Flannel Cow Creamery

No reviews yet

88 Chilson Ave.

Mansfield, MA 02048

Order Again

Popular Items

Quarts
Pints
Junior Scoop

Ice Cream Scoops

Tiny Scoop

$3.15

Served in a cup with a lid

Junior Scoop

$4.35

Served in a cup with a lid

1 Scoop

$5.25

Served in a cup with a lid

2 Scoops

$6.25

Served in a cup with a lid. PLEASE NOTE: if you would like the same flavor, only select ONE option. Thank you

Handpacked Pints / Quarts

Pints

$6.75

Quarts

$11.49

2 pints. PLEASE NOTE: if you would like the same flavor, only select ONE option. Thank you

Italian Ice / Sorbet

Junior Italian Ice

$3.25

Regular Italian Ice

$3.99

Junior Mango Sorbet

$3.25

Regular Mango Sorbet

$3.99

To Go Toppings & Homemade Waffle Cones

Homemade Waffle Cone

$1.15

Homemade Waffle Bowl

$1.15

Reese's Cup (8oz.)

$4.75

Reese's Pieces (8oz.)

$4.75

M&Ms (8oz.)

$4.75

Butterfinger (8oz.)

$4.75

Oreos (8oz.)

$4.75

Gummy Bears (8oz.)

$4.75

Chocolate Chips (8oz.)

$4.75

Chips Ahoy (8oz.)

$4.75

Rainbow Sprinkles (8oz.)

$3.55

Chocolate Sprinkles (8oz.)

$3.55

Hot Fudge (Pint)

$8.45

Peanut Butter (Pint)

$8.45

Caramel Topping (Pint)

$8.45

Hot Fudge (8oz)

$5.95

Peanut Butter Sauce (8oz.)

$5.95

Marshmallow Sauce (8oz.)

$5.95

Pineapple Topping (8oz.)

$5.95

Cherries-no stem (4oz.)

$3.99

Ice Cream Sandwich (PLAIN Only, NO Dip)

Ice Cream Sandwich (Plain)

$5.35Out of stock

Ice Cream Pies

Black Raspberry Chip Pie

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Caramel Brownie Pie

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Coffee Oreo Pie

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Cookie Monster Pie - Blue vanilla w/ Chips Ahoy and Oreos

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Cookies & Cream Pie

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Flannel Pie - Strawberry ice cream w/ Oreos

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Hornet's Nest Pie - Mint ice cream w/ Oreos

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Mint Chip Pie

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Vanilla Chip Pie

$17.99Out of stock

All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.

Sundae Kit

Sundae Kit

$22.99Out of stock

2 pints, two 4 oz. toppings, 1 pint sauce PLEASE NOTE: if you would like the same flavor, only select ONE option. Thank you

Junior Sundae Kit

$13.99Out of stock

1 pint, one 4 oz. candy topping, 1 8oz sauce

Floats - We scoop, you pour

Creamsicle Float - Orange soda with a scoop of Vanilla

$5.25

Rootbeer Float - Rootbeer with a scoop of Vanilla

$5.25Out of stock

Freezer Tote Bag

Insulated grocery bag that is perfect for bringing pints home or any other cold items.
Freezer Tote Bag

Freezer Tote Bag

$10.00

Great for bringing pints home or any other cold items!

Apparel

Hat

Hat

$18.00Out of stock
Red T-Shirts

Red T-Shirts

$15.00
Black T-Shirts

Black T-Shirts

$15.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.35Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade super premium ice cream and frozen treats! Our online hours are open to 6 everyday, but our full menu is available open to close everyday at any of our walk up windows. Please see our website for up to date hours and info. Thank you!

Location

88 Chilson Ave., Mansfield, MA 02048

Directions

Gallery
Flannel Cow Creamery image
Flannel Cow Creamery image

