & spinach-kale mix, topped with an over ez egg

GRITTY GRITS N’ EGGS

$10.00

heirloom bloody butcher grits with butter, cream cheese, everything spice ingredients & chives, topped with 2 over easy eggs

Eggs, Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

top our “SOUTHERN KOREAN BBQ SHRIMP N’ GRITS” with over easy eggs

CHICK N’ WAFFLE BENNY

$18.00

top the “CHICKEN N’ WAFFLE” with 2 poached eggs & our hollandaise

BENNIE MAC

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00Out of stock

BESIDES EGGS

OATMEAL

$6.00

steel-cut oats with maple, sorghum, & cinnamon (with cream unless you say otherwise). add on: raisins + $0.50, pecans + $1.00, or berries + $1.50, or any combination of the three

YOGURT PARFAIT

$8.00

full-fat greek yogurt with mixed berries & granola

SOUTH OF THE SOUTH AVO TOAST

$10.00

avocado mash & pico on multigrain, mixed greens, topped with an over ez egg

SWEET BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$14.00

top with blueberries, mixed berries, or chocolate chips

MALT FLOWER WAFFLE

$12.00

top with blueberries, nutella, or chocolate chips

FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

thick cut sweet potato bread dipped in bourbon creme anglaise, stuffed with seasonal fruit compote (just ask), & topped with cream cheese crema & whipped cream

POPCORN CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

HEAVIER

FLANNEL BURGER

$15.00

two 3oz special-blend burgers seared through, pimento cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, comeback sauce on a sweet potato bun, with fries. **Due to their size, Our burgers are cooked through. We do not take temperatures on burgers**

PLAIN BURGER

$14.00

CHICK N' WAFFLE

$16.00

our popular malt flour waffle topped with chicken thigh with flannel’s 13-spice breading recipe, bourbon syrup & berries

HOT CHX SAND

$16.00

brined chicken thigh coated in our famous dredge served on a sweet potato bun w/ homemade ranch dressing & pickled green tomatoes, coated in hotness. served w/ fries

CATFISH SAND

$18.00

fried catfish coated in our famous dredge served on a sweet potato bun w/ homemade comeback sauce & pickled green tomatoes. served w/ fries

HANGOVER BOWL

$16.00

fries, sausage gravy, pimento cheese, onions, bacon, 2 sunny up eggs

SIDES

PORKROLL

$5.00

for our jersey brothers & sisters

SCRAPPLE

$5.00

thick cut & deep fried

BACON

$5.00

TURKEY BACON

$5.00

VEGAN BACON

$4.00

SAUSAGE

$5.00

COUNTRY GRAVY

$6.00

pork sausage, onions, red peppers, cream, milk, flour, spices

GRITTY GRITS

$7.00

buttery grits, cooked with philly cream cheese, chives, & everything spice

CORNBREAD

$4.50

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$4.50

HASH BROWNS

$5.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.50

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

SIDE (1) PANCAKE

$5.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.00

1 EGG

$0.50

2 EGG

$1.00

REAL MAPLE SYRUP

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

1 PIECE FRIED CHX

$10.00

1 Piece Of Cat Fish

$12.00

COMEBACK SAUCE

$1.00

MEMPHIS BBQ

$1.00

RANCH

$1.00

HOTNESS

$1.00

PEACH SALSA

$1.00

SRIRACHA

$1.00

KOREAN BBQ

$1.00

NASH HOT

$1.00

BOURBON MAPLE SYRUP

$2.00

REAL MAPLE SYRUP

$2.00

Hollandaise

$1.50

Hot Honey

$1.00Out of stock

Mustard

$0.50

Mustard Vin

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Honey Butter

$1.00

Bama

$1.00

SALADS

SOUTHERN FRIED SALAD

$15.00

greens mix, fried cornbread & pork belly with mustard vin., topped with an over ez egg

COBB SALAD

$17.00

with sweet beets, chicken, egg, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

MIXED GREENS

$11.00

with mustard-balsamic dressing & strawberries

SMALL PLATES

MAC DADDY

$11.00

3 thick slices of mac n cheese loaf, made with cheddar, mozzarella, cheddar, cream cheese, cheddar, provolone, cheddar, & monterey jack, with burnt bread crumbs & maldon salt

FRIED MAC DADDY

$14.00

COUNTRY POUTINE

$14.00

short rib & pimento cheese, fries & redeye gravy made with Philly Fair Trade’s Honduras coffee and Dogfish Head’s Palo Santo Marron

Brisket Poutine

$15.00

WING BOWL

$14.50

1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing

POPCORN CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

SANDWICHES

FLANNEL BURGER

$15.00

two 3oz special-blend burgers seared through, pimento cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, comeback sauce on a sweet potato bun, with fries. **Due to their size, Our burgers are cooked through. We do not take temperatures on burgers**

PLAIN BURGER

$14.00

HOT CHX SAND

$16.00

brined chicken thigh coated in our famous dredge served on a sweet potato bun w/ homemade ranch dressing & pickled green tomatoes, coated in hotness. served w/ fries

CATFISH SAND

$18.00

fried catfish coated in our famous dredge served on a sweet potato bun w/ homemade comeback sauce & pickled green tomatoes. served w/ fries

PLATTERS

THE LAST FRIED CHICKEN PLATTER

$20.00

1/2 chicken in our 13-spice recipe, choose herb or hot, malt waffle, pickles, & slaw

BBQ ST. LOUIS RIBS

$21.00

1/2 rack pork ribs, slow cooked 24 hours in sweet memphis bbq sauce, with fries, slaw & pickles

SHRIMP & GRITS

$19.00

the South & Korea meet over a bowl of our gritty grits!

PECAN CRUSTED WILD CAUGHT CATFISH

$20.00

topped with honey-butter, served with cornbread & slaw

BLACKENED RED SNAPPER

$22.00

FLANNEL BBQ BRISKET

$23.00

SIDES

SWEET COUNTRY SLAW

$4.50

PAN SEARED BRUSSELS

$8.00Out of stock

COUNTRY GRAVY

$6.00

pork sausage, onions, red peppers, cream, milk, flour, spices

GRITTY GRITS

$7.00

buttery grits, cooked with philly cream cheese, chives, & everything spice

CORNBREAD

$4.50

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$4.50

SIDE FRIES

$5.50

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

1 PIECE FRIED CHX

$10.00

1 PIECE CATFISH

$12.00

COMEBACK SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

HOTNESS SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

KOREAN BBQ SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

MEMPHIS BBQ SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

NASH HOT SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

RANCH SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

PEACH SALSA SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

SRIRACHA SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

MAYO SIDE SAUCE

$0.25

HOT HONEY SIDE SAUCE

Out of stock

DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

Easter Bunny Cake

$7.00

CORNBREAD PUDDING

$5.00

SPECIALS

CITRUS SPRING SHRIMP W/ ABARIO RICE

$19.00

Fritters

$6.00

COFFEE

HOUSE COFFEE

$2.50+

DECAF

$2.75+

CAFE AU LAIT

$2.75+

ICED COFFEE

$3.25

ESPRESSO

$2.75+

CORTADO

$3.50

Iced Coffee Refill

$0.93

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.50+

AMERICANO

$3.00+

RED EYE

$3.50+

MOCHA LATTE

$5.00+

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$5.00+

CAFE MIEL

$5.00

Bourbon Coffee

$5.25

TEA

ICED BLACK TEA

$3.00

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

LONDON FOG

$3.50+

LONDON Black Tea

$2.50+Out of stock

EARL GREY

$2.50+

WHITE PEACH

$2.50+

BLOOD ORANGE

$2.50+

GUNPOWDER

$2.50+

OOLONG

$2.50+

TRANQUILITY

$2.50+

HOT BLACK TEA

$2.50+

OTHER BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

GINGER ALE

$2.75

BIRCH BEER

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.50

SODA WATER

LIQUID DEATH SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

LIQUID DEATH BERRY IT ALIVE SPK WATER

$4.00

TONIC

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

OJ

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pina JUICE

$6.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

RED RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

GLASS OF MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

Matcha Fresca Latte (Melon flavor)

$4.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

BEER (CANS)

UP, UP, & AWAY NE DD IPA (16oz) 8%

$8.00

PERPETUAL IMPERIAL PALE ALE 7.5%

$4.00

COUNTYLINE IPA 6.6%

$5.00

J.A.W.N APA 5.2%

$4.50

Shape Of Hops To Come IMPERIAL IPA 8.5% (16oz)

$8.00

BROTHERLY LOVE HAZY IPA 6%

$4.00

WINDING PATH HAZEWAY IPA 7.4%

$5.50

Type A IPA (16oz) 7%

$6.00

STRAWBERRY WHEAT ALE 4,7%

$4.00

Watermelon Lager 4.5%

$4.50Out of stock

YUENGLING LAGER

$3.00

YUENGLING BLACK & TAN

$3.00

GOLDEN MONKEY BELGIAN-STYLE TRIPEL 9.5%

$5.00

BERRY MONKEY FRUITED SOUR TRIPEL 9.5%

$6.00

VICTORY SUMMER OF LOVE 5.2%

$5.00

SHOATS PILS 5%

$5.00

BIG GUNZ DOUBLE IPA (16oz) 8%

$6.00

WORKHORSE BLOOD ORANGE GOSE (16oz) 5%

$6.00Out of stock

WORK HORSE BONFIRE NIGHTS (16oz) 5.3%

$6.00

WORK HORSE RARE FLOWER (16oz) 6.7%

$5.00

WH CUT FROM THE SAME CLOTH COLD BLACK IPA (16oz) 6.7%

$7.00

SLY FOX 113 IPA 7%

$4.00

NEW TRAIL LAZY RIVER PILS AMERICAN PILS 4.4%

$4.00

BROKEN HEELS IPA HAZY IPA (16oz) 7%

$7.00

FLANNEL WEATHER HAZY DOUBLE IPA (16oz) 9%

$7.00

TWO LOCALS AMERICAN BROWN ALE (16oz) 5.7%

$7.00

WYN BLK CHERRY CIDER 6%

$6.00

Pb Murren River IPA (16oz) 7.4%

$8.00

SUNNY SIDE UP 9.5%

$8.00

Pb Lemon Sour ALE (16oz) 6.8%

$6.50Out of stock

BULLFROG EDGAR Double IPA (16oz) 8%

$9.00

TANNERY RUN MILD HORSES (16oz) 5.6%

$8.00

Tannery Run " What Ya Need" Kolsch (16oz) 4.7%

$6.00

JACK’S HARD CIDER 5.5%

$5.00

EVIL GENIUS GUAVA IPA 6.8%

$6.00

SIX POINT CRISP PILZ 5.4%

$5.00

BIG BLACK VOODOO DADDY RSIS 12%

$10.00

SUPER VILLAIN IPA 6.5%

$9.00

RUSTY RAIL FOGMONSTER NEIPA

$7.00

BREWERY TECHNE GUNTER KSGA 5.4% (16floz)

$6.00

BREWERY TECHNE LEMON MERINGUE IPA 6.8% (16fl.oz)

$7.00

DRAFT

STERLING PIG PRAGUE HOG PILS 5.3%

$6.00

TROGES GRAND CACAO CHOC STOUT 6.5%

$6.00

NESHAMINY CREEK DAMN YE! 8.5%.

$7.00

FEATURED BEER OF THE DAY

TECHNE GUNTER KOLSCH-STYLE GOLDEN ALE 5.4%

$5.00

SPIRITS

HOUSE VODKA

$8.00

POTATO VODKA

$13.00

HOUSE GIN

$8.00

HOUSE RUM

$8.00

RESURGENT STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY

$14.00

BLUECOAT

$14.00

BLUECOAT BARREL FINISHED

$15.00

REVIVALIST EXPRESSION GIN

$15.00

REVIVALIST DRAGON DANCE GIN

$16.00

Cradle of Liberty Tequila

$12.00

Hidden Still Agave Spirit

$14.00

HOUSE RYE

$8.00

HOUSE BOURBON

$8.00

FIRE BEAR BOURBON

$9.00

David E. Bourbon

$14.00

BLOODY BUTCHER BOURBON

$15.00

SCOTCH

$13.00

ABSINTHE

$15.00

ORANGE LIQUEUR

$9.00

NOCINO

$10.00

AMARO

$13.00

Eight Oaks Bourbon

$14.00

PRE-MIXED DRINKS

ENGINEER OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

MARTINI (EXTRA DIRTY)

$11.00

COCKTAILS

RASBERRY LEMON COSMO

$11.00

REDNECK MARGARITA

$10.00

THE VACCINE

$13.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

NOCINO RUSSIAN

$12.00

PREMIUM COCKTAILS

DANCING DRAGON

$14.00

HEAVENS TONIC

$14.00

1819 MANHATTAN

$15.00

PINEAPPLE HEAT

$15.00

FLANNEL GRAN MARGARITA

$16.00

BASIL BOURBON COOLER

$16.00

LEILA'S LIT

$17.00

COCKTAIL OF THE MONTH

LOVE’S LEMON DROP

$14.00

RED

HOUSE RED

$7.00+

CAB FRANC

$9.00+

MERLOT

$9.00+

QUAFF

$8.00+

WHITE

HOUSE WHITE

$7.00+

CHARDONNAY

$8.00+

SAUV BLANC

$9.00+

VIOGNIER

$10.00+

BARE BONES MOSCATO

$7.00+

HOUSE ROSE

$8.00+

SPARKLING

BUBBLY

$9.00+

Raspberry Lemonade Mimosa

$11.00

Cran Mimosa

$11.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$11.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$11.00

Orange Mimosa

$11.00

WYNDRIDGE VINES WILD BERRY NOIR

$4.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE MIMOSA

$14.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$11.00Out of stock

CORK FEE

BOTTLE

$25.00

FLANNEL SWAG

3 Cup Chemex

$37.50

6 Cup Chemex

$41.50

Flannel Mug

$14.00

Flannel Cup

$10.00

Flannel T-Shirts

$20.00

Flannel T-Shirt

$18.40

Flannel T-Shirt

$18.60

Flannel T-Shirt

$18.50

Painting & Positive Vibes

$35.00

COFFEE BEANS

Counter Forty-Six 12oz

$17.00

Counter Forty-Six 1lb

$22.67

1lb Philly Fair Trade

$18.00

1/2lb Philly Fair Trade

$9.00

1/2 Lb CC

$11.34
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to FLANNEL, Southern food with a Philly slant. We hope you will enjoy our food as much as all of our reviewers have commented. we are rated very high on all social media rating lists & yet, our only goal is to please you. It's comfort food in a comfortable environment. We do rev it up on Friday & Saturday nights with live music! We also have specials almost daily. Our beer prices can't be beat, & we brew our own draft beers! We have a full bar too. Hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

